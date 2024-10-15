ADVERTISEMENT

Family gatherings can be really wild, right? One minute you’re reminiscing over your childhood, and the next, someone’s laying out their grand plan to live their best life at your expense. There’s always that one family member who sees every situation as a golden opportunity for their personal gain.

Whether it’s Aunt Sue with her pyramid scheme or a narcissistic parent plotting to make your life their retirement plan, it’s a wonder anyone gets through these events without scratches.

That’s exactly what happened to this Redditor, at her grandma’s funeral, of all places, and trust me, this story is a real gem.

Some parents dream of grandkids and others dream of first-class flights and free rent

One woman’s mom tried to use her grandma’s funeral as the perfect moment to secure a move abroad and a free pass to her daughter’s luxurious life

Mom told the entire family, at grandma’s funeral, that her daughter had promised to take her to her home abroad and take care of her for the rest of her life

The mom threw a tantrum when the daughter told her to stop dreaming as she will never live with her and her family

Image credits: flatjammedpancakes

“You’re a dangerous, lazy, greedy person”: the woman doesn’t want her mom around her kids, so she told her she won’t allow her to move in with her abroad, infuriating her

So, our Redditor lost her grandmother. And as if grief wasn’t enough, her mom decided her funeral would be the perfect place to ask when she’ll be moving abroad to live the high life with her daughter. Really, mom? Yup, she was just chilling with a plate of food, casually asking, “So, when’s my flight?” The OP’s (original poster) face must’ve been priceless.

I’m talking about a full-blown fantasy here. Mom had imagined herself living her best life in a Scandinavian country, with the OP, her partner and their kids, without lifting a finger. No work, no wallet, just endless luxury. Yeah, sure, that’s how retirement works.

So, when the OP hit her with “Wait, what flight?” mom didn’t miss a beat. She went on about how her daughter had promised to whisk her away to this magical land. The room, though? On the floor from laughter. Because, come on, that wasn’t happening.

The OP, being the no-nonsense queen she is, told her mom straight up that she never made any such promises and that, frankly, she wasn’t welcome in her home since she’s “dangerous, lazy and greedy.” Her words, not mine.

Mom wasn’t having it. She went into full-on meltdown mode, claiming she was entitled to be taken care of. I don’t know about you, but I’d be fuming at this point. That’s just next-level narcissism.

Narcissistic parents have this wild ability to believe the world owes them everything. They’ll tell you how they “sacrificed” so much, when really, they’re just seeing their kids as their personal ticket to the good life.

Experts agree – this kind of self-centered behavior usually comes from an inflated sense of entitlement. It’s not just that they want help but they feel owed the help. And here’s mom, in all her delusional glory, demanding exactly that.

But our Redditor wasn’t about to back down and allow her entitled mom to manipulate her. She laid out the cold, hard facts: If mom wants to live in this foreign paradise, she’d better be ready to get a job, learn the language and, you know, actually do the work. Because the OP’s not going to throw away her time, energy, or money on someone who’s proven, time and time again, that family isn’t exactly a priority.

Oh, and did I mention that mom played a major role in some childhood trauma the OP went through? Yeah, this isn’t just about money. This is about a lifetime of toxic behavior that the OP has no interest in subjecting her kids to. After all, anyone who puts their own needs before their kids’ needs to take a closer look at their lives and maybe, just maybe, make some changes before it’s too late.

You can imagine the silent treatment from mom is more like a blessing than a curse at this point for the OP, and it sounds like the whole family is pretty much on board with it too. When the room is full of people laughing at mom’s absurd demands, you know it’s not just the OP who’s had enough. And honestly, when someone’s dreaming of a luxury retirement on your dime, you’ve got to make sure they wake up real quick.

What’s your take on this story? Drop your comments below.

People in the comments side with the woman, supporting her, saying she is not a jerk for clapping back at her mom after she demanded she take her in

