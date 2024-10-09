Money-Hungry Daughter Tries To Con Mom Into Signing Over Fortune, Attacks Her When She Refuses

ADVERTISEMENT

They say money can’t buy happiness, but boy, it sure can cause some drama. When there’s a fat inheritance on the table, all bets are off. You’ve got siblings side-eyeing each other, long-lost cousins suddenly reappearing, and legal papers that magically appear out of nowhere. But one thing’s for sure – it can get really messy, really fast.

The sparkly temptation of a little extra cash makes people forget that maybe, just maybe, relationships matter more than the fancy heirlooms. Just ask our Redditor, she’ll tell you all about it. But you’ll need some popcorn for this one.

Money may not buy happiness, but it sure can buy a fine vacation home someplace nice

One mom found herself in an inheritance dispute with her daughter over her late husband’s assets, and it sure wasn’t pretty

When her husband passed away, he didn’t leave a will, so the mom inherited all his assets, but the daughter was less than thrilled about it

The daughter showed up at mom’s house with a lawyer, demanding she sign all her assets over to her, but mom refused, and the daughter attacked her

After the fight, the mom cashed in on all the assets, bought a home far away and moved there, living her best life, not giving anything to her daughter

This Redditor shared how her family’s situation spiraled so fast, you’ll need to pause and read the story again, just to be sure. After losing both her husband and son, you’d expect the daughter to be by her mom’s side, right? Nope. The daughter took a hard left into Shadyville, and things just went downhill from there.

Now, this daughter wasn’t always the villain in this story. Back in the day, she was the kind of kid parents brag about – sweet, caring, and always down for Sunday brunch. But once she got married, it was like she vanished into thin air. No more calls, no more visits. The switch-up was real, folks. If you ask me, that’s the first red flag right there.

Six months after the dad passed away, the daughter rolled up at her mom’s house with said new husband and a very shady lawyer. I don’t know about you, but that doesn’t sound like your usual family visit to me. And it really wasn’t just a casual “Hey, how are you doing?” It was more like “Sign this now or else!”

The daughter brought with her a bunch of mysterious documents and even had the nerve to pull out a blank sheet of paper for her mom to sign. Apparently, she wanted mom to transfer all the assets she inherited from dad to her and her husband’s names. Seriously, who does that? Apparently, this lady.

But our mom knew better. She wasn’t about to sign her life away just because her daughter brought backup. You can imagine things got heated fast, and the daughter became violent with her mom for refusing to sign the shady documents. Yup, she literally attacked her own mom like it was some MMA tryout.

Luckily, her neighbor was there to step in and save the day. He kicked the daughter and her little posse right out. Good work, dude!

After all the drama, mom wasn’t about to sit around and wait for round two. No way. She decided to sell the house, her late husband’s assets, and basically everything, cashing out with 7 figures. And let me tell you, she’s living her best life now. She’s off the grid, probably sipping cocktails somewhere, while her daughter is left scrambling, regretting that failed takeover. And you know what? No inheritance for you!

But why do inheritances always seem to turn dinners into episodes of real Housewives? Seriously, the second money’s involved, it’s like everyone forgets they’re supposed to be family and not contestants on some reality show. So, why does a fat stack of cash bring out the worst in some people? Well, in some cases, that inheritance drama isn’t even about the cash. It’s about what each asset symbolizes.

However, it’s pretty clear that the daughter in our story was only after the cash. She didn’t even attend her dad’s funeral, or check in on her mom for 6 months, but somehow thought she could show up with a shady lawyer and a blank sheet of paper to muscle her way into the fortune.

It might be good to know that, if you’re trying to pull some sneaky stunt like forcing mom to sign away her assets under pressure, you could easily find yourself in hot water.

As the law states, “Being pressured to sign a contract under duress, also called coercion, means you’re signing it against your will. In extreme cases, a party may threaten physical violence or even death unless you sign. Psychological pressure or lies about what could happen if you don’t sign may also be considered duress.”

If the mom didn’t want to sign those papers, she was well withing her rights to say no. And as far as trying to force a thumbprint out of her? That’s a whole other level of shady that could’ve landed the daughter in serious legal trouble, and her lawyer for that matter.

So, what’s the final verdict here? Is mom the villain for cutting off her daughter, or is she just finally putting herself first? Share your thoughts below.

Netizens side with the woman, saying she has every right to do whatever she wants with her money

