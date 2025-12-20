Guy Tells Friend He’s Worried About Wedding Photos Because Of Fiancée’s Looks, Regrets It Dearly
We generally choose to date people we are attracted to in one way or another. This might be an initial physical attraction that develops into something more. Or maybe there’s an emotional or intellectual pull that draws us in. It’s safe to say that typically, by the time we commit to someone, we should not only love them but like them too.
A woman was left stunned after she came across text messages between her fiancé and his friend. The thread revealed how he was worried about how she’d look in their upcoming wedding photographs. The two men went into detail, going as far as suggesting the photographer should edit the photos to make her look more attractive. As you can imagine, things didn’t end well.
With their wedding just around the corner, this was the last thing she expected to find out
Her fiancé thinks she’s ugly and wants their upcoming wedding pics photoshopped to make her look better
Some people felt that the woman deserved a lot more than what she was getting
A month later, the woman revealed that there’d been a major development
Does physical attraction really matter in a relationship?
Someone once sang that if you want to be happy for the rest of your life, you should never make a pretty woman your wife. But not everyone agrees. While “pretty” means different things to different people, many experts say that for a relationship to flourish, there should be some level of attraction.
WebMD defines attraction as a sense of interest, desire, or closeness you feel toward another person, and there are many different types. For example, physical, social, emotional, romantic and task attraction.
“Physical attraction is often the first thing to grab our interest when we are looking for potential partners,” notes verywellmind.com. This initial attraction pushes us to want to get to know the person better.
A 2015 study found that being physically attracted to your partner is linked to greater marriage satisfaction and longevity. But physical attraction alone isn’t enough to keep a couple together long-term. It’s also important that you share similar values, goals, and priorities.
“If partners are not connected in these other realms, their physical attraction might not be able to sustain a more serious relationship,” says clinical psychologist and professor at Yeshiva University, Sabrina Romanoff.
Megan Wildhood writes that she never believed that physical attraction was important, and felt that emotional attraction mattered more. It was only when her marriage fell apart that she realized it might have lasted had there been mutual physical attraction.
“I didn’t realize how important physical attraction is until I realized that there wasn’t any between my ex and me. That was not the only reason for our divorce, but the lack of mutual attraction didn’t help,” explains Wildhood. She goes on to say that physical attraction can be likened to a glue holding a couple together.
“It’s the foundation, it’s that invisible force continuing to propel you and your partner toward each other, the power that keeps you fighting for one another so you don’t walk away after 13 years together as total strangers,” concludes Wildhood.
Many netizens rallied around the woman and expressed shock at the behavior of her now ex
2 examples. In high school there was a guy that everyone's thought was hot, but he was such a jerk and I couldn't under why everyone swooned over him. To me, he was not attractive at all. Next, I went a blind date with my ex, and when we first met I wasn't physically attracted to him. But as I got to know him, the more attractive he became to me. I loved him and thought he was really cute. We dated for 2 years. Yes, there are basic standards of beauty, but I think how you feel about a person can affect how attractive they are to you. Maybe it's b******t, I dunno. But either way, OPs ex definitely didn't care about her and she's better off without him.
I've said it here so many times I must sound like Apatheist and his impotent whining about the age of posts but the people we love *become* beautiful to us! This is why people with ugly babies think they're the most beautiful creatures on earth. The first time I laid eyes on one of the great loves of my life, I thought "That's the most unfortunate-looking men I've ever seen." Within a couple minutes, I was enchanted and in a week I was hopelessly gaga. Unfortunately, there is a startling number of homely men out there who feel they deserve supermodels (I blame their mothers for instilling in 'em a belief that they're gorgeous) and who don't understand that the people we love are beautiful to us. I genuinely hope OP finds a man who loves her like crazy and thinks she's the most exquisite creatures on earth on earth!
This. I wasnt into my gf when I first met her. We were just friends at the time. She wasn't ugly but just neutral. But as I got closer to her that changed more and more, to today where we have been together for s year and I have never seen anyone more drop dead gorgeous.
I think you're right. My husband is, objectively, good looking (many have said so, so it's not just my highly biased opinion!) so I can't personally comment but I have one friend and an ex-colleague who both said that they are aware that their partners are considered 'ugly' by typical beauty standards, but they both love their faces, because they are THEIR faces and the ones they want to see most.
My point about beauty is only skin deep it’s what’s inside that matters proven perfectly x
Right? Isn't there a saying, "Beauty is only skin deep. Ugly goes all the way to the bone." 😁 I think OP's ex is the ugly one, all the way to the bone.
In 2026 my DH and I will celebrate our 50th anniversary. He is better looking than me. When we first started dating, we ran into an old friend. Who was SHOCKED at my somewhat understated appearance. Because my soon-to be -DH “usually went out with glamorous girls”. I have good skin for my age, grey hair bifocals, sensible shoes. He still thinks I’m beautiful…
How sad it is that people say such horrible things about/to other people.. I feel so bad for this woman. Nobody deserves this kind of treatment.
Especially from someone that supposedly loves her! I hope he gets everything he deserves and more.
