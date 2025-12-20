Guy Tells Friend He’s Worried About Wedding Photos Because Of Fiancée’s Looks, Regrets It Dearly

ADVERTISEMENT

We generally choose to date people we are attracted to in one way or another. This might be an initial physical attraction that develops into something more. Or maybe there’s an emotional or intellectual pull that draws us in. It’s safe to say that typically, by the time we commit to someone, we should not only love them but like them too.

A woman was left stunned after she came across text messages between her fiancé and his friend. The thread revealed how he was worried about how she’d look in their upcoming wedding photographs. The two men went into detail, going as far as suggesting the photographer should edit the photos to make her look more attractive. As you can imagine, things didn’t end well.

With their wedding just around the corner, this was the last thing she expected to find out

Image credits: benzoix (not the actual image)

Bride and groom reviewing wedding photos with photographer, bride holding white lily bouquet, wedding day preparations.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

Woman looks upset while fiancé sits silently on couch worried about their wedding photos and appearance.

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

Some people felt that the woman deserved a lot more than what she was getting

User comment expressing sympathy about a woman finding secret texts of fiancé complaining about her appearance before wedding photos.

Comment expressing anger and support after woman finds secret texts of fiancé complaining about her appearance in wedding photos.

Text post by user skankybo saying they think they want to marry her but express doubt and discomfort about wedding photos.

Comment expressing support for a woman who found secret texts of fiancé complaining about her appearance and wedding photos worries.

A month later, the woman revealed that there’d been a major development

Text update from August 2020 showing a woman’s response after finding secret texts of fiancé complaining about her appearance.

Text message revealing fiancé complaining about appearance, causing worry about their wedding photos and relationship issues.

Text message reading so I took that advice and left, illustrating woman finding secret texts of fiancé complaining about her appearance.

Text excerpt about hiring movers and staying away due to work and packing, from a woman worried about wedding photos.

Woman holding a moving box inside a home filled with packed boxes, relating to secret texts and wedding photo worries.

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual image)

Woman in gray tank top and shorts looking worriedly at her reflection, concerned about appearance before wedding photos.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual image)

Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

Does physical attraction really matter in a relationship?

Someone once sang that if you want to be happy for the rest of your life, you should never make a pretty woman your wife. But not everyone agrees. While “pretty” means different things to different people, many experts say that for a relationship to flourish, there should be some level of attraction.

WebMD defines attraction as a sense of interest, desire, or closeness you feel toward another person, and there are many different types. For example, physical, social, emotional, romantic and task attraction.

“Physical attraction is often the first thing to grab our interest when we are looking for potential partners,” notes verywellmind.com. This initial attraction pushes us to want to get to know the person better.

A 2015 study found that being physically attracted to your partner is linked to greater marriage satisfaction and longevity. But physical attraction alone isn’t enough to keep a couple together long-term. It’s also important that you share similar values, goals, and priorities.

“If partners are not connected in these other realms, their physical attraction might not be able to sustain a more serious relationship,” says clinical psychologist and professor at Yeshiva University, Sabrina Romanoff.

Megan Wildhood writes that she never believed that physical attraction was important, and felt that emotional attraction mattered more. It was only when her marriage fell apart that she realized it might have lasted had there been mutual physical attraction.

“I didn’t realize how important physical attraction is until I realized that there wasn’t any between my ex and me. That was not the only reason for our divorce, but the lack of mutual attraction didn’t help,” explains Wildhood. She goes on to say that physical attraction can be likened to a glue holding a couple together.

“It’s the foundation, it’s that invisible force continuing to propel you and your partner toward each other, the power that keeps you fighting for one another so you don’t walk away after 13 years together as total strangers,” concludes Wildhood.

Many netizens rallied around the woman and expressed shock at the behavior of her now ex

Text post discussing emotional maturity about appearance and a photographer capturing beauty and joy in photos of a plain man.

