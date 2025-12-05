ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to what men find attractive in women, many assume it's all about looks. While looks play a role in attraction, there are aspects unrelated to appearance that can make men feel truly drawn to someone.

We’ve skimmed over the usual suspects: self-confidence, a nice smile, and charming eyes. Instead, we dug into some of the most unexpected traits men are drawn to.

A few of our picks might genuinely surprise you.