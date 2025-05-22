70 Years Later, Elizabeth Taylor’s Eyes Still Haunt Pop Culture With Mystery

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Taylor is often remembered as one of the most beautiful women ever to grace the screen. Her ethereal presence and timeless glamour made her one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars.

But what truly set her apart was her unforgettable gaze. Her deep, violet eyes and jet-black hair became the most talked-about feature of her appearance. Decades later, we still wonder: Were they truly purple, or just a trick of lighting, film, and imagination?

Her eyes became central to her on-screen mystique, especially in films like Cleopatra (1963) and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966). Some insisted they were lavender, others swore they were a deep, oceanic blue. What’s clear is that naturally occurring violet eyes are extremely rare.

Since eye color is largely determined by genetics, the idea that Taylor had truly purple eyes remains one of Hollywood’s most persistent beauty myths.

Eyewitness Accounts Claim Elizabeth Taylor’s Eyes Were Violet

Elizabeth Taylor’s passport officially listed her eye color as “dark blue.” But those who saw her in person often recalled something more unusual.

Australian film critic David Stratton recounted seeing her at a movie premiere in 1973. “I was ushered into her presence at the official reception and found myself transfixed by her famous violet eyes,” he said (per Yahoo Entertainment).

“I have never seen eyes of that color before or since, and I don’t believe cinema-goers were able to appreciate how remarkable they were.”

Other firsthand accounts echo the same fascination. One fan described seeing her at a Broadway show in 1976 on Triloquist: “Although she didn’t look directly at me, I could clearly see her eyes… yes, they were in fact, violet!”

Film critic Todd McCarthy shared a similarly vivid memory from the 1970s. “What should abruptly stop me in my tracks but a pair of eyes unlike I’ve ever beheld—deep violet eyes of a sort withheld from ordinary mortals,” he wrote for Hollywood Reporter, recalling her gaze from just inches away.

Elizabeth Taylor knew that her eyes would become one of her defining features. “As a girl, my mother told me I’m nice looking and that I have pretty eyes,” she once said in an interview, referencing the attention they drew from an early age.

She didn’t believe appearance alone made someone truly beautiful, however, adding “It’s not your eyes… it’s the expression behind your eyes that will make you truly beautiful.”

Elizabeth Taylor’s Eye Color Was Almost “Impossible” Genetically

True violet eyes exist, but they’re exceptionally rare and almost always tied to specific genetic conditions. According to the Optical Academy, “true violet-colored eyes are usually a result of albinism.”

But what appears violet isn’t always the result of violet pigmentation. In most cases, a deep blue eye appears purple due to lighting, contrast, or surrounding colors.

While often associated with red or pink irises, some individuals with albinism can have blue or violet shades due to how light scatters across low-pigment irises.

Taylor did not have albinism, which rules out the only confirmed genetic explanation. Yet her eye color was highly unusual, suggesting a combination of rare pigmentation and optical effects that made them appear violet under certain conditions.

In an interview with Live Science, Dr. Norman Saffra, chairman of ophthalmology at Maimonides Medical Center, explained that eye color is determined by the amount of melanin in the iris.

The more melanin the eye contains, the darker the color. Green eyes are considered the rarest natural shade and are still far more common than violet.

“There are various shades of blues and grays, with many in-between. Violet may have been her typical pigmentation,” Saffra said. “It’s possible to have that eye color; it all depends on the amount of melanin.”

Light also plays a role in how eye color appears. “Wearing a white shirt will reflect light off of the iris and make its color look slightly lighter,” Saffra explained.

Another possibility is Rayleigh scattering, the same phenomenon that makes the sky appear blue. Because shorter wavelengths like blue and violet scatter more than others, Taylor’s deep blue eyes may have taken on a purple cast depending on lighting, clothing, or camera filters.

Double Lashes, Double Impact

While Elizabeth Taylor may not have had naturally violet eyes, there’s a scientific explanation for why they appeared so striking.

According to All About Vision, she was born with distichiasis, a rare genetic mutation that causes a second row of eyelashes to grow from the inner lining of the eyelid. This condition, known as FOXC2, affects about 1 in 10,000 people.

Although it doesn’t directly impact eye color, the extra lashes likely enhanced the depth and definition of her gaze, making her eyes look darker and more saturated on camera. While the condition can cause discomfort in some cases, Taylor’s lashes were seen as a beauty asset rather than a burden.

According to reports (per NBC News), when doctors explained the condition to her mother at birth, she reportedly responded, “Well, now that doesn’t sound so terrible at all.”

The extra volume would have played off the jewel-toned hues in Taylor’s eyes, adding intensity to what was already an uncommon shade.

At the time, cosmetic contact lenses weren’t available. Colored contacts only became commercially accessible in 1983, so any unusual vibrance was natural, enhanced only by genetics, lighting, and a bit of Hollywood technique.

The Cinematic Illusion That Made Elizabeth Taylor’s Eyes World-Famous

The legend of Elizabeth Taylor’s lavender eyes became such a core part of her image that she leaned into it, on screen and off. She carefully chose makeup that emphasized her gaze, often wearing bold purple or blue eyeshadow to enhance the color of her irises.

Her arsenal of tricks included red-based eyeshadow, white sclera liner, and dramatic eyeliner to make her eyes appear even more luminous.

Francesca Tolot, a makeup artist who worked with Taylor for over 20 years, told British Vogue that eyeliner was essential to her signature look. Early in her career, Taylor relied on classic black liner to contrast with the blue, gray, and violet tones in her eyes. But over time, she adopted a softer, more layered technique.

“She didn’t use the classic black option but instead worked with a buildable grey shade,” Tolot explained. Taylor also favored a smoky eye and winged liner to accentuate brightness and shape.

Her styling choices didn’t stop at makeup. Taylor’s wardrobe was curated to enhance her eyes, often favoring lavender gowns or rich blues that echoed the tones in her irises. Filmmakers played along using colored gels, cyan filters, and costume choices to heighten the violet illusion on screen.

As one of Hollywood’s earliest color film stars, Taylor’s appearance was heavily influenced by evolving technology. Her first color feature, 1944’s National Velvet, was shot on Technicolor stock known for oversaturating colors.

This film process often exaggerated cool tones, meaning her bluish-gray eyes could easily appear violet under the right conditions.

Colorized stills and vivid lighting only amplified the effect, convincing audiences that Taylor’s eyes were as rare in hue as they were unforgettable.

How Elizabeth Taylor’s Gaze Became a Lasting Cultural Symbol

Elizabeth Taylor captivated audiences throughout her career, and her presence continues to echo through pop culture today.

Beyond her screen roles, she’s remembered for her whirlwind romance with Richard Burton (whom she married twice), her many high-profile marriages, and her lifelong dedication to philanthropy and animal advocacy.

But above all, her appearance, especially her eyes, defined her as a symbol of unattainable beauty.

Her iconic gaze has been referenced again and again in music and entertainment. In 1982, Elton John released the song “Blue Eyes,” which he dedicated to Taylor.

With lyrics like “Baby’s got blue eyes / Like a deep, blue sea,” the tribute directly nods to the feature she was most famous for. Andy Williams’s “When I Look In Your Eyes” is also believed to be about her.

In 2010, Taylor launched a fragrance called Violet Eyes, inspired by her signature eye color. The marketing described it as “the color of passion,” cementing how her look was tied to Hollywood legend.

Decades after her prime, Taylor continues to appear in memes, tributes, and enhanced stills from Cleopatra and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof as reminders of her enduring mystique.