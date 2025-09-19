One Reddit thread tapped into this very divide, asking men what they realized about women only after getting a girlfriend. The responses ranged from funny to heartfelt, and many revealed just how much dating can change a person's perspective.

In the United States, for example, about three in ten adults (31%) belong to this category. However, more than a third of them (35%) say they have never even been in a relationship, with roughly equal shares of men (35%) and women (37%).

The share of singles—that is, not married, living with a partner, or committed to anyone romantically—can vary a lot from country to country and even within the demographics of a particular one.

#1 That 99% of the time when they come to us to vent or go off about something, that is literally all they want to do in that moment. They are not looking for Mr. Fixit, just someone to sit in the mud with them.

#2 That pockets can be fake.



Never occurred to me that clothing would have fake pockets! Fake pockets?!



Ladies, you deserve real pockets that can hold all sorts of dumb c**p. F**k the patriarchy, get you some pockets!

#3 The things that men do to impress women mostly just impress other men. Most women don’t actually give a s**t about your car, your abs, your muscles, your d**k size, etc.

#4 They do makeup to impress themselves and other women, it has very little to do with looking good for dudes.



I always thought women did makeup to attract guys but my girlfriend said it was because she wanted to feel pretty and I believe it.

#5 If you want to know what women want, ask women and not your buddies.

#6 They actually appreciate small efforts more than big gestures.

#7 Periods are no joke.



The pain, cramping, headaches. It’s like having a flu once a month. Idk how women work full time like this.



Obviously not all women get strong period symptoms, but still.

#8 They get harassed a looooooooooot. Sure I knew, vaguely, but now that I hear about her experiencing that on a regular basis it's way more concrete. .

#9 They’ll love you to the ends of the earth as long as you don’t let them down.

#10 Women are extremely perceptive towards emotions and demeanor. If something is slightly off, they'll know.

#11 They move through the house like ninjas, man. You never hear them until they're standing in the doorway and say "whatcha doin, babe?" and send you three feet into the air.

#12 Women love the little things, tell her she’s pretty, tell her she smells nice, remember her birthday, call her, listen to her talk, give her attention, these things mean more to them than they show.

#13 I came to see that emotional intelligence is far more important than I had previously believed. Being present, communicating, and making small gestures all have a significant impact. Consistency, respect, and listening are more important than flashy romantic gestures.

#14 Turns out they’re just as nervous around us as we are around them. Everyone’s just winging it.

#15 That taking a shower and washing their hair are two different types of showers.

#16 The amount of toilet paper used… having to go from changing the roll every couple weeks to every few days.

#17 They're all wildly different. Just be prepped to go with whatever and communicate effectively.

#18 The bra and panties rarely match.

#19 You should probably have a second towel and keep your bathroom spotless. They don't care much if your living area is perfect but that room in specific is a comfort zone.

#20 Even the most attractive and seemingly put together woman can be staggeringly insecure.

#21 They can take off their bra without taking off their shirt.



A s**y revelation to young me.

#22 That being clean refers to dirt and dust, not clutter. A counter can be full of things and still clean apparently.

#23 When we first lived together, I would do all the laundry and noticed all her undies had discharge and assumed she was aroused all the time but never wanted to do anything with me. Boy was I wrong and embarrassed.

#24 Women always need 2 towels for shower time, one for the hair one for the body.

#25 So much hair.

Everywhere.



When we weren't living toghter yet I found hair in my fresh boxers 3 days later.



Now that we do live toghter... i need to clean the vacuum's head on every 3rs use as its all hair and it doesnt suck good. Im suprised she is not bald at this point.

#26 I found out that they are not as organized/ tidy as I expected. For example, my restroom was comprised of just shampoo, body soap, towel, and three toiletries, and everything in its place. Once she moved in, it was like a tornado just swooped right through. Oh, and clothes everywhere, EVERYWHERE!!! Bras hanging on all the bedroom door knobs 😆. We got married!

#27 They notice EVERYTHING and remember EVERYTHING. They also love hot showers, like burn your skin hot. IDK how they do it.

#28 I still don't understand how they fold their clothes. Their clothing shapes don't make any sense.

#29 Women are definitely more patient and definitely more multitasking. Also it's amazing how much fits into one bag. The amount of times when men try to harass my girl. It is much more than men think it is. The amount of protection they want is a lot, but it makes sense if you think of how many guys try to bully a woman or want to get into their pants. Many times even forcefully. So if a woman can trust you, that's a huge thing.

#30 10 months into a relationship with my first girlfriend, I learn that women are a lot more careful with their words and do a lot of analysis on any decision they make.

#31 Keep a calendar to record the special dates you've come through together , that will save and help you in your relationship ♥.

#32 They be fartin.

#33 It's not about the message, it's about the tone.



Edit: d**n, and here I was thinking only mine does that.

#34 That men and women view things like fairness, equality, intention, etc; totally differently. And that boys really need to start playing house more.

#35 They love to put that inside curtain in the shower and it helps so much!

#36 They want security more than anything else. Have a good job, stable emotions, being chatty and generally clean will get you the attention of a lot of women.



That whole "alpha male" schtick gets you mocked behind your back, used like a toy destined for the curb. Women will actually use "alpha male" idiots for a free meal and shiny baubles only to kick his g**n butt to the curb when he catches on that he isn't in charge of the anything.



Not keeping yourself clean, and your domicile clean will cause a lot of women to form low opinions. Nobody wants to live with the plague, filth and squalor.



If a girls friends likes you. The girlfriend really likes you. Never sleep with the friend of a girl friend. If she likes her dad, and her dad likes you, she like you.



Keep chocolate around for the time she is on her period.



They need a space for themselves away from other people.



Women and incredibly mean and cruel to each other.

#37 HAIR-TIES EVERYWHERE.

#38 Sure, we can share a suitcase," is just a woman's way of saying, "Honey, the space for your week's worth of clothes has been graciously upgraded to a single shoelace and the desperate hope of finding a laundry mat.".

#39 Periods can really stink. Never thought about it until I got a girlfriend.

#40 She has so much more stuff than I do boxes of decorations for everything tons of skin/hair product candles soaps everything.

#41 They're so soft, soft skin nice squishy soft b*m lovely.

#42 Reasurance is extremely important, being reliable is as well.Have a hair , face, body and scrubbing towell available.Have facial cleaner/makeup remover on hand.

#43 Physical things: They have complicated insides that often get outside. Sights and smells I had not anticipated. You get used to it.



Emotionally: A lot of the time they don't want to talk it out. they just need time to cool off, let their mood normalize.

#44 Laundry. The laundry. It’s so much. You can wear a shirt twice if you hang it back up. No? You can’t? And you wear 3 different shirts a day? Okay. Oh is that pile on the floor clean? It is? I see. And that pile? Dirty? Ok. Is there anything in the washer? Oh a load in the washer AND the dryer. Can I wash my socks today?

#45 If you clear off a spot to set something down it’ll be covered in knick knacks as soon as you turn around.