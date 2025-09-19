ADVERTISEMENT

The share of singles—that is, not married, living with a partner, or committed to anyone romantically—can vary a lot from country to country and even within the demographics of a particular one.

In the United States, for example, about three in ten adults (31%) belong to this category. However, more than a third of them (35%) say they have never even been in a relationship, with roughly equal shares of men (35%) and women (37%).

One Reddit thread tapped into this very divide, asking men what they realized about women only after getting a girlfriend. The responses ranged from funny to heartfelt, and many revealed just how much dating can change a person's perspective.

#1

Man and woman having a serious conversation in a kitchen, illustrating unexpected things men didn’t know about women dating. That 99% of the time when they come to us to vent or go off about something, that is literally all they want to do in that moment. They are not looking for Mr. Fixit, just someone to sit in the mud with them.

pyroskunkz Report

Ellinor she/they/elle
Ellinor she/they/elle
Ellinor she/they/elle
Community Member
1 day ago

A good thing to do is ask if she wants advices or just rant. Usually the first comes after the second.

    #2

    That pockets can be fake.

    Never occurred to me that clothing would have fake pockets! Fake pockets?!

    Ladies, you deserve real pockets that can hold all sorts of dumb c**p. F**k the patriarchy, get you some pockets!

    LiberateMainSt Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I bought a dress recently and it had Pockets !! Deep enough for my phone !!!

    #3

    The things that men do to impress women mostly just impress other men. Most women don’t actually give a s**t about your car, your abs, your muscles, your d**k size, etc.

    TwinkieWinky420 Report

    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Truth. These are just nice bonuses. Not to generalize, but most women I know are mainly impressed by men’s ethical values, kindness, sensitivity, confidence, intelligence, humor, and passion for what they do.

    #4

    Woman applying makeup with a brush, illustrating unexpected things men didn’t know about women until dating them. They do makeup to impress themselves and other women, it has very little to do with looking good for dudes.

    I always thought women did makeup to attract guys but my girlfriend said it was because she wanted to feel pretty and I believe it.

    frawtlopp Report

    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Truth. I learned it a long time ago, when I was young and got stupidly jealous because my then-girlfriend put on makeup and dressed up to go out. I asked her which guy she was meeting. She said, “no guy, I just want to look good”. Can’t believe I was that dumb, and can’t believe some guys still think women put makeup to attract guys.

    #5

    If you want to know what women want, ask women and not your buddies.

    hird Report

    kurczak-san avatar
    SPV
    SPV
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Ask The Woman, not any woman., please for f***s sake! There is no female hive-mind shaping opinions and desires. i know it is quite the radical notion, but women are people too!

    #6

    Gift box with a red ribbon, symbolizing unexpected things men didn’t know about women in dating relationships. They actually appreciate small efforts more than big gestures.

    EmbarrassedTowel6885 Report

    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I don’t think this is gender-related. Sincere, wholesome people appreciate honest efforts, even small ones, because they value consistent care and commitment. In the long run, daily small efforts are much harder to pull off than a few big gestures.

    #7

    Periods are no joke.

    The pain, cramping, headaches. It’s like having a flu once a month. Idk how women work full time like this.

    Obviously not all women get strong period symptoms, but still.

    OujiSamaOG Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    21 hours ago

    Thank you for realizing we're not making it up. Would you talk to all male co-workers and supervisors please.

    #8

    A woman in a brown coat looking away with a man blurred in the background, representing things men didn’t know about women. They get harassed a looooooooooot. Sure I knew, vaguely, but now that I hear about her experiencing that on a regular basis it's way more concrete. .

    Karpattata Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Not just harassment, either. I'm absolutely shocked at how much abůse goes on ALL THE TIME. I was protected from such things growing up, for which I'm grateful, but the extent it does occur is sickening to me now.

    #9

    They’ll love you to the ends of the earth as long as you don’t let them down.

    Herkrules Report

    #10

    Man looking emotional and reflective while talking to woman on a couch, illustrating things men didn’t know about women. Women are extremely perceptive towards emotions and demeanor. If something is slightly off, they'll know.

    GuruParrot Report

    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Not all women. I need someone to sit me down and point out the bleedin’ obvious half the time.

    #11

    Woman in a white polka dot dress standing by a doorway, representing unexpected things men didn’t know about women dating them. They move through the house like ninjas, man. You never hear them until they're standing in the doorway and say "whatcha doin, babe?" and send you three feet into the air.

    LeakyAssFire Report

    dodsonmichelle avatar
    Celtic Pirate Queen
    Celtic Pirate Queen
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    As my Dad once said, "Jesus, girl - you got some stealthy ninjas moves there!". Miss you, Daddy!

    #12

    Women love the little things, tell her she’s pretty, tell her she smells nice, remember her birthday, call her, listen to her talk, give her attention, these things mean more to them than they show.

    Lattoooomybaby Report

    #13

    I came to see that emotional intelligence is far more important than I had previously believed. Being present, communicating, and making small gestures all have a significant impact. Consistency, respect, and listening are more important than flashy romantic gestures.

    StrengthThen5662 Report

    #14

    Young woman in a white sleeveless top, showing nervous behavior, illustrating unexpected things men didn’t know about women dating Turns out they’re just as nervous around us as we are around them. Everyone’s just winging it.

    CryptoEdgePro Report

    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I’m just winging it through every part of my life, been blagging being an adult for over 40 years. Think I’ve mostly got away with it…

    #15

    That taking a shower and washing their hair are two different types of showers.

    AvonBarksda1e Report

    rachelreynolds avatar
    Rachel Reynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    There's the shower, The Wash the Hair shower, The Shaving shower, The Everything shower, and the Existential Crisis shower. These can be put together in any combination.

    #16

    Empty toilet paper roll on a holder against a tiled bathroom wall, illustrating unexpected things men didn’t know about women. The amount of toilet paper used… having to go from changing the roll every couple weeks to every few days.

    qbsky Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited)

    Well we use it for pee, p0o and periods. (can't believe p0o is censored)

    #17

    Man and woman having a serious conversation outdoors, highlighting unexpected things men didn’t know about women dating them. They're all wildly different. Just be prepped to go with whatever and communicate effectively.

    Ohnoherewego13 Report

    #18

    The bra and panties rarely match.

    pantographology Report

    nora_baron avatar
    Saint_Zipcodus
    Saint_Zipcodus
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    And if they do, it's likely that you just were scored instead of scoring yourself.

    #19

    Modern bathroom with wooden vanity and white toilet illustrating unexpected things men didn’t know about women. You should probably have a second towel and keep your bathroom spotless. They don't care much if your living area is perfect but that room in specific is a comfort zone.

    LargeSnorlax Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    If you get to the bedroom that too needs to be reasonably tidy BUT the bed linen absolutely MUST be clean. Ideally it should still hold the smell of the laundry detergent. A quick spritz with Febrese really doesn't cut it.

    #20

    Even the most attractive and seemingly put together woman can be staggeringly insecure.

    AnotherStamp Report

    #21

    Black lace bra laid on white bed sheets illustrating unexpected things men didn’t know about women in dating. They can take off their bra without taking off their shirt.

    A s**y revelation to young me.

    CaroCogitatus Report

    #22

    That being clean refers to dirt and dust, not clutter. A counter can be full of things and still clean apparently.

    we2deep Report

    use_this avatar
    otiose
    otiose
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Um, yeah. Clutter is definitely not dirty, but it does need dusted (yearly).

    #23

    When we first lived together, I would do all the laundry and noticed all her undies had discharge and assumed she was aroused all the time but never wanted to do anything with me. Boy was I wrong and embarrassed.

    Significant-Chip879 Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited)

    Discharge is the way the v@gina cleans itself. Perfectly normal and natural. Also it's acidic (pH 4 to 4.5) so it's not that it stains, it's that it removes the colour from panties.

    #24

    Women always need 2 towels for shower time, one for the hair one for the body.

    dazcon5 Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    19 hours ago

    Because who wants to dry off with a wet hairy towel? Plus, you can’t completely dry your body if your wet hair is dripping on it. Two towels makes perfect sense.

    #25

    Broom beside a large clump of hair on white tile floor, illustrating unexpected things men didn’t know about women. So much hair.
    Everywhere.

    When we weren't living toghter yet I found hair in my fresh boxers 3 days later.

    Now that we do live toghter... i need to clean the vacuum's head on every 3rs use as its all hair and it doesnt suck good. Im suprised she is not bald at this point.

    supe3rnova Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    My husband is the one with long hair in our family and it's the same for him.

    #26

    I found out that they are not as organized/ tidy as I expected. For example, my restroom was comprised of just shampoo, body soap, towel, and three toiletries, and everything in its place. Once she moved in, it was like a tornado just swooped right through. Oh, and clothes everywhere, EVERYWHERE!!! Bras hanging on all the bedroom door knobs 😆. We got married!

    wall_streat_cannibal Report

    #27

    They notice EVERYTHING and remember EVERYTHING. They also love hot showers, like burn your skin hot. IDK how they do it.

    InsightJ15 Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    20 hours ago

    Pretty sure water temperature preference is not gender-related.

    #28

    Woman organizing folded clothes in a wardrobe, illustrating unexpected things men didn’t know about women dating insights. I still don't understand how they fold their clothes. Their clothing shapes don't make any sense.

    thumbs27 Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    21 hours ago

    It does to them. They were taught by Mom. Who taught you how to fold clothes?

    #29

    Women are definitely more patient and definitely more multitasking. Also it's amazing how much fits into one bag. The amount of times when men try to harass my girl. It is much more than men think it is. The amount of protection they want is a lot, but it makes sense if you think of how many guys try to bully a woman or want to get into their pants. Many times even forcefully. So if a woman can trust you, that's a huge thing.

    More_Swordfish_4037 Report

    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    We don’t want protection. We want to live in societies that respect and don’t threaten us.

    #30

    10 months into a relationship with my first girlfriend, I learn that women are a lot more careful with their words and do a lot of analysis on any decision they make.

    cometssaywhoosh Report

    #31

    Open calendar planner on wooden table illustrating unexpected things men didn’t know about women until dating them Keep a calendar to record the special dates you've come through together , that will save and help you in your relationship ♥.

    GoldaWarfield Report

    #32

    Woman resting on couch with hands on abdomen, illustrating unexpected things men didn’t know about women in dating. They be fartin.

    EZE333 Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Mine let rip on day 2. In a lift. Absolutely hilarious. She decided to set the bar early on...

    #33

    It's not about the message, it's about the tone.

    Edit: d**n, and here I was thinking only mine does that.

    Mobile_Bet6744 Report

    #34

    That men and women view things like fairness, equality, intention, etc; totally differently. And that boys really need to start playing house more.

    MaleficentGift5490 Report

    geoffchilton avatar
    Ol' Stevie
    Ol' Stevie
    Community Member
    13 hours ago

    This may or may not be a spicy opinion, some sort of ~ist or ~ism, and will likely upset many people, but it is the absolute truth. For perspective I say this as a man who served thirty one years in the British Army and three years with a PMC: Gentlemen, if you are unable to administrate yourself, look after your kit and your living space, take care of your hygiene, and get your s**t squared away you are worthless. Your existence serves no purpose, you are nothing but a liability to yourself and those around you. I'm all for men being manly, but if you can't p**s standing up without getting it all over yourself and need mummy to wash your panties you don't get to sit at the men's or the women's table - your place is standing at the back of the room being quiet while the grown-ups talk.

    #35

    They love to put that inside curtain in the shower and it helps so much!

    brockapottamus Report

    #36

    They want security more than anything else. Have a good job, stable emotions, being chatty and generally clean will get you the attention of a lot of women.

    That whole "alpha male" schtick gets you mocked behind your back, used like a toy destined for the curb. Women will actually use "alpha male" idiots for a free meal and shiny baubles only to kick his g**n butt to the curb when he catches on that he isn't in charge of the anything.

    Not keeping yourself clean, and your domicile clean will cause a lot of women to form low opinions. Nobody wants to live with the plague, filth and squalor.

    If a girls friends likes you. The girlfriend really likes you. Never sleep with the friend of a girl friend. If she likes her dad, and her dad likes you, she like you.

    Keep chocolate around for the time she is on her period.

    They need a space for themselves away from other people.

    Women and incredibly mean and cruel to each other.

    MoutainGem Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    "Dark chocolate may help ease menstrual cramps due to its high magnesium content. Magnesium helps relax muscles and may stop the production of compounds that signal cramps. Copper, another nutrient found in dark chocolate, may also play a role." ----- Source https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/does-chocolate-help-cramps

    #37

    Four colorful satin scrunchies in pink, teal, mint, and lavender, highlighting unexpected things about women accessories. HAIR-TIES EVERYWHERE.

    Silent-Good19 Report

    #38

    Sure, we can share a suitcase," is just a woman's way of saying, "Honey, the space for your week's worth of clothes has been graciously upgraded to a single shoelace and the desperate hope of finding a laundry mat.".

    BraveOrganization421 Report

    nicolebrookus_2 avatar
    Asri
    Asri
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    My husband is the one always trying to shove things into my suitcase. Or purse, or tote bag. Honey, we are leaving for 3 days. Why did you pack 15 boxers and 20 pairs of socks?

    #39

    Periods can really stink. Never thought about it until I got a girlfriend.

    SomeJokeTeeth Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Well of course it smells bad, it's uterine walls and blood mixed with discharge. It's not flowers and unicorn tears...

    #40

    She has so much more stuff than I do boxes of decorations for everything tons of skin/hair product candles soaps everything.

    Significant-Sky5622 Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    18 hours ago

    Well, we prefer to live in a home that has more in it than a bare mattress on the floor, ffs.

    #41

    They're so soft, soft skin nice squishy soft b*m lovely.

    Dirk_diggler22 Report

    #42

    Bathroom shelves with neatly rolled towels and soap dispensers representing unexpected things men didn’t know about women. Reasurance is extremely important, being reliable is as well.Have a hair , face, body and scrubbing towell available.Have facial cleaner/makeup remover on hand.

    Reasonable_Ad_5496 Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    20 hours ago

    This seems to have morphed into a "what single men think they need to have to impress women the first time they visit" thread.

    #43

    Physical things: They have complicated insides that often get outside. Sights and smells I had not anticipated. You get used to it.

    Emotionally: A lot of the time they don't want to talk it out. they just need time to cool off, let their mood normalize.

    DickabodCranium Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    19 hours ago

    I'm imagining a woman: Oh look, my gall bladder. Funny little thing, isn't it? Let me just shove it back inside and rummage around a bit more.

    #44

    Laundry. The laundry. It’s so much. You can wear a shirt twice if you hang it back up. No? You can’t? And you wear 3 different shirts a day? Okay. Oh is that pile on the floor clean? It is? I see. And that pile? Dirty? Ok. Is there anything in the washer? Oh a load in the washer AND the dryer. Can I wash my socks today?

    marmatag Report

    dodsonmichelle avatar
    Celtic Pirate Queen
    Celtic Pirate Queen
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I couldn't live like that. I asked my husband the first week we lived together to please pair his socks and make sure all his dirties go in the hamper. Never had to mention it again - 18 years.

    #45

    If you clear off a spot to set something down it’ll be covered in knick knacks as soon as you turn around.

    PoopDick420ShitCock Report

