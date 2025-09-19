Men Who Got A Girlfriend For The First Time Share 45 Things They Found Out About Women
The share of singles—that is, not married, living with a partner, or committed to anyone romantically—can vary a lot from country to country and even within the demographics of a particular one.
In the United States, for example, about three in ten adults (31%) belong to this category. However, more than a third of them (35%) say they have never even been in a relationship, with roughly equal shares of men (35%) and women (37%).
One Reddit thread tapped into this very divide, asking men what they realized about women only after getting a girlfriend. The responses ranged from funny to heartfelt, and many revealed just how much dating can change a person's perspective.
This post may include affiliate links.
That 99% of the time when they come to us to vent or go off about something, that is literally all they want to do in that moment. They are not looking for Mr. Fixit, just someone to sit in the mud with them.
A good thing to do is ask if she wants advices or just rant. Usually the first comes after the second.
That pockets can be fake.
Never occurred to me that clothing would have fake pockets! Fake pockets?!
Ladies, you deserve real pockets that can hold all sorts of dumb c**p. F**k the patriarchy, get you some pockets!
I bought a dress recently and it had Pockets !! Deep enough for my phone !!!
The things that men do to impress women mostly just impress other men. Most women don’t actually give a s**t about your car, your abs, your muscles, your d**k size, etc.
They do makeup to impress themselves and other women, it has very little to do with looking good for dudes.
I always thought women did makeup to attract guys but my girlfriend said it was because she wanted to feel pretty and I believe it.
Truth. I learned it a long time ago, when I was young and got stupidly jealous because my then-girlfriend put on makeup and dressed up to go out. I asked her which guy she was meeting. She said, “no guy, I just want to look good”. Can’t believe I was that dumb, and can’t believe some guys still think women put makeup to attract guys.
If you want to know what women want, ask women and not your buddies.
They actually appreciate small efforts more than big gestures.
Periods are no joke.
The pain, cramping, headaches. It’s like having a flu once a month. Idk how women work full time like this.
Obviously not all women get strong period symptoms, but still.
Thank you for realizing we're not making it up. Would you talk to all male co-workers and supervisors please.
They get harassed a looooooooooot. Sure I knew, vaguely, but now that I hear about her experiencing that on a regular basis it's way more concrete. .
Not just harassment, either. I'm absolutely shocked at how much abůse goes on ALL THE TIME. I was protected from such things growing up, for which I'm grateful, but the extent it does occur is sickening to me now.
They’ll love you to the ends of the earth as long as you don’t let them down.
Women are extremely perceptive towards emotions and demeanor. If something is slightly off, they'll know.
Not all women. I need someone to sit me down and point out the bleedin’ obvious half the time.
They move through the house like ninjas, man. You never hear them until they're standing in the doorway and say "whatcha doin, babe?" and send you three feet into the air.
As my Dad once said, "Jesus, girl - you got some stealthy ninjas moves there!". Miss you, Daddy!
Women love the little things, tell her she’s pretty, tell her she smells nice, remember her birthday, call her, listen to her talk, give her attention, these things mean more to them than they show.
Everyone remember my birthday is Tuesday, September 23.
I came to see that emotional intelligence is far more important than I had previously believed. Being present, communicating, and making small gestures all have a significant impact. Consistency, respect, and listening are more important than flashy romantic gestures.
Turns out they’re just as nervous around us as we are around them. Everyone’s just winging it.
I’m just winging it through every part of my life, been blagging being an adult for over 40 years. Think I’ve mostly got away with it…
That taking a shower and washing their hair are two different types of showers.
There's the shower, The Wash the Hair shower, The Shaving shower, The Everything shower, and the Existential Crisis shower. These can be put together in any combination.
The amount of toilet paper used… having to go from changing the roll every couple weeks to every few days.
Well we use it for pee, p0o and periods. (can't believe p0o is censored)
They're all wildly different. Just be prepped to go with whatever and communicate effectively.
The bra and panties rarely match.
And if they do, it's likely that you just were scored instead of scoring yourself.
You should probably have a second towel and keep your bathroom spotless. They don't care much if your living area is perfect but that room in specific is a comfort zone.
Even the most attractive and seemingly put together woman can be staggeringly insecure.
They can take off their bra without taking off their shirt.
A s**y revelation to young me.
Which is why we should be in charge. We understand the deep magic.
That being clean refers to dirt and dust, not clutter. A counter can be full of things and still clean apparently.
When we first lived together, I would do all the laundry and noticed all her undies had discharge and assumed she was aroused all the time but never wanted to do anything with me. Boy was I wrong and embarrassed.
Discharge is the way the v@gina cleans itself. Perfectly normal and natural. Also it's acidic (pH 4 to 4.5) so it's not that it stains, it's that it removes the colour from panties.
Women always need 2 towels for shower time, one for the hair one for the body.
So much hair.
Everywhere.
When we weren't living toghter yet I found hair in my fresh boxers 3 days later.
Now that we do live toghter... i need to clean the vacuum's head on every 3rs use as its all hair and it doesnt suck good. Im suprised she is not bald at this point.
My husband is the one with long hair in our family and it's the same for him.
I found out that they are not as organized/ tidy as I expected. For example, my restroom was comprised of just shampoo, body soap, towel, and three toiletries, and everything in its place. Once she moved in, it was like a tornado just swooped right through. Oh, and clothes everywhere, EVERYWHERE!!! Bras hanging on all the bedroom door knobs 😆. We got married!
They notice EVERYTHING and remember EVERYTHING. They also love hot showers, like burn your skin hot. IDK how they do it.
I still don't understand how they fold their clothes. Their clothing shapes don't make any sense.
It does to them. They were taught by Mom. Who taught you how to fold clothes?
Women are definitely more patient and definitely more multitasking. Also it's amazing how much fits into one bag. The amount of times when men try to harass my girl. It is much more than men think it is. The amount of protection they want is a lot, but it makes sense if you think of how many guys try to bully a woman or want to get into their pants. Many times even forcefully. So if a woman can trust you, that's a huge thing.
We don’t want protection. We want to live in societies that respect and don’t threaten us.
10 months into a relationship with my first girlfriend, I learn that women are a lot more careful with their words and do a lot of analysis on any decision they make.
Keep a calendar to record the special dates you've come through together , that will save and help you in your relationship ♥.
They be fartin.
Mine let rip on day 2. In a lift. Absolutely hilarious. She decided to set the bar early on...
It's not about the message, it's about the tone.
Edit: d**n, and here I was thinking only mine does that.
That men and women view things like fairness, equality, intention, etc; totally differently. And that boys really need to start playing house more.
This may or may not be a spicy opinion, some sort of ~ist or ~ism, and will likely upset many people, but it is the absolute truth. For perspective I say this as a man who served thirty one years in the British Army and three years with a PMC: Gentlemen, if you are unable to administrate yourself, look after your kit and your living space, take care of your hygiene, and get your s**t squared away you are worthless. Your existence serves no purpose, you are nothing but a liability to yourself and those around you. I'm all for men being manly, but if you can't p**s standing up without getting it all over yourself and need mummy to wash your panties you don't get to sit at the men's or the women's table - your place is standing at the back of the room being quiet while the grown-ups talk.
They love to put that inside curtain in the shower and it helps so much!
They want security more than anything else. Have a good job, stable emotions, being chatty and generally clean will get you the attention of a lot of women.
That whole "alpha male" schtick gets you mocked behind your back, used like a toy destined for the curb. Women will actually use "alpha male" idiots for a free meal and shiny baubles only to kick his g**n butt to the curb when he catches on that he isn't in charge of the anything.
Not keeping yourself clean, and your domicile clean will cause a lot of women to form low opinions. Nobody wants to live with the plague, filth and squalor.
If a girls friends likes you. The girlfriend really likes you. Never sleep with the friend of a girl friend. If she likes her dad, and her dad likes you, she like you.
Keep chocolate around for the time she is on her period.
They need a space for themselves away from other people.
Women and incredibly mean and cruel to each other.
"Dark chocolate may help ease menstrual cramps due to its high magnesium content. Magnesium helps relax muscles and may stop the production of compounds that signal cramps. Copper, another nutrient found in dark chocolate, may also play a role." ----- Source https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/does-chocolate-help-cramps
HAIR-TIES EVERYWHERE.
Sure, we can share a suitcase," is just a woman's way of saying, "Honey, the space for your week's worth of clothes has been graciously upgraded to a single shoelace and the desperate hope of finding a laundry mat.".
Periods can really stink. Never thought about it until I got a girlfriend.
Well of course it smells bad, it's uterine walls and blood mixed with discharge. It's not flowers and unicorn tears...
She has so much more stuff than I do boxes of decorations for everything tons of skin/hair product candles soaps everything.
They're so soft, soft skin nice squishy soft b*m lovely.
Reasurance is extremely important, being reliable is as well.Have a hair , face, body and scrubbing towell available.Have facial cleaner/makeup remover on hand.
Physical things: They have complicated insides that often get outside. Sights and smells I had not anticipated. You get used to it.
Emotionally: A lot of the time they don't want to talk it out. they just need time to cool off, let their mood normalize.
I'm imagining a woman: Oh look, my gall bladder. Funny little thing, isn't it? Let me just shove it back inside and rummage around a bit more.
Laundry. The laundry. It’s so much. You can wear a shirt twice if you hang it back up. No? You can’t? And you wear 3 different shirts a day? Okay. Oh is that pile on the floor clean? It is? I see. And that pile? Dirty? Ok. Is there anything in the washer? Oh a load in the washer AND the dryer. Can I wash my socks today?
I couldn't live like that. I asked my husband the first week we lived together to please pair his socks and make sure all his dirties go in the hamper. Never had to mention it again - 18 years.
If you clear off a spot to set something down it’ll be covered in knick knacks as soon as you turn around.
The number of generalizations! Extrapolating all women from the one you live with is wild!
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ LIVEJOB1.COM
Didn’t any of these folks have female humanoids in their families while growing up? No mothers? No sisters?
That's what I was thinking with some of these, too. I guess the guys either didn't have female figures growing up, or they were very avoidant of them and kept to their separate living quarters.Load More Replies...
Yeah some women dont share much with their boys. Lucky me I have a huge family with so many aunts and female cousins. Women, you have educate your boys. Men, if you think of your woman like a car, you'll read her owners manual and learn all the mechanics.
Wow, most of these I have never owned, never done. But they say ALL women. Not.
The number of generalizations! Extrapolating all women from the one you live with is wild!
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ LIVEJOB1.COM
Didn’t any of these folks have female humanoids in their families while growing up? No mothers? No sisters?
That's what I was thinking with some of these, too. I guess the guys either didn't have female figures growing up, or they were very avoidant of them and kept to their separate living quarters.Load More Replies...
Yeah some women dont share much with their boys. Lucky me I have a huge family with so many aunts and female cousins. Women, you have educate your boys. Men, if you think of your woman like a car, you'll read her owners manual and learn all the mechanics.
Wow, most of these I have never owned, never done. But they say ALL women. Not.