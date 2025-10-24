Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Learns The Man She’s Been Seeing For 10 Months Is Getting Married In Three Days
Woman learns the man sheu2019s been seeing for months is getting married soon, shown in contrasting happy and pensive moments
Couples, Relationships

Woman Learns The Man She’s Been Seeing For 10 Months Is Getting Married In Three Days

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Being the other person in someone else’s relationship consensually is one thing, but being one without realizing it is a completely different one. You might think you’re in a perfect relationship only to find out that you’ve been actively participating in an affair without knowing it. This can be compared to being cheated on as the betrayal and pain are similar in both situations. 

After this woman found out she was the other person, she felt crushed and didn’t really know what to do. So she turned to people online for advice, and they delivered. 

RELATED:

    Participating in an affair without knowing can be crushing

    Woman and man getting close indoors, capturing a moment before she learns he is marrying in three days.

    Image credits: Katerina Holmes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    As it happened to this woman, who turned online for advice on how to deal with it

    Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, feeling shocked and uncertain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for months is getting married soon, revealing unexpected relationship secrets.

    Text describing emotional distance as woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon.

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s experience learning about the man she’s been seeing getting married soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in white shirt sitting by a window, looking distraught while touching pink flowers, reflecting on a difficult relationship truth.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, feeling emotional and confused.

    Text excerpt about a woman questioning her relationship after nine months in a situation involving a man she’s been seeing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for months is getting married soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon, feeling confused and emotional.

    Woman and man having a serious conversation, woman learning about man getting married after dating for 10 months.

    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, feeling shocked and betrayed.

    Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for months is secretly getting married soon after lying about weekend plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for months is confused and emotionally distant.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman with glasses lying on bed looking at laptop screen, appearing thoughtful and concerned about relationship news.

    Image credits: Jayson Hinrichsen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text about a woman discovering the man she’s been seeing is getting married soon after 10 months together.

    Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days after calling things off.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon.

    Text about a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon.

    Man covering face with hands sitting alone by window showing distress in a cafe, reflecting emotional turmoil in relationship.

    Image credits: beyza yurtkuran / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon, feeling scared and stuck on the phone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing betrayal and heartbreak as a woman learns the man she’s been seeing is getting married soon.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s dilemma after learning the man she’s been seeing is marrying soon, questioning truth and lies.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman learning the man she’s been seeing for months is getting married soon, feeling emotional and mentally struggling.

    Text excerpt showing a woman expressing guilt and fear of losing her job while learning about a man’s upcoming marriage.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman sitting on couch looking distressed after learning about man she’s been seeing getting married soon.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cheating person can go to great lengths to appear single when they aren’t

    It might be hard to understand how a person gets involved in an affair without knowing. But all it takes is one lie to end up in such a situation. In scenarios like these a cheating person can go to great lengths to appear single when they aren’t. That’s how a person gets into a relationship with someone, and they have no idea that their new partner is taken, as they’ve been lying about it the whole time. 

    Interestingly enough, this happens more frequently than we might realize. One Bustle poll has found that 21% of those who have been the other person were completely unaware that their significant other wasn’t single. 

    When or if their lies come to light, being the other person without knowing can have a profound impact on a person, comparable to being cheated on. 

    “You are likely to feel betrayed, to lose trust in your partner, to feel taken advantage of, and to go into a protective mode that, ironically, is like that of the partner who’s been cheated on,” Dr. Josh Klapow, a clinical psychologist, told Bustle. “While the circumstance is not exactly the same, the emotional consequence has parallels.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Klapov says it’s best to end such types of relationships the moment one realizes what’s going on. But even though the relationship was based on lies, the feelings of loss and betrayal are very real and don’t just magically disappear. Such an experience of finding out you’re the other person can follow someone for years. 

    Woman looks concerned as she learns the man she’s been seeing for months is getting married soon outdoors.

    Image credits: Budgeron Bach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are signs that give away a person is hiding another realationship

    As we previously mentioned, a cheating person does their best to keep their other relationship a secret, so it can be hard to know if you’re the other partner. But luckily there are signs to look out for that might give away that a person is hiding another relationship. If any of these sound familiar, it might be that you’re not the only partner in their life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the most telling signs is them being secretive, whether about family, friends, or their free time. They might be hesitant to open up and when they try to hide something about their personal life, they may get uncomfortable or change the subject quickly, which is a total red flag. 

    Another sign is them disappearing for long periods of time. They might be with their other partner during that time, which leads them to take a longer break between seeing you or answering your calls and text messages. 

    Additionally, they might be guarding their phone and avoiding showing what’s on it, as well as avoiding putting a label on your relationship and making excuses for why they can’t define what you’ve got going on. If they’re not fully invested in the relationship, it’s possible that you’re the other person in another relationship. 

    Lastly, if they seem too good to be true but don’t ever take you to meet their family and friends, this may be a red flag signalling that they’re distracting you from the fact that they’re cheating and at the same time trying to keep you a secret from people they know. No one deserves to be kept in the dark like this, so if you’re noticing these signs in your relationship, it might be time to seek the truth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The commenters urged the woman to not believe the man’s lies and tell everything to his fiancée

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a woman to leave a man who is getting married soon after 10 months of dating.

    Comment text on a white background stating a relationship betrayal about a cheating man and the other woman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post about a woman learning the man she’s been seeing is getting married soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, urging her to leave before legally tied.

    Woman shocked to learn man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, sharing her story online.

    Woman learns man she’s been seeing for months is getting married soon, reflecting on manipulation and heartbreak.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married, advising to inform the fiancée before wedding.

    Text message conversation about a woman discovering the man she’s been seeing for months is marrying someone else soon.

    Online comment discussing a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a social platform, with user m33chm advising to send proof to the wife and then block both before moving on.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on a social media post, reading Tell her, posted by Brilliant-Basket9846 with 155 points, four days ago.

    Screenshot of an online comment advising a woman to run away after learning her partner is marrying soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment warning a woman that the man she’s been seeing for 10 months may be unfaithful and advising her to get tested.

    Comment text about a woman discovering a man she’s been with is getting married soon, exposing lies and manipulation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, shocked reaction text.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment describing a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon.

    Comment discussing custody and manipulation, addressing a woman learning about a man she's been dating marrying soon.

    Screenshot of an online comment revealing a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman learning the man she’s been seeing is getting married soon and advising to inform the fiancée.

    A woman reacts with shock and concern after learning the man she’s been seeing is marrying someone else soon.

    Text post discussing toxic restaurant workplaces, dating coworkers, and warning about a man getting married soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Woman reacts with shock after learning man she’s been seeing for 10 months is marrying another woman soon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment advising a woman to confront a man lying about his relationship status after 10 months of dating.

    Comment advising a woman to feel her emotions, move on from a man lacking integrity who is marrying someone else soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post describing emotional betrayal after learning a man she’s been seeing for months is marrying soon.

    Alt text: Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for months is marrying someone else soon, feeling abandoned and heartbroken.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment in a social forum, discussing a woman learning the man she’s been seeing is marrying soon, advising to tell the fiancé.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the woman returned to clarify some things

    Text excerpt about a woman seeking professional advice after learning the man she’s been seeing is marrying soon.

    Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, feeling blindsided and shocked.

    Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, feeling overwhelmed and seeking advice.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    wedding
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chances are high he's a sociopath or narcissistic. Either way he's playing her. And baby mama can't take away the kid. If she's tries, then he can go to court. I'm usually a MYBO person, but in this case, the bride-to-be needs to know to protect herself and her child.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chances are high he's a sociopath or narcissistic. Either way he's playing her. And baby mama can't take away the kid. If she's tries, then he can go to court. I'm usually a MYBO person, but in this case, the bride-to-be needs to know to protect herself and her child.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT