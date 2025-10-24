ADVERTISEMENT

Being the other person in someone else’s relationship consensually is one thing, but being one without realizing it is a completely different one. You might think you’re in a perfect relationship only to find out that you’ve been actively participating in an affair without knowing it. This can be compared to being cheated on as the betrayal and pain are similar in both situations.

After this woman found out she was the other person, she felt crushed and didn’t really know what to do. So she turned to people online for advice, and they delivered.

Participating in an affair without knowing can be crushing

Woman and man getting close indoors, capturing a moment before she learns he is marrying in three days.

As it happened to this woman, who turned online for advice on how to deal with it

Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, feeling shocked and uncertain.

Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for months is getting married soon, revealing unexpected relationship secrets.

Text describing emotional distance as woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s experience learning about the man she’s been seeing getting married soon.

Woman in white shirt sitting by a window, looking distraught while touching pink flowers, reflecting on a difficult relationship truth.

Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, feeling emotional and confused.

Text excerpt about a woman questioning her relationship after nine months in a situation involving a man she’s been seeing.

Text excerpt about a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for months is getting married soon.

Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon, feeling confused and emotional.

Woman and man having a serious conversation, woman learning about man getting married after dating for 10 months.

Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, feeling shocked and betrayed.

Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for months is secretly getting married soon after lying about weekend plans.

Text excerpt about a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for months is confused and emotionally distant.

Young woman with glasses lying on bed looking at laptop screen, appearing thoughtful and concerned about relationship news.

Text about a woman discovering the man she’s been seeing is getting married soon after 10 months together.

Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days after calling things off.

Text excerpt showing a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon.

Text about a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon.

Man covering face with hands sitting alone by window showing distress in a cafe, reflecting emotional turmoil in relationship.

Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon, feeling scared and stuck on the phone.

Text expressing betrayal and heartbreak as a woman learns the man she’s been seeing is getting married soon.

Text excerpt showing a woman’s dilemma after learning the man she’s been seeing is marrying soon, questioning truth and lies.

Woman learning the man she’s been seeing for months is getting married soon, feeling emotional and mentally struggling.

Text excerpt showing a woman expressing guilt and fear of losing her job while learning about a man’s upcoming marriage.

Woman sitting on couch looking distressed after learning about man she’s been seeing getting married soon.

Cheating person can go to great lengths to appear single when they aren’t

It might be hard to understand how a person gets involved in an affair without knowing. But all it takes is one lie to end up in such a situation. In scenarios like these a cheating person can go to great lengths to appear single when they aren’t. That’s how a person gets into a relationship with someone, and they have no idea that their new partner is taken, as they’ve been lying about it the whole time.

Interestingly enough, this happens more frequently than we might realize. One Bustle poll has found that 21% of those who have been the other person were completely unaware that their significant other wasn’t single.

When or if their lies come to light, being the other person without knowing can have a profound impact on a person, comparable to being cheated on.

“You are likely to feel betrayed, to lose trust in your partner, to feel taken advantage of, and to go into a protective mode that, ironically, is like that of the partner who’s been cheated on,” Dr. Josh Klapow, a clinical psychologist, told Bustle. “While the circumstance is not exactly the same, the emotional consequence has parallels.”

Klapov says it’s best to end such types of relationships the moment one realizes what’s going on. But even though the relationship was based on lies, the feelings of loss and betrayal are very real and don’t just magically disappear. Such an experience of finding out you’re the other person can follow someone for years.

Woman looks concerned as she learns the man she’s been seeing for months is getting married soon outdoors.

There are signs that give away a person is hiding another realationship

As we previously mentioned, a cheating person does their best to keep their other relationship a secret, so it can be hard to know if you’re the other partner. But luckily there are signs to look out for that might give away that a person is hiding another relationship. If any of these sound familiar, it might be that you’re not the only partner in their life.

One of the most telling signs is them being secretive, whether about family, friends, or their free time. They might be hesitant to open up and when they try to hide something about their personal life, they may get uncomfortable or change the subject quickly, which is a total red flag.

Another sign is them disappearing for long periods of time. They might be with their other partner during that time, which leads them to take a longer break between seeing you or answering your calls and text messages.

Additionally, they might be guarding their phone and avoiding showing what’s on it, as well as avoiding putting a label on your relationship and making excuses for why they can’t define what you’ve got going on. If they’re not fully invested in the relationship, it’s possible that you’re the other person in another relationship.

Lastly, if they seem too good to be true but don’t ever take you to meet their family and friends, this may be a red flag signalling that they’re distracting you from the fact that they’re cheating and at the same time trying to keep you a secret from people they know. No one deserves to be kept in the dark like this, so if you’re noticing these signs in your relationship, it might be time to seek the truth.

The commenters urged the woman to not believe the man’s lies and tell everything to his fiancée

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a woman to leave a man who is getting married soon after 10 months of dating.

Comment text on a white background stating a relationship betrayal about a cheating man and the other woman.

Comment on social media post about a woman learning the man she’s been seeing is getting married soon.

Comment about woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, urging her to leave before legally tied.

Woman shocked to learn man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, sharing her story online.

Woman learns man she’s been seeing for months is getting married soon, reflecting on manipulation and heartbreak.

Comment about woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married, advising to inform the fiancée before wedding.

Text message conversation about a woman discovering the man she’s been seeing for months is marrying someone else soon.

Online comment discussing a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon.

Comment on a social platform, with user m33chm advising to send proof to the wife and then block both before moving on.

User comment on a social media post, reading Tell her, posted by Brilliant-Basket9846 with 155 points, four days ago.

Screenshot of an online comment advising a woman to run away after learning her partner is marrying soon.

Comment warning a woman that the man she’s been seeing for 10 months may be unfaithful and advising her to get tested.

Comment text about a woman discovering a man she’s been with is getting married soon, exposing lies and manipulation.

Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, shocked reaction text.

Screenshot of a comment describing a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon.

Comment discussing custody and manipulation, addressing a woman learning about a man she's been dating marrying soon.

Screenshot of an online comment revealing a woman learning the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married soon.

Comment discussing a woman learning the man she’s been seeing is getting married soon and advising to inform the fiancée.

A woman reacts with shock and concern after learning the man she’s been seeing is marrying someone else soon.

Text post discussing toxic restaurant workplaces, dating coworkers, and warning about a man getting married soon.

Alt text: Woman reacts with shock after learning man she’s been seeing for 10 months is marrying another woman soon

Screenshot of a comment advising a woman to confront a man lying about his relationship status after 10 months of dating.

Comment advising a woman to feel her emotions, move on from a man lacking integrity who is marrying someone else soon.

Text post describing emotional betrayal after learning a man she’s been seeing for months is marrying soon.

Alt text: Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for months is marrying someone else soon, feeling abandoned and heartbroken.

User comment in a social forum, discussing a woman learning the man she’s been seeing is marrying soon, advising to tell the fiancé.

Later, the woman returned to clarify some things

Text excerpt about a woman seeking professional advice after learning the man she’s been seeing is marrying soon.

Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, feeling blindsided and shocked.

Woman learns the man she’s been seeing for 10 months is getting married in three days, feeling overwhelmed and seeking advice.

