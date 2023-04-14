This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners
Julia Davis moved into a new home in Birmingham, Alabama, and discovered that there was a cat living in the garden chicken coop. It turned out that the cat belonged to the previous owners, who had left it behind when they moved out. She decided to take care of the feline and provide him with necessary vet care, despite already having a cat and dog of her own. With the help of the community on social media, she named him Coop, inspired by the chicken coop he lived in. Later, another feral cat named Roof came along, who was often seen hanging around Coop’s wooden house.
The story doesn’t end there, as Julia found two baby kittens hiding under the chicken coop, one of whom was adopted by her parents and named Sadie, while the other, CJ (Coop Jr.), stayed with Julia and they both are now grown-up cats. This experience inspired woman to start a foster home, called ‘Coop Kitties’, for rescue cats and kittens, and she now helps many of them find loving families. Initially, she started a GoFundMe page to pay for Coop’s vet bills, but now all the donations help her take care of other rescue cats and give them a second chance at life.
More info: coopkitty.com | tiktok.com | Instagram | gofundme.com | youtube.com
Meet Julia Davis, who had moved into a charming new home when she stumbled upon an unexpected inhabitant in the garden chicken coop
Davis discovered that there was a beautiful white cat living on her property
Soon, she found out that the cat belonged to the previous house owners, who left him behind while moving out
Julia looked after the cat and was willing to provide him with necessary and expensive vet care, so she started a GoFundMe page
With the support of her community on social media, Davis decided to name the cat: Coop, in honor of the coop where he had taken up residence
Despite already having a cat and dog of her own, Julia adopted Coop
Davis’ two other pets, Finn and Remi, accepted their new family member quickly
After a while, Julia noticed another feral cat coming close to her property
The cat was often hanging around Coop’s wooden house. So his name is not that big of a surprise, as it turned out to be Roof, to match Coop
The twist to this story is Davis also found and managed to capture two baby kittens hiding under the chicken coop
One of them, named Sadie, found a strong connection to Julia’s father, so she ended up being adopted by her parents
The other one, CJ (Coop Jr.), stayed with Julia and her other feline buddies
By now, both Sadie and CJ are beautiful grown-up cats
This story inspired Davis to help other kittens and cats to find their new, loving families
She started the foster home, named ‘Coop Kitties’
CJ tends to spend a lot of time with foster cats which really helps in their socialization
Julia’s journey with Coop, Roof, Sadie, and CJ led her to discover her passion for helping rescue cats
She found that taking care of these felines brought her immense joy and fulfillment
With great help from her community on social media, Davis runs a successful foster home
With her dedication and passion, she is making a positive impact on the lives of many cats
The cat distribution system worked out particularly well this time
