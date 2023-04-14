Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners
This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Julia Davis moved into a new home in Birmingham, Alabama, and discovered that there was a cat living in the garden chicken coop. It turned out that the cat belonged to the previous owners, who had left it behind when they moved out. She decided to take care of the feline and provide him with necessary vet care, despite already having a cat and dog of her own. With the help of the community on social media, she named him Coop, inspired by the chicken coop he lived in. Later, another feral cat named Roof came along, who was often seen hanging around Coop’s wooden house.

The story doesn’t end there, as Julia found two baby kittens hiding under the chicken coop, one of whom was adopted by her parents and named Sadie, while the other, CJ (Coop Jr.), stayed with Julia and they both are now grown-up cats. This experience inspired woman to start a foster home, called ‘Coop Kitties’, for rescue cats and kittens, and she now helps many of them find loving families. Initially, she started a GoFundMe page to pay for Coop’s vet bills, but now all the donations help her take care of other rescue cats and give them a second chance at life.

More info: coopkitty.com | tiktok.com | Instagram | gofundme.com | youtube.com

Meet Julia Davis, who had moved into a charming new home when she stumbled upon an unexpected inhabitant in the garden chicken coop

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

Davis discovered that there was a beautiful white cat living on her property

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

Soon, she found out that the cat belonged to the previous house owners, who left him behind while moving out

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

Julia looked after the cat and was willing to provide him with necessary and expensive vet care, so she started a GoFundMe page

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

With the support of her community on social media, Davis decided to name the cat: Coop, in honor of the coop where he had taken up residence

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

Despite already having a cat and dog of her own, Julia adopted Coop

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

Davis’ two other pets, Finn and Remi, accepted their new family member quickly

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

After a while, Julia noticed another feral cat coming close to her property

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

The cat was often hanging around Coop’s wooden house. So his name is not that big of a surprise, as it turned out to be Roof, to match Coop

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

The twist to this story is Davis also found and managed to capture two baby kittens hiding under the chicken coop

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

One of them, named Sadie, found a strong connection to Julia’s father, so she ended up being adopted by her parents

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

The other one, CJ (Coop Jr.), stayed with Julia and her other feline buddies

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

By now, both Sadie and CJ are beautiful grown-up cats

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

This story inspired Davis to help other kittens and cats to find their new, loving families

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

She started the foster home, named ‘Coop Kitties’

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

CJ tends to spend a lot of time with foster cats which really helps in their socialization

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

Julia’s journey with Coop, Roof, Sadie, and CJ led her to discover her passion for helping rescue cats

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

She found that taking care of these felines brought her immense joy and fulfillment

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

With great help from her community on social media, Davis runs a successful foster home

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

With her dedication and passion, she is making a positive impact on the lives of many cats

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

The cat distribution system worked out particularly well this time

This Woman Started A Foster Home For Felines After Discovering A Cat Who Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Image credits: coopkitties

Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

