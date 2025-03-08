“Rent A Private Jet”: Mom Faces Backlash After Complaining About Child Using Airplane Bathroom

ADVERTISEMENT

A New York City influencer was put in her place after complaining on how airplane bathrooms weren’t child-friendly enough.

Victoria Maria Yavnyi, going by her username @toriyav on TikTok, posted a clip on social media where she was cradling her baby girl in a small, blue-lit airplane bathroom. It appeared as if her phone had been propped up by the toilet seat.

Highlights An NYC influencer was criticized for calling airplane bathrooms not child-friendly.

Commenters mockingly suggested to rent a private jet if more space was needed.

Aviation safety has been highly questioned after countless recent incidents.

In the text overlay, she wrote, “Can I start a petition to make more kid friendly bathrooms on the plane? Because my toddler held her pee for 5 hours because she was terrified of the bathroom. (Ngl so was I).”

The caption read, “Didn’t help that the light didn’t work so it felt like we were in a night club.”

An influencer in NYC was slammed with comments labeling her as “tone-deaf”

Image credits: victoriayav

Image credits: Juliia Abramova / Pexels

To her, it may have been an innocent call to action, but others didn’t quite think the same — with thousands of comments slamming the mother.

They quickly labeled the influencer as out-of-touch and privileged.

“No. Hope this helps!” said one person, which managed to garner more than 50K likes.

Another pointed out, “If you lock the door the light turns on.”

“I also would scream if my mom tried to record me going to the bathroom,” a third wrote.

The mother wanted to start a petition to make airplane bathrooms more “kid-friendly”

Image credits: victoriayav

To highlight Victoria’s wealth, someone said, “You can always rent a private jet if you want more space.” “It’s a bathroom flying on the sky it’s already insane wym,” a netizen commented. “Let me explain this, clearly,” someone stated. “Airplanes are not meant to be a home. They only have to provide necessities, like a bathroom, seat, snacks and water. They have to meet safety criteria for size and weight, and all the necessities have to be put into that space. “Airplanes are not large person friendly. They are not bathroom friendly. They are not sensory-challenged friendly. They aren’t much anything friendly, lol. But, it is what it is.”

Image credits: victoriayav

They concluded, “So, you are gonna have to teach your child, in the way she learns best, that life cannot happen on her terms all the time. To teach her this, you must also need to learn it.”

One person suggested, “How about travel without your kid! Or grand idea… drive or just don’t go!”

Victoria’s post still remains online, but she has not responded to the waves of comments criticizing her behavior.

In the video, her baby was seen looking visibly uncomfortable

Image credits: victoriayav

The topic of planes has been on everyone’s minds lately, but instead of comfort, people have been worried about aviation safety, given the plane crashes that have dominated headlines since 2025 started.

One of the most searched questions on Google right now is: Are planes still safe?

These concerns sparked following the devastating mid-air collision between an American Airlines commercial plane and a military Black Hawk helicopter outside the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on the evening of January 29.

Image credits: victoriayav

Both aircrafts later plunged into the Potomac River. All 67 passengers were killed, marking it as one of the deadliest aviation disasters in United States history.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom issued the following statement on January 31, “We are all hurting as we continue to grieve the loss of our passengers and team members.”

He later added, “In the days ahead, we will work tirelessly with the Administration and leaders in Congress to make our aviation system even safer, including by increasing investment in infrastructure, technology and personnel.”

Aviation safety is at an all-time high

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Yavnyi (@victoriayav)

And although worries are at an all-time high, experts assured any fearful passengers that flying is still the safest mode of transportation — and the odds of being in a fatal car crash are much higher instead.

“Although these incidents have occurred, there is still a track record of several dozen years of safe aviation,” said Rep. Darius Kila, the chair of the House Committee on Transportation.

Image credits: Mikkel Kvist / Pexels

They continued, “One incident is one too many, and to see several, not just in a period of five months but several days, I think folks have the right to feel concerned.”

However, their objective will never change: Staff will “move mountains” to ensure everyone feels safe because that has always remained “their number one priority.”

Comments were absolutely brutal as they mocked the influencer

