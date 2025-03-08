Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Rent A Private Jet”: Mom Faces Backlash After Complaining About Child Using Airplane Bathroom
Family, News

“Rent A Private Jet”: Mom Faces Backlash After Complaining About Child Using Airplane Bathroom

A New York City influencer was put in her place after complaining on how airplane bathrooms weren’t child-friendly enough. 

Victoria Maria Yavnyi, going by her username @toriyav on TikTok, posted a clip on social media where she was cradling her baby girl in a small, blue-lit airplane bathroom. It appeared as if her phone had been propped up by the toilet seat.

Highlights
  • An NYC influencer was criticized for calling airplane bathrooms not child-friendly.
  • Commenters mockingly suggested to rent a private jet if more space was needed.
  • Aviation safety has been highly questioned after countless recent incidents.

In the text overlay, she wrote, “Can I start a petition to make more kid friendly bathrooms on the plane? Because my toddler held her pee for 5 hours because she was terrified of the bathroom. (Ngl so was I).”

The caption read, “Didn’t help that the light didn’t work so it felt like we were in a night club.”

    An influencer in NYC was slammed with comments labeling her as “tone-deaf”

    A woman holding a child against a black brick wall, related to renting a private jet discussion.

    Image credits: victoriayav

    Woman with baby in blue carrier, seated at airport, facing airplane; topic related to renting a private jet.

    Image credits: Juliia Abramova / Pexels

    To her, it may have been an innocent call to action, but others didn’t quite think the same — with thousands of comments slamming the mother.

    They quickly labeled the influencer as out-of-touch and privileged.

    “No. Hope this helps!” said one person, which managed to garner more than 50K likes.

    Another pointed out, “If you lock the door the light turns on.”

    “I also would scream if my mom tried to record me going to the bathroom,” a third wrote.

    The mother wanted to start a petition to make airplane bathrooms more “kid-friendly”

    Image credits: victoriayav

    To highlight Victoria’s wealth, someone said, “You can always rent a private jet if you want more space.”

    “It’s a bathroom flying on the sky it’s already insane wym,” a netizen commented.

    “Let me explain this, clearly,” someone stated. “Airplanes are not meant to be a home. They only have to provide necessities, like a bathroom, seat, snacks and water. They have to meet safety criteria for size and weight, and all the necessities have to be put into that space.

    Airplanes are not large person friendly. They are not bathroom friendly. They are not sensory-challenged friendly. They aren’t much anything friendly, lol. But, it is what it is.”

    A woman in a car, associated with "Rent A Private Jet" controversy.

    Image credits: victoriayav

    They concluded, “So, you are gonna have to teach your child, in the way she learns best, that life cannot happen on her terms all the time. To teach her this, you must also need to learn it.”

    One person suggested, “How about travel without your kid! Or grand idea… drive or just don’t go!” 

    Victoria’s post still remains online, but she has not responded to the waves of comments criticizing her behavior.

    In the video, her baby was seen looking visibly uncomfortable

    Mom holding a child, taking mirror selfie in bathroom, highlighting "Rent A Private Jet" story context.

    Image credits: victoriayav

    The topic of planes has been on everyone’s minds lately, but instead of comfort, people have been worried about aviation safety, given the plane crashes that have dominated headlines since 2025 started. 

    One of the most searched questions on Google right now is: Are planes still safe?

    These concerns sparked following the devastating mid-air collision between an American Airlines commercial plane and a military Black Hawk helicopter outside the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on the evening of January 29.

    Woman and child preparing for a trip outside a car, related to rent a private jet.

    Image credits: victoriayav

    Both aircrafts later plunged into the Potomac River. All 67 passengers were killed, marking it as one of the deadliest aviation disasters in United States history.

    American Airlines CEO Robert Isom issued the following statement on January 31, “We are all hurting as we continue to grieve the loss of our passengers and team members.”

    He later added, “In the days ahead, we will work tirelessly with the Administration and leaders in Congress to make our aviation system even safer, including by increasing investment in infrastructure, technology and personnel.”

    Aviation safety is at an all-time high

    And although worries are at an all-time high, experts assured any fearful passengers that flying is still the safest mode of transportation — and the odds of being in a fatal car crash are much higher instead. 

    “Although these incidents have occurred, there is still a track record of several dozen years of safe aviation,” said Rep. Darius Kila, the chair of the House Committee on Transportation.

    A man and a child on an airplane seat, engaging closely, illuminated by light from a window.

    Image credits: Mikkel Kvist / Pexels

    They continued, “One incident is one too many, and to see several, not just in a period of five months but several days, I think folks have the right to feel concerned.”

    However, their objective will never change: Staff will “move mountains” to ensure everyone feels safe because that has always remained “their number one priority.”

    Comments were absolutely brutal as they mocked the influencer

    Comment on airplane bathroom issue suggests renting a private jet for a more kid-friendly experience.

    Comment on post, related to "Rent A Private Jet", about coping with imperfections.

    Comment replying to a post about renting a private jet, suggesting finding another travel method.

    Comment discussing expectations of accommodations for kids on planes amidst the "Rent A Private Jet" controversy.

    Comment responding to a mom's complaint about kids using airplane bathrooms, suggesting renting a private jet.

    Comment criticizing a parent amid the "Rent A Private Jet" discussion about filming children for content.

    Comment on private jet rental debate regarding airplane bathrooms.

    Comment addressing parenting standards in a heated "Rent A Private Jet" debate on children's behavior on planes.

    A Facebook comment about kids on planes, related to renting a private jet.

    Comment on social media about a mom's reaction related to rent a private jet.

    Comment discussing airplane bathrooms in response to mom's complaint about child using one; context mentions "Rent A Private Jet".

    Comment critiquing airplane travel, related to rent a private jet discussion.

    Comment criticizing parenting style amid private jet rental discourse.

    Comment responding to "Rent A Private Jet" story about teaching kids not to fear airplane toilets.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    zeldamclink avatar
    Zelda McLink
    Zelda McLink
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Influencers who involve their kids should be illegal. The kids never consented to this crud being all over the internet. Imagine this poor kid when she gets older and finds out about her toilet videos.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    christophercrockett avatar
    Chris the Bobcat
    Chris the Bobcat
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm impressed that a toddler could hold it for five hours. I couldn't even get my own child housebroken until after three years.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Half the planes in America are crashing and this idiot is worried about unfriendly bathrooms???!!!???

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
