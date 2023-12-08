ADVERTISEMENT

Being in a relationship with someone means showing love and appreciation for your person all the time. It means being there to support them through hardships and to celebrate their wins. Unfortunately, though, not everyone understands that.

In the following story, this woman was shocked by how reluctant her partner was to help her with one of the most mundane tasks ever—passing her some toilet paper while she was using the bathroom.

How can someone that loves you refuse to help you when you’re in such a vulnerable position? Well, she couldn’t understand that either. So, she did the only thing that seemed appropriate at the time. Scroll down to see what happened.

Influencer Jess Jacobsen recently went viral for the reason she broke up with a guy she was dating

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“I’m breaking up with the guy I’m dating because of what he did to me while I was on the toilet the other day and I’m not joking”

“So I’m at his house, I sit down to take a poop, right? I go to wipe. There’s no toilet paper. I’m like, damn, ‘Hey, babe, could you please grab me some toilet paper?’ He said, ‘No. I already told you that bathroom’s out of toilet paper. Sorry.’ I’m like, oh yeah, I forgot he told me this bathroom is out of toilet paper. ‘Regardless, could you please just run downstairs and grab me some?’ He said, ‘No, I already told you, you’re gonna have to figure it out.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: oohhjesss

“So with [poop] in my [butt], I explained to him how he’s my only option. I can’t walk downstairs and get the toilet paper, he’s gonna have to go down and get it for me. He’s just refusing. And then he asks me ‘Did you go number one or number two? Because if you just peed, you can use the towel right there to wipe.’ I said, ‘There’s actually no world where I will be using our bath towel to wipe my [butt]. I actually can’t believe you just said that to me.’

And then he starts ignoring me. He’s just not responding. I hear his phone, him scrolling through videos. I got really angry. I’m like, ‘Okay, if you’re not gonna go, I’m gonna start screaming for help.’ I go ‘Help, help me!’ to the neighbors, because, bro, I need help.”

Image credits: oohhjesss

“And he finally goes ‘Fine, fine. I’ll go, you’re so dramatic’. Then he finally storms off and goes downstairs. He comes back, slams the door open and he throws the toilet paper at my head. I cried, I did. That’s actually one of the craziest things anyone’s ever done to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the full video of her explaining how it all went down

This kind of behavior is a major red flag

Such awful dismissal of partner’s needs is definitely not a good sign for the future. After all, it is hard to trust that a person will be there for you through thick and thin if they can’t even be bothered to answer such a simple ask. Add to that the blame shifting (“you knew there was no toilet paper there”) and aggression (throwing the toilet paper roll) and you’ll have the worst potential mate ever.

Here are some other red flags you should look out for when dating:

Controlling behavior and jealousy. The person might try to control where and with whom you spend your time, what you wear, and how you look in general. They often try to keep tabs on you by being in constant contact with you through calls and/or texts.

The person might try to control where and with whom you spend your time, what you wear, and how you look in general. They often try to keep tabs on you by being in constant contact with you through calls and/or texts. Poor communication skills. If they can’t express how they feel, play games, and like to engage or even spark arguments, that’s a sign you need to run away. Passive-aggressiveness and blaming is also not great and shows that building a healthy relationship with the person will be hard.

If they can’t express how they feel, play games, and like to engage or even spark arguments, that’s a sign you need to run away. Passive-aggressiveness and blaming is also not great and shows that building a healthy relationship with the person will be hard. Unwillingness to compromise. Long-term relationships are all about taking the other person into consideration and finding the best possible solution for you both. If your partner is not willing to make sacrifices, you’ll end up resentful and bitter and the relationship will eventually crumble.

It’s great that Jess trusted her gut and ended it then and there

Ignoring red flags is often much easier than actually addressing them. That is because to do so, you need to step back from the relationship and objectively look at the situation at hand. This can be really tough if you’re at the start of the relationship when you love everything about your partner. You think, it’s just a little flaw—everyone has them.

So, the fact that Jess didn’t gloss over what happened shows that she’s extremely mature and confident. She knows what she needs and it is quite inspiring.

People in the comments showed nothing but support for her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT