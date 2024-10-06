Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Accuses BFF For Ruining Her Son's Party After She Refuses To Cover Food Costs
Friends, Relationships

Woman Accuses BFF For Ruining Her Son's Party After She Refuses To Cover Food Costs

Interview With Author
31

When throwing a party, it’s important to realistically assess one’s budget. Unless it’s a wedding or a grand jubilee, asking or politely implying for money to cover the celebration’s expenses can be considered rude. For birthdays, especially kids’ ones, the norm is to bring gifts instead of extending an envelope with a few bills inside.

Unfortunately, this mom didn’t get the memo and still persisted that her best friend helps out with her son’s party costs. When faced with rejection, she took matters into her own hands, putting their friendship in danger. 

Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with its author and children’s event planner Michelle McKenna Shuey from The Effortless Affair, who kindly agreed to give a few tips on managing a child’s birthday party budget.

It’s important to realistically assess one’s budget when throwing a party

Image credits: Pressmaster/Envato (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, this mom didn’t, which pushed her to take measures that put her friendship in danger

Image credits:  Elena_Nik/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mundane-Alarm-5684

“I might be able to forgive her but I am not risking another friendship with her”

The author of the story tells Bored Panda that she shared it online to simply vent out the frustrations that the situation caused. “I never imagined it would blow up like it did.” She mentions that the best friend story is far from ending, as the original poster is planning to take legal action. However, that’s the only update she was willing to give.

Delving deeper into the situation itself, we were curious to find out whether helping her friend financially was a common occurrence. “I supported her financially before, especially with her baby essentials,” she told us. She felt inclined to help her childhood buddy, as being a single mom has been quite tough for her.

“It was awful and heartbreaking,” the author said, reflecting on what had happened with her best friend. “I might be able to forgive her but I am not risking another friendship with her,” she stated.

Image credits: myjuly/Envato (not the actual photo)

Commenting on parents asking family or friends to contribute to the costs of a child’s birthday party, children’s event planner Michelle McKenna Shuey from The Effortless Affair says, “It’s generally not the best idea to ask friends or family to chip in financially for your child’s birthday party. The party is all about celebrating your little one, and the costs should really be the responsibility of the hosts. Your guests are there to share in the fun and celebrate, not to help cover the bill.”

But if anyone offers to pitch in or help out, it’s completely fine to graciously accept, says Shuey. “Maybe they want to bring a dish or help with decorations—that can be a really sweet way to collaborate without anyone feeling obligated. At the end of the day, it’s all about making the day special for your child, and that doesn’t have to mean going overboard on costs or putting pressure on anyone else. Just focus on creating joyful memories!”

“The best party is the one that reflects your child and your budget”

While parents want their kids to have the most special day on their birthday and feel enticed to throw an elaborate celebration, she believes that they shouldn’t cave into societal pressure. The kid will still feel special without an over-the-top party if it’s done right!

“Kids just want your love and attention, and as long as you’re there, celebrating them in a way that feels right for your family, that’s what truly matters. Sure, those Kardashian-style parties are stunning and fun to look at, but let’s be real—that’s not realistic for 99% of families!

Image credits: stockfilmstudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

The best party is the one that reflects your child and your budget. Whether it’s a small backyard picnic or a themed party in your living room, what makes it magical is the love and effort you put into it, not how fancy it is. Trust me, your little one will cherish the memories, no matter how simple or grand!”

The key to a budget-friendly celebration is to focus on one big wow factor that would steal the show. “Whether it’s a stunning backdrop for photos, a super cool party entrance, or an amazing cake, just pick one area to really go all out on, and let that be the star of the party!” suggests Shuey. 

And lest we forget the DIY magic! “I love a good DIY project because you can make almost anything with a little creativity and foam board. You can grab it from your local hardware store, cut it into any shape you like, and paint it to fit your theme—whether it’s a giant ice cream cone, a train, or a whimsical animal. It’s affordable, fun, and gives the party a personal touch!”

Another great project to do yourself that she suggests is a balloon garland. There are quite a few tutorials on how to make it online and with some time and dedication, it can be really worth it. “At the end of the day, it’s all about creating a fun atmosphere for the kids,” concludes the children’s party planner.

The readers supported the author’s decision

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I'm a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I'm interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I've covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I'm not on my laptop, you'll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

stevenbennett avatar
The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A) Most experts agree that children can't remember anything before the age of three. B) If she thinks she's struggling now, wait 'til she's charged with credit card fraud...

The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A) Most experts agree that children can't remember anything before the age of three. B) If she thinks she's struggling now, wait 'til she's charged with credit card fraud...

