Woman Ends 15-Year Friendship After Purse Fiasco: “At Least I Didn’t Cry Over It”
Two women having a tense argument on a couch, illustrating a friendship ending over a purse fiasco.
Woman Ends 15-Year Friendship After Purse Fiasco: “At Least I Didn’t Cry Over It”

It’s a good thing to have friends, after all, humans are pretty social creatures. We like company, a shoulder to cry on, someone to laugh with. Like fine wine, the longer a friendship lasts, the better it gets. But sometimes one has the uniquely unpleasant experience of discovering that they’ve matured when their friend hasn’t.

A woman asked the internet for advice after being forced to cut off a friendship with her friend of over 15 years after she practically stole and then lost her purse. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Normally, one doesn’t expect a friend to steal from them

    Two women having a tense conversation on a couch, illustrating a friendship ending after a purse fiasco conflict.

    Image credits: prostock-studio (not the actual image)

    But one woman wondered if ending a friendship was too much after a purse was lost

    Text excerpt discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco involving money and trust.

    Text excerpt from a woman explaining how a purse with sentimental value caused the end of a 15-year friendship.

    Text excerpt about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco involving money and trust issues.

    Woman holding black purse outdoors in a park, illustrating purse fiasco and friendship ending after 15 years.

    Image credits: belart84 (not the actual image)

    Text describing purse contents including cash and coins for context in purse fiasco story.

    Text on white background saying over 100 euros total, excluding the cost of the purse, highlighting purse fiasco details.

    Woman ending 15-year friendship after purse incident with no tears shown, highlighting emotional conflict.

    Text excerpt about woman upset over purse loss, describing emotional impact in a long friendship purse fiasco story.

    Text describing a tense conversation about a purse fiasco ending a 15-year friendship over trust and respect issues.

    Woman sitting on couch hugging knees looking upset after purse fiasco ending 15-year friendship in a living room setting

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

    Text from a message describing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco, feeling upset without apology.

    Text excerpt about woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident due to boundary violations and disrespect.

    Text excerpt about mutual friends saying to let go of drama over a purse in a woman’s friendship fiasco.

    Text asking if the person is wrong for cutting off their friend and refusing to speak after a purse incident ending a 15-year friendship.

    Image credits: Such-Designer5185

    Boundaries aren’t just for romantic relationships

    When people talk about setting boundaries with friends (or anyone, really), what they are really talking about is how to balance closeness and self-respect. Friendships thrive in a climate of openness and trust, but even the best of them can go sour if there are no boundaries. A boundary is not a wall to keep someone out; it’s a way of saying, “This is what I have available, and this is what I need in return.” Practically, that might look like saying no to social invitations when you’re exhausted, saying no to loaning money if it makes you uncomfortable, or just saying that you don’t want certain topics joked about. The point isn’t to control the other person but to make sure you’re not abandoning yourself just to keep the friendship going.

    Healthy boundaries strengthen healthy friendships. When you can say no without fear, yes becomes more meaningful. When you can recognize that you need space, time together no longer has the feeling of a chore. Pay attention to how your friend responds when you set a boundary: do they respect it, or do they guilt-trip you? Do they adapt, or do they push more? Those reactions speak volumes about whether the friendship is balanced.

    The way this young woman responded to the purse’s owner is a pretty clear indication that she has already decided that her “friend” is not even worth apologizing for. After all, what sort of person would think it’s perfectly acceptable to take someone’s property without permission. An apology is the smallest consolation she could have offered her friend, something she still failed to do.

    Some people won’t change for you

    So sometimes it becomes clear that boundaries are not enough. You may discover that every interaction exhausts you, that your own needs continuously get overlooked, or that your friend’s behavior consistently disregards the boundaries you’ve set. When you feel worse after spending time with them than you felt before, when trust is repeatedly broken, or when the friendship feels like more effort than it’s worth in mutual caring, those are signs that it’s time to let go. It doesn’t always have to be dramatic to end a friendship, sometimes it’s a slow drifting apart, other times it’s a direct and hard conversation.

    The thing to keep in mind is that a friendship is supposed to enhance your life, not continually detract from it. Respect, reciprocity, and caring are the fundamentals. If those are not forthcoming, and boundaries are met with hostility or indifference, then holding on pains more than letting go. Staying with this friend is just doing yourself a disservice.

    Knowing when to walk away is not failure, it is recognition that not every connection is forever, and that your energy is better spent where it is valued. Unfortunately, in this particular story, the woman’s other friends also don’t seem to understand her boundaries that well. She did, however, post an update, which can be found after the comments below.

    She answered some reader comments as well

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse dispute.

    Online conversation about a woman ending a 15-year friendship due to a purse fiasco and emotional fallout.

    Reddit conversation about a woman ending a 15-year friendship over a purse fiasco and feelings of betrayal.

    Reddit user discusses ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco in an online conversation thread.

    Online conversation about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident and discussing compensation steps.

    Online discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco involving trust and money issues.

    Screenshot of an online conversation about a purse fiasco and a stolen bag causing a friendship to end.

    Online forum discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship over a purse fiasco involving theft accusations.

    Online conversation about woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse-related dispute and emotional reaction.

    Comments discussing friendship and purse fiasco, emphasizing apology, refund, and valuing long-term relationships.

    Reddit user discusses woman ending 15-year friendship after purse theft and betrayal, highlighting loyalty and self-centered behavior.

    Online forum discussion about a purse fiasco ending a 15-year friendship involving wealthy and spoiled individuals.

    Reddit discussion about woman ending 15-year friendship after a purse incident involving theft and jealousy accusations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a purse fiasco that ended a 15-year friendship.

    Screenshot of online discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship over a purse fiasco involving theft and entitlement.

    Comments discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident involving sentimental value and repayment offers.

    Reddit comment discussing friendship breakup after purse fiasco and advice on handling betrayal and theft.

    Online conversation about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident involving trust and boundaries.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco and setting boundaries.

    Reddit comments debating a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco involving money and conscience issues.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident.

    Reddit conversation discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse theft and emotional conflict.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship over a purse fiasco with reimbursement mentioned.

    Online conversation about a purse fiasco leading to ending a 15-year friendship and advice on resolving the issue.

    Online forum discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship due to a purse fiasco and trust issues.

    Alt text: Online comments discussing woman ending 15-year friendship after purse fiasco with emotional reactions.

    Reddit comments discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco over trust and relationships.

    Later she shared an update on how she chose to proceed

    Text update about friendship ending after purse fiasco, expressing gratitude for advice and support received online.

    Text excerpt about a woman ending a 15-year friendship following a purse fiasco and passport dispute.

    Hand holding a passport over a white suitcase, symbolizing a purse fiasco ending a 15-year friendship.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual image)

    Text excerpt from a woman describing hurt feelings after a purse mishap during travel affecting her friendship.

    Text excerpt about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco causing upset and public confrontation.

    Text excerpt from a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco, highlighting upset and no apology.

    Young woman looking distressed holding yellow purse, sitting in a public waiting area, reflecting on a friendship fallout.

    Image credits: beststudio (not the actual image)

    Alt text: Woman ends 15-year friendship after purse fiasco involving privacy violation and checking suitcases at the airport

    Text excerpt about a woman clarifying she didn’t take belongings, related to woman purse fiasco ending friendship.

    Text showing a tense moment where a woman, fuming and visibly furious, shoves her bag during a purse conflict.

    Close-up of a purse containing various bags and money, highlighting the purse fiasco in a friendship story.

    Overpacked teal suitcase with clothes, sunglasses, and purse illustrating purse fiasco and friendship conflict.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Text excerpt describing emotional shock and the end of a 15-year friendship after a purse incident.

    Text on white background stating she’s since blocked me with no apology or explanation, related to woman ends friendship purse fiasco.

    Text excerpt about a woman’s strained family relationships following a purse fiasco ending a 15-year friendship.

    Text excerpt about friendship ending, highlighting purse fiasco and emotional impact on woman after 15 years.

    Text excerpt expressing relief after a purse fiasco leading to the end of a 15-year friendship.

    Text message discussing confusion over purse use, related to woman ending 15-year friendship after purse fiasco.

    Text post discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco with reflections on self-absorption.

    Image credits: LucyAriaRose 

    Readers still suggested how she should approach the situation

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing friendship and emotional impact after purse fiasco ending a 15-year friendship.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman ending her 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing ending a 15-year friendship over a purse theft incident.

    Comment discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident, focusing on feelings of hurt and betrayal.

    Comment discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident involving emotional distress and psychological issues.

    Screenshot of online comment about a purse fiasco ending a 15-year friendship with feelings of unsatisfactory rage and shock.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a purse fiasco that ended a 15-year friendship between women.

    Text post about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident, reflecting on emotional growth and self-defense.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a friendship ending after a purse fiasco involving stealing things.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing friendship issues and distance after a purse conflict involving a woman.

    Text post about wealthy family member who is a kleptomaniac stealing trivial items, linked to a purse fiasco ending a friendship.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a purse theft and ending a 15-year friendship over the purse fiasco.

    Comment about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident and not crying over it.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about heartbreak related to family traits, referencing a purse fiasco and friendship ending.

    Screenshot of a Reddit post describing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident involving jealousy and money.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing friendship ending and standing up for oneself after a purse fiasco conflict.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship over a purse incident and emotional betrayal.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing anger over a purse fiasco that ended a 15-year toxic friendship.

    Comment on woman ends 15-year friendship after purse fiasco, discussing lost money and personal possessions.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco and emotional fallout.

    Comment about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco shared on an online forum.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a friendship ending over a purse fiasco and sharing feelings about the incident.

    Comment on a forum discussing a bizarre purse theft that ended a 15-year friendship over trust issues.

    Comment text on a social media post discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing envy and a gift related to a purse fiasco ending a long friendship.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing shocking purse theft causing a woman to end a 15-year friendship.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading This was painful to read The OP is a doormat in a black and white digital forum layout

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

