Woman Ends 15-Year Friendship After Purse Fiasco: “At Least I Didn’t Cry Over It”

It’s a good thing to have friends, after all, humans are pretty social creatures. We like company, a shoulder to cry on, someone to laugh with. Like fine wine, the longer a friendship lasts, the better it gets. But sometimes one has the uniquely unpleasant experience of discovering that they’ve matured when their friend hasn’t.
A woman asked the internet for advice after being forced to cut off a friendship with her friend of over 15 years after she practically stole and then lost her purse. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Normally, one doesn’t expect a friend to steal from them
Two women having a tense conversation on a couch, illustrating a friendship ending after a purse fiasco conflict.
When people talk about setting boundaries with friends (or anyone, really), what they are really talking about is how to balance closeness and self-respect. Friendships thrive in a climate of openness and trust, but even the best of them can go sour if there are no boundaries. A boundary is not a wall to keep someone out; it’s a way of saying, “This is what I have available, and this is what I need in return.” Practically, that might look like saying no to social invitations when you’re exhausted, saying no to loaning money if it makes you uncomfortable, or just saying that you don’t want certain topics joked about. The point isn’t to control the other person but to make sure you’re not abandoning yourself just to keep the friendship going.
Healthy boundaries strengthen healthy friendships. When you can say no without fear, yes becomes more meaningful. When you can recognize that you need space, time together no longer has the feeling of a chore. Pay attention to how your friend responds when you set a boundary: do they respect it, or do they guilt-trip you? Do they adapt, or do they push more? Those reactions speak volumes about whether the friendship is balanced.
The way this young woman responded to the purse’s owner is a pretty clear indication that she has already decided that her “friend” is not even worth apologizing for. After all, what sort of person would think it’s perfectly acceptable to take someone’s property without permission. An apology is the smallest consolation she could have offered her friend, something she still failed to do.
Some people won’t change for you
So sometimes it becomes clear that boundaries are not enough. You may discover that every interaction exhausts you, that your own needs continuously get overlooked, or that your friend’s behavior consistently disregards the boundaries you’ve set. When you feel worse after spending time with them than you felt before, when trust is repeatedly broken, or when the friendship feels like more effort than it’s worth in mutual caring, those are signs that it’s time to let go. It doesn’t always have to be dramatic to end a friendship, sometimes it’s a slow drifting apart, other times it’s a direct and hard conversation.
The thing to keep in mind is that a friendship is supposed to enhance your life, not continually detract from it. Respect, reciprocity, and caring are the fundamentals. If those are not forthcoming, and boundaries are met with hostility or indifference, then holding on pains more than letting go. Staying with this friend is just doing yourself a disservice.
Knowing when to walk away is not failure, it is recognition that not every connection is forever, and that your energy is better spent where it is valued. Unfortunately, in this particular story, the woman’s other friends also don’t seem to understand her boundaries that well. She did, however, post an update, which can be found after the comments below.
She answered some reader comments as well
Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse dispute.
Online conversation about a woman ending a 15-year friendship due to a purse fiasco and emotional fallout.
Reddit conversation about a woman ending a 15-year friendship over a purse fiasco and feelings of betrayal.
Reddit user discusses ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco in an online conversation thread.
Online conversation about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident and discussing compensation steps.
Online discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco involving trust and money issues.
Screenshot of an online conversation about a purse fiasco and a stolen bag causing a friendship to end.
Online forum discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship over a purse fiasco involving theft accusations.
Online conversation about woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse-related dispute and emotional reaction.
Comments discussing friendship and purse fiasco, emphasizing apology, refund, and valuing long-term relationships.
Reddit user discusses woman ending 15-year friendship after purse theft and betrayal, highlighting loyalty and self-centered behavior.
Online forum discussion about a purse fiasco ending a 15-year friendship involving wealthy and spoiled individuals.
Reddit discussion about woman ending 15-year friendship after a purse incident involving theft and jealousy accusations.
Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a purse fiasco that ended a 15-year friendship.
Screenshot of online discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship over a purse fiasco involving theft and entitlement.
Comments discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident involving sentimental value and repayment offers.
Reddit comment discussing friendship breakup after purse fiasco and advice on handling betrayal and theft.
Online conversation about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident involving trust and boundaries.
Screenshot of an online conversation discussing ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco.
Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco and setting boundaries.
Reddit comments debating a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco involving money and conscience issues.
Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse incident.
Reddit conversation discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse theft and emotional conflict.
Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship over a purse fiasco with reimbursement mentioned.
Online conversation about a purse fiasco leading to ending a 15-year friendship and advice on resolving the issue.
Online forum discussion about a woman ending a 15-year friendship due to a purse fiasco and trust issues.
Alt text: Online comments discussing woman ending 15-year friendship after purse fiasco with emotional reactions.
Reddit comments discussing a woman ending a 15-year friendship after a purse fiasco over trust and relationships.
Later she shared an update on how she chose to proceed
Text update about friendship ending after purse fiasco, expressing gratitude for advice and support received online.
Text excerpt about a woman ending a 15-year friendship following a purse fiasco and passport dispute.
Hand holding a passport over a white suitcase, symbolizing a purse fiasco ending a 15-year friendship.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
