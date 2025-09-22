Man Catches A Friend Stealing His BF’s Camera, Confronts Her Only To Discover Her True Colors

ADVERTISEMENT

We should be able to trust our friends more than anyone else. After all, they’re only in our lives because we choose them, so there’s no point in keeping them around unless we value our relationships with them.

But when one man realized that his boyfriend’s camera had gone missing during dinner, he had a difficult time accepting that it was a close friend who swiped it. Below, you’ll find the full story that the man posted on Reddit, seeking advice on how to address his friend’s thievery, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

This man was excited to borrow his boyfriend’s camera while going out to dinner with friends

Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But when he realized that a close friend had swiped the expensive camera, he began to wonder if he should get law enforcement involved

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Zealousideal_Ear7529

The author then responded to several comments and shared a few more details about his situation

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her.

Reddit conversation about a man confronting a friend for stealing his boyfriend’s camera and discovering her true colors.

Online discussion about a stolen camera, a friend caught, and uncovering true colors in a confrontation.

Comment thread showing conflict in a relationship where a man catches a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronts her.

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her true colors.

40% of people admit to stealing something at one point or another

Two women in a clothing store, one discreetly taking a camera from the other’s handbag, revealing true colors.

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

It may not have ever crossed your mind that you could simply take whatever you want without paying for it. After all, you know that stealing is wrong, and you probably don’t want to get arrested. But according to BusinessDasher, shoplifting is extremely common. In fact, there are over 500,000 incidents of shoplifting every single day in the United States.

40% of people admit that they’ve stolen something at least once. Meanwhile, two thirds of shoppers say that they know at least one person who has shoplifted. And apparently, this behavior is more common amongst women, as 43% admit to stealing, compared to only 37% of men.

Over half of people who have shoplifted say that their biggest motivation for doing so was struggling financially. However, nearly one fifth of shoplifters admit that they simply do it for the thrill. But there’s not very much risk involved, as only one in 48 shoplifting cases actually leads to someone getting arrested.

When this behavior really starts to become concerning is when it begins to develop into a habit or compulsion. Absolute Advocacy notes that some people shoplift compulsively, which can sometimes be caused by their family history, mental illness or head or brain trauma. These individuals are not stealing because they needed something, but instead, because they couldn’t resist the urge to do so.

There’s no question, though, that this kind of behavior can take a significant toll on a person’s life and relationships, especially if they end up taking things from their loved ones. Confronting a friend in a situation like this will never be easy. There’s no way to predict exactly how they’re going to respond, and it can be heartbreaking to imagine that the relationship may never be the same again.

Police officer in uniform speaking on a phone while writing notes, relating to man catching a friend stealing a camera.

Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

It’s wise to file a police report for stolen property, even if the item can’t be recovered

But especially in a situation like this, where the author is now responsible for replacing a thousand dollar camera, this simultaneous crime and betrayal of friendship can’t simply be overlooked.

When it comes to filing a police report for stolen property, Doyle Security recommends first staying calm and assessing the situation. Document any details that are relevant and will assist the investigation, as well as all information that you have about the item that’s been taken.

While contacting the police, provide them with as many details as possible, and be sure to cooperate with the investigation after filing your report. Follow up with them, and continue to share any new information you may come across. Meanwhile, you may want to notify your insurance company and take preventative measures to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again in the future.

Unfortunately, the FBI reported that only 12% of stolen property was recovered in 2021. So there’s always going to be a significant risk that whatever is missing will never be seen again. But if you’ve lost something that was valuable or important to you, it’s certainly worth trying to track it down. And it might be nice to know that the person responsible for stealing it will finally face some consequences too.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the author should have filed a police report as soon as he realized that his friend had stolen from him? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar drama right here.

Many readers called out the man for failing to go to the police immediately

Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning if it’s okay to involve police after a friend steals a boyfriend’s camera.

Comment discussing a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her betrayal.

Comment discussing a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her true colors.

Reddit comment discussing loyalty and consequences after a man catches a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera.

Comment on a forum post, with user redralphie advising to file a police report after catching a friend stealing a camera.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her.

And others warned the author that this woman is definitely not his friend

Screenshot of a social media comment where a user confronts a friend about stealing a boyfriend’s camera.

Comment on a post about a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her.

Reddit comment discussing a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her behavior.

Comment warning about a friend stealing a boyfriend’s camera, urging to file a police report and exposing true colors.

Man catches friend stealing boyfriend’s camera, confronts her, and reveals her true intentions in a tense moment.

Text conversation screenshot showing a comment criticizing a supposed friend for taking advantage of trips, highlighting betrayal in friendships.

Comment discussing a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her true colors.

Comment saying a friend caught stealing a camera and confronting her, revealing true colors in a tense situation.

Comment on a social platform with text about catching a friend stealing a camera, highlighting betrayal and confrontation.

Later, the author reached out to his friend again and shared a few updates on the situation

Man in denim jacket looking stressed while holding a smartphone, reflecting on friend stealing boyfriend’s camera.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text message update about confronting a friend over a stolen camera and planning to file a police report.

Text message update about receiving a tracking number, mentioning frustration and blaming a friend for a missing package.

Text of a person confronting a friend about a stolen camera, revealing true colors in a friendship conflict.

Text update revealing refusal to answer about stolen camera shipment, highlighting confrontation and true colors discovery.

Young man holding a camera outdoors, smiling while reviewing photos, illustrating a story about catching a friend stealing.

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text explaining a man confronting a friend suspected of stealing his boyfriend’s camera, revealing her true colors.

Text about Canon G7 camera being highly desired and out of stock, related to man catching friend stealing his BF's camera.

