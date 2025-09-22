Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Catches A Friend Stealing His BF’s Camera, Confronts Her Only To Discover Her True Colors
Young woman smiling while holding a vintage camera, relating to friend stealing boyfriendu2019s camera confrontation story.
Friends, Relationships

Man Catches A Friend Stealing His BF’s Camera, Confronts Her Only To Discover Her True Colors

adelaide_2 Adelaide May Ross BoredPanda staff
We should be able to trust our friends more than anyone else. After all, they’re only in our lives because we choose them, so there’s no point in keeping them around unless we value our relationships with them.

But when one man realized that his boyfriend’s camera had gone missing during dinner, he had a difficult time accepting that it was a close friend who swiped it. Below, you’ll find the full story that the man posted on Reddit, seeking advice on how to address his friend’s thievery, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared. 

    This man was excited to borrow his boyfriend’s camera while going out to dinner with friends

    Young woman holding a camera, smiling indoors, illustrating man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera scenario.

    Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But when he realized that a close friend had swiped the expensive camera, he began to wonder if he should get law enforcement involved

    Alt text: Man catches friend stealing boyfriend’s camera at dinner, confronts her to reveal her true colors and refusal to replace it.

    Text describing a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her about it.

    Text showing a man confronting a friend who took his boyfriend’s camera, revealing her true colors after losing it at a club.

    Friend caught stealing boyfriend’s camera, leading to surprising confrontation revealing true colors.

    Man in striped shirt on phone, looking thoughtful and concerned while sitting indoors near a window.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text explaining a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her to uncover her true colors.

    Text excerpt about a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her to reveal her true colors.

    Text excerpt about a man confronting a friend over stealing his boyfriend’s camera affecting the relationship.

    Text message revealing frustration about a friend stealing a camera and refusing to resolve the issue peacefully.

    Text discussing a man confronting a friend who stole his boyfriend’s camera and her refusal to help cover the cost.

    Image credits: Zealousideal_Ear7529

    The author then responded to several comments and shared a few more details about his situation

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her.

    Reddit conversation about a man confronting a friend for stealing his boyfriend’s camera and discovering her true colors.

    Online discussion about a stolen camera, a friend caught, and uncovering true colors in a confrontation.

    Comment thread showing conflict in a relationship where a man catches a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronts her.

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her true colors.

    40% of people admit to stealing something at one point or another

    Two women in a clothing store, one discreetly taking a camera from the other’s handbag, revealing true colors.

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    It may not have ever crossed your mind that you could simply take whatever you want without paying for it. After all, you know that stealing is wrong, and you probably don’t want to get arrested. But according to BusinessDasher, shoplifting is extremely common. In fact, there are over 500,000 incidents of shoplifting every single day in the United States.

    40% of people admit that they’ve stolen something at least once. Meanwhile, two thirds of shoppers say that they know at least one person who has shoplifted. And apparently, this behavior is more common amongst women, as 43% admit to stealing, compared to only 37% of men. 

    Over half of people who have shoplifted say that their biggest motivation for doing so was struggling financially. However, nearly one fifth of shoplifters admit that they simply do it for the thrill. But there’s not very much risk involved, as only one in 48 shoplifting cases actually leads to someone getting arrested.  

    When this behavior really starts to become concerning is when it begins to develop into a habit or compulsion. Absolute Advocacy notes that some people shoplift compulsively, which can sometimes be caused by their family history, mental illness or head or brain trauma. These individuals are not stealing because they needed something, but instead, because they couldn’t resist the urge to do so.  

    There’s no question, though, that this kind of behavior can take a significant toll on a person’s life and relationships, especially if they end up taking things from their loved ones. Confronting a friend in a situation like this will never be easy. There’s no way to predict exactly how they’re going to respond, and it can be heartbreaking to imagine that the relationship may never be the same again. 

    Police officer in uniform speaking on a phone while writing notes, relating to man catching a friend stealing a camera.

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    It’s wise to file a police report for stolen property, even if the item can’t be recovered

    But especially in a situation like this, where the author is now responsible for replacing a thousand dollar camera, this simultaneous crime and betrayal of friendship can’t simply be overlooked. 

    When it comes to filing a police report for stolen property, Doyle Security recommends first staying calm and assessing the situation. Document any details that are relevant and will assist the investigation, as well as all information that you have about the item that’s been taken.

    While contacting the police, provide them with as many details as possible, and be sure to cooperate with the investigation after filing your report. Follow up with them, and continue to share any new information you may come across. Meanwhile, you may want to notify your insurance company and take preventative measures to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again in the future. 

    Unfortunately, the FBI reported that only 12% of stolen property was recovered in 2021. So there’s always going to be a significant risk that whatever is missing will never be seen again. But if you’ve lost something that was valuable or important to you, it’s certainly worth trying to track it down. And it might be nice to know that the person responsible for stealing it will finally face some consequences too.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the author should have filed a police report as soon as he realized that his friend had stolen from him? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar drama right here

    Many readers called out the man for failing to go to the police immediately

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning if it’s okay to involve police after a friend steals a boyfriend’s camera.

    Comment discussing a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her betrayal.

    Comment discussing a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her true colors.

    Reddit comment discussing loyalty and consequences after a man catches a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera.

    Comment on a forum post, with user redralphie advising to file a police report after catching a friend stealing a camera.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her.

    And others warned the author that this woman is definitely not his friend

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a user confronts a friend about stealing a boyfriend’s camera.

    Comment on a post about a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her.

    Reddit comment discussing a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her behavior.

    Comment warning about a friend stealing a boyfriend’s camera, urging to file a police report and exposing true colors.

    Man catches friend stealing boyfriend’s camera, confronts her, and reveals her true intentions in a tense moment.

    Text conversation screenshot showing a comment criticizing a supposed friend for taking advantage of trips, highlighting betrayal in friendships.

    Comment discussing a man catching a friend stealing his boyfriend’s camera and confronting her true colors.

    Comment saying a friend caught stealing a camera and confronting her, revealing true colors in a tense situation.

    Comment on a social platform with text about catching a friend stealing a camera, highlighting betrayal and confrontation.

    Later, the author reached out to his friend again and shared a few updates on the situation

    Man in denim jacket looking stressed while holding a smartphone, reflecting on friend stealing boyfriend’s camera.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text message update about confronting a friend over a stolen camera and planning to file a police report.

    Text message update about receiving a tracking number, mentioning frustration and blaming a friend for a missing package.

    Text of a person confronting a friend about a stolen camera, revealing true colors in a friendship conflict.

    Text update revealing refusal to answer about stolen camera shipment, highlighting confrontation and true colors discovery.

    Young man holding a camera outdoors, smiling while reviewing photos, illustrating a story about catching a friend stealing.

    Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text explaining a man confronting a friend suspected of stealing his boyfriend’s camera, revealing her true colors.

    Text about Canon G7 camera being highly desired and out of stock, related to man catching friend stealing his BF's camera.

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just file that report - fedex is never going to get that package. Apologise to your bf, cut all ties with her until you see her in court - you have the video, she has no leg to stand on.

    premany avatar
    Canadadreams
    Canadadreams
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    She is sick of u? What a loathsome female she is. Its high time u grow a spine and remind her that she is the one on the wrong and u should be sick of her. The way she told you not to blame her, she is definitely sending u an empty package. Cant tell u what a big a*****e u r for still trusting that b***h! Grow up man!!!

