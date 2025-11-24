Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Pregnant Wife Weirded Out By Husband’s Locked Office, Grows Suspicious As He Starts Acting Defensive
Pregnant woman lying on couch, looking worried and suspicious, reflecting concerns about husbandu2019s locked office behavior.
Couples, Relationships

Pregnant Wife Weirded Out By Husband’s Locked Office, Grows Suspicious As He Starts Acting Defensive

Interview With Expert
5

34

5

ADVERTISEMENT

In medieval folklore, there’s a chilling story about Bluebeard. A respectable baron (incidentally, he has a real-life inspiration – Baron Gilles de Rais, a companion of the French folk heroine Joan of Arc) whose castle always had a locked room. One day, the baron’s new wife finally opened it – and, well, nothing good came of it.

Of course, the story we’ll tell you today, first shared by the user u/ThrowRA13655 a couple of months ago, doesn’t have such a mystical background. But our heroine still found the situation worthy of considering parting ways with her husband. Intrigued yet? Then let’s keep reading!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sometimes our lives look incredibly similar to famous folklore plots – but in fact, real life could be just way more chilling than any fiction

    Pregnant woman looking concerned while resting on a couch, feeling suspicious about husband’s locked office and behavior.

    Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author of the post and her husband have one toddler, and the woman is bearing another baby now

    Text post about a pregnant wife suspicious of her husband’s locked office and his defensive behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pregnant wife grows suspicious as husband locks office and acts defensive about his valuables and work routine.

    Text describing a pregnant wife growing suspicious of her husband’s locked office as he acts defensive.

    Text about pregnant wife suspicious of husband acting defensive near his locked office, sensing he is hiding something.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pregnant wife grows suspicious as husband locks office door and starts acting defensive after toddler is asleep.

    Text on a white background stating a husband acting defensive and postponing a task, related to pregnant wife’s suspicion.

    Image credits:

    Pregnant wife looking suspicious at husband acting defensive near locked office in a tense home setting.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The man has a separate room in the house which has a special lock, and once he refused to open the door for his wife while being inside

    Pregnant wife suspicious of husband’s locked office as he becomes increasingly defensive about the space at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of text describing a husband’s defensive behavior when asked to unlock his office, raising suspicion from wife.

    Text describing a pregnant wife growing suspicious and weirded out by her husband’s locked office and his defensive behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pregnant wife suspicious and weirded out by husband’s locked office and his defensive behavior.

    Pregnant wife becomes suspicious as husband locks office door and acts defensive, causing tension and distrust at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about pregnant wife becoming suspicious as husband acts defensive and keeps office locked.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of a locked office door with key in the lock, hinting at a pregnant wife’s growing suspicion and defensive behavior.

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    All the woman’s attempts to make him reveal what he was hiding there went absolutely South – and the man even started gaslighting her

    Pregnant wife suspicious and weirded out by husband's locked office and his increasingly defensive behavior at night.

    Pregnant wife suspicious of husband’s locked office as he acts defensive, causing growing tension in their relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about husband changing locked office door lock, making pregnant wife suspicious due to his defensive behavior.

    Pregnant wife grows suspicious of husband’s locked office and defensive behavior, feeling weirded out by his secrecy.

    Text excerpt showing a pregnant wife growing suspicious as her husband acts defensive about a locked office.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pregnant wife suspicious and weirded out by husband’s locked office door and his increasingly defensive behavior.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now she’s seriously considering separating from her husband, purely out of concern for her safety and the safety of her children

    So, the Original Poster (OP) and her husband have a toddler, and the woman is now pregnant with their second child. The couple also has a room in their house where the husband keeps all his personal belongings (allegedly out of fear that the curious toddler would get to them). The door to this room was always locked.

    One day, while getting ready to clean the husband’s office, our heroine discovered that it was locked inside. She knocked and literally heard him frantically hiding something from her. He flatly refused to open the door, and when he did, it was perfectly tidy. But suspicions lingered in our heroine’s mind…

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, she returned to this topic repeatedly in conversations with her spouse, and one day, he admitted that he secretly played Nintendo Switch in the evenings (and even showed her the console). But she no longer actually believed him, and her suspicions were further fueled by her husband’s obvious attempts at gaslighting.

    The author reached a point where she seriously considered whether separation would be reasonable for her. In any case, she was considering whether, for her own safety and the safety of her kids, she should move in with her parents. So the original poster decided to take it online, seeking people’s advice.

    Pregnant woman in yellow dress looking worried while sitting on couch, reflecting suspicion about husband’s locked office.

    Image credits: galitskaya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    “The situation described here clearly undermines trust between spouses. After all, if this man truly had nothing to hide, why not reveal everything to his wife?” argues Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda reached out to for a comment here. “For now, it looks as if he decided to ‘sacrifice’ something minor for the sake of greater secrecy.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the expert, mutual trust in married life is literally the cornerstone, so the actions of the original poster’s spouse cannot help but destroy this trust. Especially since any kind of anxiety is generally contraindicated for the moms-to-be.

    “As for the idea of ​​separating, that’s definitely an option, but she needs to assess all the circumstances. The availability of alternative housing, sources of income, and support from some close people. If all of this is present, perhaps such an outcome would truly be quite justified,” Irina Matveeva summarizes.

    As for the netizens, they mostly advised our heroine to simply leave her husband, because the situation described clearly resembled some true crime plots. Well, and also because the author’s husband’s actions seem manipulative and rather strange in any case. “You can’t trust him. Period,” someone in the comments concluded. So, what’s your opinion on this situation?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most commenters sided with the author, claiming that her concerns are totally justified and the trust is destroyed here

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing discomfort about a suspicious locked office and defensive behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Reddit about a husband’s locked office that makes a pregnant wife suspicious as he acts defensive.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a pregnant wife’s suspicion about her husband’s locked office and defensive behavior.

    Pregnant wife looking concerned and suspicious as husband acts defensive near a locked office door at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pregnant wife looking concerned and suspicious while husband acts defensive near a locked office door.

    Comment text on a white background discussing suspicion and secrets related to a husband’s locked office behavior.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing trust issues with a husband’s locked office and defensive behavior during pregnancy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pregnant wife grows suspicious and weirded out by husband’s locked office and his defensive behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pregnant wife suspicious of husband’s locked office and defensive behavior, raising trust and relationship concerns.

    Pregnant wife looking worried and suspicious near locked office door as husband acts defensive and secretive.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about a husband acting defensive over a locked office, raising suspicion during pregnancy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    34

    5

    34

    5

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    jr_11 avatar
    J R
    J R
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. This is giving off Bluebeard vibes. Not that I think he actually has bodies in there, but he's hiding either something illegal or an affair.

    5
    5points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with it could be an affair from the way he's trying to gaslight her into thinking *she's* the problem.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have called a locksmith to get me acces to that room before he had time to hide whatever it is he was hiding. I wouldn't feel safe with that AH if I were OP.

    2
    2points
    reply
    lulubelle59 avatar
    Jackie Lulu
    Jackie Lulu
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm thinking it's on his computer, and it's something he's involved in that he really doesn't want you involved in, not necessarily cheating. Maybe it's gambling or p**n?

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jr_11 avatar
    J R
    J R
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. This is giving off Bluebeard vibes. Not that I think he actually has bodies in there, but he's hiding either something illegal or an affair.

    5
    5points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with it could be an affair from the way he's trying to gaslight her into thinking *she's* the problem.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have called a locksmith to get me acces to that room before he had time to hide whatever it is he was hiding. I wouldn't feel safe with that AH if I were OP.

    2
    2points
    reply
    lulubelle59 avatar
    Jackie Lulu
    Jackie Lulu
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm thinking it's on his computer, and it's something he's involved in that he really doesn't want you involved in, not necessarily cheating. Maybe it's gambling or p**n?

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT