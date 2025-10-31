Entitled Lady Mad Grandkid Won’t Be Named After Her, Refuses To Have A Relationship With The Child

ADVERTISEMENT

When I was born, almost every adult in my family had their own ideas about what name I should have. Naming after a distant relative, a celebrity… my father insisted on calling me “Ivan” after his late dad, but my mom beat him to it and registered me under the name I still bear to this day.

And you know what? Ever since then, I’ve had a keen interest in various naming dramas. For example, like this one from the user u/FatouStefanache, which we invite you to read today. It’s a story about a grandma who decided that if her granddaughter wasn’t named after her, then why did she even need a granddaughter?

Sometimes picking the name for the newborn baby cause real family drama – so this story is actually of the same kind

Expectant couple outdoors, man and woman bonding over pregnancy, reflecting family relationship and grandkid themes.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author and her husband will have their first baby soon and they have already picked a beautiful name for her

Pregnant woman sharing how her entitled lady mad grandkid won’t be named after her and refuses a relationship with the child.

Text on screen showing a story about an entitled lady mad her grandkid won’t be named after her.

Text excerpt highlighting refusal to name grandchild Patricia, showing entitled grandkid and strained family relationship.

ALT text: Text conversation about an entitled lady demanding her grandkid be named after her, causing family tension.

Older woman looking upset and frustrated sitting on a brown leather couch avoiding relationship with grandkid refused to be named after her

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However the author’s mom demanded they named the baby after herself only – otherwise calling it “disrespectful”

Text excerpt showing a disagreement over naming a grandchild after a family member and refusal to accept the tradition.

Text image showing a conversation about an entitled lady mad grandkid refusing a relationship over the baby's name.

Text excerpt showing a quote about refusing to be a grandmother due to the grandkid not being named Patricia.

Text excerpt showing a conversation about the entitled lady rejecting naming a mad grandkid after her.

Woman wearing brown sweater vest using phone outdoors, illustrating entitled lady mad about grandkid relationship issues.

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The mom-to-be refused, so the grandma told she’d not acknowledge the baby under another name

Text excerpt about an entitled lady mad grandkid refusing to be named after her and avoiding a relationship with the child.

Text excerpt discussing refusal to change grandkid’s name due to entitled lady mad grandkid conflict.

Text-based image showing a frustrated statement about an entitled lady mad her grandkid won’t be named after her.

The author and her husband were just blindsided by this harsh revelation and the author decided to seek support online

So, the Original Poster (OP) is 30 years old, she’s pregnant with her first child, a girl, and she and her husband had long ago decided on a name for the baby. Something like “Emma Rose” – the former in honor of the husband’s late grandma, who played a significant role in their lives, and the latter simply because they like it. After all, it’s the parents who choose the baby’s name, right?

Oh, no! At least, according to the author’s mom, the child should only be named “Patricia” – in her honor. This is precisely what the grandma-to-be told the couple during a video call when she was informed that the baby would be named “Emma Rose.” However, the author immediately refused – neither she nor her husband intended to name their daughter “Patricia.”

The grandma’s face changed. She sternly declared that in that case, she wouldn’t acknowledge the baby – and, in her view, a child who doesn’t bear the grandmother’s name looks like outright disrespect to her. Our heroine and her spouse were shocked by this revelation, and the call ended with a huge fight. However, it didn’t change the parents’ minds about naming.

Since then, the OP’s mom has started bombarding daughter with numerous texts, suggesting various name options – but they all always included “Patricia.” The original poster is even considering blocking her now. The author’s dad (he and her mother have been divorced for a long time) simply advised her to just ignore mom since “she’ll get over it eventually.” So, the OP just decided to ask people online for advice as well.

Pregnant woman lying on a couch looking thoughtful, representing an entitled lady upset about grandkid naming and relationship.

Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“It’s one thing if a family truly has a tradition of naming newborn children after members of older generations – but even then, parents are perfectly within their rights to break that tradition anyway,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “But it’s quite another thing when it’s simply a whim on the grandmother’s part.”

According to the expert, in this situation, it looks like the grandmother was simply trying to emotionally blackmail the child’s future parents to get her way. A fairly typical case that simply looks like a blatant manifestation of narcissism.

“In such cases, having been denied what they desire, people begin to resort to various moral ploys and outright threats – just in order to achieve the goal they see. It’s quite typical ‘tunnel vision,’ when a person notices practically nothing on the way to their goal, sometimes neglecting basic humanity,” Irina Matveeva summarizes.

People in the comments also noted that the original poster did the right thing, and that it’s up to the mom and dad to decide what name their child will actually bear. If the grandmother continues her inappropriate attempts, commenters urged the OP to simply go no contact. So do you, our dear readers, agree with this? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below the post.

Most commenters sided with the mom-to-be and simply urged her to go no contact with mother for such offensive words

Screenshot of a comment reading "Sounds like a self-solving problem" responding to a post about an entitled lady refusing a relationship with her grandkid.

Screenshot of a social media comment replying to a post about an entitled lady refusing a relationship with her grandkid.

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the issue of an entitled lady refusing a relationship with her mad grandkid.

Entitled lady refuses to have a relationship with her mad grandkid who won’t be named after her.

Reddit user advises going no contact with entitled lady mad grandkid won’t be named after her issues over naming choice.

Comment discussing an entitled lady refusing to have a relationship with her grandkid or name the child.

Comment on social media post questioning relationship with entitled lady and mad grandkid who won’t be named after her.

Screenshot of a comment describing an entitled lady refusing to have a relationship with her mad grandkid.

Comment discussing naming a baby after the mother-in-law and the refusal to comply with demands.

Screenshot of a comment saying to ignore an entitled lady mad about her grandkid not being named after her.

Alt text: Online comment about an entitled lady refusing to name her grandkid after her and rejecting a relationship with the child.

Comment discussing conflicts with entitled lady mad grandkid refusing relationship and naming the child Patricia.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an entitled lady refusing to have a relationship with her grandkid over naming issues.