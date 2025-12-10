Future In-Laws Demand Woman Sign A Prenup, Backtrack After They Get A Whiff Of Her Wealthy Fam
Recently, I have been writing a lot of stories about how weddings are full of drama, right from the planning to the honeymoon. It’s a time when both families get involved, and everyone’s true theatrics come to the forefront, giving more stress to the bride and groom.
Speaking of weddings, this bride was asked to sign a prenup by the groom’s parents, and she agreed. However, the tables were completely flipped after they realized that she had actually come from a wealthy family. Then, they started accusing her of “hiding” her riches, so here’s what she did…
It’s weird how weddings, which are supposed to be fun, turn super stressful for the bride and groom
The poster was from a wealthy family, but never showed off her wealth, unlike her fiancé and his family
When her future in-laws learned that she planned to quit her job to work for her dad, they made her sign a prenup, and she agreed
Image credits: ThrowRA_anonyy
However, when the couple started planning the wedding, the groom’s family quickly realized that the bride came from a very wealthy family
Image credits: ThrowRA_anonyy
They were so shocked by this that they accused her of “hiding” her wealth from them, and even expected her to reverse the prenup
Today, we dive into a tale about a “gold digger,” but exactly who it is, you’ll figure out soon. The original poster (OP) lived a pretty ordinary life, used public transport, had a Samsung phone, and ate at normal places, despite working in finance and earning as much as her doctor fiancé. Our story started when they decided to get married, and both sets of parents got involved in the planning.
She confessed to her fiancé’s parents that she planned to quit her high-paying job and join her dad in his business. Probably surprised by this, they made her sign a prenup. Well, the bridal couple discussed it, and she signed it. This is where the plot thickens as the wedding prep was in full swing, and her in-laws understood just how rich she really was.
The thing is, she is an Indian, while he is white, so they planned both weddings. As an Indian, I can vouch that our weddings are almost like a festival, and span for 3-4 days because of all the rituals. Data suggests that the Indian wedding industry is the second largest in the world at $130 billion. In fact, research shows that a big fat event can cost anywhere from $55k to over $100k.
Let’s not forget that it’s the cost in India. Her dad wanted to rent a castle in the country where they lived, so that’s definitely more money. Well, her in-laws were completely taken aback by how wealthy her family was. In fact, they started accusing her of “hiding” her wealth from them, and her mother-in-law harassed her over it, even expecting her to cancel the prenup.
We all know that wedding planning can be quite harrowing. Experts also emphasize that “for many couples, the excitement of planning their special day can quickly turn into overwhelming stress and anxiety. It can also build pressure to meet societal, cultural, and parental expectations.” When someone is already going through all of this, you would think twice before troubling them, right?
It seems like the groom’s family, especially OP’s mother-in-law, lacks this basic sense of empathy. At a time when the poster required more peace than ever, she was being harassed about “hiding her wealth.” Netizens were quick to point out that the real gold diggers in the story were her in-laws. They didn’t want her to take their “wealth,” so their son shouldn’t be able to take hers either.
Many folks advised her to keep the prenup and not cancel it. Even legal experts stress that in marriage, love is undoubtedly a cornerstone, but practicality should not be ignored. They further state that prenups may not be the most romantic aspect of planning a wedding, but they serve a vital role in protecting the interests of both parties.
I definitely agree with Redditors that she should keep the prenup. Many also wondered about her fiancé’s take on it. OP clarified that he had her back 100%, and he was not really close with his parents. Well, I truly hope she was able to overcome the whole in-law issue before the big day, and was able to enjoy it. What about you? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
Netizens didn’t hesitate to say that her in-laws were the real gold diggers, considering how they backtracked after learning about her wealth
They insisted on a prenup - give their son the prenup. He gets ZERO from your wealth, work or assets. His mum can go stew in her other children's basement lodgings with no benefit of your earnings and be a racist snob whilst you manage a successful life and let your husband tag along.
