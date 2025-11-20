Future Daughter-In-Law Demands An $80,000 Wedding, Wealthy In-Laws Ask For A Prenup In Return

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are incredibly special occasions for the bride and groom, and they deserve to have an event that they have always dreamed of. On the other hand, they have to be realistic about how much they can spend on it. After all, it’s more special with their own hard-earned money, right?

Well, this bride didn’t think so, as she wanted the groom’s rich parents to fund the $80k wedding and went behind his back to ask them for the money. They were alarmed by her demand and asked him to sign a prenup, but it just sparked more family drama!

More info: Reddit

Every bridal couple deserves their dream wedding, but that doesn’t mean they should mooch money from their parents

Older couple by the beach with man kissing woman on cheek, reflecting future daughter-in-law demands and wealthy in-laws prenup.

Image credits: Esther Ann / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster and her husband are quite rich, and they gifted $25k to their daughter as a gift for her small, intimate wedding

Image credits: Tough_Echo_6697

Bride and groom in elegant church setting, highlighting future daughter-in-law's $80,000 wedding demand and prenup request.

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When their son and his fiancée were planning their wedding, it was costing around $80,000, and they wondered how the couple would get the funds

Image credits: Tough_Echo_6697

Middle-aged woman holding a glass of water, having a serious conversation about prenup with a younger woman.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

To her horror, the bride-to-be cornered the poster and asked her for the money in an extremely rude way, so she asked her son to get a prenup

Image credits: Tough_Echo_6697

However, this sparked drama as he refused to sign it, even after his parents said that they would provide $25,000 for the wedding

In today’s story, the retired original poster (OP) tells us about the wedding drama that rocked her family. She and her husband are quite well-to-do. They gifted their daughter $25,000 for her low-key wedding that took place with just 25 people. Their son got engaged, and the wedding planning was in full swing when things took a turn for the worse over the weekend.

The bride-to-be kept rattling on about how she wanted the event to be in a castle-like hotel, with 250 guests, and a Vera Wang bridal dress. She claimed that it would cost around $80,000, excluding the honeymoon. Well, OP and her husband said that they would love to cover the honeymoon for them as a gift, but this somehow upset the other woman a lot.

The next morning, she cornered the poster and showed her true colors by asking her to pay for the wedding. Moreover, when the upset poster said that she would discuss it with her partner, the woman claimed that OP didn’t need her “husband’s permission” to access the money! The worst part was that she went behind her fiancé’s back and asked his mother about this.

He was very sad when he learned about it. His parents asked whether he had signed a prenup, which he hadn’t. Well, they offered to pay $25,000 if he signed it, but the guy refused to budge. In fact, he lashed out at them for judging his fiancée based on “one incident.” However, they just couldn’t shake off the feeling that the woman was not good news.

Wealthy in-laws discuss prenup agreement while concerned about future daughter-in-law demanding an expensive wedding budget.

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After she vented online, netizens immediately jumped to the conclusion that the woman was a gold digger. Well, I don’t know about that, but she definitely sounds entitled about her fiancé’s money. Even experts stress that such people always expect others to do things for them, have high demands, and feel that they deserve more than what they have in life.

Well, that definitely sounds like her, doesn’t it? Besides, folks pointed out that she also seems a little delusional about the wedding cost. A Vera Wang wedding dress can cost anywhere between $2,800 and $5,000. Meanwhile, the cost of an average American wedding was $33,000 in 2024. That was just the basics, but she wants it to be in a castle-like hotel, which will surely cost more.

There’s no chance that the whole wedding will be covered under $80,000. Apart from that, she also had a lot of other red flags. The fact that she looked down on OP, who wanted to discuss such a big expense with her husband, says a lot about her. It seems like she might not talk with her own partner when it comes to financial decisions, and might just splurge his money.

However, despite everything, a few folks said that OP needed to drop it. After all, her son is an adult who can make his own decisions. Despite knowing her behavior of going behind his back, if he still goes ahead with things, then it should be on his own. The poor fellow might have to take out a loan to pay for the wedding.

What would you do in the poster’s shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens claimed that her behavior of going behind the groom’s back and being mean to his mom was a huge red flag

