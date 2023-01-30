Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Compares What Her Grocery List Costs In 2020 Vs. 2023, Shows How Inflation Has Affected Food Prices
Rokas Laurinavičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Over the past few months, many of the factors that fueled a four-decade high in inflation have begun to fade, and shoppers found deeper discounts online and at malls during the holiday season, as retailers tried to clear through excess inventory.

Consumer prices fell 0.1% in December compared with the prior month. However, for many Americans, the price of their favorite products hasn’t budged.

To show just how high our everyday expenses have become, Kentucky-based content creator Amy Way to Save shared a video comparing the checks of her typical grocery in 2020, 2022, and the start of 2023.

More info: TikTok

Image credits: amywaytosave

This woman compared food prices at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2022

“Towards the end of 2020, I went to Walmart and I purchased all of these things for $10.09, and I made a week’s worth of meals for one person. At the beginning of 2022, there was a lot of talk about inflation at the grocery store. So I went back and purchased all of the same things, and they cost me about 10% more.”

Image credits: amywaytosave

Image credits: amywaytosave

Image credits: amywaytosave

Image credits: amywaytosave

Then she went back to get the same items at the start of 2023

“This week, I went back again and purchased those same items. Now they cost $15.10, which is about 50% more than the prices at the end of 2020.”

Image credits: amywaytosave

Image credits: amywaytosave

Image credits: amywaytosave

Image credits: amywaytosave

Amy’s video has been viewed 3 million times and now has over 350K likes

@amywaytosave Full vide0 & price comparison on my Y T! #inflation #groceryshopping #groceryprices #grocerypricetoohigh #inflationisreal #pricecomparison #10dollarmealchallenge ♬ original sound – darcy stokes

People think it’s painfully accurate

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Add your comment
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Inflationary gouging is one thing the US, European Union and possibly the whole world have in common right now. The slimmer the pickings get the more the oligarchs claim for themselves.

1
1point
reply
Domi
Domi
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, those prices are increasing, double, unfortunately our salaries are not.

1
1point
reply
Beck
Beck
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone said eggs are up 38%. No. A 12 pack used to be 99 cents. Now it is over $5.50. That is over 500%.

0
0points
reply
Domi
Domi
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In which country if I may know? Just to compare with my country.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
