Woman Compares What Her Grocery List Costs In 2020 Vs. 2023, Shows How Inflation Has Affected Food Prices

Over the past few months, many of the factors that fueled a four-decade high in inflation have begun to fade, and shoppers found deeper discounts online and at malls during the holiday season, as retailers tried to clear through excess inventory.

Consumer prices fell 0.1% in December compared with the prior month. However, for many Americans, the price of their favorite products hasn’t budged.

To show just how high our everyday expenses have become, Kentucky-based content creator Amy Way to Save shared a video comparing the checks of her typical grocery in 2020, 2022, and the start of 2023.

This woman compared food prices at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2022

“Towards the end of 2020, I went to Walmart and I purchased all of these things for $10.09, and I made a week’s worth of meals for one person. At the beginning of 2022, there was a lot of talk about inflation at the grocery store. So I went back and purchased all of the same things, and they cost me about 10% more.”

Then she went back to get the same items at the start of 2023

“This week, I went back again and purchased those same items. Now they cost $15.10, which is about 50% more than the prices at the end of 2020.”

Amy’s video has been viewed 3 million times and now has over 350K likes

People think it’s painfully accurate