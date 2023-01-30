Woman Compares What Her Grocery List Costs In 2020 Vs. 2023, Shows How Inflation Has Affected Food Prices
Over the past few months, many of the factors that fueled a four-decade high in inflation have begun to fade, and shoppers found deeper discounts online and at malls during the holiday season, as retailers tried to clear through excess inventory.
Consumer prices fell 0.1% in December compared with the prior month. However, for many Americans, the price of their favorite products hasn’t budged.
To show just how high our everyday expenses have become, Kentucky-based content creator Amy Way to Save shared a video comparing the checks of her typical grocery in 2020, 2022, and the start of 2023.
This woman compared food prices at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2022
“Towards the end of 2020, I went to Walmart and I purchased all of these things for $10.09, and I made a week’s worth of meals for one person. At the beginning of 2022, there was a lot of talk about inflation at the grocery store. So I went back and purchased all of the same things, and they cost me about 10% more.”
Then she went back to get the same items at the start of 2023
“This week, I went back again and purchased those same items. Now they cost $15.10, which is about 50% more than the prices at the end of 2020.”
Amy’s video has been viewed 3 million times and now has over 350K likes
@amywaytosave Full vide0 & price comparison on my Y T! #inflation #groceryshopping #groceryprices #grocerypricetoohigh #inflationisreal #pricecomparison #10dollarmealchallenge ♬ original sound – darcy stokes
Inflationary gouging is one thing the US, European Union and possibly the whole world have in common right now. The slimmer the pickings get the more the oligarchs claim for themselves.
Yes, those prices are increasing, double, unfortunately our salaries are not.
Someone said eggs are up 38%. No. A 12 pack used to be 99 cents. Now it is over $5.50. That is over 500%.
In which country if I may know? Just to compare with my country.
