Woman Goes Viral After ‘Psychic Drawing’ Allegedly Changed Her Love Life In 8 Days
Woman smiling happily with partner in dim hallway, illustrating love life change after psychic drawing experience.
Couples, Relationships

Ashley Watson, a 29-year-old content creator from San Diego, never imagined that a spontaneous purchase on Etsy would come true, let alone change her love life in under two weeks.

She was on a girls’ weekend in Big Bear, a mountain town in Southern California, when she and her friends decided to order “psychic soulmate drawings” from an online mystic. 

Highlights
  • A woman went viral by ordering a psychic soulmate sketch with friends while on a cabin trip in California.
  • She claimed she met a man who looked almost identical to the one in the drawing.
  • The woman is promoting the services of the alleged "witch" with an affiliate link in her bio.

It was supposed to be a silly game. But eight days later, Watson found herself staring into the eyes of a man who looked almost identical to the sketch she’d received.

Or so she claimed.

Hours after her story was featured in a popular outlet, users started noticing something was off with her tale. Some are even accusing her of fabricating the whole thing and running a scam.

    A woman ordered a “soulmate drawing” online, and a few days later met a man that looked eerily similar to the picture

    Woman posing by vintage car, sharing story of psychic drawing that allegedly changed her love life quickly.

    Image credits: ashleybytheseaa

    As far as the original story goes, Watson, newly single and feeling disillusioned with dating after returning to San Diego from New York City, was open to trying something new. 

    That’s when a friend, who had seen the soulmate sketch love ritual online, pitched it as the solution to her relationship woes.

    “She was like, ‘How funny would it be if all the single girls [in the group] did this psychic reading and we revealed them at the cabin on the big screen together?’” Watson recalled in an interview.

    “I loved everything about it. It was a no-brainer.”

    Smartphone screen showing an Etsy psychic drawing order related to soulmate readings that changed a woman's love life.

    Smartphone screen showing an Etsy psychic drawing order related to soulmate readings that changed a woman's love life.

    Image credits: ashleybytheseaa

    The women ordered their readings, each including a sketched portrait of their soulmate, a written description, and a timeline for when the encounter would supposedly happen

    For Watson, that window was especially tight: “zero to three months.”

    Psychic drawing with handwritten notes predicting meeting a soulmate within 0-3 months on a colorful background.

    Psychic drawing with handwritten notes predicting meeting a soulmate within 0-3 months on a colorful background.

    Image credits: ashleybytheseaa

    Still, when the image finally appeared on the screen, she didn’t think much of it beyond how attractive the drawing was.

    “Hot. Sign me up,” she said.

    “I think the part that stood out to me the most was that there were three or four of us who did this, but mine was the only one that said I would meet him very soon.

    Part of me was like, ‘I hope so.’”

    Watson had completely forgotten about the drawing until a friend pointed out the similarities after seeing a photo of her date

    Portrait of a smiling man in a grayscale psychic drawing style, related to viral love life changes.

    Portrait of a smiling man in a grayscale psychic drawing style, related to viral love life changes.

    Image credits: ashleybytheseaa

    What Watson did not expect was for the prediction to come true so fast. Just eight days later, she went on a date with someone she met online. At first, she thought nothing of it beyond the obvious chemistry.

    “In all honesty, when I saw him, I didn’t even think about the psychic thing,” she said. “I was just like, ‘That’s a hot man.’ We had an amazing first date, and the chemistry was great. Everything was perfect.”

    It was only after she sent a photo of him to her cousin that something clicked.

    Man with curly hair and beard in casual jacket, related to viral psychic drawing impact on love life in eight days.

    Man with curly hair and beard in casual jacket, related to viral psychic drawing impact on love life in eight days.

    Image credits: ashleybytheseaa

    “She was like, ‘Doesn’t he kind of look like that psychic thing you did?’ And I was like, oh my God. I had totally forgotten about it.

    Watson pulled up the psychic sketch. The resemblance was, according to her, uncanny.

    “It was eight days after that we had our first date, so it was just kind of funny, the timing of it all,” she added.

    Couple kissing at night in a crowded outdoor setting, symbolizing love life changes after psychic drawing experience.

    Couple kissing at night in a crowded outdoor setting, symbolizing love life changes after psychic drawing experience.

    Image credits: ashleybytheseaa

    At first, she kept the sketch a secret from her new boyfriend, Carson. But eventually, curiosity got the better of her.

    “I remember testing the waters a little bit by being like, ‘Isn’t this funny? This kind of looks like you,’” she said.

    And that’s where her version of events ends, and suspicion over the entire thing begins.

    Online, users have warned against these types of “love rituals” believing them to be nothing but scams that prey on the lonely

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a woman who went viral for a psychic drawing that changed her love life.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a woman who went viral for a psychic drawing that changed her love life.

    Screenshot of a woman’s comment describing how a psychic drawing changed her love life within days.

    Screenshot of a woman’s comment describing how a psychic drawing changed her love life within days.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by a woman reacting to a psychic drawing that changed her love life.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by a woman reacting to a psychic drawing that changed her love life.

    Man in bed blowing out candles on pancakes with bacon breakfast, linked to psychic drawing love life changes viral story

    Man in bed blowing out candles on pancakes with bacon breakfast, linked to psychic drawing love life changes viral story

    Image credits: ashleybytheseaa

    But while Watson’s story hinted at the supposed effectiveness of these matchmaking rituals, not everyone is convinced.

    Across online forums, users have raised red flags about these so-called soulmate drawings, often describing them as generic, mass-produced scams that prey on emotionally vulnerable customers.

    Man with a cap smiling indoors with text caption asking for opinion about psychic drawing and love life changes.

    Man with a cap smiling indoors with text caption asking for opinion about psychic drawing and love life changes.

    Image credits: ashleybytheseaa

    “Just wanted to know if this was a scam. Pretty sure it is,” a user asked on Reddit. “Saw it on a YouTube ad today. Four-minute long video I sat through.”

    Another user responded bluntly, “Magic 8-ball says no,” before suggesting that at best, people receive a recycled JPG sent to every buyer. At worst, they might receive nothing at all.

    A bearded man lying on a bed wearing a gray hoodie with text about a psychic drawing changing love life.

    A bearded man lying on a bed wearing a gray hoodie with text about a psychic drawing changing love life.

    Image credits: ashleybytheseaa

    It didn’t take long for some viewers to connect Watson’s viral romance with these warnings. Echoing suspicions by other users that the images are mass produced with AI, not tailored to each customer.

    Comment from user lisamarieposso reacting to a psychic drawing AI image of her friend's husband, expressing surprise but happiness.

    Comment from user lisamarieposso reacting to a psychic drawing AI image of her friend's husband, expressing surprise but happiness.

    Comment from user aurora_borealiis on social media about Etsy psychic sending identical photo and joking about quitting.

    Comment from user aurora_borealiis on social media about Etsy psychic sending identical photo and joking about quitting.

    Couple smiling and embracing in dim hallway, celebrating love life changes after psychic drawing went viral.

    Couple smiling and embracing in dim hallway, celebrating love life changes after psychic drawing went viral.

    Image credits: ashleybytheseaa

    Watson’s background was called into question. 

    A quick look at her Instagram page shows that she is more than a casual content creator. She’s part of a professional influencer marketing agency called SuperBloom, which manages digital personalities and connects them with sponsored campaigns.

    In her social media bio, she lists various links to affiliate partnerships. Among them is a link to the exact anonymous Etsy “witch” behind the psychic soulmate sketch.

    Regardless of intention, Watson’s story achieved what it set out to do: it went viral.

    A popular outlet ran with her story, further amplifying her message, and motivating hundreds of Instagram users to book a session with the alleged “witch.”

    As an influencer, Watson earns a commission through the link, which connects to ShopMy: a platform that allows creators to recommend products.

    These links are trackable, meaning she receives a percentage of each sale. Reviewing the URL associated with the link confirms this information.

    “Just booked mine!” Watson’s viewers were eager to try the ritual themselves

    Woman shares story about psychic drawing changing her love life and predicting a life-changing event in February.

    Woman shares story about psychic drawing changing her love life and predicting a life-changing event in February.

    Man named Jeffrey Mills texting about someone being a good guy but a bit sketchy in a light blue chat bubble.

    Man named Jeffrey Mills texting about someone being a good guy but a bit sketchy in a light blue chat bubble.

    Woman reacts excitedly to a psychic drawing that allegedly changed her love life in just eight days.

    Woman reacts excitedly to a psychic drawing that allegedly changed her love life in just eight days.

    Comment from Jay Kristopher, top fan, questioning how she acted when meeting him and if she told him initially.

    Comment from Jay Kristopher, top fan, questioning how she acted when meeting him and if she told him initially.

    Comment from Marissa Werner agreeing and sharing personal experience about psychic drawing affecting her love life.

    Comment from Marissa Werner agreeing and sharing personal experience about psychic drawing affecting her love life.

    Comment from woman discussing her experience with a psychic drawing allegedly changing her love life in eight days.

    Comment from woman discussing her experience with a psychic drawing allegedly changing her love life in eight days.

    Woman smiling in a casual setting with a comment about needing a psychic drawing that changed her love life quickly.

    Woman smiling in a casual setting with a comment about needing a psychic drawing that changed her love life quickly.

    Woman Goes Viral After 'Psychic Drawing' Allegedly Changed Her Love Life In 8 Days

    Woman commenting on a psychic drawing, discussing its impact on her love life and sharing skepticism in a social media post.

    Woman commenting on a psychic drawing, discussing its impact on her love life and sharing skepticism in a social media post.

    Image of a woman smiling and commenting about a paranormal black mirror episode, related to psychic drawing and love life changes.

    Image of a woman smiling and commenting about a paranormal black mirror episode, related to psychic drawing and love life changes.

    Comment by a top fan named Stephanie Conrad reacting to a psychic drawing that allegedly changed her love life.

    Comment by a top fan named Stephanie Conrad reacting to a psychic drawing that allegedly changed her love life.

    Comment by Merri Gleason Johnson on social media, discussing a white person, with 5 likes shown.

    Comment by Merri Gleason Johnson on social media, discussing a white person, with 5 likes shown.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Ben Lee Biermann discussing the effectiveness of a psychic drawing in changing love life outcomes.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Ben Lee Biermann discussing the effectiveness of a psychic drawing in changing love life outcomes.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing a woman going viral after a psychic drawing changed her love life.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing a woman going viral after a psychic drawing changed her love life.

    Alt text: Social media comment saying dude, don’t look like the drawing about woman viral psychic drawing love life change

    Alt text: Social media comment saying dude, don’t look like the drawing about woman viral psychic drawing love life change

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    gvizzle_74 avatar
    gvizzle_ 74
    gvizzle_ 74
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can see the similarities.....when i take my glasses off and take three steps back

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first thought was “that literally looks nothing like him” I did the same exact thing on an app I think called “Hint” pretty sure mine was exactly the same photo. That’s all this “psychic” is using prob 😂 I am gonna see if j can find the drawing again. If I can figure out how to post an image and I find it I totally will!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    h-turney22 avatar
    GlitterPanda
    GlitterPanda
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    generic reality-show looking white dude... that drawing could have been of any number of random dudes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
