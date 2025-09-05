Redditors have been sharing examples of predictions they were told by psychics that ended up coming true, so we’ve gathered their most fascinating stories below. Whether these were coincidences or not, we’ll never know. But we hope you enjoy this list, and be sure to upvote the replies that make you want to book an appointment with your local soothsayer!

Not everyone believes that psychics are legit. After all, Psych taught us that keen observational skills can tell you a lot about a person in an instant. But who are we to say that clairvoyance isn’t real? And if you’re looking to be convinced, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

“Yes, I’m getting something… You will have a very successful career . You will fall in love in the next six months. And someone that you consider a close friend will betray you. That’ll be $500.”

#1 "you need to go home and cleanse your entire house, you have to wipe everything down with vinegar, get ALL the dust"- I forgot about this crazy advice, which seemed a little like maybe she was fishing for an invite to a costly home visit. Until a few months later, when the health department made me aware that my kids had light lead poisoning, and I was mixing vinegar solution as part of the remediation process. She was reading cards on the street, I was on vacation, my kids weren't there, she pulled that advice from thin air.

#2 Not much, but she knew my nationality (pretty impossible to tell from my appearance, zero accent) and she mentioned my father (deceased) and an old friend of his by name. I ran the name past my mother, this was indeed an old friend of his, someone I had never heard of, with an unusual name. She knew things she really couldn't have, and she did the whole thing with her eyes closed so she wasn't fishing or reacting to my reactions...

#3 For fun I had an acquaintance do a Tarot card reading. One of the cards she interpreted as "someone is going to enter your life soon, and that you'll be better off cutting them out" - or something to that affect.



I recently started online dating, and she knew that, so I brushed it off like "yeah, duh, there's plenty of toxic people online"



My ex texted me later that same night. She hadn't reached out in any form for over 7 months. We broke up because she cheated on me. I kept my reply short lol.

#4 My partner went to one when he was a teenager, they said when he was 32, very good things will happen for him. Ended up being the same year we bought our house and had our kid. Was a good year indeed.

#5 A palm reader warned me I would never be a tv news broadcaster (my college major at the time). I was pissed. “What the hell does *she* know?” I asked myself. “You’ll be working in front of a lot of people in your career. But you won’t be in tv.”

I just retired from 30 years as a teacher.



She also told me to “take care of your neck.” I suffered a dissected cervical artery on a roller coaster 25 years later.



A card reader warned me of immanent death. I freaked out. She calmed me down: “Not you-not anyone in *your* family.”



My husband’s cousin committed s*****e in his office the following week. His mom-my husbands aunt-was in cancer treatments. She died 2 days after her son. Her husband had a massive heart attack a week later.

There was a double funeral for the loving couple. The son’s funeral was a quiet memorial service. We found out about it at his parents’ double funeral.

#6 I was pregnant and very sick so I wasn't gaining weight and was not showing, but I knew I was having a boy. I was also wearing a massively oversized hoodie because my mother had just died and I was depressed. The first thing she said was "your mom is here" and then she told me I was pregnant with a boy and I was going to have a girl later on. I told her that I was never doing the pregnancy thing again and she told me if that was the case I needed to be very careful because the girl was definitely coming. 3 years later I got a positive pregnancy test after a period and I now have a girl.

#7 Didn't visit per se, but I worked as the person who takes the money for a medium at a psychic fair. It was interesting, and I purposefully kept things close to my chest. She knew my mom had passed away, and hinted quite heavily that my then-girlfriend was not trustworthy. That girlfriend would go on to cheat on me.



So *shrugs*.

#8 That we would move because of a job opportunity my husband would be getting soon.



He indeed got a job opportunity requiring a move and we moved.

#9 When I was home from college for a summer after freshman year, a psychic told me a fiery redhead with either and H or W in the name would enter my orbit. She said that she would have a big impact on me but that our time wouldn’t last. She missed the mark on many other things so I didn’t pay the reading much importance.



Flash fwd 2 months into the school year, and I had a funny encounter at lunch with an attractive redhead. Before I knew her name i asked her out, she said yes and when I said I don’t even know your name, she said her first name that began with an H and her last name that began with a W. We dated thru the rest of college and she rocked my world for the better.



After college, I moved from where I was going to school back home for the industry. We kept a long term relationship for a year but I became too wrapped up trying to work and build my career to maintain the energy needed to make it work.



After we broke up, I met up with the friend I went to the psychic with and as we were walking past the psychic’s shop, those memories came flooding back to me. I stopped him, grabbed his arm, and recalled to him what the psychic said in a flustered state. He said he remembered the whole time and didn’t want to say anything while we were dating. V odd.

#10 Not a psychic specifically, but there was a man in my hometown who would routinely sit outside the grocery store weaving and origami folding corn husks into dolls, roses, crosses, and other decorative items for $1.



He seemed very mystical and tranquil. People called him Jesus, but I don't know if that was a nickname or a moniker.



He stopped me on my way out one day to tell my family to drive safe, especially at night, even though it must have been late afternoon at most when I was finishing my shopping (maybe 4pm???) and full sun.



That same weekend, my entire family except the youngest sibling were in a horrible car accident involving a drunk driver speeding in the wrong lane and rear-ending us so hard we flew off the road and tumbled over twice, only stopping when we landed in a ditch.



Thankfully no one was hurt, and I later wondered why the corn husk man felt the need to stop me and give that warning. I never saw him again.

#11 I have a good one.



Years ago I had a pretty bad accident that led to a nerve injury in my arm.



The day I was told I would likely never regain movement or feeling in my hand and arm, I broke down and said to my partner "I won't be able to feel the top of my babies head with that hand"



Years later, I spoke to a psychic. She said "your nana wants me to tell you that it's going to be ok, you'll be able to feel your babies head with your hand"



She repeated my own words from a private conversation back to me.



A year and a half after that, I met a surgeon and he did some crazy nerve and tendon rearrangements in my hand.

It's not perfect, but I can now feel with 50% sensitivity.



The cool part is the surgeon made the decision to try this while I was already under, so I had no knowledge of him trying to help me regain sensation. If it didn't work there would have been no consequences.



Tldr; she repeated my own private words back to me from Years before then predicted feeling being returned back to my hand.

#12 A psychic told me my first child would be a girl, and later I would have a boy. Both came true.

#13 “An ex is going to make a comeback”



I had no exes that would dare.. or so I thought. My ex who I broke up with 12 years earlier did in fact try. Never in a million years did it cross my mind he, of all people, would ever dare.

#14 I was chatting with my psychic one random Tuesday, and she told me, “You’re going to move unexpectedly, and it’ll happen way faster than you think.” At the time, I laughed I had zero plans to move. A week later, my landlord told me they were selling the property and I had 30 days to get out. The craziest part? She even told me the exact street name I’d end up on… and yup, here I am, typing this from that street.

#15 My parents went to go see a g***y fortune teller when we lived in Greece, and the lady told my parents that my dad would be a widower. My mom laughed, and thought it was silly, but she was m******d 6 years later (in Canada).



I'm a complete skeptic, but my dad is absolutely terrified of the idea now. Crazy coincidence.

#16 Not exactly went to a psychic, but in 2021, a coworker was just k**ling time with me between meetings, and she took a tarot deck out of her backpack and asked if I wanted a reading.



I am a pretty skeptical person, but I accepted the offer just for the fun of it and asked if I could shuffle and cut it with her guidance. She agreed and did my reading.



I don't know how, and the majority of me still think it was a huge coincidence, but she predicted three major happenings in my life: My divorce, an issue I had with my ex that followed the divorce and a promotion at my job.

In the reading, it started really vague, but she would say: "That could be a divorce, or a big argument that will separate you two for a while.", "This could mean a financial win, like switching jobs or a promotion."



Still bugs my mind a little bit.

#17 The psychic my girlfriend dragged me to, said (read with a thick Slavic accent) ... **"You vill travel over water".**



Yep, we crossed about 17 streams and creeks on our drive home.

#18 Took my new boyfriend to a psychic. She read us separately (him first). She told me I'd marry him. We got married 5 years later.

#19 I had a tarot reader correctly read that I had just gone through a break up, that I was planning on moving to a new city soon. Then she gave me some kind advice about transition periods in life.



Once, I had a psychic tell me to be careful on staircases. I didn’t think much of it. A month later, I fell going down some stairs and broke my arm.

#20 I had a reading in December’24. They told me they didn’t see my current work in my future at all. I thought that was strange since it was such a huge part of my life (I’m a federal worker) & hoped to continue for several more years. Then the next month January ‘25 all of the stuff with Trump started trying to cut all the federal workers jobs. I’m now seeing why they said I might go in a different direction….

#21 Years ago went to a psycho on the boardwalk in Jersey. She told me friend you will have a lot of children , she did. When it came to me she gave me a basic and didn’t say a word about kids. She was correct I am as barren as the Sahara.

#22 My ex decided to leave and swore there was no one else. A psychic told me there was another woman involved (there was), that my ex would try to get a part of a bank account my mother had my name on that I had forgotten about (he did), and that my ex’s relationship would end very badly (it did).

#23 It didn't happen to me but my mom. During her honeymoon, a palm reader told her that she will have 3 kids. My mom got me first, then my brother and she didn't want to have more. I always remember her reply as a kid to others that asked that she is satisfied with 2 children. Later my third brother came by a mistake.

It might still be a coincidence!

#24 When I was in the Army, I had a friend do a tarot reading for me once because I was bored and figured it would be funny. He told me I would marry my then-BF (I did), but that we wouldn't be together long (we weren't), and that I would have a daughter in a year or two with aforementioned BF (and I did). At the time I didn't believe any of that, but was a little freaked out when he told me I would meet a very emotional women within a week, and 3 days later a girl was transferred to my company who literally BAWLED all day long and wouldn't stop for anything.

#25 I don't believe in this stuff and think it's complete b******t.



However, I was in China recently and went to see a fortune teller.





The wise man simply asked me my birth date and proceeded to browse through the thousand lines and columns of a weird book.



I immediately thought "Dude, with the money you make, buy yourself a computer, make a big a*s spreadsheet, ????, profit".





Anyway, after looking at the walls covered with pictures of cat for 15 minutes, he finally started to tell me about... my past.



He told me 5 or 6 stuff which all happened to be true.



Those included:



- the year I lost my virginity (the cute Chinese girl translating for me couldn't help but laugh (yes, it was on date))



- years at which 2 big events occurred in my life (they matched the dates I moved across the Atlantic. Once as a kid, once as a teenager.)



- the number of sisters and brothers I have (he said "2", I said "NOPE", I only have a sister, "YOU LOSE". He insisted that I had one more, or that maybe he died at a very young age and I was never told about. Then I remembered my dad just had a kid with his new wife, so in fact, even though it's only half a brother, it counts. Shame on me.)





Well, my mind was pretty much blown at this point, so before he started telling me about my future, I told my date not to translate and simply write it on paper (so I can read it in 10 or more years).





Sadly I overheard two things:



- I'll die in my 80's (TOO OLD)



- I'll have two kids (NOOOOOOPE. I'm extremely serious about never giving life. It's too big a deal. "*POP* here you are!". I hate this.)



EDIT: He also told me I'll have problems with my stomach in the future and gave me some advice.

#26 The radio station would occasionally have a psychic on air. Those days the phone line is always jam packed, hard to get through.





I decided to give it a try, not sure why. But I got through. I wasn't prepared and had no question ready so I panic asked "how many kids would I have"





They said 2





I have twins now.

And fertility treatments have all failed for another (so far).

#27 I asked a tarot card reader if I should make a move I was thinking about. She came back with, I should have already left. A week later I was assaulted and got two broken ribs. I made the move the next day. I was going to go anyway but all of this played a part.

#28 Had my cards read. She said that I was going to loose something close to me. Promptly lost my watch. Found it months later in the kitchen drawer.

#29 Not me, but a friend of my mother's did once. The psychic (?) told her that she would have lots of children, and my mom's friend -- who had had infertility problems for years -- cussed her out and left. A year later they try invitro and not only did one egg stick, but three. Triplets.



I don't believe, personally, but it's certainly a good story.

#30 My Mum went to one and all she had to do was tell the psychic lady our birthdays. Anyway she gave my Mum a list of stuff for me that would be good for my throat.I do have a lot of throat problems which my Mum didn't mention and the stuff the lady recommended was actually really helpful. So that was weird.

#31 I haven't been to a professional, but I did play around with oracle cards when I was younger... you know, when Charmed was cool. I was in 8th grade.



Most of my readings, from what I can tell, came true.



My most memorable one had to be when a friend of mine asked for a reading about a guy she had a crush on, and based on the cards, I said that the guy was going to ask her out on a date but changed his mind last minute and that she should move on. The very next day, she found out from a close friend of his that he was interested in her but didn't end up asking her out.



I still have those cards but I haven't used them in a while.

