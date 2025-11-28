“Tree Law Is Insane”: Woman Blasts Neighbor For Bulldozing All Of Her Trees, Sparks Viral Debate
A woman has accused her neighbor of violating her privacy by removing more than a hundred trees from her property.
Linz DeFranco said her neighbor approached her last year about extending his backyard farther out. His project, she explained, involved taking down trees that sat on both of their lots.
The neighbor had allegedly agreed to mark which trees would be removed before the renovation project began, saying it would only be “a couple” of trees and that he would wait for her approval.
- A Georgia woman woke up to find that her neighbor had cut down more than 100 of her trees without her consent.
- The neighbor claimed he had obtained city permits allowing the trees to be removed for his backyard project.
- A land surveyor called it the “worst case of encroachment” he had ever seen.
However, a year later, she woke up to find that most of her trees had been cut down.
Linz, from Georgia, said she received a notice asking whether she gave her “approval” to start cutting— but only after the project had already begun. She stated that she never signed anything or gave her approval.
Taking to TikTok, the furious woman showed what her yard used to look like, filled with tall trees surrounding her property, and contrasted it with its current state, saying her privacy was “all f***ing gone.”
Linz said she emailed her neighbor to demand answers and to tell him not to remove any more trees. According to her, the man responded that the city required the trees to be cut down for his renovation project.
“As the wife of an attorney… Tree law is no joke. You need to go get yourself an arbor lawyer, and you need to go get yourself paid,” one woman wrote.
“I’m not going to lie… before I saw it I thought maybe you were being dramatic. No!!! It’s SO bad!! I’d get a lawyer,” shared someone else.
“Hey, so if those trees were on your property and they cut them down, contact an arborist. then you can sue for the cost of the trees,” another user chimed in.
Another commenter said the man appeared to be trying to use her land as his backyard. “Because you have that fence it looks like only that part is your land when it’s not the case.”
“Lawyer up ASAP. There is huge money in tree law fr,” added another netizen.
If the trunk is located on the property line between two lots, the tree is considered a boundary tree and is owned equally by both landowners. Neither owner may remove it without the other’s permission.
In such cases, people may only prune the branches of the tree that are on their side, as long as the pruning does not cause harm to the tree.
She said she received a notice asking for her approval only after her neighbor’s project had begun
Linz explained that she has contacted her HOA (Homeowners Association) as well as a land surveyor. She has also told her neighbor not to set foot on her lot again until he has fixed the issue.
The mom shared that she liked the tall trees not only for their aesthetic value but also because they made her feel safe on her property. Their removal, she said, has left her family “completely exposed.”
Then, of course, there’s the environmental damage. “That was like decades, if not centuries, of tree growth,” she added. “I feel icky about it.”
Responding to questions about how she didn’t notice the change as it was happening, she explained, “The forest was so dense I didn’t realize what they were doing on the other side until it was too late.”
The woman hired a land surveyor, who described the incident as the worst encroachment he’s ever seen
She expressed that she intends to hire an attorney and work with an arborist, a specialist in tree care, to determine the cost of the damage.
Linz explained that the trees made her feel safe inside her property
@linzdefranco Any advice? I don’t know exactly how many trees were cut down because they’ve removed all the stumps, but I can tell you it is over 100. #treegate#treelaw♬ original sound – LinzDefranco @linzdefrancopart 2ish of tree gate. I don’t have the time or energy for this. This is going to be so much work on my end to make this right and it’s not fair. I hate this. I’ll keep yall posted when I can. Surveyor should be coming ina few days.♬ original sound – LinzDefranco
“Because of the holidays, the timeline isn’t going as fast as we’d like it to. But we had a surveyor come out, and he said it’s the worst case of encroachment he’s ever seen,” the woman shared in her most recent update on Thursday (November 27).
She concluded by thanking viewers for supporting her and advising her on how to proceed after the incident.
Viewers urged her to seek compensation under “tree law,” calling his neighbor’s project “an expensive mistake”
All of the "Tree Law" lawyers in Georgia are salivating, waiting to be picked to sue that neighbor. :)
That's assuming they have a local branch...
And if some papers show up - read them before agreeing. A former neighbour needed a R/W for a water line that ran across my place. We discussed it and I said OK to a narrow strip which could be used to dig it up if a problem arose. He got his lawyer to write it up, came by and here it is ready to sign. Was a bit put off when I started reading. The paper said that A) he would get a 6 METER easement, B) he would not have to repair damage and C) *the best part* My back yard would be torn up to install his new septic field. Yeah, NO!
