“Tree Law Is Insane”: Woman Blasts Neighbor For Bulldozing All Of Her Trees, Sparks Viral Debate
Construction equipment bulldozing muddy land where trees were removed, highlighting a tree law dispute between neighbors.
“Tree Law Is Insane”: Woman Blasts Neighbor For Bulldozing All Of Her Trees, Sparks Viral Debate

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A woman has accused her neighbor of violating her privacy by removing more than a hundred trees from her property.

Linz DeFranco said her neighbor approached her last year about extending his backyard farther out. His project, she explained, involved taking down trees that sat on both of their lots.

The neighbor had allegedly agreed to mark which trees would be removed before the renovation project began, saying it would only be “a couple” of trees and that he would wait for her approval.

Highlights
  • A Georgia woman woke up to find that her neighbor had cut down more than 100 of her trees without her consent.
  • The neighbor claimed he had obtained city permits allowing the trees to be removed for his backyard project.
  • A land surveyor called it the “worst case of encroachment” he had ever seen.
    Backyard garden with raised beds and no trees after neighbor bulldozed all trees, sparking tree law debate.

    A Georgia woman says her neighbor cut down more than a hundred trees that stood on her property without her approval
    Backyard garden with raised beds and no trees after neighbor bulldozed all trees, sparking tree law debate.

    Image credits: LinzDefranco

    However, a year later, she woke up to find that most of her trees had been cut down.

    Linz, from Georgia, said she received a notice asking whether she gave her “approval” to start cutting— but only after the project had already begun. She stated that she never signed anything or gave her approval.

    Construction site with bulldozers clearing land and removing trees near a wooded area, highlighting tree law issues.

    Construction site with bulldozers clearing land and removing trees near a wooded area, highlighting tree law issues.

    Taking to TikTok, the furious woman showed what her yard used to look like, filled with tall trees surrounding her property, and contrasted it with its current state, saying her privacy was  “all f***ing gone.” 

    Linz said she emailed her neighbor to demand answers and to tell him not to remove any more trees. According to her, the man responded that the city required the trees to be cut down for his renovation project.

    Comment from Katrina expressing shock at tree law situation, advising to get a lawyer after neighbor bulldozed trees.

    “Those aren’t your trees to cut down,” Linz protested in her viral video. “I truly just feel so violated and taken advantage of.” 
    Comment from Katrina expressing shock at tree law situation, advising to get a lawyer after neighbor bulldozed trees.

    Comment from user MarciMsquared expressing shock after seeing a photo related to tree law and neighbor dispute.

    Comment from user MarciMsquared expressing shock after seeing a photo related to tree law and neighbor dispute.
    Her video has amassed more than 3 million views, with hundreds of commenters offering legal advice and suggesting she sue her neighbor for violating her property rights.

    “As the wife of an attorney… Tree law is no joke. You need to go get yourself an arbor lawyer, and you need to go get yourself paid,” one woman wrote.

    “I’m not going to lie… before I saw it I thought maybe you were being dramatic. No!!! It’s SO bad!! I’d get a lawyer,” shared someone else.

    Linz DeFranco woke up to find that the majority of her trees had been cleared without her consent

    Woman expressing frustration about tree law after neighbor bulldozed all her trees, sparking a viral debate.

    Woman expressing frustration about tree law after neighbor bulldozed all her trees, sparking a viral debate.

    “Hey, so if those trees were on your property and they cut them down, contact an arborist. then you can sue for the cost of the trees,” another user chimed in.

    Another commenter said the man appeared to be trying to use her land as his backyard. “Because you have that fence it looks like only that part is your land when it’s not the case.”

    “Lawyer up ASAP. There is huge money in tree law fr,” added another netizen.

    Lawn bordered by painted tree line and landscaped bushes under cloudy sky, reflecting tree law dispute.

    Lawn bordered by painted tree line and landscaped bushes under cloudy sky, reflecting tree law dispute.

    Comment expressing devastation over trees being cut down, highlighting the controversy of tree law and neighbor disputes.

    Comment expressing devastation over trees being cut down, highlighting the controversy of tree law and neighbor disputes.
    The concept of tree law is tied to property rights. According to Georgia Tree Law, a tree belongs to whoever owns the land on which its trunk sits.

    If the trunk is located on the property line between two lots, the tree is considered a boundary tree and is owned equally by both landowners. Neither owner may remove it without the other’s permission.

    In such cases, people may only prune the branches of the tree that are on their side, as long as the pruning does not cause harm to the tree.

    She said she received a notice asking for her approval only after her neighbor’s project had begun

    Family having outdoor meal on patio near trees, highlighting tree law debate after neighbor bulldozed all trees.

    Family having outdoor meal on patio near trees, highlighting tree law debate after neighbor bulldozed all trees.

    Linz explained that she has contacted her HOA (Homeowners Association) as well as a land surveyor. She has also told her neighbor not to set foot on her lot again until he has fixed the issue.

    The mom shared that she liked the tall trees not only for their aesthetic value but also because they made her feel safe on her property. Their removal, she said, has left her family “completely exposed.”

    Then, of course, there’s the environmental damage. “That was like decades, if not centuries, of tree growth,” she added. “I feel icky about it.”

    Swimming pool with black lounge chairs and trees in the background, reflecting tree law and neighbor dispute concepts.

    Swimming pool with black lounge chairs and trees in the background, reflecting tree law and neighbor dispute concepts.

    Social media comment criticizing tree law after neighbor bulldozes all trees, sparking a heated viral debate.

    Social media comment criticizing tree law after neighbor bulldozes all trees, sparking a heated viral debate.
    Linz doesn’t know exactly how many trees were cut down, but she estimates that it was “over 100.”

    Responding to questions about how she didn’t notice the change as it was happening, she explained, “The forest was so dense I didn’t realize what they were doing on the other side until it was too late.”

    The woman hired a land surveyor, who described the incident as the worst encroachment he’s ever seen

    Cleared yard with bulldozed trees near residential fence, highlighting tree law dispute and neighborhood conflict.

    Cleared yard with bulldozed trees near residential fence, highlighting tree law dispute and neighborhood conflict.

    Woman pointing at muddy cleared land where bulldozers removed all trees, highlighting tree law dispute with neighbor.

    Woman pointing at muddy cleared land where bulldozers removed all trees, highlighting tree law dispute with neighbor.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration about trees, related to tree law and neighbor disputes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration about trees, related to tree law and neighbor disputes.
    The Georgia resident gave her followers an update in a follow-up video. She explained that her HOA informed her that the permit that her neighbor received from the city did not include her property.

    She expressed that she intends to hire an attorney and work with an arborist, a specialist in tree care, to determine the cost of the damage.

    Linz explained that the trees made her feel safe inside her property

    Outdoor patio with white chairs and fireplace overlooking area where trees were bulldozed sparking tree law debate.

    Outdoor patio with white chairs and fireplace overlooking area where trees were bulldozed sparking tree law debate.

    @linzdefranco Any advice? I don’t know exactly how many trees were cut down because they’ve removed all the stumps, but I can tell you it is over 100. #treegate#treelaw♬ original sound – LinzDefranco

    @linzdefrancopart 2ish of tree gate. I don’t have the time or energy for this. This is going to be so much work on my end to make this right and it’s not fair. I hate this. I’ll keep yall posted when I can. Surveyor should be coming ina few days.♬ original sound – LinzDefranco

    “Because of the holidays, the timeline isn’t going as fast as we’d like it to. But we had a surveyor come out, and he said it’s the worst case of encroachment he’s ever seen,” the woman shared in her most recent update on Thursday (November 27).

    She concluded by thanking viewers for supporting her and advising her on how to proceed after the incident.

    Viewers urged her to seek compensation under “tree law,” calling his neighbor’s project “an expensive mistake”

    Social media comment by a woman emphasizing that tree law is serious, with an astonished emoji and a high number of likes.

    Social media comment by a woman emphasizing that tree law is serious, with an astonished emoji and a high number of likes.

    Comment on viral post criticizing tree law after neighbor bulldozes all of woman’s trees, sparking heated debate.

    Comment on viral post criticizing tree law after neighbor bulldozes all of woman’s trees, sparking heated debate.

    Comment explaining tree law advice about suing for cutting down trees on private property, sparking debate.

    Comment explaining tree law advice about suing for cutting down trees on private property, sparking debate.

    Social media comment saying tree law is serious, highlighting public reaction to disputes over property trees and legal issues.

    Social media comment saying tree law is serious, highlighting public reaction to disputes over property trees and legal issues.

    Comment on social media expressing distress over tree law dispute after neighbor bulldozed all her trees, sparking debate.

    Comment on social media expressing distress over tree law dispute after neighbor bulldozed all her trees, sparking debate.

    Comment from Nina expressing frustration about trees being removed without communication, highlighting the tree law issue.

    Comment from Nina expressing frustration about trees being removed without communication, highlighting the tree law issue.

    Comment saying tree law is no joke, highlighting a woman’s reaction in a viral debate about tree law issues.

    Comment saying tree law is no joke, highlighting a woman’s reaction in a viral debate about tree law issues.

    Comment criticizing tree law and discussing suing neighbor for bulldozing trees and property value changes.

    Comment criticizing tree law and discussing suing neighbor for bulldozing trees and property value changes.

    Comment on social media questioning neighbor's actions on property amid tree law debate with 8058 likes.

    Comment on social media questioning neighbor's actions on property amid tree law debate with 8058 likes.

    Social media comment about neighbors suing over tree cutting, highlighting conflict in tree law and property disputes.

    Social media comment about neighbors suing over tree cutting, highlighting conflict in tree law and property disputes.

    Comment from user ZeroCool about replacing trees with equal aged ones after bulldozing, highlighting tree law debate.

    Comment from user ZeroCool about replacing trees with equal aged ones after bulldozing, highlighting tree law debate.

    A woman commenting on tree law and discussing the complete removal of her entire tree line by a neighbor.

    A woman commenting on tree law and discussing the complete removal of her entire tree line by a neighbor.

    Screenshot of a woman’s comment discussing tree law and advising to hire an arbor lawyer for bulldozed trees dispute.

    Screenshot of a woman’s comment discussing tree law and advising to hire an arbor lawyer for bulldozed trees dispute.

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    What do you think ?
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where's the "all of the above" option for the poll?

    3
    3points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of the "Tree Law" lawyers in Georgia are salivating, waiting to be picked to sue that neighbor. :)

    3
    3points
    reply
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if some papers show up - read them before agreeing. A former neighbour needed a R/W for a water line that ran across my place. We discussed it and I said OK to a narrow strip which could be used to dig it up if a problem arose. He got his lawyer to write it up, came by and here it is ready to sign. Was a bit put off when I started reading. The paper said that A) he would get a 6 METER easement, B) he would not have to repair damage and C) *the best part* My back yard would be torn up to install his new septic field. Yeah, NO!

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where's the "all of the above" option for the poll?

    3
    3points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of the "Tree Law" lawyers in Georgia are salivating, waiting to be picked to sue that neighbor. :)

    3
    3points
    reply
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if some papers show up - read them before agreeing. A former neighbour needed a R/W for a water line that ran across my place. We discussed it and I said OK to a narrow strip which could be used to dig it up if a problem arose. He got his lawyer to write it up, came by and here it is ready to sign. Was a bit put off when I started reading. The paper said that A) he would get a 6 METER easement, B) he would not have to repair damage and C) *the best part* My back yard would be torn up to install his new septic field. Yeah, NO!

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
