Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Free Juan”: Celebrity Duck Gets A Lawyer, Sparks Mass Support After Being Removed From Popular Location
Celebrity duck Free Juan standing on pavement with yellow curb after being removed from popular location.
Animals, Pet Wellness

“Free Juan”: Celebrity Duck Gets A Lawyer, Sparks Mass Support After Being Removed From Popular Location

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The unusual saga of Juan the Duck continues to capture the hearts of Mendoza, Argentina, citizens, both fascinating and confusing people around the world.

Juan was a beloved figure in Mendoza. As the pet of florist Margarita Flores, he had become a local celebrity, with people leaving food, water, and gifts for him whenever they passed by the store.

Highlights
  • Juan the Duck, a local celebrity in Mendoza, Argentina, was taken to his home after pecking dogs.
  • Juan is the pet of a local florist, and is beloved by the community.
  • Juan is now being represented by a lawyer, who alleges the duck should be treated as a family member.

Everything changed when the animal began pecking at dogs, causing owners to file complaints with local authorities. These complaints ultimately led to Juan being taken back to Flores’ home, and a campaign to bring him back.

What began as a simple neighborhood complaint about an aggressive duck has snowballed into a heated debate on responsible animal care, drawing in local officials, activists, and, surprisingly enough, lawyers.

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Please refer to our disclaimer for more details..

RELATED:

    Local pet “Juan the Duck” is being represented by a lawyer after Argentinian authorities demanded his removal from the streets

    Celebrity duck Free Juan standing near a curb, sparking mass support after removal from popular location.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: INFOBAE

    Juan the Duck is now officially being represented by Oscar Alfredo Mellado, a criminal lawyer known for defending animal rights, who filed an appeal requesting the municipality reconsider its removal order.

    “Our aim is to find a balanced solution that respects the bird’s welfare, the urban environment conditions, and the community’s interests,” Mellado explained to local media.

    Celebrity duck standing near colorful flower bouquets on pavement, capturing the essence of Free Juan support movement.

    Image credits: angeles14313/X

    Juan was no ordinary duck. For years, he was a cherished fixture in Mendoza’s microcenter, faithfully accompanying Margarita Flores, a local florist who cared for him. 

    The duck was a minor celebrity: neighbors left him food, buckets of water to bathe in, and visitors stopped to take photos. Juan’s presence became a quirky part of the city’s daily life.

    Photo collage of a celebrity duck named Juan with a sign asking for help to return, highlighting Free Juan support campaign.

    Image credits: C5N

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But Juan’s protective instincts sparked conflict.

    Neighbors began complaining about his aggressive behavior toward other pets, particularly dogs, whom Juan would peck. The situation culminated in a municipal intervention after an anonymous complaint triggered an official inspection.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The city center is not suitable for loose animals, given the heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The intervention sought to ensure appropriate use of public space,” explained Silvina López, Secretary of Environment for Mendoza.

    More than 7,000 Argentinians have signed in favor of Juan returning to the flower shop

    Man in brown suit and tie speaking to a Mitre Mendoza FM 100.3 microphone about celebrity duck legal support.

    Image credits: radiomitremza/X

    Following the inspection, Juan was classified as a “poultry bird,” a designation that justified his removal from the urban habitat under threat of confiscation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since then, Juan has been confined to Margarita’s rural home in Maipú, away from the bustling street where he grew up.

    The move motivated an immediate and emotional response from Mendoza’s residents, who went in droves to show their support for Juan the Duck.

    Image credits: C5N

    Last Wednesday (August 6), news spread of his supporters setting up an “altar” with notebooks and photos of Juan, accompanied by a sign reading “Please help me go back.” Over 7,000 signatures have since been collected demanding his return.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They made an anonymous request to the municipality to remove Juan from the streets. As soon as we took him home, people started asking, ‘Where is Juan? Did something happen to him?’” Margarita Flores explained. 

    “That’s when the idea of collecting signatures was suggested, notebooks were brought, and people started signing. I want to thank everyone.”

    The case caught the attention of congress members, who allege that Juan should be treated as part of Flores’ family

    Celebrity duck interacting with two small dogs wearing purple jackets on a sidewalk, highlighting free Juan mass support.

    Image credits: PatoJuanCuak/Xhttps://x.com/radiomitremza/status/1953073871935975810

    Ricardo García, a councilman from the Green Party, introduced a formal project at Mendoza’s City Council to address the issue through an interdisciplinary dialogue.

    “We are facing a sentient being who was part of an interspecies family and who currently suffers due to a hasty decision,” García told local media. 

    “We call for common sense, dialogue, and a solution centered on animal welfare. This is not merely an administrative issue.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Radio La Red AM 910

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His proposal calls for the creation of a technical committee that includes urban fauna specialists, veterinarians, ethologists, animal protection organizations, and environmental officials.

    García emphasized that Juan should not be treated as a mere pet, but as a family member.

    “He grew up in that exact place, surrounded by human affection, without interaction with others of his species.

    Now, he suffers from stress, nutritional deficiencies, irritability, and isolation in captivity,” García said. “We cannot keep ignoring his suffering.”

    Many have expressed their displeasure with how extensively Juan’s story has been covered by the media

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Celebrity duck and small brown dog near cushions on a city sidewalk, symbolizing support for Free Juan campaign.

    Image credits: PatoJuanCuak/X

    On the other hand, many Argentinians have expressed frustration at the extensive media coverage Juan has received, seeing it as a distraction from more urgent issues.

    “A duck that pecks a dog… That’s what the media is for in Argentina, dealing with these stupid things while politicians rob you every day!” one user said

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People gather outdoors at a flower shop, signing a petition in support of Free Juan, the celebrity duck controversy.

    Image credits: radiomitremza/X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the same vein, Ricardo Montacuto, a well-known radio host, dismissed the case as “shockingly frivolous.” 

    “A duck wandering on a busy street is not only unhygienic but dangerous for the animal,” he warned.

    Celebrity duck Free Juan standing on a sidewalk near flower stalls, drawing mass support after removal from location

    Image credits: PatoJuanCuak/X

    Montacuto also criticized the congressman’s attempt to frame the case as animal abuse, questioning the notion of the Flores family as an “interspecies family.” He cautioned that Juan’s case could set a precedent where other shop owners might bring exotic animals just for viral fame.

    “It’s completely moronic,” he added.

    Image credits: Crónica TV

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Contrasting with Montacuto’s view, his co-host Andrés Gabrielli offered a different perspective.

    “Juan’s story went viral because people need a break from heavy realities. You can’t bombard audiences with politics all the time. Frivolous stories allow people to relax, especially with elections coming up in September,” he said.

    Information in Spanish has been translated with the help of a native speaker.

    “#FreeJuan”: Both Juan and his owner are now waiting for the case to be resolved

    Comment reading Common Jail for the John Duck, showing public support for celebrity duck after removal.

    Comment on social media about Juan the duck's popularity compared to a dog, highlighting celebrity duck support.

    Comment mentioning the owner of the celebrity duck named Margarita Flores and her flower shop.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media saying We want Juan back, showing support for celebrity duck after removal from popular location.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Gerardo Quintana humorously mentioning an ankle bracket for the celebrity duck sparking mass support.

    Comment suggesting the puppy being attacked should get a lawyer, highlighting support for Free Juan the celebrity duck.

    Comment from Geyalu GL discussing a dog and a duck walking freely, relating to free Juan celebrity duck support.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing support for celebrity duck Free Juan to return to his popular location after removal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Gabriela Silvera Amaral expressing support for celebrity duck Free Juan, questioning his innocence from Uruguay.

    Comment by Eda Maria Maciel Gonzalez stating self-defense should prevent charges, supporting celebrity duck Free Juan.

    Comment by Sylvia Stoletniy saying Argentina being Argentina with a laughing emoji in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Betty Rebak expressing support for celebrity duck Juan after removal from popular location.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Araceli Sabariz about celebrity duck Juan defending himself when bothered by a dog in a social media post.

    Comment discussing police report after duck stings dog, highlighting public support for celebrity duck Free Juan's legal case.

    Comment on social media about the celebrity duck Juan being removed from a popular location, sparking mass support.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing support for celebrity duck Juan returning to a popular location, sparking mass public support.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Patricia Pelaya demanding action about celebrity duck removal, sparking mass support and calls for justice.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Animal rights
    animal welfare
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT