Who said that only humans can be celebrities? Just because the animals we share our planet with can’t talk or give interviews, it doesn’t mean they can’t be famous. Some of them even know how to pose for a photo! History has known many popular animals, both real-life and fictitious, that gained fame for something outstanding. We have immortalized them in movies, stories, animations, and monuments, and with the internet entering the scene, meme animals have become a major cultural phenomenon.

And it’s not only dogs and cats! Every animal in the world can become famous, as proven by our pop culture. History has known so many examples of the most interesting animals and stories about their lives. This means popularity is not about an animal of a specific species but about something special they have done or represent for us.

For this article, we collected some of the most popular animals in history. Which of them is the most well-known one in your opinion? This list is by no means a comprehensive one, so we really want to know who you think to be the coolest animal in the world. Definitely let us know in the comments.