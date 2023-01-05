Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable
21points
User submission
Animals53 minutes ago

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Hidrėlėy
Pro member

Having a bond with a wild animal sure does sound like a fairytale, and even though sometimes it comes true, it is not an everyday story.

In Australia, under the Rural Lands Protection Act 1998, it is an offense to keep, supply, or release foxes because they threaten biodiversity by hunting and killing native wildlife. Due to this act, foxes have only 2 options; either be left where they were found, unable to get veterinary attention, or get euthanized.

When the fox named Fergie was found as a baby with mom nowhere to be seen, she was mistaken for a puppy and was brought to a wildlife carer. This mistake saved Fergie’s life. As soon as she arrived at the sanctuary, Fergie bonded with an 11-year-old girl, Phoenix, forming an inseparable friendship.

More info: greenerpasturessanctuary.org.au | Instagram | Facebook

Meet Phoenix, an 11-year-old girl, and Fergie, a rescue fox, who became best friends

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

Bored Panda got in touch with Rachael, CEO of Greener Pastures Sanctuary in Perth, Australia, to learn more about their story. She wrote: “Phoenix is my 11-year-old daughter, she and Fergie have had an incredible bond since day 1! She gets so excited to see her each day and trusts Phoenix 100%, she’s the only one who she allows to carry her around.”

By Australian law, due to foxes being declared as pests, Fergie had only two options; either be left where she was or get euthanized

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

Even though foxes are classified as wild animals, in an enclosed country like Australia, it is different. “Foxes in Australia are a declared pest animal and it’s actually illegal to move them, keep them without a permit or provide them with veterinary attention.”

“According to the law, Fergie should have been either left where she was or euthanized. Thankfully the person who found her didn’t even know she was a fox and took her to a wildlife carer who then contacted us,” shared Rachael.

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

Luckily, by mistake, a person who found Fergie thought that she was a puppy and brought her to a wildlife carer, who then contacted Rachael

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

Foxes in Australia would not be given a shot at a healthy and happy life, but some miracles do happen. “This was the first time we had the pleasure of meeting the gorgeous Fergie Fox. You would be forgiven for thinking she was a tiny puppy which is exactly what her rescuers thought when they found her all alone in the bush… lucky for Fergs!”

“Our laws prevent any movement of a fox, meaning she would be left to die. Many injured foxes also suffer the same fate, not even afforded the kindness of being taken to a vet to be humanely euthanized,” Rachael wrote.

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

To save Fergie, Racheal took in the fox to live in a family-run farm animal sanctuary that she founded

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

“We’re a farm animal sanctuary and never dreamed we’d find ourselves faced with foxes in need. We hate keeping animals in captivity but sadly it was the best of 2 options.”

“We try really hard to keep their living space interesting (she has a friend called Toby who was also found orphaned). We spend time with them and provide them with enrichment. We’d love to improve and expand their enclosure one day soon… We were unfortunately hit incredibly hard with huge vet bills last year so will need to get on top of those first,” Rachael wrote.

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

Meanwhile, Fergie and Phoenix have formed an inseparable bond and spend a lot of their time together

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

Even though Fergie lives in an enclosed space, Rachael tries her best to keep it interesting

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

But nothing is as interesting for Fergie as her friendship with Phoenix

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

A Rescue Fox Forms An Inseparable Bond With An 11-Year-Old Girl, And It’s Adorable

Image credits: greenerpasturessanctuary

So, Pandas, let us know your thoughts on this story and a rather unique friendship.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Author, Pro member

Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda