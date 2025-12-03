Woman’s Chilling 911 Call After Brutally Attacking Sleeping Boyfriend Stuns Police

ADVERTISEMENT

A 52-year-old woman from Arizona reportedly slit her boyfriend’s throat on Thanksgiving and confessed to the attack to a 911 operator.

According to court documents, Tamala Rudeseal called 911 shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday (November 27) and told the operator, “Today is my Independence Day.”

She confessed to severely injuring boyfriend and was heard saying, “I did just try to m*rder you.”

Highlights A woman in Mesa, Arizona, was arrested after slitting her boyfriend’s throat on Thanksgiving Day.

Tamala Rudeseal called 911 and told dispatchers it was her “Independence Day.”

The couple had reportedly been together for 11 years and had argued earlier in the day.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office building exterior with flagpole and landscaped walkway related to chilling 911 call incident.

Image credits: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some

When police arrived at the Mesa apartment complex near Broadway Road and Country Club Drive, they found a man suffering from a deep cut extending from his left ear to the center of his neck.

The victim, whose identity has not been publicly released, said his girlfriend often became depressed around the holidays and that they had argued earlier in the day.

A wide aerial view of a suburban neighborhood with golf courses under a partly cloudy sky.

Image credits: dreamhomestudio

He and Rudeseal had reportedly been together for 11 years.

The man told authorities that he was asleep when Rudeseal attacked him and that he woke to a sharp pain in his neck.

He said he thought he wouldn’t survive the attack but was able to control the bleeding with his shirt until the police arrived.

Mesa County sheriff crime scene unit vehicle parked, related to woman's chilling 911 call after attacking sleeping boyfriend.

Image credits: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

The victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital for emergency surgery.

Rudeseal was taken into custody. Police recovered a large folding hunting knife from the scene, local outlets reported.

The 52-year-old showed no remorse during questioning, expressing that she wished the attack had been fatal and that she intended to take her boyfriend’s life.

Mugshot of woman involved in a chilling 911 call after brutally attacking her sleeping boyfriend, shocking police authorities.

Image credits: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

Facebook comment by Vickie Cramer expressing sympathy about a woman’s chilling 911 call after attacking her sleeping boyfriend.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

She allegedly said she wanted to stab him on the other side of the neck and in the heart, according to court documents.

“God, I hope he is d*ad,” she said. “It’d be a favor to me, his wife, and his children.”

She allegedly claimed the victim didn’t “do anything around the house,” according to 12 News.

Rudeseal was arrested at the Maricopa County jail. She was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $1 million.

Sheriff officer with police dog conducting a search inside a building responding to a woman’s chilling 911 call incident.

Image credits: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

According to FBI data, Arizona’s homicide rate has declined by 8% compared to April 2022, while the national homicide rate has plummeted by 31%.

When it comes to aggravated assault, the state moved in the opposite direction compared to nationwide numbers.While the national rate decreased by 5% compared to April 2022, Arizona saw a 22% increase.

Yellow caution tape blocking off a street scene related to woman's chilling 911 call after attacking boyfriend.

Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual image)

Social media users reacted to the crime and to Rudeseal’s disturbing comments to police, writing, “Independence while in prison. Her elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top floor.”

“Her face looks black and blue,” another noted, referring to the perpetrator’s mugshot.

“Umm not sure how free you’re going to be in jail but ok 👌,” someone else said.

“This is why I live alone,” another person added.

A spokesperson from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told People that Rudeseal’s case is “currently under review by our office.”

Police detaining a man while a mugshot shows a woman linked to a chilling 911 call after attacking her sleeping boyfriend.

Image credits: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said the victim is expected to survive. They did not reveal what led up to the incident.

Also on Thanksgiving Day, a Florida man named Christian Vargas Pagan fatally sh*t Victor Alexander Aldana Perez, 38, and Pagan’s estranged wife, Sharon Bonilla, 41.

Alt text: Woman's chilling 911 call text message describing relationship struggles that stunned police after attacking boyfriend.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Screenshot of a social media comment reading Better him than me, related to woman's chilling 911 call after attacking boyfriend.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Statue outside Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office headquarters with American flag, linked to woman’s chilling 911 call case.

Image credits: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

Pagan reportedly went to Bonilla’s home because he was angry that she was seeing another man. He asked Aldana Perez to come outside and then committed the crime. When Bonilla ran outside, Pagan sh*t her too.

Maricopa County building with clear sky and Thanksgiving message, unrelated to woman's chilling 911 call keywords.

Image credits: maricopacounty

Pagan, 47, was arrested in Orlando on a warrant for first-degree murder and has since admitted to the double homicide. He remains in the Orange County Jail without bond, WESH 2 reported.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Social media users reacted to the news of Tamala Rudeseal’s arrest

Comment from Susan Walker expressing frustration about police and judge in a brutal sleeping boyfriend attack case.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Comment by William Henley discussing a chilling 911 call after a woman brutally attacking her sleeping boyfriend.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Facebook comment by Sue Stevenson expressing opinion on a violent incident involving a sleeping boyfriend.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Facebook comment discussing actions related to a woman's chilling 911 call after attacking her sleeping boyfriend.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Comment discussing the woman's chilling 911 call after brutally attacking her sleeping boyfriend, shocking police officials.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Screenshot of Facebook comment discussing a woman's chilling 911 call after brutally attacking sleeping boyfriend, police stunned.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman’s chilling 911 call after brutally attacking sleeping boyfriend.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Comment reading looks like he gobbled the wrong bird with laughing and like reactions on social media post

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Facebook comment by Carlos Torres reacting humorously to a holiday mix-up, referencing the 4th of July.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Facebook comment from Jason Hare discussing the need for help with mental illness and responsibility with bipolar disorder.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Comment on social media about a woman's chilling 911 call after attacking her sleeping boyfriend, shocking police forces.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Social media post showing Leigh Melton commenting about carving a turkey with casual profile picture and light blue background.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

User comment on a social media post about a woman’s chilling 911 call after brutally attacking her sleeping boyfriend, expressing sympathy.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting to a woman's chilling 911 call after attacking her sleeping boyfriend.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Screenshot of a social media comment by Kathy Harmon reading Independence in prison with a sad emoji.

Image credits: www.facebook.com