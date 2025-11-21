Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Two Men Arrested Over Plan To Sail To Foreign Island, Execute The Men, And Enslave Women And Kids
Mugshot of a young man with curly hair, related to arrest over plan to sail to foreign island and commit crimes.
Crime, Society

Sail to a foreign island, carry out lethal attacks on all the men, and enslave the women and children.

This was the elaborate scheme that two men from northern Texas planned for nearly a year, according to legal documents, in an attempt to fulfill their “fantasies.”

US Attorney Jay R. Comb announced on Thursday (November 20) that Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, have been indicted by a grand jury on counts of conspiracy to m*rder, maim, or kidnap in a foreign country and production of child p*rnography.

Highlights
  • Two young men from northern Texas have been indicted after planning to invade an island off the coast of Haiti.
  • Gavin Rivers Weisenburg and Tanner Christopher plotted to wipe out all men and abduct women and children.
  • The suspects reportedly attempted to recruit homeless men as mercenary forces.
    Aerial view of a boat in clear turquoise water with men swimming nearby, related to arrest over foreign island plan.

    Image credits: leparadishaitien

    Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of mass violence and s*xual exploitation.

    The suspects allegedly planned to travel to Gonâve Island, part of the Republic of Haiti, in an attempt to stage a coup d’état. The island has a population of about 87,000.

    They reportedly planned to buy a boat, sail to Gonâve, and eliminate the male population on the island. 

    After overthrowing the local authorities, they intended to kidnap the women and children and turn them into s*x slaves.

    Silhouettes of two men linked to Haiti plot indictment for plans involving kidnapping and enslavement in a foreign country.

    Image credits: wfaa

    Comment by Russell Page about two men planning to sail to a foreign island and execute others, referencing video games.

    Weisenburg and Thomas allegedly prepared for the invasion from August 2024 to July 2025.

    Between July 2024 and May 2025, the pair took Haitian Creole classes to prepare for the coup.

    Weisenburg enrolled at the North Texas Fire Academy in Rockwall, a professional fire and industrial training academy, seemingly to prepare for the scheme. However, after six months, he failed out of the program in February 2025.

    Gavin Rivers Weisenburg and Tanner Christopher Thomas planned to travel to Gonâve Island and wipe out all men

    Satellite map showing Fort Worth and Dallas, related to two men arrested for planning violent actions on a foreign island.

    Image credits: wfaa

    Map showing Gonave Island near Haiti related to two men arrested over plans to sail and enslave women and kids.

    Image credits: wfaa

    Meanwhile, Thomas enlisted in the US Air Force in January 2025. Legal documents state that he intended to use his military skills for the planned coup on the island. 

    Two months after beginning training, he reportedly managed to change his Air Force assignment from a base in Germany to one in Maryland. 

    According to the indictment, the move was intended to keep him in the United States so he could continue orchestrating the plot and attempt to recruit homeless people from the Washington, DC area to serve as a “mercenary force.”

    Text message from Dave Carney saying they’re pretty ambitious, related to two men arrested over plan involving foreign island.

    The suspects allegedly attempted to recruit additional people for the coup, both online and in person, from August 2024 to May 2025. 

    Weisenburg also traveled to Thailand in February 2025 to enroll in a sailing course to prepare for invading Gonâve.

    However, according to the indictment, he ultimately did not enroll after arriving in the country due to the high cost of the course.

    They had reportedly been preparing the invasion for nearly a year, acquiring military skills and attempting to recruit others

    Mugshot of a young man involved in plan to sail to foreign island with intent to execute men and enslave women and kids.

    Image credits: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

    In addition to the sailboat, the suspects from Allen and Argyle planned to purchase firearms and ammunition for their unlawful expeditionary force.

    Weisenburg and Thomas are also charged with production of child p*rnography in a related count in the indictment. Both men are accused of coercing a minor to engage in s*x acts on camera on August 31, 2024, as per Fox 25.

    Weisenburg was previously arrested in July 2025 on the charges.

    According to the legal documents, the men wanted to abduct the women and children to fulfill their “r*pe fantasies.”

    Mugshot of a man arrested over plan to sail to foreign island involving e*******n and enslavement of women and kids.

    Image credits: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

    Comment from Gwen Papillion stating the women on the island would have handled two men arrested over plan to sail and enslave.

    This case is being investigated by the FBI, US Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and Salina Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Ryan Locker.

    Weisenburg and Thomas face up to life in prison if convicted

    Timeline of two men’s arrest showing enrollment, travel, and military actions related to plans to sail and execute on foreign island.

    Image credits: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

    The suspects face up to life in federal prison if they are convicted of conspiracy to commit m*rder in a foreign country.

    They face 15 to 30 years in federal prison if convicted of production of child p*rnography.

    No further information about the case has been released.

    Gonâve Island is located west-northwest of Port-au-Prince, the capital and most populous city of Haiti. 

    Aerial view of a remote foreign island surrounded by blue ocean waters and clear skies.

    Image credits: y Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit

    Comment by Emc Carmona questioning the labeling of settlers related to the plan to sail to foreign island and enslave women and kids.

    The island is approximately 60 km (37 mi) long and 15 km (9 mi) wide. During the colonial period, it was uninhabited by colonists, which led the Indigenous Taínos and runaway enslaved people to seek refuge there.

    Since declaring its independence in 1804, Haiti has been a target of foreign interventions, including from the United States, which occupied the island country for 19 years beginning in 1915.

    Gonâve Island has a population of about 87,000

    Coastal view of a foreign island with clear blue waters, linked to arrests over plans to sail and commit crimes.

    Image credits: leparadishaitien

    In 1915, president Woodrow Wilson ordered the US Marines to invade Haiti after the assassination of its president, Vilbrun Guillaume Sam, citing the need to stabilize the nation amid political unrest in the region.

    Before then, the island had been a French colony. After obtaining its independence, Haiti became the first nation to permanently abolish slavery and the slave trade, following years of revolt against enslavement and the overthrow of French masters.

    “They wouldn’t last five minutes in Haiti,” one reader commented

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning a plan involving a foreign island and criminal intentions by two men.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Viking descent in relation to two men arrested over a violent plan.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disbelief about news involving two men arrested over a violent plan.

    A man commenting on a social media post about two men arrested over plan to sail to foreign island and enslave women and kids.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning about two men arrested over a plan involving a foreign island coup.

    Comment by Alvin Cinco Miel discussing a defense claim of reason of insanity in a serious legal context.

    Two men arrested in handcuffs, escorted by police officers during a publicized criminal case.

    Comment on a social media post discussing two men arrested over a plan involving a foreign island, with text on a light blue background.

    Screenshot of a social media comment joking about training involving shake weights and internet access, related to two men arrested case.

    Comment by Teri Denise expressing humor about kids' imagination, related to two men arrested over plan to enslave women and kids.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Texans in a discussion about two men arrested over a plan involving a foreign island.

    Comment by Kelley Sanders in a social media thread discussing arrests related to a violent plan involving enslaving women and kids.

    Comment expressing disbelief about two men arrested over plan to sail to foreign island to enslave women and kids.

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

