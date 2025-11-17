Step-Uncle Arrested After Body Of 14YO Girl Who Vanished Days Ago Found In RV

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Toberman, the 14-year-old girl whose disappearance triggered a frantic community search in Vandalia, Illinois, was found lifeless inside an RV on the very property where she had been staying under the supervision of extended family.

The discovery was made just hours after she was reported missing last Friday (November 14).

Highlights A 14-year-old girl was found lifeless on property tied to a man previously accused in a case involving a minor.

Kylie had been forced to stay in an RV because the step-uncle’s home was reportedly filled with dogs and filth.

The step-uncle, Arnold Rivera, has been arrested on three charges and will face the court this week.

Her body was located behind the home of her step-uncle, 43-year-old Arnold Barry Rivera, a man with a known history of prior accusations involving minors.

Rivera was arrested following a brief chase through the neighborhood, during which he attempted to hide inside nearby homes.

His charges now include first-degree m*rder, aggravated assa*lt, and concealing a homicide.

A 14-year-old girl was found lifeless in the care of her step-uncle, a man with a history of endangering minors

Portrait of a teenage girl with long hair wearing a red shirt, related to step-uncle arrested after body found in RV.

Image credits: Facebook / Kylie Toberman

Kylie vanished sometime after 9 pm Thursday night. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black leggings. By 6:30 am the next morning, she was reported missing, initiating an urgent search across Vandalia.

By mid-afternoon, officers turned their attention to the RV behind Rivera’s home. According to locals, the girl was forced to stay in the vehicle because Rivera’s house was filled with dogs and filth.

Inside, they found Kylie, unresponsive.

Close-up of a young girl, related to step-uncle arrested case after 14-year-old girl found in RV investigation.

Image credits: Facebook / Kylie Toberman

Her mother, Meghan Zeller, did not have custody of Kylie or her sisters for reasons that have not been publicly disclosed. According to the Daily Mail, her father had previously lost his life overusing illegal substances.

Because of this, Kylie was placed under the supervision of Rivera, despite the unsanitary conditions inside his home and his documented history of criminal allegations.

The community is now struggling to understand how so many decisions lined up to leave Kylie exposed to danger

Police vehicles and investigators gather on a suburban street after step-uncle arrested in 14YO girl case near an RV.

Image credits: X/FOMOthreads

“I was young and dumb… I thought I could trust somebody and now my baby is an Angel,” Zeller wrote after police found her daughter.

She added, “I will not shut up or stop until my child gets justice! I will not stop until my other girls are home.”

Mugshot of step-uncle arrested after body of 14-year-old girl found in RV, shown against height chart.

Image credits: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

Online, Zeller’s grief has pushed people to ask how Kylie ever ended up on a property connected to a man who had once been charged in a case involving a minor, a case that was dropped months later.

Exterior view of a white house at dusk, relevant to step-uncle arrested after 14YO girl’s body found in RV case.

Image credits: KSDK News

For many in Vandalia, Kylie was the victim of a system that repeatedly failed her.

Tweet expressing concern about criminal background custody and hope for normal family for 14YO girl found in RV case.

Image credits: maof4boysplus1

Teenage girl wrestling in a gym, wearing protective headgear and a red and white singlet during a match.

Image credits: Facebook / Kylie Toberman

“This young girl and her sisters deserved more parenting and protection than they got from the state,” a reader wrote.

Two women standing in gym with wrestling singlets on wall, unrelated to step-uncle arrested after body of 14YO girl found in RV.

Image credits: Instagram / Melissa Wells

Others were quick to point fingers at the mother.

“Meghan Zeller is a disgrace for a mother,” another said. “She should be prosecuted for child endangerment.”

An investigation is underway to determine the exact series of events that preceded Kylie losing her life

Man standing inside police department, related to step-uncle arrested after 14-year-old girl’s body found in RV case.

Image credits: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

Illinois State Police are now leading the investigation, working to reconstruct what happened inside the RV and in the hours before Kylie vanished. They have not yet confirmed whether she was harmed in the RV or brought there afterward.

Forensic analysis is ongoing.

Alt text: Social media post demanding justice for 14-year-old girl found dead in RV, step-uncle arrested in ongoing investigation

Image credits: Facebook / Megan Zeller

Teen girl wearing red Vandalia wrestling singlet, related to step-uncle arrested after 14YO girl found in RV case.

Image credits: Facebook / Kylie Toberman

What is clear is that Rivera tried to escape responsibility. He faces his first court appearance this week.

Teen girl with long brown hair and nose ring sitting against a red background relating to step-uncle arrested case.

Image credits: Instagram / Melissa Wells

According to those that knew her, Kylie was an exemplary student who loved to practice sports. Specifically, she was on the wrestling team of her school before the incident.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the community of Vandalia, the question now is whether Kylie’s passing will finally trigger accountability. Not only for Rivera, but for the adults who placed her there, and the system that overlooked the dangers that surrounded her.

“When your fellow inmates find out what you did, you’re done for, simple as that,” a reader wrote.

“They failed her.” The tragedy left Vandalia torn between anger and confusion

Step-uncle arrested after body of 14-year-old girl found in RV following her recent disappearance.

Image credits: AssocPundits

Tweet about a step-uncle arrested after the body of a 14-year-old girl who vanished was found in an RV.

Image credits: cash_machin2

Tweet discussing failure to protect a 14-year-old girl found deceased in an RV, related to step-uncle arrest case.

Image credits: cash_machin2

Tweet expressing outrage over the step-uncle arrested after the body of 14-year-old girl found in RV.

Image credits: Big_Orange44

Tweet by Jude Mel Roses expressing sadness over step-uncle arrested after body of 14YO girl found in RV case.

Image credits: judemelros

Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Gregory Larson questioning the situation related to the step-uncle arrested in the 14YO girl case.

Image credits: VikHawk25

Tweet expressing sadness and support for family of 14-year-old girl found deceased in RV with step-uncle arrested.

Image credits: aarr_org

Screenshot of a social media reply expressing sadness related to step-uncle arrested after body of 14-year-old girl found in RV.

Image credits: GreekPuppyQueen

