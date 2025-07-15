Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Spends $14K on Mommy Makeover in Turkey After U.S. Quotes Hit $40K
Woman with 3 kids showcasing stunning results of a mommy makeover wearing a white and blue bikini top indoors.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Woman Spends $14K on Mommy Makeover in Turkey After U.S. Quotes Hit $40K

When TikTok momfluencer Cayley, 35, saw that a mommy makeover in the U.S. would cost $40,000, she started looking abroad for options. 

The 35-year-old Arizona mom booked a 10-day trip to Istanbul in May and paid just $14,000 in total. That price included her flight, surgery, hotel, meals, and recovery. 

She shared her journey on TikTok, where her transformation went viral.

  • Momfluencer Cayley flew to Istanbul for a full cosmetic makeover for a shocking price.
  • Her package included surgery, flights, a stay at a hotel, and roundtrip transfers.
  • She now proudly shows off her transformation despite criticism online.
    U.S. plastic surgery prices pushed Cayley to look for options overseas

    Smiling woman with three kids showcasing stunning results of her mommy makeover in a bright floral top and gold jewelry.

    Image credits: cayleyxo / Instagram

    Cayley always planned to get a mommy makeover once she was finished having children. 

    After giving birth to three kids in four years, she began researching surgeons in Scottsdale, Arizona. The numbers she found were discouraging.

    “I live in Arizona, so obviously Scottsdale’s right here, it is plastic surgery central. I started looking up some surgeons in my area, and I’m like, ‘I have three young kids, I can’t spend $40,000 on this.’ So that ruled that out,” Cayley said in a comment toPeople magazine.

    Woman with three kids smiling, showcasing the stunning results of her mommy makeover at a surreal price.

    Image credits: cayleyxo / Instagram

    She began looking into medical tourism, googling “plastic surgery capitals.” She narrowed her options to Mexico, Colombia, and Turkey. Although Mexico was closer to the United States, Cayley was intrigued by what Turkey had to offer. 

    After contacting a few clinics, she found one that made her feel instantly at ease: the office of Dr. Safa Manav in Istanbul.

    “They were so warm, friendly, nice, kind, caring, just kind of checked all the boxes,” she said of the staff, who handled all communication via WhatsApp.

    Her $14K package included surgery, a hotel stay, and a full VIP experience

    Woman with 3 kids outdoors, smiling after mommy makeover, showcasing stunning transformation and joyful family moment.

    Image credits: cayleyxo / Instagram

    Once the clinic quoted her the price, Cayley said it “almost felt surreal.” 

    For $11,000, she would get a tummy tuck, breast augmentation, liposuction, hospital garments, a medical hotel stay, breakfasts, and transportation between the airport and clinic. Her round-trip flight added $1,500. 

    With meals and small purchases, the full 10-day experience totaled around $14,000. That’s a whopping 35% of the cost quoted by the clinics in the United States.

    Before and after photos of a woman with 3 kids showing stunning mommy makeover transformation results.

    Image credits: cayleyxox / TikTok

    She brought her mother along to help with recovery and provide emotional support. 

    On her third day in Istanbul, she underwent surgery that included a full tummy tuck with minor muscle repair, liposuction on her sides, and a breast lift with augmentation.

    Comment praising a woman with 3 kids on her stunning mommy makeover results with sparkling emoji accents.

    She spent two nights recovering in the hospital before heading back to the hotel, where a nurse was available to check on her. 

    “The first couple of days truly were rough,” she admitted, but resting away from her kids made healing easier.

    She shared every step of the journey on TikTok

    Woman with 3 kids smiling after mommy makeover, showcasing stunning results and confidence in a bright indoor setting.

    Image credits: cayleyxox / TikTok

    Cayley documented the entire trip for her TikTok audience, where she often posts “hot mom things” for her nearly 300,000 followers. 

    She got flooded with questions about her doctor, how she was feeling, how her husband reacted, and what she thought of her surgery’s results.

    Woman with 3 kids shares post-op update after mommy makeover showing recovery progress and results.

    Image credits: cayleyxox / TikTok

    Cayley shared that her husband was actually supportive of her surgery.

    “I told him, I was like, ‘Aren’t you excited I’m going to come home with new boobs?’ And he’s like, ‘Honestly, whatever makes you happy,'” she said.

    Woman with 3 kids demonstrating recovery after a mommy makeover, showcasing stunning results in casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: cayleyxox / TikTok

    While most of her followers were supportive, Cayley said some comments were aggressive or xenophobic, so much so that she ended up filtering replies. 

    “They don’t think those problems could also happen here in the States? Guess what? They do,” she said. “People always have something to say.”

    Woman with 3 kids showing tummy bandage after mommy makeover, highlighting stunning transformation and recovery.

    Image credits: cayleyxox / TikTok

    Numerous netizens were very supportive of Cayley’s surgery, however. 

    “What does this tell you about the state of medicine in America?” one commenter wrote.

    “I had a family member travel to Turkey for dental implants and crowns. It cost her 1/5 of what it would have cost here in the states,” another wrote.

    Woman with 3 kids showing results of a mommy makeover, wearing a red top and black shorts indoors.

    Image credits: cayleyxox / TikTok

    “She looks great! And her hubby had the right answer. Let her live her life and whatever makes her happy!” another commenter stated.

    Cayley says the cost, care, and confidence were all worth it

    Woman with 3 kids in black activewear by pool enjoying a drink after stunning mommy makeover transformation.

    Image credits: cayleyxo / Instagram

    Cayley is now almost fully healed and loving her new look. She even felt well enough during the trip to explore Istanbul with her mom. 

    “Everyone’s recovery is different, but it was great for me. I got to actually see (Turkey) and enjoy it,” she said.

    @cayleyxox worth every penny I couldn’t be happier 💋🇹🇷 #mommymakeover#fyp#istanbul#turkiye#medicaltourism#foryoupage#plasticsurgery#tummytuck#MomsofTikTok#mmo#breastaugmentation♬ original sound – CAYLEYXO

    She also said she waited to reveal her belly button in videos because it looked “crazy” during the healing phase, but her overall transformation has been a huge confidence boost.

    According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the average cost of a mommy makeover in the U.S. can start at $20,000. That figure doesn’t include anesthesia, facilities, or aftercare, and can go much higher based on the location and provider. 

    Some netizens were quite supportive of Cayley’s decision to do her cosmetic surgery in Turkey

    Comment about social media pressures, shared by a woman with three kids discussing her mommy makeover experience.

    User comment on cosmetic surgery, warning against looking for bargain shortcuts while discussing mommy makeover results.

    Comment by user hiirocoach expressing happiness for mom and humorously suggesting training and running a marathon as the best makeover.

    Comment about considering cosmetic surgery with advice to save and wait if affordability is an issue for a woman with 3 kids mommy makeover.

    Comment from user danarnboomersooner warning about complications after mommy makeover and lack of doctor support in the US.

    Comment on social media post about mommy makeover results with concern over the outcomes shown for Darcey and Stacey Silva.

    Social media comment from woman sharing vacation experience, related to mommy makeover and stunning transformation discussion.

    Comment from Erin praising a woman with scars after a mommy makeover, calling the results amazing and congratulating her.

    Comment on social media praising a great surgeon and minimal scarring after a mommy makeover at a surreal price.

    Screenshot of a comment praising a woman with 3 kids who got a mommy makeover with stunning results.

    Comment on social media from a woman praising a mommy makeover transformation after years of personal struggle.

    Comment praising a woman with three kids on her mommy makeover results, expressing happiness that the surgery went well.

    rouchhouz avatar
    Rouch Houz
    Rouch Houz
    Community Member
    3 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone got any recommendations for sites other than BP? Between the insane increase of pop up adds, the overtop and hypocritical censorship and the onslaught of stories that even the trash rags look over these days, I'm finally giving up. How many threads focused on onlyfan 'models', body 'enhancing' procedures and the physical appearance of celebrities have there been lately?

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    perdyr2167 avatar
    Somebodys grandmother
    Somebodys grandmother
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A danish documentary shows all side-effect with this. They have to sign before that they can't say anything negative about the procedure. Several has been revived during the procedure, some have even died! Don't do this!!!

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would like to downvote one thousand times. FFS, there are millions of "what women are expected to look like" sites and messages. Why on BP?!?!? "Mom makeover", misogyny at its peak. Whoever wants to get plastic surgery, go ahead. But BP used to be "safe space" in terms of lookism.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
