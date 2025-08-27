After all, sometimes the starts just align correctly and one can seize that golden opportunity for a solid joke. Now get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Many people think they could probably be comedians, if they put their minds to it. This is perhaps mostly wishful thinking, but that doesn’t mean one can’t be pretty funny from time to time even if it isn’t a full time job. So we’ve gathered some of the best examples of people seeing an opportunity for a good joke and taking it.

#1 Taylor Swift Fan Hides Identity Because She Called In Sick To Work Share icon

#2 I've Been Waiting 9 Months For A Coworker To Ride His Harley To Work So I Could Do This Share icon

#3 19 Years Ago Today, On Halloween, This Is How I Announced To My Students And Colleagues That I Was Pregnant Share icon

#4 A Little Gift For The New Owners Share icon This is Aaron our family skeleton that has been around for years. Since we are moving he decided to stay and give a warm welcome to the next family to live in our house. He insisted on heading up into the garage attic to wait for their arrival. We wish him luck and hopes they find him as enjoyable as we have.

#5 It's Power Rangers Time Share icon

#6 What My Local Coffee Shop Calls Matcha Share icon

#7 Saw This Garbage Truck In Portland, Oregon Share icon

#8 Saw This Clever Rascal While Walking To Work Share icon

#9 My Friends Made Sure I Didn’t Leave Last Night From The Halloween Party Share icon Now I'm learning how to put on a tire.



#10 I Took This Picture In 2017, So These Rules May No Longer Apply Share icon

#11 For Weeks We’ve Been Having Issues With A Bird Flying Into This Window. My Daughter’s Nicolas Cage Pillow Solved The Problem Share icon It's actually a flip sequin pillow, and I think they missed a major opportunity by not putting Travolta on the other side of the sequins.

#12 Please Share icon

#13 My Window Cracked So I Fixed It The Only Way I Know How Share icon

#14 No More Christmas Wrapping Supplies At The Store, So My Daughter Made With Stock On Hand Share icon

#15 I Hate It When Job Interviewers Ask "What Is Your Greatest Strength," So I Printed Up These Business Cards To Just Hand Out When Asked Share icon

#16 Wife Is Terrified Of Slugs, Woke To This Note Share icon "Scary slug infiltrated. Hid him near the trolley under a pile of salt under a glass bowl. Very sorry, but could you deal with it?"

I sadly dealt with it before posting.



#17 Much Better Share icon

#18 My Brother Turns 30 Tomorrow. This Is What He's Unwrapping vs. What I'll Bring Out Once He Realizes Share icon

#19 Witty Profile Share icon

#20 Came With My Wife To Her Gynecologist Appointment, At Least She’s Honest Share icon

#21 Our Office Manager Left For Vacation Last Week And Came Back To This Today Share icon

#22 One Foot In The Grave Share icon

#23 This Dill Pizza Dough Branding Share icon

#24 Good Advice Share icon

#25 Trojan Horse Birthday Cake Share icon My friend and I have been passing a bottle of Rumple Mintz back and forth for a couple of years, secretly hiding it at the others house. Today he dropped off a birthday cake but didn't have time to hang out and eat a piece.

#26 Sign At The Nursery Share icon So go right ahead, am I right?



#27 "Tis But A Scratch" Share icon

#28 Pharmacy Technician Gave Up Share icon

#29 My Husband Ian Insisted That Our New Puppy Nala Get Her Own Stocking. I Thought It Was Sweet Until I Realized He Had Ulterior Motives Share icon

#30 The Cutest Criminal There Is Share icon

#31 One Of My Co-Workers' House Was "Rocked" Last Night. He Ran Out Of His House To Chase The Kids That Did It But They Fled, Leaving Their Scooter Behind Share icon This is what he did with the scooter this morning. He actually considered welding it to the pole, but in casual conversation with the police (they're quite laid back here) they politely 'suggested' that wasn't such a good idea.



#32 Pretending To Be A Sophisticated, Tea-Drinking Adult While In A Zoom Meeting, When Really Share icon I don’t even think anyone’s paying attention.

#33 There’s A Gap In The Cabinets Because Of An Angled Sink. Countertops Get Installed On Monday Share icon

#34 There Is A Tile Moved At Work For Some Reason. It’s Been Moved For About Two Weeks. I Decided To Have Fun With It Share icon It’s my friend’s office. I’ve heard nothing but positive reactions so far today.

#35 The Lock On Our Bathroom Door In The Break Room At Work Share icon

#36 New Policy At The Local Hardware Store Share icon

#37 I Guess Divorce Parties Are A Thing Now? Share icon

#38 Oh Thank God I'm Saved Share icon

#39 Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time And After Asking For An Update I Sent Her This Share icon

#40 She Said She Wanted A Man Of The Streets… I Said “Baby I Am The Streets” Share icon

#41 Genius Share icon

#42 Breaking My Ankle Hasn't Lessen My Genius Humour Share icon

#43 I’m About To Become Omniscient. Wish Me Luck Share icon

#44 I Heard Giggling In The Kitchen And My Kids Were Huddled Around Our Lemonade. This Was Their Attempt To Pull A Prank On Me Share icon They're now laughing hysterically and asking, "May I please have some lem- I mean, may I please have some pee to drink?"



#45 My Wife Refused To Eat Her Pear’s Thic Booty Share icon My friend also said I should name my pear Fiona...



#46 This Vandalized McDonald's Billboard In Glasgow Share icon This used to be an advert for the McDonald's Big Arch burger, but now it's for something much more appealing.

#47 Squirrel Share icon

#48 Well There Is Share icon

#49 Jesus Is "Not" Always The Answer? Share icon

#50 My Son Thinks He Is Hilarious - Told Him To Stack The Dishes In The Sink Share icon

#51 Anticipating Questions At Work Share icon

#52 The McPerfect McDonald's Order Share icon I'll add Beyonce's XO for hugs and kisses.

#53 I’m About To Spray My New Kitchen Cabinets Share icon That was when I pre-primed all of my crown. I’m replacing the driveway anyways. The booth isn’t to stop paint from going everywhere, it’s to stop dust from getting on the cabinets.



#54 My Christmas Pillow Doubles As Valentine's Day Decor Share icon Accidentally put my Christmas pillow upside down, and I love it.



#55 Wife Modified A 5-Year-Old's Birthday Card For My Brother's 35th Share icon

#56 Someone Put This Motion-Activated Sticker On The Paper Towels At Work That Are In Fact Not Motion Activated Share icon

#57 Nerd Humor Comes Differently Because Someone Has To Explain It First Share icon

#58 My Boss Told Me I Wasn’t Ready To Make Sushi Yet, So I Made A Hot Dog Share icon

#59 Local Doughnut Shop Has Some Jokes Share icon

#60 I Got Charged A "B**ching Fee" Share icon I ordered a Miller Lite and she walked up to my table while opening a Bud Light for me. I wasn't even going to complain, but my friend spoke up forcing me point out her mistake.

#61 My Grandma Packs Her Own Bacon Because She Feels Like The Restaurants Never Put Enough On Her BLTs Share icon My grandma said, "I am 83 years old, just let me live my life."

#62 I Think I'm Going To Like This Sequel Better Than The Original Share icon

#63 One Bowl Of Internet Please Share icon

#64 Saw This On The Way Home. Cybertruck Who? Share icon

#65 I Put A Couple Layers Of Boot Polish On One Of My Coworker's Boots Every Day He Was On Vacation... One Of His Boots Share icon

#66 Saw My Opportunity, No Regrets Share icon

#67 This Is My Mom Share icon