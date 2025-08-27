68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good
Many people think they could probably be comedians, if they put their minds to it. This is perhaps mostly wishful thinking, but that doesn’t mean one can’t be pretty funny from time to time even if it isn’t a full time job. So we’ve gathered some of the best examples of people seeing an opportunity for a good joke and taking it.
After all, sometimes the starts just align correctly and one can seize that golden opportunity for a solid joke. Now get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
Taylor Swift Fan Hides Identity Because She Called In Sick To Work
I've Been Waiting 9 Months For A Coworker To Ride His Harley To Work So I Could Do This
19 Years Ago Today, On Halloween, This Is How I Announced To My Students And Colleagues That I Was Pregnant
Ohhh it’s a bun in the oven lol. Took me too long to get it
A Little Gift For The New Owners
This is Aaron our family skeleton that has been around for years. Since we are moving he decided to stay and give a warm welcome to the next family to live in our house. He insisted on heading up into the garage attic to wait for their arrival. We wish him luck and hopes they find him as enjoyable as we have.
It's Power Rangers Time
What My Local Coffee Shop Calls Matcha
Saw This Garbage Truck In Portland, Oregon
Saw This Clever Rascal While Walking To Work
My Friends Made Sure I Didn’t Leave Last Night From The Halloween Party
Now I'm learning how to put on a tire.
I Took This Picture In 2017, So These Rules May No Longer Apply
For Weeks We’ve Been Having Issues With A Bird Flying Into This Window. My Daughter’s Nicolas Cage Pillow Solved The Problem
It's actually a flip sequin pillow, and I think they missed a major opportunity by not putting Travolta on the other side of the sequins.
My Window Cracked So I Fixed It The Only Way I Know How
No More Christmas Wrapping Supplies At The Store, So My Daughter Made With Stock On Hand
I Hate It When Job Interviewers Ask "What Is Your Greatest Strength," So I Printed Up These Business Cards To Just Hand Out When Asked
Wife Is Terrified Of Slugs, Woke To This Note
"Scary slug infiltrated. Hid him near the trolley under a pile of salt under a glass bowl. Very sorry, but could you deal with it?"
I sadly dealt with it before posting.
Much Better
My Brother Turns 30 Tomorrow. This Is What He's Unwrapping vs. What I'll Bring Out Once He Realizes
Witty Profile
Came With My Wife To Her Gynecologist Appointment, At Least She’s Honest
Our Office Manager Left For Vacation Last Week And Came Back To This Today
One Foot In The Grave
This Dill Pizza Dough Branding
Good Advice
Trojan Horse Birthday Cake
My friend and I have been passing a bottle of Rumple Mintz back and forth for a couple of years, secretly hiding it at the others house. Today he dropped off a birthday cake but didn't have time to hang out and eat a piece.
Sign At The Nursery
So go right ahead, am I right?
"Tis But A Scratch"
Pharmacy Technician Gave Up
My Husband Ian Insisted That Our New Puppy Nala Get Her Own Stocking. I Thought It Was Sweet Until I Realized He Had Ulterior Motives
The Cutest Criminal There Is
One Of My Co-Workers' House Was "Rocked" Last Night. He Ran Out Of His House To Chase The Kids That Did It But They Fled, Leaving Their Scooter Behind
This is what he did with the scooter this morning. He actually considered welding it to the pole, but in casual conversation with the police (they're quite laid back here) they politely 'suggested' that wasn't such a good idea.
Pretending To Be A Sophisticated, Tea-Drinking Adult While In A Zoom Meeting, When Really
I don’t even think anyone’s paying attention.
There’s A Gap In The Cabinets Because Of An Angled Sink. Countertops Get Installed On Monday
There Is A Tile Moved At Work For Some Reason. It’s Been Moved For About Two Weeks. I Decided To Have Fun With It
It’s my friend’s office. I’ve heard nothing but positive reactions so far today.
The Lock On Our Bathroom Door In The Break Room At Work
New Policy At The Local Hardware Store
I Guess Divorce Parties Are A Thing Now?
Oh Thank God I'm Saved
Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time And After Asking For An Update I Sent Her This
She Said She Wanted A Man Of The Streets… I Said “Baby I Am The Streets”
Genius
Breaking My Ankle Hasn't Lessen My Genius Humour
I’m About To Become Omniscient. Wish Me Luck
I Heard Giggling In The Kitchen And My Kids Were Huddled Around Our Lemonade. This Was Their Attempt To Pull A Prank On Me
They're now laughing hysterically and asking, "May I please have some lem- I mean, may I please have some pee to drink?"
My Wife Refused To Eat Her Pear’s Thic Booty
My friend also said I should name my pear Fiona...
This Vandalized McDonald's Billboard In Glasgow
This used to be an advert for the McDonald's Big Arch burger, but now it's for something much more appealing.
Squirrel
Well There Is
Jesus Is "Not" Always The Answer?
My Son Thinks He Is Hilarious - Told Him To Stack The Dishes In The Sink
Anticipating Questions At Work
The McPerfect McDonald's Order
I'll add Beyonce's XO for hugs and kisses.
I’m About To Spray My New Kitchen Cabinets
That was when I pre-primed all of my crown. I’m replacing the driveway anyways. The booth isn’t to stop paint from going everywhere, it’s to stop dust from getting on the cabinets.
My Christmas Pillow Doubles As Valentine's Day Decor
Accidentally put my Christmas pillow upside down, and I love it.
Wife Modified A 5-Year-Old's Birthday Card For My Brother's 35th
Someone Put This Motion-Activated Sticker On The Paper Towels At Work That Are In Fact Not Motion Activated
Nerd Humor Comes Differently Because Someone Has To Explain It First
My Boss Told Me I Wasn’t Ready To Make Sushi Yet, So I Made A Hot Dog
Local Doughnut Shop Has Some Jokes
I Got Charged A "B**ching Fee"
I ordered a Miller Lite and she walked up to my table while opening a Bud Light for me. I wasn't even going to complain, but my friend spoke up forcing me point out her mistake.
My Grandma Packs Her Own Bacon Because She Feels Like The Restaurants Never Put Enough On Her BLTs
My grandma said, "I am 83 years old, just let me live my life."