Many people think they could probably be comedians, if they put their minds to it. This is perhaps mostly wishful thinking, but that doesn’t mean one can’t be pretty funny from time to time even if it isn’t a full time job. So we’ve gathered some of the best examples of people seeing an opportunity for a good joke and taking it.

After all, sometimes the starts just align correctly and one can seize that golden opportunity for a solid joke. Now get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Taylor Swift Fan Hides Identity Because She Called In Sick To Work

Person covered by a pink blanket and sunglasses being interviewed, showcasing witty humor in a news segment.

ebradio Report

    #2

    I've Been Waiting 9 Months For A Coworker To Ride His Harley To Work So I Could Do This

    Black motorcycle parked beside an orange container, showcasing sleek design and shiny chrome details, capturing witty style.

    SwissArmyBumpkin Report

    #3

    19 Years Ago Today, On Halloween, This Is How I Announced To My Students And Colleagues That I Was Pregnant

    Woman wearing a witty homemade oven costume with a roll inside, showcasing clever humor and creativity.

    nonnahinnor Report

    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    Ohhh it’s a bun in the oven lol. Took me too long to get it

    #4

    A Little Gift For The New Owners

    Skeleton dressed in black shirt and jeans with long hair wig sitting in attic, showcasing witty and humorous decoration.

    This is Aaron our family skeleton that has been around for years. Since we are moving he decided to stay and give a warm welcome to the next family to live in our house. He insisted on heading up into the garage attic to wait for their arrival. We wish him luck and hopes they find him as enjoyable as we have.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    It's Power Rangers Time

    Pickup truck with a witty decal saying Go Go Power Ranger, showcasing humor and cleverness on the road.

    Twigsnapper Report

    #6

    What My Local Coffee Shop Calls Matcha

    Glass jar labeled Shrek Ashes with green powder next to a white cup and bamboo whisk, showcasing witty kitchen humor.

    HellaComics Report

    #7

    Saw This Garbage Truck In Portland, Oregon

    Garbage truck with witty slogan promising satisfaction or double your garbage back on the rear door.

    -----anja----- Report

    #8

    Saw This Clever Rascal While Walking To Work

    Delivery truck with a witty caution sign reading "Blind Man Driving" parked near trees and buildings in daylight.

    Blazed420_God Report

    #9

    My Friends Made Sure I Didn’t Leave Last Night From The Halloween Party

    Black Jeep Wrangler without a front tire, supported by a jack stand on grass, showcasing witty car repair humor.

    Now I'm learning how to put on a tire.

    icecreamdude97 Report

    #10

    I Took This Picture In 2017, So These Rules May No Longer Apply

    Vintage sign at The Florida Room that reads kids eat free no minors allowed, showcasing witty humor in public signage.

    parenthetical_phrase Report

    #11

    For Weeks We’ve Been Having Issues With A Bird Flying Into This Window. My Daughter’s Nicolas Cage Pillow Solved The Problem

    Pillow with a human face reflected in a window, creating a witty and unexpected visual effect outside a house.

    It's actually a flip sequin pillow, and I think they missed a major opportunity by not putting Travolta on the other side of the sequins.

    lokibola Report

    #12

    Please

    Sticker on a car bumper showing a crying cat meme with the witty phrase, illustrating clever humor in everyday situations.

    groot95 Report

    #13

    My Window Cracked So I Fixed It The Only Way I Know How

    Two action figures staged in a witty fight scene on a cracked car windshield with an urban background.

    SmellyShmitzel Report

    #14

    No More Christmas Wrapping Supplies At The Store, So My Daughter Made With Stock On Hand

    Birthday gift bag with a funny cartoon of Jesus riding a shark and the words happy birthday, showcasing witty humor.

    BlueMacaw Report

    #15

    I Hate It When Job Interviewers Ask "What Is Your Greatest Strength," So I Printed Up These Business Cards To Just Hand Out When Asked

    Stack of white cards with witty text saying My ability to anticipate, showcasing clever humor and wit.

    jDubbaYo Report

    #16

    Wife Is Terrified Of Slugs, Woke To This Note

    Handwritten witty note about a scared slug tied near a glass bowl with salt, showcasing clever humor and wit.

    "Scary slug infiltrated. Hid him near the trolley under a pile of salt under a glass bowl. Very sorry, but could you deal with it?"
    I sadly dealt with it before posting.

    noodlepies Report

    #17

    Much Better

    Open journal page dated 5/4/25 with the word mad written in blue ink, showcasing witty journaling humor.

    FilledwithUrine Report

    #18

    My Brother Turns 30 Tomorrow. This Is What He's Unwrapping vs. What I'll Bring Out Once He Realizes

    Hand holding a light switch labeled Nintendo next to a Nintendo Switch console and game boxes on a bed, showcasing witty humor.

    BurnieTheBrony Report

    #19

    Witty Profile

    Woman in bathroom with shower cap and towel pretending to brush teeth, showcasing witty humor in a candid selfie.

    DystryR Report

    #20

    Came With My Wife To Her Gynecologist Appointment, At Least She’s Honest

    Close-up of a highlighted question with a witty handwritten answer showcasing people being too witty for their own good.

    happy_chickens Report

    #21

    Our Office Manager Left For Vacation Last Week And Came Back To This Today

    Ceiling with a missing panel replaced by a painting and a bottle hanging from a wire, showing wit in unexpected decor.

    reddit.com Report

    #22

    One Foot In The Grave

    Person with prosthetic leg and tattoo reading "ONE FOOT IN THE GRAVE" on other leg, showing witty humor in public setting.

    fatmik3 Report

    #23

    This Dill Pizza Dough Branding

    Packages of Dill Doughs pizza dough mix with a playful pickle chef illustration, showcasing witty product branding.

    kazo0 Report

    #24

    Good Advice

    Funny warning sign with a smoking rabbit illustration showing witty humor about cigarette butts on the ground.

    graystone777 Report

    #25

    Trojan Horse Birthday Cake

    Partially eaten cake with a hidden beer can inside, showcasing a witty surprise for those too clever for their own good.

    My friend and I have been passing a bottle of Rumple Mintz back and forth for a couple of years, secretly hiding it at the others house. Today he dropped off a birthday cake but didn't have time to hang out and eat a piece.

    phrough Report

    #26

    Sign At The Nursery

    Witty sign in garden center humorously telling customers they can spend as much as they want on plants and flowers.

    So go right ahead, am I right?

    its35degreesout Report

    #27

    "Tis But A Scratch"

    Silver car door with a dent and witty sticker saying Tis but a scratch featuring a silhouette in black.

    TheCarrot_v2 Report

    #28

    Pharmacy Technician Gave Up

    Hand holding a prescription bottle with witty directions stating directions too long as directed, showing clever humor.

    24-7-Hypochondriac Report

    #29

    My Husband Ian Insisted That Our New Puppy Nala Get Her Own Stocking. I Thought It Was Sweet Until I Realized He Had Ulterior Motives

    Three red and white striped Christmas stockings hanging wit the letters I, A, and N spelling a witty holiday message.

    alymac95 Report

    #30

    The Cutest Criminal There Is

    Funny cat poster warning visitors not to feed the cat, showcasing witty humor and clever signage.

    hodgkinthepirate Report

    #31

    One Of My Co-Workers' House Was "Rocked" Last Night. He Ran Out Of His House To Chase The Kids That Did It But They Fled, Leaving Their Scooter Behind

    A humorously locked and chained scooter frame hanging on a street sign pole showing witty security.

    This is what he did with the scooter this morning. He actually considered welding it to the pole, but in casual conversation with the police (they're quite laid back here) they politely 'suggested' that wasn't such a good idea.

    bloodknife92 Report

    #32

    Pretending To Be A Sophisticated, Tea-Drinking Adult While In A Zoom Meeting, When Really

    Pink heart-shaped cup and saucer with colorful M&M candies inside, showcasing witty and clever presentation style.

    I don’t even think anyone’s paying attention.

    likeneelyohara Report

    #33

    There’s A Gap In The Cabinets Because Of An Angled Sink. Countertops Get Installed On Monday

    Skeleton hidden in a corner prank showing witty humor and clever placement in a cluttered indoor space.

    HappyFirst Report

    #34

    There Is A Tile Moved At Work For Some Reason. It’s Been Moved For About Two Weeks. I Decided To Have Fun With It

    A creepy face peeking through a missing ceiling tile in an office, showcasing wit gone too far.

    It’s my friend’s office. I’ve heard nothing but positive reactions so far today.

    blahblahblah1992 Report

    #35

    The Lock On Our Bathroom Door In The Break Room At Work

    Bathroom door with witty labels on the lock indicating options to poop alone or poop with friends humorously.

    tink053184 Report

    #36

    New Policy At The Local Hardware Store

    Ace Hardware sign at night with witty message requiring men to have a note from their wife before choosing paint.

    well_hotdog Report

    #37

    I Guess Divorce Parties Are A Thing Now?

    Divorce announcement with witty message, featuring silhouettes of a man and woman facing away on an orange background.

    couch_cushion_dorito Report

    #38

    Oh Thank God I'm Saved

    Sign in a corn maze with a witty message about rescue teams helping those lost, showcasing people being too witty for their own good.

    Echonight2 Report

    #39

    Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time And After Asking For An Update I Sent Her This

    Man playing board game with three babies seated around table, showcasing witty moments captured in everyday life.

    johnsbuffalo Report

    #40

    She Said She Wanted A Man Of The Streets… I Said “Baby I Am The Streets”

    Man wearing a witty green suit patterned with colorful roads and buildings standing outside near trees and cars

    TheChrisFlowers Report

    #41

    Genius

    Feet wearing homemade Lego shoes with scattered Lego pieces on the floor, showcasing witty creativity and humor.

    mrnickharvey Report

    #42

    Breaking My Ankle Hasn't Lessen My Genius Humour

    A witty barefoot selfie on wooden floor with humorous caption offering limited edition foot pictures for sale.

    Idonthavetotellyiu Report

    #43

    I’m About To Become Omniscient. Wish Me Luck

    Hand holding two Harvard Business School books, showing witty and insightful cover titles about business lessons and knowledge.

    Augie279 Report

    #44

    I Heard Giggling In The Kitchen And My Kids Were Huddled Around Our Lemonade. This Was Their Attempt To Pull A Prank On Me

    A container of organic lemonade with the word lemonade crossed out and witty replacement text written on the label.

    They're now laughing hysterically and asking, "May I please have some lem- I mean, may I please have some pee to drink?"

    smugmisswoodhouse Report

    #45

    My Wife Refused To Eat Her Pear’s Thic Booty

    Hand holding a pear cut in half, showing a witty visual resembling a pair of buttocks.

    My friend also said I should name my pear Fiona...

    flibberjibber Report

    #46

    This Vandalized McDonald's Billboard In Glasgow

    Billboard with witty graffiti altering McDonald's ad, showcasing clever humor capturing attention in a public space.

    This used to be an advert for the McDonald's Big Arch burger, but now it's for something much more appealing.

    MisterSpikes Report

    #47

    Squirrel

    Funny flyer shows a person offering to visit dressed as a squirrel, feeding peanuts, showcasing witty humor and creativity.

    QuackityClone Report

    #48

    Well There Is

    Witty sign saying no drinks allowed unless they have a screw on top, with a cup with a screw on the lid below it.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Jesus Is "Not" Always The Answer?

    Math test paper shows a witty wrong answer circled with note deducting points, highlighting people being too witty for their own good.

    Samuel311fan Report

    #50

    My Son Thinks He Is Hilarious - Told Him To Stack The Dishes In The Sink

    Stacked dishes and cups in a sink cleverly balanced to dry, showcasing witty kitchen organization and creativity.

    Darzin Report

    #51

    Anticipating Questions At Work

    Person wearing a sling with witty text humorously explaining their injury while walking their dog, showing cleverness in real life.

    CorneliusBueller Report

    #52

    The McPerfect McDonald's Order

    Playlist titled My McDonalds Order with witty song titles related to fast food, showcasing people being too witty for their own good.

    I'll add Beyonce's XO for hugs and kisses.

    Blue_blew_blah Report

    #53

    I’m About To Spray My New Kitchen Cabinets

    Outdoor setup with plastic-covered tent and witty black spray-painted warning sign, showcasing cleverness and humor.

    That was when I pre-primed all of my crown. I’m replacing the driveway anyways. The booth isn’t to stop paint from going everywhere, it’s to stop dust from getting on the cabinets.

    chainsawgeoff Report

    #54

    My Christmas Pillow Doubles As Valentine's Day Decor

    Decorative bed pillows arranged with a witty cushion featuring the word OH repeated three times on a floral bedspread.

    Accidentally put my Christmas pillow upside down, and I love it.

    hmac14 Report

    #55

    Wife Modified A 5-Year-Old's Birthday Card For My Brother's 35th

    Handwritten witty birthday card mixing math and words creatively for Charlie, showcasing clever humor and wordplay.

    luke_and_coley Report

    #56

    Someone Put This Motion-Activated Sticker On The Paper Towels At Work That Are In Fact Not Motion Activated

    White paper towel dispenser labeled motion activated with a hand symbol, showcasing witty humor in public restrooms.

    CncertLuvr Report

    #57

    Nerd Humor Comes Differently Because Someone Has To Explain It First

    Person wearing a witty hoodie with math humor sitting by a window, perfectly capturing cleverness and wit outdoors.

    Garrod_Ran Report

    #58

    My Boss Told Me I Wasn’t Ready To Make Sushi Yet, So I Made A Hot Dog

    Creative food presentation on a black plate with mustard, roasted peppers, and a witty culinary twist.

    Bobbyz1020 Report

    #59

    Local Doughnut Shop Has Some Jokes

    Chalkboard sign humorously explains difference between want and need with witty message about abs and donuts.

    D-r-T-3890 Report

    #60

    I Got Charged A "B**ching Fee"

    Receipt showing a witty billing fee charge highlighted, illustrating people being too witty for their own good.

    I ordered a Miller Lite and she walked up to my table while opening a Bud Light for me. I wasn't even going to complain, but my friend spoke up forcing me point out her mistake.

    smokeymctokerson Report

    #61

    My Grandma Packs Her Own Bacon Because She Feels Like The Restaurants Never Put Enough On Her BLTs

    Person holding a large sandwich at a diner table with drinks, chips, and a watch on their wrist showing witty dining moment.

    My grandma said, "I am 83 years old, just let me live my life."

    tuzr Report

    #62

    I Think I'm Going To Like This Sequel Better Than The Original

    Comic book cover showing a witty scene with Jesus riding a pink unicorn, laser eyes, and holding two guns.

    Washpedantic Report

    #63

    One Bowl Of Internet Please

    Wi-Fi network list with a witty name Small New England Clam Router circled, showcasing clever and witty wordplay.

    MyxeQ Report

    #64

    Saw This On The Way Home. Cybertruck Who?

    Red GMC Cybertruck on the street with Texas license plate, showcasing one of the times people were too witty for their own good.

    fireforge92 Report

    #65

    I Put A Couple Layers Of Boot Polish On One Of My Coworker's Boots Every Day He Was On Vacation... One Of His Boots

    Close-up of a pair of boots with one polished black and the other worn and dirty, showing witty contrast in footwear.

    sam_neil Report

    #66

    Saw My Opportunity, No Regrets

    Chat conversation showing a witty exchange filled with jokes and clever responses highlighting sharp wit.

    jordanr1369 Report

    #67

    This Is My Mom

    Child's drawing of a person lying in bed with the caption This is my mom showing witty humor in simple art.

    MallardDuckBoy Report

    #68

    Wife Is Not Impressed With Her New Designer Hambag

    Plastic bag of deli meat labeled Gucci next to lettuce on a kitchen counter showing witty food labeling.

    JXDB Report

