Unless you have a brilliant marketing strategy, it can be incredibly difficult to draw attention to your brand nowadays. You can’t just slap an ad on a bus stop bench or wait for your commercial to air during the local news. You need to think outside the box, and one of the best places to be creative is on social media.

And if you’re looking for some examples of wonderful social media strategies, Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the funniest things official company accounts have ever posted online. From jumping on current trends to creating clever memes, enjoy scrolling through these entertaining posts. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to follow more official accounts online!

#1

Netflix tweet featuring Shrek and Fiona with a funny message, showcasing official social media accounts humor.

netflix Report

    #2

    Police officer bending to listen to trash can with earphones, a funny post from official social media accounts.

    NSW Police Force Report

    #3

    National Park Service tweet humorously advising to avoid crowds by visiting less crowded areas, shared on official social media.

    NatlParkService Report

    When we scroll through social media, we’re not usually looking for content from companies. We tend to follow our friends, influencers and pages that we can learn from, whether we’re looking to improve our culinary skills or get better at running. But in this day and age, when the average person spends about 143 minutes each day on social media, it’s wise for brands to have a presence there as well.

    According to research from Sprout Social, 93% of consumers believe that it’s important for companies to keep up with online culture. That might mean hopping on a TikTok trend or using a popular meme format in their ads. Considering that a whopping 90% of consumers use social media to stay up to date with trends and cultural moments, brands might as well hop on that train too.
    #4

    Ryanair official social media post showing a humorous comparison of crypto bros on a private jet and a commercial flight.

    Ryanair Report

    #5

    Screenshot of a humorous social media interaction where Oreo asks Nutter Butter why it is blocked.

    Oreo Report

    #6

    Car tire cover with a mystical wolf design parked outside a KFC, one of the funniest things posted by official social media accounts.

    KFC_ES Report

    One great aspect of companies utilizing social media is that it allows for a more customer-centric business strategy, Sprout Social notes. Over 90% of business leaders report that social media helps them understand their customers better, so it’s the perfect place to build a rapport with them.

    Being active on social media can also be great PR for a company. If a brand is posting funny memes or engaging with followers, they’re more likely to see their posts shared across the internet. And if consumers are interacting with a brand online, they might be much more likely to support that brand with their wallet as well.  
    #7

    Humorous social media post by Duolingo featuring a faux memorial for Duo the Owl, a funny official account tweet.

    duolingo Report

    #8

    Dunkin' social media post humor comparing Dunkin' app and man in finance with funny traits and emojis.

    dunkin Report

    #9

    Funny social media post from Windows account joking about Windows 12 release questions and account manager.

    Windows Report

    And when companies find themselves in the midst of a scandal or crisis, social media can be the best place to set the record straight. 93% of customers believe that brands need to fight misinformation more actively than they currently do, and posting online can be the perfect way to do so. Messages can quickly be sent out to followers, and they might even go viral or be picked up by news outlets without any additional effort on the company’s part.  
    #10

    Social media post from Slim Jim repeating the word mommy, showcasing one of the funniest things posted by official accounts.

    SlimJim Report

    #11

    Screenshot of a funny social media exchange involving official Butterfinger account and user Yashar Ali.

    Butterfinger Report

    #12

    Two mascot costumes of a sun and a green bird featured in funny posts by official social media accounts.

    scrubdaddy Report

    When it comes to how consumers are spending their money nowadays, 81% admit that social media inspires them to make multiple spontaneous purchases each year. So that silly meme or video that your marketing team posted might actually lead to an increase in sales! But it’s important to actually be active on the platform, as nearly three quarters of social media users say that if they reach out to a brand online and receive no response, they’ll buy from a different company instead.  
    #13

    Tweet from Denny’s official social media account humorously addressing nighttime visitors, showcasing funniest social media posts.

    DennysDiner Report

    #14

    Tacobell official social media account with 1.8 million followers showing a humorous profile description.

    tacobell Report

    #15

    Bowl of soup with noodles and Swedish Fish candy floating, a funny post by an official social media account.

    SwedishFish Report

    So what are some brands that know exactly what they’re doing when it comes to social media? Well, Ryanair is a great example. You may know this airline from their cheap tickets and stingy policies, but they’re also famous online for posting clever and hilarious memes and videos. Ryanair is a great example of a self-aware brand that knows exactly what they’re selling and doesn’t claim to be anything that they’re not. They may annoy customers with their tiny, cramped seats, but they also amuse customers with their social media presence.   

    #16

    Man wearing a Google Street View camera backpack paired with a scenic car showroom, showcasing funny official social media content.

    googlemaps Report

    #17

    Screenshot of a funny official social media post showing two contrasting emotional expressions of a boy in formal wear.

    netflix Report

    #18

    Chrome official social media post humorously describing distraction cycle with multiple browser tabs on Twitter.

    googlechrome Report

    Duolingo is another brand that is absolutely brilliant on social media. They have posted some controversial things online over the years, like their claims that their mascot Duo had passed away. But they also share plenty of hilarious videos and memes inspiring users of the app to try even harder at learning foreign languages. There’s no question that picking up a new language is challenging and can often be demotivating, but Duolingo knows exactly how to keep users engaged, on their own platform and on social media. 
    #19

    Gymshark official social media account with humorous repetitive text post about gym in profile description.

    Gymshark Report

    #20

    Tweet from National Park Service showing a snake bent to fit brick wall pattern, a funny post from official social media accounts.

    NatlParkService Report

    #21

    Netflix tweet meme showing reactions to meeting someone slightly younger versus older, from funniest social media posts collection.

    netflix Report

    According to NoGood, humor can be an invaluable aspect of a brand’s social media presence. It boosts engagement when consumers are eager to interact, and it can make a brand much more memorable. It allows for customers to feel like they actually have a sense of connection with the company, and it’s a great way to go viral. So you might be hesitant to let the Gen Z intern start posting on TikTok, but you should probably trust their instincts. They might just get your sails soaring through the roof.
    #22

    Nickelodeon’s official social media account post humorously demanding a revival of Jimmy Neutron with high engagement.

    nickelodeon Report

    #23

    Man in red jacket and cap holding skateboard with a humorous caption from official social media account posts.

    BagelBites Report

    #24

    Tweet from PBSO using humor to address drug dealers about competition, showcasing one of the funniest official social media posts.

    rodrigax Report

    We hope you’re enjoying these hilarious, out of pocket posts that companies and official accounts have shared online. Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what the funniest thing you’ve ever seen a company post online was. Then, if you’d like to check out even more funny posts from verified social media pages, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda list for you to read next right here!
    #25

    A humorous surgery scene with a person performing a mock BBL on a giant Duolingo mascot costume.

    duolingo Report

    #26

    Burger King’s funny tweet offering part-time royal family positions, showcasing humor from official social media accounts.

    BurgerKing Report

    #27

    YouTube tweet comparing dislike counts of YouTube Rewind 2018 and Baby video, showcasing social media humor.

    YouTube Report

    #28

    Map of Pennsylvania shared by official social media, part of funniest things posted by official social media accounts.

    NJGov Report

    #29

    Funny social media posts featuring a car with a poop emoji and a burrito roll with chopsticks.

    DUDEwipes Report

    #30

    Screenshot of Dairy Queen's social media post listing funny social ideas with food-related humor for official accounts.

    dairyqueen Report

    #31

    Screenshot of a funny social media exchange highlighting outdated logos on packaging from official social media accounts.

    greg16676935420 , Arbys Report

    #32

    A close-up of a funny wombat smiling at the camera, featured in the funniest things posted by official social media accounts.

    sandiegozoo Report

    #33

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post by US Strategic Command showing a confusing tweet and its apology.

    derekcz Report

    #34

    New Jersey official social media account humor with creative emoji art showing diverse hand colors in a playful post.

    NJGov Report

    #35

    MoonPie official social media post humorously describing the account as family friendly and relatable to parents.

    MoonPie Report

    #36

    Wendy’s funny Twitter post with a disappearing Big Mac burger, highlighting humor in official social media accounts.

    Wendys Report

    #37

    Chipotle's official social media post humorously addressing Tabasco bottle takers, featured in funny social media accounts.

    ChipotleTweets Report

    #38

    Funny tweet from official social media account asking for a mean reply to boost marketing and go viral online.

    coolshirtz Report

    #39

    Chex Mix snack used as a bookmark in an open book, showcasing a funny social media post from official accounts.

    ChexMix Report

    #40

    Walmart employee in green vest standing by Fanta soda display promoting funny social media post with drink deal.

    Walmart Neighborhood Market Omaha - Saddle Creek Rd Report

    #41

    Elmo puppet wearing teal sunglasses at the beach, representing funny things posted by official social media accounts.

    elmo Report

    #42

    Two playful characters at a diner booth enjoying breakfast, highlighting funny posts from official social media accounts.

    dennysdiner Report

    #43

    A funny post by an official social media account showing a worm with a cartoon face during an interview.

    Bratz Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a funny official social media post showing a Taco Bell location inside the Pentagon on a map.

    tacobell Report

    #45

    Instagram post from official Google Maps account humorously showing Delusion Lake with caption about mentally being there for funny social media.

    googlemaps Report

    #46

    Mountain Dew tweet humorously showing funniest social media post with fire, wheel invention, and literal seal as major human achievements.

    MountainDew Report

    #47

    Dr Pepper’s funny official social media post saying i am short and sweet with likes and engagement icons.

    drpepper Report

    #48

    e.l.f. Cosmetics tweet humorously referencing social media direct messages in a funny official social media post.

    elfcosmetics Report

    #49

    Close-up of a clenched fist meme from official social media post, highlighting funniest moments shared online.

    meme_marketing Report

    #50

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from an official social media account saying birds are real with engagement icons.

    USCPSC Report

    #51

    Tweet from official MoonPie social media account sharing a funny message about enjoying a MoonPie at home during the evening.

    MoonPie Report

    #52

    Coyote on purple background with funny Valentine card text posted by official social media account.

    OKWildlifeDept Report

    #53

    Social media post from Dunkin’ joking about bringing back pumpkin flavor earlier in a funny conversation format.

    dunkindonuts Report

    #54

    Map of Paris showing numerous Pizza Hut locations, an example of funny content posted by official social media accounts.

    pizzahut Report

    #55

    Young woman in orange shirt with fading sandwich layers, illustrating funny social media content about what you eat.

    subway Report

    #56

    Oreo's official social media post featuring a fan art hand holding an Oreo and Hailey Bieber holding an Oreo cookie.

    Oreo Report

    #57

    Tweet from official Windows account replying to a funny post showing two similar outdoor scenes with houses and a street.

    Windows Report

    #58

    Green Crocs shoe styled as a frog in water, part of funny posts from official social media accounts.

    crocs Report

    #59

    Social media post showing a humorous blocked message with a dog's profile featuring angel wings.

    SourPatchKids Report

    #60

    Pringles mascot holding a Hot Ones can in an office, one of the funniest things posted by official social media accounts.

    pringles Report

    #61

    Walmart social media post humorously showing evolution of its logo design from 2024 to 2100 in a funny way.

    Walmart Report

    #62

    Plush toy frozen inside a blue popsicle as a funny social media post by an official account with humor theme.

    discord Report

    #63

    A funny Fortnite social media post showing a close-up cartoon of a person’s waist and jeans belt.

    Fortnite Report

    #64

    Funny official social media post with Tom Brady dropping a football symbolizing Butterfinger brand promotion on the field.

    imgur.com Report

    #65

    Social media post showing a safety meme with a surprised man in a factory, highlighting site safety in official accounts.

    OSHA_DOL Report

    #66

    Tweet exchange from official social media accounts with a spooky Halloween image, showcasing funny posts.

    LolCheez , Wendys Report

    #67

    Screenshot of a funny social media post by Xbox shared on an official account, highlighting humor on social media.

    Xbox Report

    #68

    Elderly woman drinking a can of Liquid Death mountain water, featured in funniest official social media posts.

    liquiddeath Report

    #69

    Baseball player with exaggeratedly long yellow pants in a funny viral social media post on official account.

    thesavbananas Report

    #70

    Official social media post showing a humorous Doritos look-alike contest flyer taped to a pole outside in a park.

    doritos Report

    #71

    A humorous social media post featuring a cat with cereal and milk, showcasing funniest things on official accounts.

    cinnamontoastcrunch Report

    #72

    Screenshot of a funny official social media post from WhatsApp advising to call your mom with engagement stats.

    WhatsApp Report

    #73

    Tweet from Cinnabon’s official social media account with a humorous random string of keyboard characters.

    Cinnabon Report

    #74

    Twitter post from WaterstonesTCR humorously linking Love Island and reading, showcasing funny official social media content.

    WaterstonesTCR Report

    #75

    Wendy's official social media posts joking about deep frying menu items with funny edited images and high user engagement.

    Wendys , Wendys , Wendys Report

    #76

    Quetzalcoatlus model with mistletoe hanging from a ruler, a funny post by an official social media account.

    FieldMuseum Report

    #77

    Screenshot of an old Windows desktop showing classic start menu and desert wallpaper from a social media post about funny content.

    Microsoft Report

    #78

    Bowl filled with chocolate chip cookies shared by official social media account, showcasing funny posts and humor online.

    ChipsAhoy Report

    #79

    Funny social media post from innocent drinks suggesting a Halloween costume idea inspired by Paul Hollywood.

    innocent Report

