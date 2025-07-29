79 Of The Funniest Things Posted By Official Social Media Accounts
Unless you have a brilliant marketing strategy, it can be incredibly difficult to draw attention to your brand nowadays. You can’t just slap an ad on a bus stop bench or wait for your commercial to air during the local news. You need to think outside the box, and one of the best places to be creative is on social media.
And if you’re looking for some examples of wonderful social media strategies, Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the funniest things official company accounts have ever posted online. From jumping on current trends to creating clever memes, enjoy scrolling through these entertaining posts. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to follow more official accounts online!
When we scroll through social media, we’re not usually looking for content from companies. We tend to follow our friends, influencers and pages that we can learn from, whether we’re looking to improve our culinary skills or get better at running. But in this day and age, when the average person spends about 143 minutes each day on social media, it’s wise for brands to have a presence there as well.
According to research from Sprout Social, 93% of consumers believe that it’s important for companies to keep up with online culture. That might mean hopping on a TikTok trend or using a popular meme format in their ads. Considering that a whopping 90% of consumers use social media to stay up to date with trends and cultural moments, brands might as well hop on that train too.
One great aspect of companies utilizing social media is that it allows for a more customer-centric business strategy, Sprout Social notes. Over 90% of business leaders report that social media helps them understand their customers better, so it’s the perfect place to build a rapport with them.
Being active on social media can also be great PR for a company. If a brand is posting funny memes or engaging with followers, they’re more likely to see their posts shared across the internet. And if consumers are interacting with a brand online, they might be much more likely to support that brand with their wallet as well.
And when companies find themselves in the midst of a scandal or crisis, social media can be the best place to set the record straight. 93% of customers believe that brands need to fight misinformation more actively than they currently do, and posting online can be the perfect way to do so. Messages can quickly be sent out to followers, and they might even go viral or be picked up by news outlets without any additional effort on the company’s part.
When it comes to how consumers are spending their money nowadays, 81% admit that social media inspires them to make multiple spontaneous purchases each year. So that silly meme or video that your marketing team posted might actually lead to an increase in sales! But it’s important to actually be active on the platform, as nearly three quarters of social media users say that if they reach out to a brand online and receive no response, they’ll buy from a different company instead.
So what are some brands that know exactly what they’re doing when it comes to social media? Well, Ryanair is a great example. You may know this airline from their cheap tickets and stingy policies, but they’re also famous online for posting clever and hilarious memes and videos. Ryanair is a great example of a self-aware brand that knows exactly what they’re selling and doesn’t claim to be anything that they’re not. They may annoy customers with their tiny, cramped seats, but they also amuse customers with their social media presence.
Duolingo is another brand that is absolutely brilliant on social media. They have posted some controversial things online over the years, like their claims that their mascot Duo had passed away. But they also share plenty of hilarious videos and memes inspiring users of the app to try even harder at learning foreign languages. There’s no question that picking up a new language is challenging and can often be demotivating, but Duolingo knows exactly how to keep users engaged, on their own platform and on social media.
According to NoGood, humor can be an invaluable aspect of a brand’s social media presence. It boosts engagement when consumers are eager to interact, and it can make a brand much more memorable. It allows for customers to feel like they actually have a sense of connection with the company, and it’s a great way to go viral. So you might be hesitant to let the Gen Z intern start posting on TikTok, but you should probably trust their instincts. They might just get your sails soaring through the roof.
