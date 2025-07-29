ADVERTISEMENT

Unless you have a brilliant marketing strategy, it can be incredibly difficult to draw attention to your brand nowadays. You can’t just slap an ad on a bus stop bench or wait for your commercial to air during the local news. You need to think outside the box, and one of the best places to be creative is on social media.

And if you’re looking for some examples of wonderful social media strategies, Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the funniest things official company accounts have ever posted online. From jumping on current trends to creating clever memes, enjoy scrolling through these entertaining posts. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to follow more official accounts online!