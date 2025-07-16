If you love clever humor with a dash of dry wit, you're going to enjoy the cartoons of Rich North. This British cartoonist has a knack for turning everyday situations into hilarious one-panel gems. His drawings are simple, but the punchlines hit just right—quietly funny, a little absurd, and totally relatable.

Rich’s work has been featured in The New Yorker, and it’s easy to see why. Whether it’s a group meeting at Sarcastics Anonymous or a brutally honest finance consultation, his cartoons always deliver a quick laugh. Scroll down and enjoy a fresh batch of his funniest single-panel comics!

More info: Instagram