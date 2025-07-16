If you love clever humor with a dash of dry wit, you're going to enjoy the cartoons of Rich North. This British cartoonist has a knack for turning everyday situations into hilarious one-panel gems. His drawings are simple, but the punchlines hit just right—quietly funny, a little absurd, and totally relatable.

Rich’s work has been featured in The New Yorker, and it’s easy to see why. Whether it’s a group meeting at Sarcastics Anonymous or a brutally honest finance consultation, his cartoons always deliver a quick laugh. Scroll down and enjoy a fresh batch of his funniest single-panel comics!

More info: Instagram

#1

One-panel comic by Rich North showing a group sitting in a circle with a sarcastic introduction at Sarcastics Anonymous.

    #2

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a masked figure sneaking in through a window as a cat watches nearby.

    One time my garage was burgled and the security camera showed my dogs just watching them and at one point it looked like they were trying to help carry stuff

    #3

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing men at a formal event with exaggerated large bow ties in a humorous scene.

    #4

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing two aliens in a spaceship near Earth saying My kid could make that.

    #5

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a humorous scene with lions and a person holding car keys.

    #6

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a person on phone with a stroller, depicting funny and relatable everyday absurdity.

    #7

    One-panel comic by Rich North shows pilots in cockpit with a standing desk, blending funny and relatable absurdity.

    #8

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing an artist painting a portrait with a humorous exaggerated smile on the subject.

    #9

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a man playing a trombone beside two coworkers at a meeting table.

    #10

    One-panel comic by Rich North depicting a man counseling a child with a fear of couches in a living room.

    #11

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing tiny warriors attacking a giant Lego block in a living room setting.

    #12

    Black and white one-panel comic by Rich North showing two people watching a third lying face down in snow, funny and relatable.

    #13

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a man peeling a banana humorously avoiding brownies on table.

    #14

    Black and white one-panel comic by Rich North showing a couple on a bench sharing a funny, relatable moment in a park.

    It's an elevator every time for me whenever possible

    #15

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing three pizza makers tossing a pizza with people flying in the air, funny and absurd style.

    #16

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a downsizing meeting with a humorous and absurd conversation.

    #17

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a doctor explaining Lyme disease to a woman surrounded by forest animals.

    #18

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a humorous contrast between a crepes stand and a stand labeled Creeps with awkward characters.

    #19

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a man raking leaves that form an exaggerated large shadow shape.

    #20

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a man feeding pigeons and a ringmaster feeding tigers in a humorous scene.

    #21

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a man tied up and a cat near a laser beam in a humorous scene.

    Not going to happen Mr Scruffles has gone past the point of no return

    #22

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a lineup with suspects and a detective, featuring a humorous, absurd scene.

    #23

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing anthropomorphic broccoli sitting on benches with a person offering steam.

    #24

    One-panel comic by Rich North shows workers changing a sign from Only Grapes to Raisins in a humorous style.

    #25

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a man doing a swan dive onto a café table, humorously relatable scene.

    #26

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a person in water with two fish and floating swim trunks, funny and relatable.

    #27

    Two kids sitting at the edge of a pool feeling irrational fear of a shark, one-panel comic by Rich North.

    #28

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a patient with bee knees and a doctor delivering a funny diagnosis.

    #29

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a person lost in thought while using a phone with planets orbiting their head.

    #30

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing people running from an erupting volcano in a funny and absurd style.

    #31

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing hikers looking at a mountain with hair resembling a hair loss pattern on the snow cap.

    #32

    Black and white one-panel comic by Rich North depicting a person trapped under a giant contact lens in a city.

    #33

    Black and white one-panel comic by Rich North showing a cowboy choosing a gun from a man selling mustaches on a city street.

    #34

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a couple with holiday cards and a Christmas tree, capturing funny and relatable moments.

    #35

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a couple choosing between pancakes and waffles with crowds cheering each side.

    #36

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a fire extinguisher cabinet on fire, capturing funny and relatable absurdity.

    #37

    One-panel comic by Rich North showing a man in an ill-fitting suit with exaggeratedly long sleeves and pant legs.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!