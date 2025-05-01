ADVERTISEMENT

Last year’s International Photo Awards (IPA) brought the art of photography to breathtaking new heights, with 15 outstanding fine art winners redefining visual storytelling. From surreal landscapes to deeply intimate portraits, each winning image captured more than just a moment—it captured emotion, craft, and a singular creative voice. These photographs stood out among thousands of entries from across the globe, proving that fine art photography is alive with innovation and soul.

Now it’s your turn. The 2025 edition of IPA is open for entries, welcoming both professional and amateur photographers from all backgrounds. With a wide range of diverse categories—from architecture and nature to people and abstract—there’s a space for every vision. Submit your work and join a global community of photographers pushing the boundaries of the medium. Your next masterpiece could be the one that inspires the world.

#1

"Black And White" By Shaozhen Luo

1st Place / Fine Art / Still Life.

I intend to express the richness, depth and vastness of life through the black and white in still life. Several glass vessels with various shapes create a striking contrast under the refraction of the background light panel. The cups filled with water appear black and white reversed, while the cups without water outline the light edges. The upside-down one filled with water add a touch of mystery! Black and white complement each other, and the high contrast gives people a sense of heaviness.

photoawards Report

    #2

    "Out Of The Field" By Andres Gallego Bellido

    3rd Place / Fine Art / Other.

    With this project, the possibility of approaching photography from the point of view of painting is explored. Instead of seeing photography as a threat to painting, photography is reinterpreted and recontextualised through the visual language and aesthetic principles of painting. This reversal of perspective allows for a creative dialogue between the two media. Following Hammershøi's style, the aim is to capture the introspective and minimalist atmosphere characteristic of his interiors, recreating all the scenarios on a real scale.

    photoawards Report

    #3

    "Fine Art Of Resilience" By Paul Szimák

    Fine Art Photographer Of the Year.

    The focus of the Fine Art Of Resilience project is Mother Earth in the form of the Greek goddess of nature Gaia, who we encounter in every picture in a new form. Gaia always appears timelessly youthful and beautiful to us, but in reality she is not well. All images are classic Photoshop compositions that were created by hand over weeks of very complex detailed retouching (WITHOUT any use of artificial intelligence). In Photoshop I retouch using the painting techniques of the Old Masters such as sfumato, trebenism and chiaroscuro to merge my photographs with paintings.

    photoawards Report

    #4

    "Among The Shape" By Sara Goli

    3rd Place / Fine Art / Minimal / Minimalism.

    As you see, the light and shadows , forms and shapes have created a scene of minimalist storytelling.

    photoawards Report

    #5

    "Dreams 2" By Evgenii Domanov

    1st Place / Fine Art / Other.

    Continuation of last year's series "Caribbean Dreams". This story in visual aesthetics is about people who dream of a better life overseas.

    photoawards Report

    #6

    "Frida - A Singular Vision Of Beauty & Pain, 2024" By Julia Fullerton-Batten

    2nd Place / Fine Art / Other.

    I have long been an admirer of Frida Kahlo, for both her work and courage in the face of adversity. She is a vivid and complex tapestry that mixes personal suffering, cultural identity, political beliefs and social injustice. Even today, 70 years after her death, her art still feels very contemporary and relevant. Her unique vision and fearless self-expression have made her a ‘goddess figure’ whose legacy transcends time, continuing to grow and inspire new generations of artists, activists, and admirers around the world.

    photoawards Report

    #7

    "Angordy The Angora Goat" By Peter Samuels

    3rd Place / Fine Art / Other.

    There lives an Angora Goat named Angordy, with stunning long blond curly locks. As a kid, she arrived at her new ranch home with a broken leg, but she dreamed of playing and climbing with her friends. Angordy's adoptive family built a swing for her to enjoy the outdoors while recovering. She loved her swing, and she would spend hours swinging until one day, Angordy broke free of her swing and ran up and down the hills, blissfully getting to play with he friends.

    photoawards Report

    #8

    "Congolese Flower" By Reiny Bourgonje

    3rd Place / Fine Art / Portrait.

    This is one of my portraits of the series adoption and refugee children. The Congolese girl radiates elegance as she stands in a beautiful gold dress. The dress is made of a shiny fabric that catches and reflects the light.

    photoawards Report

    #9

    "Reincarnation" By Katelnitska Natalia

    2nd Place / Fine Art / Other.

    In this series, elegance inspired by ecology is captured. A feminine black dress, crafted from garbage bags, encourages thoughtful environmental consideration, showcasing the harmony between fashion and ecology.

    photoawards Report

    #10

    "Bombay Beach Moonrise" By Adam Elstein

    1st Place / Fine Art / Landscape.

    From a body of images documenting the life and times of Bombay Beach, California.

    photoawards Report

    #11

    "Dunescapes Magic" By Marek Boguszak

    1st Place / Fine Art / Abstract.

    Photography of sand dunes has brought me to a rare world of dignified calmness. Being there is an abstraction from the continuous entropy of life, resulting in a simple and clean harmony. As the recognizable world dissolves in abstraction, the image comes to work on one’s mind like a fragrance or a piece of music, eluding rational understanding and revealing itself fully only as a feeling. Photography of sand dunes, creative edit.

    photoawards Report

    #12

    "My Self, Without Me" By Susana Florez Febles

    1st Place / Fine Art / Still Life.

    I've identified through a White Lily since my name, Susana, in Hebrew means that flower. So, the series of 6 photos are the four elements of nature, each of them defines me in some way. LAND-Firmness and tenacity WATER-Intimacy and emotionality AIR-Freedom, curiosity and the need for socialize FIRE-Character, will, initiative IDENTITY-Last photo with the two lilies is for describing me and my twin sister. I've placed them in opposite directions for, though we may be something on the one hand, we have very different personalities. All the elements in the images are related to my life.

    photoawards Report

    #13

    "Grandeur And Sophistication" By Diana Trillo

    2nd Place / Fine Art / Still Life

    As an independent genre, still life emerged in Europe in the 17th century and reached its peak in the work of Dutch masters. Objects in the paintings of painters could have a symbolic or allegorical meaning. Dutch masters were able to convey all the beauty of the composition in the smallest detail. The insects seemed alive on the canvases, the fruits were juicy and sweet. The lighting and composition are impeccable. As a photographer, I also try to capture this fragility and beauty, to convey texture, picturesqueness and maybe even the aroma of fresh fruit.

    photoawards Report

    #14

    "Otherness" By Justyna Stoszek

    3rd Place / Fine Art / Portrait.

    Difference is otherwise known as forbearance and tolerance towards the other person. Respect for feelings, customs, views, beliefs. Even if they were completely different from our own, let's try to accept them. The most important "key word" in dissimilarity are tolerance and acceptance. We tolerate someone's behavior, for example, but we don't necessarily have to agree with it. Acceptance, respects dissent and recognizes it as good and in line with one's own beliefs.

    photoawards Report

    #15

    "Anthology" By Illya Bel

    2nd Place / Fine Art / Collage.

    Each collage in the project is small pieces of everyday things, the combination of which creates unexpected stories. Bus stop where in one place throughout the year at different times, weather, seasons, shots of passing buses are taken. One street from the city center with elements of houses of different eras, sizes, and styles. And opposite is a village street where every fence is like a story of the family that lives in that house. Combining elements of everyday life, the author creates a new reality, conveys beauty and unexpectedness.

    photoawards Report

