30 Spectacular Winning Wildlife Photos From The Fine Art Photography Awards 2023
We can never get enough of beautiful wildlife/animal photos; therefore, today, we are sharing the winners and some of the nominees of 2023 selected by the Fine Art Photography Awards.
In this selection, you will get to see shots that were submitted to the professional category. Photographers have shared their work either as a series of two or more images or as singles. If you'd like to see the full series of the winners and nominees below, make sure to visit the FAPA page for more.
This post also serves as a reminder that to participate in this year's competition, you can submit your entries by February 11th. So, if you have anything to show, make sure not to miss the deadline!
"White Stripes" By Robin Scholte
"Searched the South African plains in September 2022 for a herd of zebras to capture the artistry of these elegant animals. A heavily cloudy day so you can take advantage of the light background."
"Gestures" By Mac So
"The polar bear's cute, unique, and earnest gesture makes people feel at ease."
"A Friend Of Mine..." By Taida Tarabula
"During a walk with our dog..."
1st Place Winner: "The Beauty Of Swans" (Series) By Peter Čech
"About the photography of the swans, I have been interested for about 5 years, every year I am trying to make some small progress on how to be as close to the swan as possible. Every year they will show me some scenes."
3rd Place Winner: "Out Of The Dust" By Andrea Zachrau
"Mystic scenery created with flour and Spanish stallion Lio."
"Awakening" By Magdalena Stockschläder
"I can't describe a picture that describes itself in more than thousands of words. It is a story about me, and maybe about you. Even in the darkest times, there will be always hope and new awakenings..."
"Allegro" By Merlin Viir
"Estonian native horse Allegro and the cherry blossoms."
2nd Place Winner: "Footprints In The Snow" (Series) By Marcello Galleano
"Not far from the North Pole are the Svalbard Islands, frozen lands of snow and ice.
At a temperature of -22° C in the middle of a hypnotic white universe, a solitary Arctic fox appears, almost imperceptible due to its ice-colored soft coat. Camouflage, sharp (acute) eyesight, and a fine sense of smell are its allies for capturing prey hidden under the snow."
"Catch Me If You Can" By Ahunon Munoz Anthony
"For more than 5 hours I observed these European Bee-eaters, who were so funny. The male wanted to offer his future European bee-eater female a nice offer so he caught this beautiful butterfly. Such a nice moment."
"Floating With Humpback Whale" (Series) By Wen Hua Chen
"Desert Camels" (Series) By Joke De Jager
"During my trip to Dubai, the first week of March, just before the lockdown, to photograph the serene and beautifully tranquil sand dunes in the desert, suddenly a whole herd of about 40 camels/dromedaries appeared behind a high sand dune, contrary to the report that only camels were traded on the market in town. A breathtaking, unforgettable experience, especially due to the large number of calves, including a newly born white calf. I am so grateful that I had the, for me a once-in-a-lifetime, opportunity to photograph this moment..."
"Mallards Fighting The Cold" (Series) By Omar Ghrayeb
"As we move into winter in Minnesota, most of the lakes start to freeze up. In this series, you can see those mallards staying active in the water which in return delays it from freezing. This is due to the continuous movement in the water. As it gets colder and colder, the ducks leave the lakes and the water heals up into ice."
"Piaffe" By Ej Lazenby
"Silent but for the rhythmic footfalls and soft blow of breath.
Recreation of 15th Century horsemanship, homage to William Cavendish, within the walls of a fairytale castle with performers Ben Atkinson and Sebastian."
"Art Of The Horses" (Series) By Antonio Mendes Neto
"The horses are shown in an artistic way, escaping the conventional and using techniques from various segments of photography."
"Beige Camouflage" By Veronika Šandorová
"Lovely Hunters" (Series) By Robin Scholte
"They seem so cuddly and they walk so gracefully, but they are perhaps the most graceful predators of the African plains. In this series, a composition of 3 sisters and 2 brothers at various times of the day, photographed multiple days in October 2022."
"Gorilla - Hominidae" (Series) By Dennis Wehrmann
"Spending time with this silverback in Ruhija Bwindi as the silverback of the Mukiza group was definitely the highlight of our Uganda trip and definitely one of the very special and beautiful things I was allowed to experience.
In the whole mountain region Uganda, Rwanda and Congo are only app. one thousand gorillas left. Here in Bwindi live approximately still 460 of these amazing creatures. Fortunately, the population is currently stable at least from a human thread point of view.
This photo is my favorite gorilla shot, a photo that is not easy to achieve. gorilla trekking in Ruhija starts at a height of 2.300m as a challenging hike. The overall time varies between three to five and up to eight hours. I do like hiking and with a porter next to me who carries my backpack, I can keep up and handle the thin air. The biggest challenges are the steep rainforest slopes so full of wet and green vegetation that you can’t see the soil and your feet are stumbling up and down these slopes until you reach the gorillas, these beautiful and massive animals who move so elegantly in their natural habitat."
"Beauty Of Irish Cob" By Helga Madajova
"Jumps" (Series) By Giovanna Arnaud Fleming
"As a photographer, I love working with dogs, they are really rewarding “models”. They take the photo shoot as a game, it’s so much fun. I particularly like to freeze their athletic run and their expression when they look straight into the camera."
"Ascent" (Series) By Grace Fieselman
"Ascent, the beautiful tricolor border collie exploring the state of Missouri, USA."
"Vigilance" By Grace Fieselman
"Bean, the 5-year-old black cat, carefully watching her surroundings."
"Colombia, Express Landing" By Marcello Galleano
"A mountain toucan, with an acrobatic braking, is landing at the nest where its eggs are.
It is the black-billed toucan that lives in the Andes and wears the colors of the forest."
"Ascending" By Sakir Laskar
"Jilime, the famous leopard of Maasai Mara had killed a jackal pup earlier that morning. While she was on the tree, she had a quick nap. Upon waking, she realized that the branch was empty. The prey had fallen.
This picture is when she was carrying the kill back on top of the tree."
"Unwavering Eye" By Jason Marino
"An eagle sets its gaze on prey far off in the distance in Jasper National Park, Alberta."
"A Love Story" (Series) By Ali Mohammad Sabouki
"It was very beautiful for me to see the deep love between these two male and female cats who had just got their kittens. Seeing them, I traveled in time and felt that I was capturing a mythical love from the heart of history."
"Fluffy Pillow" By Veronika Šandorová
"Ladybug" By Georgi Georgiev
"The magical hidden world of insects."
"The Big 5: A Different Hunt" (Series) Alfred Minnaar
"The "Big 5" is a term that was originally coined by big-game hunters in Africa to refer to the five most difficult and dangerous animals to hunt on foot. These animals were considered to be the most challenging to hunt due to their size, strength, and ferocity.
Over time, the term evolved to become a symbol of African wildlife, and today, the challenge has shifted from hunting to capturing their beauty through the lens of a camera. Photographing the Big 5, which includes African elephants, lions, leopards, buffalos, and rhinos, is now considered a thrilling and awe-inspiring experience for wildlife photographers. Capturing the Big 5 in their natural habitats requires patience, preparation, and an understanding of their behavior, making it a true test of a photographer's skills and passion for wildlife.
This particular series of photos was shot over a 3-month journey, over South Africa, through the wilds of Botswana, and up to the awe-inspiring Lower Zambezi National Park. The end result is a collection of images that not only showcase the beauty and majesty of the Big 5 but also preserve their legacy for future generations to appreciate and admire, showcasing what we are protecting."
"Starships" (Series) By Alexej Sachov
"You would think that these photos of alien ships were taken with the new James Webb Space Telescope - photos of a colony, a transporter, a researcher, and a shuttle. But it is not the case - the small Nemo gives you a hint about the true location!
You see mollusks in an open ocean 1 km from the coast taken early mornings underwater. Small particles and plankton play the role of stars."
"Give It All You Got" By Grace Fieselman
"A beautiful German Shepherd Dog putting in maximum effort to jump up and catch the stick."