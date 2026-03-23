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Memoirs give celebrities the chance to connect with their fans more deeply than an Instagram caption or X post ever could.

They’re also a clever way to capitalize on people’s appetite for gossip.

Some stars use their autobiographies to explain themselves after a public scandal, while others reveal messy stories about former co-stars to challenge their positive reputations.

Then there are those who spill juicy, little-known details about their relationships—or their exes’ bitter goodbyes.

From being pressured to play hide and seek at Tom Cruise’s mansion to being ghosted by one of the most famous singers of all time, here are some of the most surprising revelations detailed in celebrity memoirs.