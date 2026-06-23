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Bianca Censori Takes Up Baking In Raunchy Photo Shoot With Kanye After Controversial Milk-Drinking Music Video
Kanye feeding Bianca Censori during a controversial photo shoot with milk, stirring public discussion.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Bianca Censori Takes Up Baking In Raunchy Photo Shoot With Kanye After Controversial Milk-Drinking Music Video

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Bianca Censori seldom engages in activities that do not land her in the headlines, and she stayed true to form when she celebrated fashion photographer Gadir Rajab’s birthday over the weekend in Switzerland.

The Australian architect-turned-Kanye West’s wife appeared to take up baking in a series of bikini-clad photos shared from her friend’s celebration. Her husband also made a cameo, sensually feeding her a cherry from the top of a cake.

Highlights
  • Bianca Censori turned desserts into props for a bikini-clad photoshoot in Switzerland, with Kanye West making a cameo by feeding her a cherry from a cake.
  • The images surfaced days after Censori's appearance in West's controversial Gemini Season music video, which showed her milking a cow while scantily clad.
  • Despite intense speculation about Kanye West's influence over her image, Censori recently said her headline-grabbing fashion choices are a collaborative effort between them.

The couple’s antics came on the heels of controversy surrounding a music video for West’s 12th studio album, Bully, in which Censori provocatively milked a cow, followed by West feeding the dairy product to her, spilling some of it on her chest and abdomen.

“So gross. What is wrong with this world? Did the cow even consent to this?” a netizen reacted at the time.

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    Bianca Censori turned desserts into eye-catching props for a bikini-clad photoshoot alongside Kanye West

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    Bianca Censori in a raunchy photo shoot, taking a selfie.

    Image credits: biancacensori/Instagram

    Gadir Rajab, like Censori, hails from Australia

    The two have been collaborators for a long time, with the photographer capturing Censori for popular Australian streetwear label I.AM.GIA in 2022, the Yeezy Shades campaign in 2022–2023, the roller-skating photoshoot in Italy in 2025, and more.

    Rajab took to his Instagram Stories to share several revealing photos of Censori, thanking her for attending his birthday celebration.

    Bianca Censori poses in a raunchy photo shoot, wearing a black bodysuit.

    Image credits: Vanity Fair

    One image showed her in a blue two-piece bikini, featuring a cat-print bottom, standing beside a table adorned with two cakes and several cans of Diet Coke.

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    In another picture, Censori held one of the cakes as she posed in front of a grey wall.

    A third snap showed West at the party, feeding Censori a cake topper.

    Bianca Censori takes up baking in a raunchy photo shoot, holding a heart-shaped cake.

    Image credits: gadirrajab/Instagram

    With the pictures hitting social media, users rushed to note that something was “wrong with these two.”

    “They do this because people look. It’s all about, ‘Hey! Look at us! We are nuts,’” one said, while another echoed the sentiment, writing, “They both live for controversy.”

    “Sick couple,” a third remarked.

    A comment questioning Bianca Censori's raunchy photo shoot and attire.

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    A social media comment about Bianca Censori and Kanye's controversial photo shoot.

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    The conversation also strayed into accusations that West was forcing Censori to dress provocatively.

    “Her eyes always look like she’s screaming for help,” one said.

    A second sympathized with Censori, saying, “I feel sad for her,” while a third called her a “poor girl.”

    Bianca Censori refuted claims that Kanye West dictates her fashion choices

    Bianca Censori and Kanye West in a raunchy photo shoot, with Kanye adjusting Bianca's outfit.

    Image credits: gadirrajab/Instagram

    Censori addressed the speculation surrounding her revealing outfits during a February interview with Vanity Fair, explaining that her style is the result of a creative partnership with her husband.

    “I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do,” she said, adding, “My husband and I work on my outfits together, so it’s a collaboration.”

    Bianca Censori takes up baking in a raunchy photo shoot, holding a cherry next to cakes.

    Image credits: gadirrajab/Instagram

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    “It was never a case of me being told to do something,” Censori doubled down.

    She went on to draw a comparison to a late fashion icon, saying, “If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you advice or something?”

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    Screenshot of a comment: Modern day walking human trash bag.

    Screenshot of a comment about indecent exposure and rich privileges.

    Months later, as the music video for West’s Gemini Season dropped on June 8, featuring Censori dressed in lingerie while milking a cow in a mountainous setting, fans wondered whose idea it was.

    “Kanye has run out of ideas and now resorts to complete stupidity,” one accused, while another shared, “The song is trash, so he had to do something to hype it.”

    Bianca Censori in a controversial milk-drinking music video scene, sitting beside a cow.

    Image credits: marksaldana/Instagram

    A third, however, pointed out that Censori not only starred in the music video but also directed it, saying, “This probably means she came up with the concept herself lol.”

    “Two crazy minds in love,” another said in agreement.

    The couple was in Switzerland for the rapper’s now-canceled performance

    Kanye and Bianca Censori in a raunchy photo shoot, Kanye feeding Bianca milk, with a cow and mountains in the background.

    Image credits: marksaldana/Instagram

    West was scheduled to perform a show for Swiss football club FC Basel on an undisclosed date this month. However, the club canceled his appearance on April 18, citing his promotion of antisemitic ideas.

    The decision, according to the club’s statement, was made after they received an inquiry about their move to give West a platform. 

    A chat bubble with the text: I feel sad for her.

    A chat bubble with the text: He's behind all this.

    “FCB received an enquiry and considered it. After a thorough review, we have decided not to proceed with the project, as we cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform for the artist in question within this context,” a club spokesperson told Reuters.

    Kanye and Bianca Censori at a MusiCares Relief event, Kanye wearing sunglasses and a black outfit, Bianca in a fur coat.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    A day before the cancellation, a Polish stadium named Slaski said that it was canceling a planned concert by the rapper on the same grounds.

    That same month, Britain also blocked West from traveling there to headline a festival.

    On January 26, West blamed a four-month-long bipolar manic episode for his repeated public expressions of admiration for controversial WW2 figures. 

    “Why don’t the cops arrest him and her for indecent exposure,” a netizen asked

    A chat bubble with the text: Lmao 😂 doesn't EVERYONE already knows what her whole body looks like ?? 😂😂😂😂

    A social media comment on a Controversial photo shoot, stating, They do this because people look ,it's all about Hey ! Look At Us ! We Are Nuts.

    A social media comment on a Controversial photo shoot, stating, It's ironic her last name is Censori when nothing she wears is censored.

    A social media comment on a Controversial photo shoot, stating, They both live for controversy. They want the attention.

    A social media comment on a Controversial photo shoot, asking, Why doesn't the cops arrest her and him for indecent exposure

    A social media comment on a Controversial photo shoot, stating, We seen it ALL followed by multiple laughing emojis.

    A social media comment reading: Some people will do ANYTHING for attention, reacting to Bianca Censori photo shoot.

    A social media comment: Why is she doing this, regarding Bianca Censori photo shoot and music video.

    A social media comment: Great role model for his daughters, in response to Bianca Censori photo shoot.

    A social media comment: So..each to their own..thy shall not judge.., discussing Bianca Censori raunchy photo shoot.

    A social media comment: Lights are on but nobody's home, on Bianca Censori and Kanye's controversial photo shoot.

    Bianca Censori baking in a raunchy photo shoot with Kanye, after a controversial music video.

    Bianca Censori baking in a raunchy photo shoot with Kanye, after a controversial music video.

    Bianca Censori baking in a raunchy photo shoot with Kanye, after a controversial music video.

    Bianca Censori baking in a raunchy photo shoot with Kanye, after a controversial music video.

    Bianca Censori baking in a raunchy photo shoot with Kanye, after a controversial music video.

    A social media comment reading: Sick couple! with a nauseated emoji, referencing Bianca Censori and Kanye baking.

    A social media comment: I feel like this is some sort of call for help and no one is helping this woman.... about Bianca Censori.

    A social media comment: Erm when was the last time she wore clothes, discussing Bianca Censori.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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