Cats have the uncanny ability to get into the strangest of places. They've got a knack for wandering around. Often, you might never know where they've been. But sometimes, these stealthy animals unknowingly give away their game by leaving a little bit of evidence, in the form of perfect, little paw prints.

Whether they're pressed into a patch of fresh cement, smudged across the windscreen of a car, or painted onto your new linen pants, there's something heart-warming about discovering a tiny paw print in an unexpected place. So much so that there's an entire online community dedicated to sharing pics of kitty paw prints spotted in cute places.

Cat Was Here has no less than 69,000 members who congregate to purr over a collection of marks left by little feline feet. Some might make you laugh, while others could have you wondering where your own cat has been.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts from the page. And each answer the question, "Tell me a cat was here without telling me a cat was here" in the best way possible.

#1

Sausage Thief

Pan with melted cheese and a missing sausage alongside a clear cute cat paw print in the cheese surface.

JarvanIVPrez Report

You don't even have to like cats to find their little paw prints utterly cute. Unlike dogs, their tiny feet carry a certain elegance. They're dainty, mysterious, and somehow, always perfectly placed.

As we know, many cats do as they please. And this also means they go where they please. Some prefer to stay in the confines of their home. But others might surprise you with how far they can travel.

According to U.K. pet insurance company Petplan, the average cat's roaming distance is fairly small, at 40 to 200 meters from home. But research from the Zoological Society of London shows that some cats can cover an area of more than 25 acres when they go on their mysterious adventures.
    #2

    Himb On Timbs

    Tabby cat sitting on a tan boot with wet cat paw prints on the boot, showcasing cute cat paw prints.

    Plastic-Match-9265 Report

    #3

    Tried Painting The Stairs With A Cat In The House…

    Cat paw prints visible on a partially painted floor and stair, showing cute cat paw prints in home renovation.

    emclipse Report

    Petplan notes that cats living in rural areas tend to roam the most, especially when they’re young, unneutered males. While cats in urban areas typically stay closer to home, often having to share their territory with other cats.

    "To avoid conflict, these cats might only visit certain areas at specific times to reduce the chances of running into other cats with overlapping territories," adds the site.
    #4

    Moved Into A 160 Year Old Loft And Found Kitty Paw Prints In The Masonry

    Imprinted cat paw prints on a rustic brick wall showcasing cute cat paw details in textured red bricks.

    SmashAngle Report

    #5

    Cat Paws In A Book

    Ancient cat paw prints on clay and old manuscript showing cute cat paw prints from history.

    dumbass_777 Report

    #6

    I Lost My Boy Almost 10 Years Ago, But His Paw Print Will Always Be Here🫶🏻

    White cat paw next to cute cat paw prints imprinted on a concrete surface in sunlight.

    CAlberteMe Report

    The experts from pet tracking device company Tractive explain that a cat’s territory is the area that it will defend against intruders. These would most likely be other neighborhood cats, dogs, or wildlife.

    "A cat’s range includes all the places that it travels to. So, if your cat is allowed to roam freely outdoors, their territory may be your backyard," notes that site, adding that your cat's range may include your backyard, a few neighboring yards, and a local park, too.
    #7

    Cat From Long Ago

    Imprinted cute cat paw prints on worn brick tiles showing clear details of feline footprints on outdoor flooring.

    200 year old French farmhouse kitchen floor tile, no doubt their descendants are still roaming around the village.

    theintrepidboiler Report

    #8

    Prints In My Mom's Adobe Steps

    Cat paw prints embedded in brown steps with decorative tiles, showing cute cat paw prints on textured surfaces.

    Drudenkreusz Report

    #9

    My Boy Visited His Grandparents Over The Weekend. Just Got This

    Toilet paper roll with cute cat paw prints pressed into the top, showing adorable cat paw print marks.

    Brian5367On Report

    A cat's territory is divided into different categories and they vary depending on the animal's indoor or outdoor lifestyle. "A core territory is a place where cats feel safe and secure. Activities like sleeping or toileting, when a cat is vulnerable to attack, usually take place in this core territory," explains Tractive.

    A hunting territory takes a domestic cat further. This is where the cat hunts or searches for "gifts" for you, like mice, birds, and the other creatures they love to bring home or eat.

    "Shared or common territories are places that your cat is OK sharing with others. Including people, other cats, dogs, or other pets," notes the Tractive site. "An example of a shared territory could be your living room or your garden, where the whole family, including pets, hangs out together."

    #10

    "Nope", A Novel By Cat

    Single cute cat paw print visible in fresh snow near a doorstep, highlighting adorable cat paw prints in winter.

    NoCitron6835 Report

    #11

    When The Paw Fits The Crime…

    Close-up of a hand holding a yellow cookie with an imprint of a cat paw print, next to a cat's paw pressing on a similar cookie.

    CupcakeKim Report

    #12

    Slippery, No Doubt

    Multiple cute cat paw prints visible in snow covering a concrete surface with tire marks nearby.

    No-Mathematician7760 Report

    #13

    Pie Prints

    Cat paw prints visible on a pumpkin pie surface with a slice removed, showcasing cute cat paw prints on dessert.

    Orange_Owl01 Report

    #14

    Brownies Cooling On The Countertop

    Chocolate brownie with a clear cat paw print embedded in the center, showing cute cat paw prints on baked goods.

    superkek09 Report

    #15

    Cat Was Here- And Then It Wasn't

    Cat paw prints visible on a dusty orange car window with faint hand and animal shapes drawn in the dust.

    Capital-Gap8363 Report

    #16

    Three Beans In Resin I Left To Set, And The Innocent-Looking Culprit

    Left side showing cat paw prints in soft surface next to a fluffy cat with blue eyes sitting on a carpet indoors.

    sleepytealeaf_art Report

    #17

    He Turned My Jacket Into Blue’s Clues……

    Left image shows a turquoise cat paw print on denim jeans, right image shows a ginger and white cat sleeping curled up.

    Imaginary-Ostrich515 Report

    #18

    I Have Been Chosen

    A close-up of a cat paw print mark on skin near a white cat’s paw resting on a dark wooden surface.

    No-Zone-3429 Report

    #19

    The Crime And The Criminal!

    Dark shirt with cute cat paw prints on the left side paired with a tabby cat sitting on a bed on the right side.

    Brand new shirt. Placed it on the bed to pull the tags off. Went to get something to cut the string tag holder off and came back to this. - it’s so dusty b/c we had a water heater failure/flood and we are mid construction r/n. Floors down to concrete and the drywall guys were just here the day before making a ton of dust.

    Toxic_Gecko Report

    #20

    I Made Lemon Bars Last Week. Came Back To Cut Them, And

    Baked dessert with cute cat paw prints imprinted on the surface in a foil-lined baking pan.

    Not sure which of my three kitties it was though. Based on personality, my orange dumba*s. Based on size, probably not him

    SignificantTriangle Report

    #21

    So I Made This Bird Bath, However Coco-Hannibal Had His Own Plans With It. At Least The Birds Got A Fair Warning…

    Black and white cat sitting by a table with pottery featuring cute cat paw prints on a leaf-shaped mold.

    -llCerberus- Report

    #22

    Two Hours Spent Making Scratch, Old School, Limoncello Fudge - Gone 10 Minutes To Take My Son To Work While It Cooled

    Cat paw prints pressed into yellow batter on parchment paper in a baking pan on a granite countertop.

    VintageLilly317 Report

    #23

    Across The Ages

    Ancient cat paw prints on Harappan and Roman bricks plus inky cat paw marks on 15th-century manuscript text.

    timotaka9 Report

    #24

    Had A Sample Of Bacon Grease

    Pancake batter cooking in a pan with a clear cute cat paw print shape in the batter near the edge.

    Friedchicken96 Report

    #25

    When You Get Locked Out And The Cat Comes Along For The Hell Of It

    Cat paw prints next to human footprints on a snowy wooden porch creating a charming pattern.

    trimix4work Report

    #26

    The Art...and The Artist

    Close-up of cute cat paw prints on cracked surface and a brown tabby cat with green eyes resting on a patterned blanket.

    Made a pan of brownies and I woke up to this. Yes, those are telltale white furs in the pawprints, pretty much incriminating one of my four cats in particular. Don't worry, no kitties actually consumed chocolate, though I'm sure the warm brownie was a little foot spa for her feet. 

    Ok_Minimum_5962 Report

    #27

    The Finishing Touch

    Unfinished clay bowl showing cute cat paw prints at the bottom, highlighting adorable cat paw prints in pottery.

    hypoxiate Report

    #28

    I Was Ignoring Him So He Got My Attention

    Pink macarons cooling on a mat, with one cracked piece disrupting the neat rows, showing cute cat paw prints humor concept.

    ParticularSupport598 Report

    #29

    Lots Of Cats

    Snow-covered steps with multiple cute cat paw prints scattered across the surface in various directions.

    Capable_Natural_4747 Report

    #30

    Thanks Ziggy

    Close-up of a cute cat paw print in blue and pink paint on a textured, pastel-colored surface.

    Fickle_Grapefruit938 Report

    #31

    Kitchen Exploration 🤨

    Baked dessert with cute cat paw prints in the crust, and a relaxed cat being petted by a person.

    gabbbyyg Report

    #32

    Seems Aggressively Deep

    Cat paw prints pressed into soft butter on a wooden surface showcasing cute cat paw prints detail.

    upsidedownchick Report

    #33

    Might Be Hard To Spot, But Our Cats Had The Same Route Everyday. This Picture A Month After The Last On Passed Away

    Worn grass and muddy patches with cat paw prints visible, showing nature and patterns of cat paw prints outdoors.

    itsbananatime Report

    #34

    Artist Was Here

    Blue sky with cute cat paw prints above a mountain landscape painted with soft pastel colors.

    NonPlayableCat Report

    #35

    Hmmm

    Cat paw prints visible on a dusty vinyl record, with a curious cat sitting nearby in a cozy room.

    sacrilegiousmunchlax Report

    #36

    Toe Beans But They Are In My Mashed Potatoes 🤦

    Mashed potatoes with a clear cat paw print showing toe beans, illustrating cute cat paw prints on food.

    CazzyXx92 Report

    #37

    In Keeping With Today's Concrete Theme...(From Another Sub)

    Cat paw prints imprinted in fresh concrete leading toward a sliding glass door at night.

    trimix4work Report

    #38

    No Step! 🐾⛳️💚

    Cat paw prints scattered on a dusty surface labeled No Step on a green vehicle, showing cute cat paw prints.

    BeastModeRhino Report

    #39

    The Ground In Istanbul (Of Course)

    Cat paw prints embedded in cracked concrete pavement under dim lighting at night.

    silveretoile Report

    #40

    This Sub Was Suggested

    Frozen meat with cute cat paw prints visible on the surface, highlighting adorable cat paw prints on frozen food.

    beerwinevodka Report

    #41

    She Left Her Mark!

    Red cat paw print on a partially painted white wall showing cute cat paw prints with a textured background.

    Found this masterpiece in the primer when we were repainting our dining room 🐾

    TheSweaterThief Report

    #42

    The Brick Wall Of My Apartment Has Cat Prints On It

    Close-up of cute cat paw prints embedded in aged brick wall, showing natural and charming feline impressions.

    SweetSoja Report

    #43

    These Bricks At My Airbnb

    Close-up of cute cat paw prints embedded in reddish-brown bricks, showing detailed textures and patterns.

    trio_1012 Report

    #44

    Stepped Outside And Immediately Regretted It

    Cat paw prints visible on snow-covered wooden bench outside a window, showing cute feline footprints.

    Rice_specialist1 Report

    #45

    Someone Ignored The Wet Paint Sign Upstairs

    Cat paw prints in white paint leading up and down dark indoor stairs, showing cute cat paw prints pattern.

    Mammoth_Egg_3885 Report

    #46

    This Is Where She Paused And Contemplated Her Life Choices

    Cat paw prints on fresh snow near a stick and dried leaves, showing cute patterns in a winter setting.

    annrkea Report

    #47

    Nope

    Cat paw prints visible in fresh snow near a house entrance, showing cute cat paw prints pattern outdoors.

    Rhueh Report

    #48

    We Had Our Porch Done

    Fresh concrete slab with numerous cute cat paw prints scattered across the surface in an outdoor area.

    Thehoopening Report

    #49

    Brand New Sliding Glass Door

    Close-up of cute cat paw prints on glass door with a fluffy white cat sitting outside in the sunlight.

    supershinythings Report

    #50

    My Cat Left A Perfect Paw Print In My Biscuit

    Round biscuit with a visible cute cat paw print pressed into its surface, placed on a white textured napkin.

    SirWaffleCuber Report

    #51

    I Have Now Realised That My Cat Knows How To Open Sliding Doors

    Left side shows cute cat paw prints in snow, right side features a fluffy cat with dark face and ears indoors.

    FishAndMenFearMe Report

    #52

    She Fell Asleep On Me

    Faded cat paw print on skin showing a cute and subtle imprint of a cat paw print pattern.

    Satcgal33 Report

    #53

    Saw This On The Sidewalk While Talking A Walk On Vacation

    Multiple cute cat paw prints scattered across a rough concrete surface in an outdoor setting.

    blueberryfieldss Report

    #54

    Didn't Last Long In The Snow

    Cat paw prints visible in fresh snow leading away from a doorway on a snowy outdoor surface.

    stutesy Report

    #55

    My Cat Left Her Footprints On My Leg

    Faint cat paw prints imprinted on human skin showing cute cat paw prints in a close-up view on a light background.

    EVERsin43 Report

    He Spilled Paint And Then Walked Across The House (Through 4 Rooms)

    White cat paw prints on a wooden surface and a close-up of a cat paw held by a person's hand.

    crotch-fruit_tree Report

    #57

    The Crime, And The Criminal 😾

    Cat paw prints in green paint on floor and rug next to a black and brown cat in a home setting.

    LEDrbg Report

    #58

    Was Helping Build A Brick Pizza Oven And Spotted These Little Toe Bean Prints!

    Cat paw prints on stacked orange bricks showing cute and natural feline traces in a rustic outdoor setting

    seamonstered Report

    #59

    Cat Helped Make Dinner

    Hand holding a half avocado with a partially removed pit, no visible cat paw prints in the image.

    AnxiousAltruist Report

    #60

    No, I Did Not Burn The Cats

    Faint cute cat paw prints visible on soot-stained bricks above a fireplace with burnt logs below.

    ijustdontgiveaf Report

    #61

    Literally Right As I Came Back From Grabbing A Wipe For My iPad

    Cat paw prints on a dusty tablet screen alongside black and white cats in a cluttered indoor setting.

    ConstructionDecon Report

    #62

    The Crime And The Criminal

    Black table with white cute cat paw prints on it and a tortoiseshell cat lying next to a gray stuffed bear toy.

    CompetitiveEast9082 Report

    #63

    Bit Frosty Today

    Faint cat paw prints on a blue cushion next to a black and white cat resting outside, showcasing cute cat paw prints.

    officialtheseus Report

    #64

    Many Cats Were Here

    Snow-covered steps and ground showing numerous cute cat paw prints scattered across the surface.

    VeryLuckyy Report

    #65

    Just Found This Sub, Finally People Who Will Understand Why I Took This Picture In Nafplio Last Year

    Small cat paw prints visible on rough concrete floor in an outdoor setting during low light conditions.

    JustUsetheDamnATM Report

    #66

    The Tile Outside My Apartment

    Close-up of cute cat paw prints embedded in concrete on a beige surface with a small dried leaf nearby.

    HauntedGhostAtoms Report

    #67

    Goddammit Peanut

    Brown cat looking at white textured canvas with cute cat paw prints on wooden floor indoors.

    gotpoopstains Report

    #68

    Who Could've Possibly Used My Laptop?

    Faint cat paw prints visible on a black laptop touchpad next to a colorful round sticker on a wooden surface.

    roccotheraccoon Report

    #69

    Who Made This Mess?

    Faded cat paw prints on dark floor near jackets and close-up of curious tabby cat with wide eyes indoors.

    abbie_keller Report

    #70

    Island Cat

    Cat paw prints in concrete and sand with a black and white cat peeking from behind a plant outdoors.

    Slothielothie Report

    #71

    Seems One Of My Girls Tried On My Flip Flops

    Worn sandals on wooden floor with a clear cute cat paw print on one sandal in close-up view.

    BeamerLED Report

    #72

    My Cat Doesn’t Read

    Wet cement with cute cat paw prints next to tiled floor marked with blue tape and no step warning.

    Duckybabees Report

    #73

    Concrete Evidence Of A Cat

    Cat paw prints on rough concrete surface showing cute and natural feline footprints in outdoor setting.

    HairRaid Report

    #74

    Car Walked On A Banana Peel Left Out Overnight

    Banana peel showing a faint pattern resembling cute cat paw prints on a granite countertop surface.

    almags1 Report

    #75

    Cat Was Here While Moving Furniture!

    Faint cat paw prints and a handprint on a dusty surface showing cute cat paw prints clearly.

    kitty21908 Report

    #76

    My Brother Left His Phone Out While Doing Something

    Cat paw print on a smudged phone screen resting on soft fur, highlighting cute cat paw prints details.

    KatnipDealer66 Report

    #77

    I Turned My Back For One Second…

    Pink clay sheet with cute cat paw prints next to a relaxed cream-colored cat lying on carpet indoors.

    Miss-Chaos-Theory Report

    #78

    Cats Were Partying Here~

    Black car hood covered in numerous cute cat paw prints in dust, showing playful feline activity overnight.

    ssknurt Report

    #79

    Caught In Act!

    Black cat standing on a bag with visible cute cat paw prints on a bed covered with pink blankets.

    mabiyusha Report

    #80

    Our Little Baker Cat Tried To Help With Pies

    Cat paw prints imprinted on rolled-out dough on a wooden surface next to a flour-dusted rolling pin.

    rubberducky1212 Report

    #81

    My Cat Was On My Food

    Toast with cheese showing a clear cat paw print melted into the cheese slice on a breakfast plate.

    Vall3y Report

    #82

    Purrsche Has Been Vandalized

    Two black cats walking on a black car hood, leaving cute cat paw prints all over the surface.

    anon Report

    #83

    On My New Kitchen Floor

    Orange cat sitting on carpet next to fresh cat paw prints in wet tile adhesive showing cute cat paw prints mischief.

    PR43T0R14N Report

    #84

    I Wish These Could Stay In My Couch Forever

    Gray couch cushions with several cute cat paw prints scattered, showing cats truly don’t care about the mess.

    laurelnicole13 Report

    #85

    Evidence Of Cat

    Cat paw prints visible on textured pink blanket and striped bedspread, showcasing cute cat paw prints on bedding surfaces.

    killykatt Report

    #86

    Accidentally Left Cat Scratcher On Patio In The Rain, Cat Left A Perfect Paw-Shaped Indentation

    Cat paw prints visible on a textured scratching pad beneath wooden furniture on a hardwood floor.

    steaksteaksteak26 Report

    #87

    Courtesy Of The Landlady's Little Floofer

    Faint cute cat paw prints visible on a dusty dark surface, showing a trail of small feline footprints.

    MetaphysicalEngineer Report

    #88

    Macaron Disaster

    Broken macaron shells with visible cat paw prints pressed into the delicate dessert texture on a baking mat.

    Snoo-45470 Report

    #89

    Spotted In The Sam’s Club Parking Lot

    Cat paw prints scattered across a black car hood, showcasing cute and playful feline patterns in an outdoor parking lot.

    OSUJillyBean Report

    #90

    My Lil Old Lady Loves My Bed

    Gray cat walking on carpet near visible cute cat paw prints on beige blanket, showing playful feline behavior indoors.

    Beedeebeedo Report

    #91

    Litter Dust Is A Snitch

    Cat paw prints scattered across a dusty black desk beside computer monitors and office supplies in a home workspace.

    prefetclez Report

    #92

    Kind Of Want To Make These Prints Permanent~

    Faint cute cat paw prints trail across the hood of a dark Tesla car parked beside a stone wall.

    ScholarPractical2481 Report

    #93

    Stopped For A Sit In The Snow

    Close-up of cute cat paw prints in the snow showing clear details of small feline footprints on a white snowy surface.

    chill_king_one Report

    #94

    “Helping” Clean Up My Spill

    Cat paw prints on white paper towels near a metal table leg on a wooden floor showing cute cat paw prints.

    amirabagira Report

    #95

    Cat Visit From When They Built My Garage 40 Years Ago

    Cat paw prints on a concrete surface showing cute tracks fading into the light, illustrating playful feline movements.

    gtjdub Report

    We Feed The Neighborhood Strays, They Leave Thank You Notes On The Hood Of My Car

    Blue car hood covered with multiple cute cat paw prints in a parking lot on a sunny day.

    weesnaw_jenkins Report

    #97

    Little Kitchen Witch

    Cat paw prints on a stainless steel dishwasher door showing cute and playful feline behavior in a kitchen setting.

    Savings_Count_6991 Report

    #98

    Cats Were Here To Inspect The Freshly Washed Sheets And Covers

    Bedspread with cute cat paw prints indented on the fabric, showcasing adorable cat paw marks on soft bedding.

    saturatedsilence Report

    #99

    Wet Cat Was Here

    Close-up of cute cat paw prints on patterned floor tiles alongside a curious black cat’s face in soft focus.

    lampcatfern Report

    #100

    Little Concrete Paws

    Close-up of cute cat paw prints embedded in sandy ground on a bright, textured surface outdoors.

    hellosunshine02 Report

    #101

    My Tripod Explored My Parents' Dining Table

    Shiny wooden table with multiple cute cat paw prints scattered across the surface near a textured pouch.

    very-strange Report

    #102

    Someone Has Been Drinking Out Of My Water Cup

    Faint cat paw print on a dark fabric next to a clear glass on a wooden table showing cute cat paw prints.

    lucylr Report

    #103

    Cat Was—is Still Here

    Tabby cat resting on a bed with visible cute cat paw prints on the white bedspread nearby.

    cristinawithacbutnoh Report

    #104

    Cat Was On My Workshop

    Light wooden plank with several cute cat paw prints along its surface, resting on a workbench outdoors.

    Immediate_Still4818 Report

    #105

    Somebody Was On My Desk…

    Cat paw prints in white dust trail across a black patterned mouse pad beside a computer mouse and light bulb box.

    BensOnTheRadio Report

    #106

    Found Car Like This In Rural Maine This Morning

    Black car hood and windshield marked with numerous cute cat paw prints in a sunny outdoor setting.

    kappy2319 Report

    #107

    Looks Like The Glass Was A Little Slick

    Faint cute cat paw prints trailing on dusty red car hood and rear windshield glass.

    ChelsieTerezHultz Report

    #108

    Day 3 Of My Kitchen Renovation

    Imprinted cute cat paw prints on a freshly plastered white wall near a wooden frame and dark mesh screen.

    lilmimosa Report

    #109

    Immediately After Cleaning The Kitchen…

    Faint cute cat paw prints visible on a stainless steel sink surface, showcasing adorable feline marks.

    shortlegs99 Report

    #110

    Cat Was Curious About My Printing Ink

    Two images showing cute cat paw prints on different surfaces, highlighting adorable and curious cat moments.

    lkz665 Report

    #111

    No, Little One, They Do Not Fit You!

    Cat paw prints visible on the insole of a navy blue sandal placed on a wooden floor next to a blue box.

    Toxic_Gecko Report

    #112

    Cat Was Literally Just Taking That Trail

    Cat paw prints in snow on ground and wooden plank, showing cute cat paw prints in a winter outdoor setting.

    Shoddy_Donkey_9216 Report

    #113

    I Wonder Who Played With The Printer Ink And Then Stepped On Top Of The Microwave

    Blue cat paw prints scattered on a white microwave showing cute cat paw prints indoors.

    RxR2020 Report

    #114

    A Few Years Ago My House Was Painted On The Outside, Someone Jumped Up Onto The Window Sill Before The Paint Had A Chance To Dry

    Black cat paw print on a rough, light-colored textured surface showing cute cat paw prints detail.

    Unusual_Resident_784 Report

    #115

    Burmese Kitten V's Puff Pastry

    Cat paw prints pressed into soft clay slabs laid out on a table, showcasing cute cat paw prints in detail.

    peyotefancier6566 Report

    #116

    Cat Was On A Medieval Manuscript

    Faint cute cat paw prints on an ancient manuscript page, blending history with feline charm.

    farfromhome9 Report

