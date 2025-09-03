ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have the uncanny ability to get into the strangest of places. They've got a knack for wandering around. Often, you might never know where they've been. But sometimes, these stealthy animals unknowingly give away their game by leaving a little bit of evidence, in the form of perfect, little paw prints.

Whether they're pressed into a patch of fresh cement, smudged across the windscreen of a car, or painted onto your new linen pants, there's something heart-warming about discovering a tiny paw print in an unexpected place. So much so that there's an entire online community dedicated to sharing pics of kitty paw prints spotted in cute places.

Cat Was Here has no less than 69,000 members who congregate to purr over a collection of marks left by little feline feet. Some might make you laugh, while others could have you wondering where your own cat has been.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts from the page. And each answer the question, "Tell me a cat was here without telling me a cat was here" in the best way possible.