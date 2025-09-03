116 Cute Cat Paw Prints That Prove Cats Truly Don’t Care And Never Did
Cats have the uncanny ability to get into the strangest of places. They've got a knack for wandering around. Often, you might never know where they've been. But sometimes, these stealthy animals unknowingly give away their game by leaving a little bit of evidence, in the form of perfect, little paw prints.
Whether they're pressed into a patch of fresh cement, smudged across the windscreen of a car, or painted onto your new linen pants, there's something heart-warming about discovering a tiny paw print in an unexpected place. So much so that there's an entire online community dedicated to sharing pics of kitty paw prints spotted in cute places.
Cat Was Here has no less than 69,000 members who congregate to purr over a collection of marks left by little feline feet. Some might make you laugh, while others could have you wondering where your own cat has been.
Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts from the page. And each answer the question, "Tell me a cat was here without telling me a cat was here" in the best way possible.
You don't even have to like cats to find their little paw prints utterly cute. Unlike dogs, their tiny feet carry a certain elegance. They're dainty, mysterious, and somehow, always perfectly placed.
As we know, many cats do as they please. And this also means they go where they please. Some prefer to stay in the confines of their home. But others might surprise you with how far they can travel.
According to U.K. pet insurance company Petplan, the average cat's roaming distance is fairly small, at 40 to 200 meters from home. But research from the Zoological Society of London shows that some cats can cover an area of more than 25 acres when they go on their mysterious adventures.
Himb On Timbs
Tried Painting The Stairs With A Cat In The House…
Petplan notes that cats living in rural areas tend to roam the most, especially when they’re young, unneutered males. While cats in urban areas typically stay closer to home, often having to share their territory with other cats.
"To avoid conflict, these cats might only visit certain areas at specific times to reduce the chances of running into other cats with overlapping territories," adds the site.
Moved Into A 160 Year Old Loft And Found Kitty Paw Prints In The Masonry
Cat Paws In A Book
I Lost My Boy Almost 10 Years Ago, But His Paw Print Will Always Be Here🫶🏻
The experts from pet tracking device company Tractive explain that a cat’s territory is the area that it will defend against intruders. These would most likely be other neighborhood cats, dogs, or wildlife.
"A cat’s range includes all the places that it travels to. So, if your cat is allowed to roam freely outdoors, their territory may be your backyard," notes that site, adding that your cat's range may include your backyard, a few neighboring yards, and a local park, too.
Cat From Long Ago
200 year old French farmhouse kitchen floor tile, no doubt their descendants are still roaming around the village.
Prints In My Mom's Adobe Steps
My Boy Visited His Grandparents Over The Weekend. Just Got This
A cat's territory is divided into different categories and they vary depending on the animal's indoor or outdoor lifestyle. "A core territory is a place where cats feel safe and secure. Activities like sleeping or toileting, when a cat is vulnerable to attack, usually take place in this core territory," explains Tractive.
A hunting territory takes a domestic cat further. This is where the cat hunts or searches for "gifts" for you, like mice, birds, and the other creatures they love to bring home or eat.
"Shared or common territories are places that your cat is OK sharing with others. Including people, other cats, dogs, or other pets," notes the Tractive site. "An example of a shared territory could be your living room or your garden, where the whole family, including pets, hangs out together."
"Nope", A Novel By Cat
When The Paw Fits The Crime…
Slippery, No Doubt
Pie Prints
Brownies Cooling On The Countertop
Cat Was Here- And Then It Wasn't
Three Beans In Resin I Left To Set, And The Innocent-Looking Culprit
He Turned My Jacket Into Blue’s Clues……
I Have Been Chosen
The Crime And The Criminal!
Brand new shirt. Placed it on the bed to pull the tags off. Went to get something to cut the string tag holder off and came back to this. - it’s so dusty b/c we had a water heater failure/flood and we are mid construction r/n. Floors down to concrete and the drywall guys were just here the day before making a ton of dust.
I Made Lemon Bars Last Week. Came Back To Cut Them, And
Not sure which of my three kitties it was though. Based on personality, my orange dumba*s. Based on size, probably not him
So I Made This Bird Bath, However Coco-Hannibal Had His Own Plans With It. At Least The Birds Got A Fair Warning…
Two Hours Spent Making Scratch, Old School, Limoncello Fudge - Gone 10 Minutes To Take My Son To Work While It Cooled
Across The Ages
Had A Sample Of Bacon Grease
When You Get Locked Out And The Cat Comes Along For The Hell Of It
The Art...and The Artist
Made a pan of brownies and I woke up to this. Yes, those are telltale white furs in the pawprints, pretty much incriminating one of my four cats in particular. Don't worry, no kitties actually consumed chocolate, though I'm sure the warm brownie was a little foot spa for her feet.
The Finishing Touch
I Was Ignoring Him So He Got My Attention
Lots Of Cats
Thanks Ziggy
Kitchen Exploration 🤨
Seems Aggressively Deep
Might Be Hard To Spot, But Our Cats Had The Same Route Everyday. This Picture A Month After The Last On Passed Away
Artist Was Here
Hmmm
Toe Beans But They Are In My Mashed Potatoes 🤦
In Keeping With Today's Concrete Theme...(From Another Sub)
No Step! 🐾⛳️💚
The Ground In Istanbul (Of Course)
This Sub Was Suggested
She Left Her Mark!
Found this masterpiece in the primer when we were repainting our dining room 🐾
The Brick Wall Of My Apartment Has Cat Prints On It
These Bricks At My Airbnb
Stepped Outside And Immediately Regretted It
Someone Ignored The Wet Paint Sign Upstairs
This Is Where She Paused And Contemplated Her Life Choices
Nope
We Had Our Porch Done
Brand New Sliding Glass Door
My Cat Left A Perfect Paw Print In My Biscuit
I Have Now Realised That My Cat Knows How To Open Sliding Doors
She Fell Asleep On Me
Saw This On The Sidewalk While Talking A Walk On Vacation
Didn't Last Long In The Snow
My Cat Left Her Footprints On My Leg
He Spilled Paint And Then Walked Across The House (Through 4 Rooms)
The Crime, And The Criminal 😾
Was Helping Build A Brick Pizza Oven And Spotted These Little Toe Bean Prints!
Cat Helped Make Dinner
No, I Did Not Burn The Cats
Literally Right As I Came Back From Grabbing A Wipe For My iPad
The Crime And The Criminal
Bit Frosty Today
Many Cats Were Here
Just Found This Sub, Finally People Who Will Understand Why I Took This Picture In Nafplio Last Year
The Tile Outside My Apartment
Goddammit Peanut
Who Could've Possibly Used My Laptop?
Who Made This Mess?
Island Cat
Seems One Of My Girls Tried On My Flip Flops
My Cat Doesn’t Read
Concrete Evidence Of A Cat
Car Walked On A Banana Peel Left Out Overnight
Pray tell, why did you have a banana peel left out overnight..?? I could only imagine the fruit flies! 💀
Cat Was Here While Moving Furniture!
My Brother Left His Phone Out While Doing Something
I Turned My Back For One Second…
Cats Were Partying Here~
They don't approve of that vehicle and were trying to hide it out of embarrassment
Caught In Act!
Our Little Baker Cat Tried To Help With Pies
My Cat Was On My Food
Purrsche Has Been Vandalized
On My New Kitchen Floor
I Wish These Could Stay In My Couch Forever
Evidence Of Cat
Accidentally Left Cat Scratcher On Patio In The Rain, Cat Left A Perfect Paw-Shaped Indentation
I have several of those scratchers and my two and a half love them!
Courtesy Of The Landlady's Little Floofer
Macaron Disaster
Spotted In The Sam’s Club Parking Lot
My Lil Old Lady Loves My Bed
Litter Dust Is A Snitch
Kind Of Want To Make These Prints Permanent~
Might be the *only* way to ever make that car worth looking at