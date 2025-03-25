ADVERTISEMENT

If your life feels empty, maybe you’re just experiencing a deficit of cows! Worry no more as One Cow A Day is here to fix that with hilarious illustrations guaranteed to cheer you up.

Despite being terrified of cows, the artist behind the work faced their fear head-on and transformed it into something others can relate to. In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist wrote: “I just hope my cows give people a little break from reality, something to giggle over, even if it’s just for the three seconds they see it on their feed. If I can make someone’s day a tiny bit better, that’s a huge win.”

Without further delay, it’s time to restore your cow parameters to normal levels by scrolling down and exploring these quirky illustrations.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | onecowaday.com | ko-fi.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Illustration of cows in funny situations against a pink background, featuring a playful cow choosing theme.

onecowaday Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

We continued the interview with the artist, where they shared more about their background.

“So I’ve always been super creative. Art has been a big part of my life and I loved drawing as a kid. I then even studied photography and video at uni, but during the pandemic, I pivoted into a social media career. Funnily enough, I’ve now found a way to combine art and social. 

One day, I had a bit too much free time, and that’s how the cows were born. It was such an impulsive decision that only about 10 minutes passed between coming up with the idea and launching @onecowaday on Instagram. That still makes me laugh because I had no grand plan, just a silly little idea that took off.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Cow artist painting a smiley face on canvas, wearing a red beret.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cartoon cows in funny birthday scene wearing party hats.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We were also curious to know what initially drew the artist to the world of artistry.

    They wrote: “Art has always been my outlet. It’s how I process emotions, and for a long time, the cows were just for me. I’d go about my day, reflect on how I was feeling, and then draw a cow that captured that mood. It became a way to make sense of life but in a lighthearted and silly way.

    I think eventually other people were also able to relate or find some escapism in my humor, which is why my audience grew so much.”
    #4

    Cow illustration in a red emergency box labeled "In Case of Emergency, Break Glass."

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Cartoon cows with a toy duck, illustrating a humorous cow situation and showcasing funny cow content.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Most of the ideas for these illustrations are inspired by the artist's personal life, but over time, they were also influenced by their audience and friends. 

    The artist wrote: “Sometimes, though, inspiration comes up at the most random moments. Like when I’m eating breakfast and suddenly think, “Y’know what would be funny?” That’s exactly how "Pick a Cow, Any Cow” happened, and now it has over 10 million views, which still blows my mind.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cartoon cow looks in mirror, sees reflection wearing party hat and glasses. Cow content illustration.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cartoon cow in a funny situation with a large pickle, showcasing humorous cow content.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for the essence behind these illustrations, the artist commented: “I mean, it’s cows first and foremost. I’ve just kind of… humanized them. They’re relatable, silly, and a little unhinged at times."
    #8

    Cartoon cow humorously admires itself in a mirror, expressing self-love.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny illustration of a cow lying upside down with text: "I am: Single, Taken, Just a Cow" with a check mark next to "Just a Cow."

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Illustrated pyramid of needs prioritizing cows, snacks, and water on a blue background.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cartoon cow dressed as the tooth fairy, depicting a funny cow situation with a tooth-themed blanket.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon cow wearing cowboy hat and boots, humorously labeled "reverse cowboy," illustrating funny cow content.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Illustration of a cow in a toy box labeled "Barbeef" on a pink background, blending humor with cow content.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cartoon cows in a circle, humorously captioned as "The Cowcil is deciding your fate," illustrating funny cow situations.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Illustrated cow peeking out of a pumpkin spice latte cup with pumpkins, highlighting funny cow content.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon cow labeled as a dog with funny text; humorous cow illustration.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Cute cow illustration with a blue beret holding a baguette on a red background.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Cartoon cow in yellow mug with "I thought you said milk, no sugar" text, illustrating funny cow situation.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cow in a humorous kissing booth illustration, offering playful cow content.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cow illustration in a funny situation: dressed in boots and a helmet for "Sassy Sunday" on a yellow background.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Cartoon cow in a funny scene, wrapped in a strap with text "Well, I got too silly" on a blue background.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Cow in a witch hat flying on a broomstick against a starry night sky.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Illustration of cows in funny situations, one contemplating mooing and the other with a bee, on a blue background.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Illustration of cows humorously depicted as bread, toaster insert, and croissant-themed, fulfilling cow content needs.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Illustrated cow humorously dressed in leopard and zebra print against a red background.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Cows in humorous disguise for Halloween, interacting with a pig dressed in costume.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Illustration of a cow in a spacesuit, floating in space, adding humor to cow content.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Cartoon cow with a curious expression asks a humorous question, adding a playful touch to cow illustrations.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Illustration of cows in a heart-shaped frame with striped background, showcasing funny cow content.

    onecowaday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!