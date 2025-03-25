Artist Illustrates Cows In Funny Situations, Meeting Your Daily Need For Cow Content (29 Pics)Interview With Artist
If your life feels empty, maybe you’re just experiencing a deficit of cows! Worry no more as One Cow A Day is here to fix that with hilarious illustrations guaranteed to cheer you up.
Despite being terrified of cows, the artist behind the work faced their fear head-on and transformed it into something others can relate to. In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist wrote: “I just hope my cows give people a little break from reality, something to giggle over, even if it’s just for the three seconds they see it on their feed. If I can make someone’s day a tiny bit better, that’s a huge win.”
Without further delay, it’s time to restore your cow parameters to normal levels by scrolling down and exploring these quirky illustrations.
We continued the interview with the artist, where they shared more about their background.
“So I’ve always been super creative. Art has been a big part of my life and I loved drawing as a kid. I then even studied photography and video at uni, but during the pandemic, I pivoted into a social media career. Funnily enough, I’ve now found a way to combine art and social.
One day, I had a bit too much free time, and that’s how the cows were born. It was such an impulsive decision that only about 10 minutes passed between coming up with the idea and launching @onecowaday on Instagram. That still makes me laugh because I had no grand plan, just a silly little idea that took off.”
We were also curious to know what initially drew the artist to the world of artistry.
They wrote: “Art has always been my outlet. It’s how I process emotions, and for a long time, the cows were just for me. I’d go about my day, reflect on how I was feeling, and then draw a cow that captured that mood. It became a way to make sense of life but in a lighthearted and silly way.
I think eventually other people were also able to relate or find some escapism in my humor, which is why my audience grew so much.”
Most of the ideas for these illustrations are inspired by the artist's personal life, but over time, they were also influenced by their audience and friends.
The artist wrote: “Sometimes, though, inspiration comes up at the most random moments. Like when I’m eating breakfast and suddenly think, “Y’know what would be funny?” That’s exactly how "Pick a Cow, Any Cow” happened, and now it has over 10 million views, which still blows my mind.”
As for the essence behind these illustrations, the artist commented: “I mean, it’s cows first and foremost. I’ve just kind of… humanized them. They’re relatable, silly, and a little unhinged at times."