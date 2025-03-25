ADVERTISEMENT

If your life feels empty, maybe you’re just experiencing a deficit of cows! Worry no more as One Cow A Day is here to fix that with hilarious illustrations guaranteed to cheer you up.

Despite being terrified of cows, the artist behind the work faced their fear head-on and transformed it into something others can relate to. In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist wrote: “I just hope my cows give people a little break from reality, something to giggle over, even if it’s just for the three seconds they see it on their feed. If I can make someone’s day a tiny bit better, that’s a huge win.”

Without further delay, it’s time to restore your cow parameters to normal levels by scrolling down and exploring these quirky illustrations.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | onecowaday.com | ko-fi.com