Have you ever wondered why you can easily pick out certain celebrities from a lineup, even when their faces are blurred? That’s because some of them have their own signature aesthetic. While this seems like an easy feat, becoming a fashion legend that everyone else aspires to be is quite the challenge, and only a select few can pull it off. Whether they’re an Old Hollywood A-lister or one of today’s biggest stars, they all have one thing in common: they’re recognizable at just one glance. In this list, we’ll be walking you through 32 of the world’s biggest style icons who helped shape and continue to influence fashion as we know it today.