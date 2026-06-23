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‘Superman’ Star Forced To Intervene After Milly Alcock’s Disturbing ‘Supergirl’ Red Carpet Moment Goes Viral
Milly Alcock at the Supergirl red carpet, in a black dress, with a Superman poster behind her and a man intervening.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘Superman’ Star Forced To Intervene After Milly Alcock’s Disturbing ‘Supergirl’ Red Carpet Moment Goes Viral

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pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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David Corenswet is being hailed as real-life Superman after a viral moment with Supergirl star Milly Alcock left fans in awe. 

A clip from the DCU film’s New York City premiere quickly spread online, with many viewers praising Corenswet’s response to an unexpected red-carpet moment and comparing him to his iconic superhero character.

Highlights
  • A viral clip from the Supergirl premiere sparked intense debate across social media.
  • Fans are divided over a red-carpet interaction involving lead actress Milly Alcock.
  • Superman actor David Corenswet's response drew widespread praise online.

As the footage circulated on X, many fans expressed concern over how Alcock was treated on the red carpet.

RELATED:

    Milly Alcock’s viral Supergirl red carpet moment triggers heated debate

    Superman star David Corenswet intervenes at a Supergirl red carpet moment with Milly Alcock.

    Image credits: David Jon/Getty Images

    On June 22, DC Studios’ Supergirl held its world premiere in New York City, attended by lead actress Milly Alcock and several cast members. 

    The 26-year-old Australian actress debuted as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in 2025’s Superman, starring David Corenswet in the lead role. Corenswet, 32, reprises his role in the upcoming film and attended the premiere.

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    Superman star David Corenswet intervenes at a Supergirl red carpet moment with Milly Alcock.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    A clip featuring the on-screen cousins from the red carpet has gone viral, garnering more than 3 million views on X. In the clip, Alcock was seen speaking with Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult when a photographer appears to reach toward the House of the Dragon alum.

    After noticing the photographer make contact with Alcock, Corenswet stepped in and redirected the interaction. The footage quickly divided opinion online, with users debating whether the photographer’s actions were inappropriate.

    “Why tf would you put your hands on an actress at their movie premiere as a photographer?” one fan asked.

    Fans hail David Corenswet as real-life Superman for defending Milly Alcock

    Superman star David Corenswet intervenes at a Supergirl red carpet moment with Milly Alcock.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

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    Following the incident, many fans praised Corenswet for stepping in on his co-star’s behalf. On X, users compared his actions to those of his on-screen character, calling him a “real-life Superman.”

    “The fact that this happened at all because paps don’t understand the simple concept of consent,” one person wrote.

    Superman star David Corenswet intervenes at a Supergirl red carpet moment with Milly Alcock.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

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    A second commented, “Do not touch actors, it’s that simple. David Corenswet stepped up.”

    “That’s our Superman,” a third user added. 

    Fans also described the moment as uncomfortable and argued that the photographer should have sought permission before making physical contact with the actress.

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    However, some found the interaction harmless and defended the photographer, claiming he was simply doing his job. A few also criticized Corenswet’s reaction, describing it as performative and unnecessary. 

    One person said, “He barely touched her. What a massive overreaction.”

    “The amount of men defending the photographer is unsurprising, but still disappointing,” another fired back. 

    Milly Alcock continues to face online criticism as Supergirl hits theaters 

    Milly Alcock at a Supergirl red carpet moment with Superman branding.

    Image credits: David Jon/Getty Images

    While many fans defended Alcock following the red-carpet incident, others continued to criticize the actress for her appearance and public comments.

    During the event, Alcock remarked that her character was “objectively” stronger than Superman, sparking backlash from some social media users.

    Reacting to her comments, one user wrote, “Every angle of her face is terrifying.”

    “What an odd-looking woman,” another stated.

    Superman star David Corenswet, Milly Alcock (Supergirl), Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult at the red carpet event.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

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    Alcock previously faced backlash after discussing online trolls, drawing criticism from former Superman actor Dean Cain. The actress was also accused of alienating the film’s core audience with her views on male fans. 

    Some commentators have argued that Alcock’s public controversies may have contributed to concerns surrounding the film’s box-office projections. Early reactions to the film have been mixed, with some viewers praising Alcock’s performance.

    Supergirl will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what a non-story

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    poachewilliams avatar
    poache williams
    poache williams
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you usually touch women without consent enough, to not care about this? Yes, I bet you do.

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    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what a non-story

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    reply
    poachewilliams avatar
    poache williams
    poache williams
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you usually touch women without consent enough, to not care about this? Yes, I bet you do.

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    1point
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