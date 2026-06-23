‘Superman’ Star Forced To Intervene After Milly Alcock’s Disturbing ‘Supergirl’ Red Carpet Moment Goes Viral

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David Corenswet is being hailed as real-life Superman after a viral moment with Supergirl star Milly Alcock left fans in awe.

A clip from the DCU film’s New York City premiere quickly spread online, with many viewers praising Corenswet’s response to an unexpected red-carpet moment and comparing him to his iconic superhero character.

Highlights A viral clip from the Supergirl premiere sparked intense debate across social media.

Fans are divided over a red-carpet interaction involving lead actress Milly Alcock.

Superman actor David Corenswet's response drew widespread praise online.

As the footage circulated on X, many fans expressed concern over how Alcock was treated on the red carpet.

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Milly Alcock’s viral Supergirl red carpet moment triggers heated debate

Image credits: David Jon/Getty Images

On June 22, DC Studios’ Supergirl held its world premiere in New York City, attended by lead actress Milly Alcock and several cast members.

The 26-year-old Australian actress debuted as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in 2025’s Superman, starring David Corenswet in the lead role. Corenswet, 32, reprises his role in the upcoming film and attended the premiere.

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Image credits: Warner Bros.

A clip featuring the on-screen cousins from the red carpet has gone viral, garnering more than 3 million views on X. In the clip, Alcock was seen speaking with Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult when a photographer appears to reach toward the House of the Dragon alum.

After noticing the photographer make contact with Alcock, Corenswet stepped in and redirected the interaction. The footage quickly divided opinion online, with users debating whether the photographer’s actions were inappropriate.

“Why tf would you put your hands on an actress at their movie premiere as a photographer?” one fan asked.

Fans hail David Corenswet as real-life Superman for defending Milly Alcock

Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

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Following the incident, many fans praised Corenswet for stepping in on his co-star’s behalf. On X, users compared his actions to those of his on-screen character, calling him a “real-life Superman.”

“The fact that this happened at all because paps don’t understand the simple concept of consent,” one person wrote.

Image credits: Warner Bros.

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A second commented, “Do not touch actors, it’s that simple. David Corenswet stepped up.”

“That’s our Superman,” a third user added.

Fans also described the moment as uncomfortable and argued that the photographer should have sought permission before making physical contact with the actress.

Why tf would you put your hands on an actress at their movie premiere as a photographer pic.twitter.com/IaMBntXG8B — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 22, 2026

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However, some found the interaction harmless and defended the photographer, claiming he was simply doing his job. A few also criticized Corenswet’s reaction, describing it as performative and unnecessary.

One person said, “He barely touched her. What a massive overreaction.”

“The amount of men defending the photographer is unsurprising, but still disappointing,” another fired back.

Milly Alcock continues to face online criticism as Supergirl hits theaters

Image credits: David Jon/Getty Images

While many fans defended Alcock following the red-carpet incident, others continued to criticize the actress for her appearance and public comments.

During the event, Alcock remarked that her character was “objectively” stronger than Superman, sparking backlash from some social media users.

Reacting to her comments, one user wrote, “Every angle of her face is terrifying.”

“What an odd-looking woman,” another stated.

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

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Alcock previously faced backlash after discussing online trolls, drawing criticism from former Superman actor Dean Cain. The actress was also accused of alienating the film’s core audience with her views on male fans.

Some commentators have argued that Alcock’s public controversies may have contributed to concerns surrounding the film’s box-office projections. Early reactions to the film have been mixed, with some viewers praising Alcock’s performance.

Supergirl will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.