Wife Wonders If She’s Right To Expect A Better Home, Car, And Holidays After Her Husband Got A Raise
Divvying up how money is spent is stressful at the best of times. Particularly in this uncertain economic climate, people are quite cautious about how they spend their money. But in a marriage with kids, financial safety also needs to be balanced with the needs of the family.
A woman wanted to know if she was acting spoiled for wishing her husband spent more money on better accommodations and vacations. He was the primary breadwinner and, reportedly, had a very well-paying job. She took care of the house and kids at the cost of her career. But they would argue over financial matters whenever she brought up the idea of a bigger house or fun events.
It can be hard to find where is the line between being straight-up cheap and being financially responsible
A woman described her dissatisfaction with her husband not spending his ample income on luxuries
He believed that it was too risky, despite being quite well off
This needs more context. It could be interpreted as either miserly or careful, and the best advice us always to live beneath your means instead of overstretching and drowning in debt that would bankrupt you if one of you gets laid off, has a lengthy and expensive illness, or dies. BUT, did anyone read OP’s reply that she has NO idea about where HIS money is going, as hers pays for everything grocery- and child-related. THAT sounds like a huge red flag to me. What’s he hiding? Gambling? Another woman? Using up her money to make her penniless so she can’t leave him? Is he squirreling money into the kids’ college funds? Paying off all their present bills and the mortgage too? Investing it so they can have a really comfortable retirement? What? He needs to be more transparent about where his now increased paychecks are going.
Save up to buy it with your own money
Too many unknowns here. Is he being cautious and saving instead because the economy is wackadoo atm and it would be better to have a real buffer against hard times? How long has he had this new higher paying job? Is it secure? Does he like it there? Is it in a volatile industry? It seems she has jumped on the let's spend more train pretty quick to me BUT he could also be a control freak or squirelling the money away for just his own selfish reasons....how can anybody know the truth here?
