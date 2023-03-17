Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Wonders If She’s Right To Expect A Better Home, Car, And Holidays After Her Husband Got A Raise
Justin Sandberg and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Divvying up how money is spent is stressful at the best of times. Particularly in this uncertain economic climate, people are quite cautious about how they spend their money. But in a marriage with kids, financial safety also needs to be balanced with the needs of the family.

A woman wanted to know if she was acting spoiled for wishing her husband spent more money on better accommodations and vacations. He was the primary breadwinner and, reportedly, had a very well-paying job. She took care of the house and kids at the cost of her career. But they would argue over financial matters whenever she brought up the idea of a bigger house or fun events.

It can be hard to find where is the line between being straight-up cheap and being financially responsible

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

A woman described her dissatisfaction with her husband not spending his ample income on luxuries

He believed that it was too risky, despite being quite well off

Image credits: Olena_Mykhaylova (not the actual photo)

Image credits: itsmyusername24

Some commenters sided with the husband, as they believed that it was ultimately his money and his decision

Others had more mixed feelings, arguing that she also contributed a lot through childcare and housekeeping, likely at the cost of her own income

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This needs more context. It could be interpreted as either miserly or careful, and the best advice us always to live beneath your means instead of overstretching and drowning in debt that would bankrupt you if one of you gets laid off, has a lengthy and expensive illness, or dies. BUT, did anyone read OP’s reply that she has NO idea about where HIS money is going, as hers pays for everything grocery- and child-related. THAT sounds like a huge red flag to me. What’s he hiding? Gambling? Another woman? Using up her money to make her penniless so she can’t leave him? Is he squirreling money into the kids’ college funds? Paying off all their present bills and the mortgage too? Investing it so they can have a really comfortable retirement? What? He needs to be more transparent about where his now increased paychecks are going.

1
1point
reply
Rosemary Janiak
Rosemary Janiak
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Save up to buy it with your own money

0
0points
reply
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too many unknowns here. Is he being cautious and saving instead because the economy is wackadoo atm and it would be better to have a real buffer against hard times? How long has he had this new higher paying job? Is it secure? Does he like it there? Is it in a volatile industry? It seems she has jumped on the let's spend more train pretty quick to me BUT he could also be a control freak or squirelling the money away for just his own selfish reasons....how can anybody know the truth here?

0
0points
reply
