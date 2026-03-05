Mom Launches 5YO Over Fence To Escape Vicious Dog, Husband Claims She Endangered The Child

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody truly knows what they’ll do in moments of crisis until they’re actually in that moment and have to fend for themselves. Some folks end up panicking and don’t know what to do, while others might act on impulse even if it doesn’t seem logical.

This is what one mom did by tossing one of her twins into someone’s backyard when she was being chased by a dog. Even though she was just trying to protect her little one, her husband didn’t see her point of view and scolded her for her crisis response.

Nobody can truly predict what their fight, flight, or freeze response will be when they’re in a scary situation

Since the poster’s husband had a headache, she went to the pharmacy to pick up some medication for him, and took her twin 5-year-old daughters along

Unfortunately, on their way back home, the woman and her daughters were chased by a scary dog, so she picked up her children and ran as fast as she could

While running, the woman realized that one of her kids was slipping, so she threw the little one over a fence and came back for her once the danger had passed

Even though the little girl was safe and unhurt, the poster’s husband blew up at her for throwing their child, as he felt it had been the wrong thing to do

Since the OP’s husband was feeling a bit ill, she decided to get him some medicine and also take her daughters out for a walk. On the way, they passed a house where a dog was chained up and trying to lunge at them, but they thought nothing of it, until they were on the way back and the animal got loose.

In situations like this, people’s first reaction might be to run away as fast as possible, but animal experts explain that it’s actually better to stay calm and to slowly back away. That’s because when a person flees from a dog, it might activate their hunting behavior and cause them to chase after the individual.

Unfortunately, the woman didn’t have much time to think because the canine started charging after her, so she picked up her kids and hightailed it out of there. Even though the girls weighed 40 lbs each, the OP somehow found the strength to carry them both, the medicines, and also run at top speed.

The reasons for this might have been the adrenaline coursing through her body as soon as she found herself in such a dangerous situation. Medical professionals state that this hormone is released into the bloodstream just minutes into a stressful situation and can numb a person from pain, give them more strength, and even push them to react instinctively instead of thinking.

Since the woman had to balance both of her daughters while also running away from the dog, she realized that one of them was slipping from her grip. That’s when she decided to toss her daughter over a nearby fence to keep her safe from the canine, while she kept going with the other kid.

Luckily, someone came to help the OP and chased the dog away, so she was able to quickly get back to her daughter. She was also glad that the little one was unhurt, but felt bad once she got home and her husband began criticizing her for her impulsive actions.

According to therapists, nobody can truly control their fight or flight response because their survival instincts tend to take over in crisis situations. No matter how logical a person might be otherwise, in scary moments like this, the rational parts of the brain tend to go “offline,” and instincts take over.

That’s why the poster got mad at her husband because he didn’t seem to realize that she had just been trying to keep their daughters safe. She had done her best to get them both out unharmed from the dangerous situation, and this had been her way of making it happen.

What do you think about the woman’s actions when being chased by the dog, and what do you think you would have done if you were in her place? Do share your opinions on this story in the comments section below.

Folks sided with the woman and felt that her split-second decision had helped protect her daughter rather than put her in harm’s way

