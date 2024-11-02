From bizarre interactions with their own bodies to inexplicable outbursts in the middle of class, here are some of the four thousand replies.

So to get a better understanding of these dynamics, Reddit user NoMarket2312 asked people online to share what "the weird kid" did at their school that they simply cannot forget.

According to one study , around 35% of students may have experienced social rejection. Those who suffered from it were more likely to have symptoms of depression and PTSD. Other research showed that among adolescent girls, this exclusion is also linked to physical health problems.

#1 He would howl like a dog. He’d get in trouble daily and get under the table panting and bark and growl. One day was an extra bad episode and we all thought it was funny being 5 years old at the time, and after that day we didn’t see him anymore. The state took him.



Turns out he was kept in cages with the dogs at his house and learned dog behavior. Wonder whatever happened to him. Hope he got help.

#2 I've posted this before in an older thread...



This was primary school, we would have been around 10 years old. There was an attempt to bring special need kids in and intergrate them into our classes. One guy was just so odd, it wasn't going well. One morning recess we're out playing on the swings and monkey bars and a girl screams, we run over and the special needs guy has blood running down from where his ear used to be. He's also dragging an open cardboard egg container (the ones we used to cut up for crafts) behind him tied to a piece of string. In that container is the missing piece of his ear. He'd cut it off with scissors.

That's how the special needs integration programme ended.

#3 Kid was angry at a teacher so he stood on the teachers desk and took the biggest diarrhea spill ever all over the desk.



edit: whole story of what happened was it was a day the school had a different set of tests for students to take to test our knowledge in each class and no bathroom breaks were allowed. after lunch the weird kid started feeling bit queasy from lunch and when he tried asking to leave to quickly use the bathroom the teacher denied him the bathroom since the teachers didn't want anyone causing any disruptions during the testing. weird kid got mad and when the teacher turned their back for a minute the kid went onto the teachers desk and suddenly everyone hears the biggest fart and the kid just goes full blown diarrhea all over the desk not caring if it got on his shoes as it oozed out of him. the teacher turned around the second they heard the fart and the teacher looked like a deer caught in headlights frozen in fear that the kid was doing what they were doing and by time the kid finished he jumped down and then tinkled on top of his mess further spreading it all over the desk and laughed.

#4 We had a kid who refused to write with a pencil or pen. He was able to, he just refused.



He had a portable electronic typewriter that he would carry between classes all day, every day.



He had some mental issues obviously but nobody really knew what his deal was. He got transferred to a special school after 9th grade.



I tutored him for science once. He seemed fine. He understood the material.

#5 During study hall he'd soak tissues in his own spit and or mucus then drape said tissue over his face with his head tilted back. The third time I witnessed it I loudly called him out on it. He claimed it wasn't gross, it's just how he was cooling himself off.

#6 Would choose a pimple on his face, name it and feed it dirty and whatever else to make it "grow". basically made them super infected and even grosser than normal acne.

#7 I went to school with the kid who said, "On every level but physical i am a wolf" yes he did act like a wolf at school and run around with a tail on



Edit: adding the video.

#8 Called a quadriplegic substitute teacher "man on wheels," stormed out of the classroom and disappeared. The school thought he tried to walk home so they start searching everywhere only to have him pop out of his own locker at the end of the day.

#9 We had a kid that would skip down the hall and simultaneously yell, MEATS! CHEESES! SAUSAGES! That same kid is now a televangelist pastor in Florida.

#10 Told everyone the first day at freshman year he was going to shoot everyone up. Suspended for a week. Turned out to be the Valedictorian. Who knew?

#11 Wore the same black long-sleeved shirt and green sweats *every* *single* *day*. Except for picture day, when he showed up in a full three piece suit, perfectly polished dress shoes and a tie.

#12 Had two weird kids in my class, one had a breakdown (he was autistic) and threw a chair which almost hit the other weird kid. Queue a chair throwing match that resulted in the classroom being evacuated until they got bored of throwing chairs at each other. Both are actually nice guys nowadays lmao.

#13 Wrote and recorded a rap about what teachers he wanted to [unalive]. He claimed it was “art” then he claimed it was a joke. Neither the school nor the police saw the funny side of it.

#14 Uhh I'm late and this story isn't funny at all but here it goes





She never spoke and was hard to communicate but a sweet girl. Didn't understand most things, got overwhelmed and overstimulated quickly. Our teacher assigned another student to take care of her at all times, this student was also a little child so had no idea how to manage her friend. We would often hear her scream from (now I understand) overstimulation.



I transferred to that school at 5th grade, and on my first, very nervous day, she came to me, held my hand, kissed it and put it on her forehead. It's a sign of respect to elders in my country to kiss a hand like this. I was very confused as I wasn't her senior. After getting to know her a bit more I realized she was trying to comfort me in her own way. I had more sympathy and more importantly more respect for her after that, something I felt she severely needed.



Looking back, I knew even then her situation was sad and she needed better care for sure. But kids around her never taunted or bullied her, not even the worst kid in class. When we went to day trips as a class we always raised money for her to attend as it was known her family was poor. Parents & teachers raised money for her clothing, basic needs etc. When she cried out of frustration, anyone would console her, not just a teacher. She was like a little sister to all of us. I had to be transferred again because my family moved again, but I'll never forget her or the people around her. They were all just little kids, but showed more compassion and empathy than most adults I see now. She changed the way I perceive people with mental disability at a very early age.

#15 He crawled into a storm drain to avoid taking an exam.

#16 I came here to say we had one kid who would eat all his fruit. I mean all of it, bananas/oranges/mandarins/etc with the skin still on, apples including the core. Whatever fruit people had, he ate the whole thing.



But after reading the other replies here, this kid's looking pretty normal all of a sudden. Y'all went to school with some nut jobs!

#17 He used to seek attention by eating coins, drinking the ink out of pens, and ingesting various other nonfood items in class.

#18 Ate canned cat food in exchange for cigarettes.

#19 Eat all the bones of chicken wings.

#20 He would jump out from inside trash cans, yell, “They’re all gonna laugh at you!!”, then run off…weird, not dangerous or evil, but 25 years later I still remember him.

#21 Stapled his homework to his knees and then acted surprised when that meant blood got on it. Same kid also ate pencil lead and once tried to sharpen his pinky in the pencil sharpener.

#22 There was a kid at school that had a habit of picking up worms from the sidewalk after a rain and he would walk up to random girls and snort a worm up his nose and swallow it just to gross out whoever saw him do it. Every time it rained he was out there snorting worms.

#23 Went to a boarding school with a farm. A goat was harvested for educational value and food.





He painted himself in the blood and spent the night in the field in protest.





I didn't eat meat as kid, so I respected his dedication, but it was weird and he was otherwise weird as well. .

#24 I knew this girl since pre-k. In kindergarten, she peed in a mug and tried to give it to our teacher saying it was tea. In 5th grade, she put itching powder in a bottle of lotion and gave it to girls she hated. She dropped out of high school to run away and become a stripper. She actually seemed to be successful cuz then she opened up a weed shop right after it got legalized in the state we're from. The last ones aren't all that weird, I'm just reflecting on this woman's life lmao.

#25 There was the one weird kid in elementary school who would climb up on his desk and pull down the sticky fly trap. He would then sit at his desk, pull a fly off one at a time, cover it in white Elmer's glue and then pop it in his mouth and eat it like some kind of gooey popcorn.



After that year I never saw him again.

#26 The "special needs" kid in my 7th grade class leaned into me and told me that if the teacher gave him a bad grade on the test that he would [unalive] her baby. The teacher was pregnant. The kid was regarded as special needs, but he was just a f*****g psychopath. Every student knew he wasn't special needs, but he was treated that way by the adults. It shocked me hard. Never treated that dude as a peer again.

#27 There was a kid at my school who would exclusively pacman walk. he would NEVER cut corners and always go to the end of a sidewalk, stop, turn at a right angle and continue.

#28 Not my story, but my dad’s. The valedictorian, who was on a fast track to be a doctor, took the arm off of a cadaver after an anatomy class and left it in the coin slot on a toll bridge.

#29 There was a kid who brought a jar of mayo to school, sat in the corner of the cafeteria, and ate it with a spoon like it was yogurt. Respect the dedication, though.

#30 Kid licked my foot on the bus once in elementary school.



Was on the bus as a 3th grader, 1st grader randomly turned to me and said "I'll lick your feet." Me as a totally sane 8 year old was like "No way weirdo, you won't do that." And apparently I was wrong, as he grabbed my foot, slipped my sandal off and licked my foot and smiled at me while he did it. I was stunned and couldn't do anything but recoil my foot as soon as I could.



Went out of my way to avoid him the rest of my time at school until it came to graduation week in 4th grade, when they made the 4th graders, read stories to a small group of 2nd graders outside as kind of a relaxing day.



Guess who I got in my group? The kid immediately came up to me awkwardly and was just like "hey I'm sorry, I was really weird last year, I'm normal now don't worry."



Wherever he is, I hope he's doing well lmao.

#31 I was in a Star Wars RPG club where we spent lunch geeking out. There was one kid who played a few times, but he spent most of the time wondering from table to table. He would ask “How are your parents?” And “What are you doing when you’re done with school?”. He was clearly special needs and we cut him some slack as he looked like he needed a friend.



But, he tried something when the teacher left for a moment. He went over to our teachers aquarium (which had a lot of tropical fish and were fun to look at) and took out a smaller fish with his fingers. He brought it over to us and said “Look at this!”



He proceeded to swallow the fish and then he left with a smile.



He was not allowed back into the club and had later left school into a behavioral program.

#32 On their own these two individuals weren’t that “weird” or “strange” but when they were dating, they slit their palms, joined hands, mixed their blood and then they licked their palms in class. I think they went out of their way to be the “weird” couple in middle school.

#33 At school they started jumping in big puddles (we had heavy rain for a couple of days), proceeded to scream at the teachers, followed by his best attempts at front flips in the puddles.



It wasn't funny, the guy was clearly having a breakdown. He always had weird behaviour, but this was a clear meltdown.

#34 She said she has a boyfriend that put cameras all over her body to check what she was doing.

#35 He was in my 7th grade science class. Our teacher was a young woman, 27 years old at the time and hot. During the sex ed portion of the year, in Life Science, he asked if she'd take her shirt and bra off to show us how to breast feed. That was an instant trip to In School Suspension. However, it did not end there. Somehow, and I don't know how, he ended up f*****g up In School Suspension and ended up having to hang around the school vice principal all day. He was the only one we ever saw manage to score the level lower than In School Suspension.

#36 A group of students who are extraordinarily smart all got detention because they hacked the school’s security cameras. They found the manual for the school’s security cameras and in the first page was a statement saying the default password and CHANGE IT IMMEDIATELY. So they logged into the security cameras using the default password that was never changed. Later when I halfway joined this group, we protested the sanitary conditions of the engineering wing(we’re all engineering students) by having a jar of cockroaches we’d find in the hallway. We had Tom, Tommy, Tim, Timmy, John, Johnny, Jim and Jimmy. Tommy was a 5 legged fat bastard of a cockroach before the senior engineers had the cockroaches fight the red ant infestation in the same wing.



Things Alumni of my school had done are take a cardboard cut out of Dani Devito to Prom and a famous yearbook quote of “thank you for teaching my [insert sentences whose acronym is “F**K YOU”]”.

#37 He was a Logan Paul, fratty, YouTuber wannabe, except he didn't film anything. He'd try to get locked into grocery stores, the schools, and churches and spend the night. He and his buddy would play drinking games instead of drinking a shot they would taze each other. He tried to cart in a full grill into school so he and his buddies could tailgate at the cafeteria. He got into trouble with the law at the very end of sophomore year and got barred from running for student government his junior year. This is important because he was Class president sophomore year, and then, after the ban won class president senior year. This is the guy in charge of my class reunion. I probably will not have a class reunion. Either he's gonna f**k it up and not plan it, or since I'm somewhat disconnected from the people and hometown I went to school he's gonna f**k up inviting everyone and I won't know it's happening.

#38 Pulled down his pants for everyone to see.

#39 A kid would dip paper strips in ketchup at lunch (mid 90s, definitely a kid who had food issues at home).



I also once witnessed two kids taking “sink showers” because of their home life.

#40 He took off his shirt and threw it in the trashcan because it was "too smelly". The teacher was speechless.



Edit: Sorry, English is not my first language, and I am a bit rusty.

#41 Kinda weird but saw a kid in my class pull a banana out of his sock and eat it.

#42 Came to photo day with a full medieval coat including a black cape and a farming tool for hitting grain.

#43 Pooped in the water fountain, what's more is the water fountain was recessed into the wall (it was in the gym). It was just big enough to fit your head into. So the only way he could've managed it was to s**t in his hand and toss it in there. I'm the one that found it, I'm still afraid of water fountains 20 years later.

#44 She dug up a recently buried baby, like right out of the cemetery. Went to jail or that.

Then, after the jail / prison time, she and her boyfriend stabbed the hell out of a guy we all went to high school with on some dirt road. The dude survived. As far as I know, they’re both in prison today… 15-ish (or more) years later. .

#45 When I was in primary school we used to have sheep/rams just casually wonder around the premises from time to time, all us kids loved it, most of the time we'd just watch in awe from a distance. One time, one of the sheep/rams had shat in the playground, big round ball of s**t. This kid, for whatever reason thought this was his time to shine, picked up the s**t, bare handed and just took a big ol' bite out of it.

#46 Turned around and stabbed me with a pencil about 5 times. I think he got committed after that.

#47 A group of girls in highschool went through this wierd phase where they would lick eachothers eyeballs. I don't know if it was for shock value or what but one would open their eyes wide and another would press their tongue against her eyeball. Was this a thing anywhere else?

#48 Last day of school. All the lockers in the hallway had been cleaned out and the doors left open. Weird kid put on a football helmet, put his head down, and ran down the line head first into the doors slamming them all shut in succession.



We saw him standing outside of the classroom door, put on a helmet, and all wondered what the hell he was doing. Then "bang bang bang bang bang bang bang bang bang bang bang bang bang bang.".

#49 He walked around cracking eggs on peoples heads. Only….he had no eggs. It was only his hands.



The busted egg yoke running down your face and hair? It was just his hands being slid over you.

#50 Mmm. There was this girl that would cry and pretty much have a breakdown anytime she was asked to read something, or when she was asked anything in general.



Like, "hey girl, whats the chapter about?"- *INSTANT TEARS*, *question is asked again*, *starts sobbing loudly*. She was about 12 years old.







It was weird at the time but i now realize she mightve had some serious s**t going on.

#51 When I was in first grade, there was this awkward girl I sat near in the classroom. She's so shy that even when she needs to pee so bad, she can't speak up. I was her only friend and a few months passed, she started bringing a potato with her daily at school. It's just a raw potato and she talked to it. I never really mind since I thought she's just playing. Later before that school year ends, she brought a potato peeler to school and started peeling the potato and poked it with her pencil. It was so sudden that I felt a bit shock but didn't really mind it later on. She ended up transferring and never saw her again.



Now that I think about it, it could have been something dangerous. It was definitely a weird experience.

#52 Sit cross legged on his desk and start meditating during class because he was mad about something.

#53 He got lead around on a leash by a girl and would meow and hiss. Dude had the nerve to get pissed at us when we bought him some good canned cat food😂.

#54 I went to a small high school in a very rural town in the Deep South, so we had quite a few “weird kids”. The one that comes to mind the most was this really skinny, pimply, greasy-looking redheaded boy who would bring a Bible to school every Wednesday. He would use the Bible to “cast out the demons” of the goth-punk (basically anyone who dressed in all black) clique by hitting us over the head with it. He got his a*s kicked once a week, but he kept doing it every Wednesday for the three years we were in school together.