Money Turns Wife Into An Entitled, Controlling Lady, Man Is Sick Of All The Stress, Plans Divorce
Money Turns Wife Into An Entitled, Controlling Lady, Man Is Sick Of All The Stress, Plans Divorce

Most folks feel that money isn’t that important in relationships and that a couple only needs love, support, and one another to make things work. Although that is true to some extent, people seem to underestimate the kind of change that money can actually bring about.

This is exactly what one man realized about his wife when she showed a completely different side to her personality after he had earned enough to give them a comfortable life. This change in her behavior affected the full family and left the man helpless.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sometimes, money can sway people to such an extent that they lose sight of what really matters in life

    Woman counting money at a desk, smiling confidently, illustrating wife turned mean once got money concept.

    Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster explained that when he and his wife first got together, they weren’t well-off, and that it was only after a while that they got their finances in order

    Text excerpt discussing how a wife turned mean once they got money, reflecting relationship and financial changes.

    Text on white background describing a wife turned mean once got money, highlighting entitlement and stress in the household.

    Text excerpt highlighting a wife-turned-mean-once-got-money, constantly shopping and creating unrealistic home expectations.

    Woman lifting a cardboard box while surrounded by moving boxes, illustrating a wife turned mean once got money scenario.

    Image credits: vkstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man noticed that after they got more money, his wife had become controlling, entitled, and obsessed with everything being perfect, which was affecting them all

    White couch and bedroom set designed for two six-year-old boys, reflecting wife-turned-mean-once-got-money lifestyle.

    Text describing family stress and discipline issues with wife-turned-mean once got money affecting kids and household chores.

    Text excerpt describing household stress caused mostly by a wife-turned-mean once got money, affecting family happiness.

    Man comforting young boy who appears upset, illustrating emotional impact of wife turned mean once got money situation.

    Image credits: a_mededkov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster felt stressed and miserable because of his wife’s behavior, and even his children felt stifled by the toxic environment their mom had created

    Text excerpt about a wife turned mean once got money, expressing frustration and secret divorce plans.

    Text graphic showing the phrase "I just needed to get that out" on a plain white background, wife-turned-mean-once-got-money theme.

    Image credits: SpeakerOne2427

    Even though the poster had tried to confront his wife, she refused to accept responsibility, which is why he had secretly begun filing for divorce

    What’s clear from this story is that the poster’s wife underwent a drastic personality shift after they had enough money, and that he didn’t expect something like that to ever happen. It’s only when he noticed her being rude to service people, entitled with her expectations, and obsessed with perfection that he realized how much she had truly changed.

    This kind of personality morph might seem bizarre, but psychologists say that wealth can sometimes negatively impact human behavior by influencing our thoughts and actions. That might be because better finances often give people the opportunity to isolate themselves from others, which might make them less empathetic and prone to focus on their own needs.

    There’s also a very popular saying that ‘money can change people,’ and research explains that there might be some truth to it, because without any financial constraints, our true nature could rise to the surface. So, a person may present a front in order to get along with others, but once they don’t need that support anymore, they might show their real selves.

    Although the OP didn’t reveal what his wife’s personality was like before, it’s possible that he noticed this kind of drastic shift in her as well. This knowledge that she suddenly had more money to shop with and create her picture-perfect lifestyle pushed her to control everything and everyone around her to fit that vision.

    Wife turned mean arguing with husband in bed, showing frustration and tension in a dimly lit bedroom setting.

    Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man realized that he had to do something about his wife’s behavior because it was starting to affect him and his children, as they were always fearful of doing something wrong. The kids didn’t even want to play in their rooms, as they were so afraid of messing things up, which would anger their mom.

    All this tension at home had definitely put pressure on the OP’s marriage, and studies show that couples who are too focused on money like this tend to experience dissatisfaction in their relationships. This is because when people ignore everything else to pursue their financial goals, they might neglect their family in the process.

    That’s definitely what seemed to be happening in this situation as well, since the wife was so obsessed with creating a richer-seeming lifestyle, that she kept ignoring how her family felt. Even when they voiced their feelings, she refused to acknowledge how her actions were affecting them and did only what she wanted to do.

    It’s therefore great that the OP finally decided that enough was enough and that he was going to divorce his wife. That’s why he had secretly begun filing the papers for it and couldn’t wait to escape her clutches. 

    Do you think there’s anything the man should do in this situation to rescue their marriage, or do you believe it’s doomed? Let us know your honest thoughts.

    Folks offered advice to the poster about reaching out to a lawyer or seeking therapy for his wife

    Online forum discussion about wife-turned-mean once got money, dealing with kids and household cleanliness issues.

    Reddit comments discussion about a wife turned mean once she got money, emphasizing venting over legal advice.

    Comment discussing approaches to handle a wife turned mean once got money, focusing on communication and therapy options.

    Comment discussing financial struggles and therapy advice related to a wife-turned-mean-once-got-money situation.

    Screenshot of an online discussion where users talk about a wife-turned-mean-once-got-money needing a hobby.

    Commenter advising therapy or divorce for a wife turned mean once she got money, emphasizing kids’ well-being and personal space.

    Comment discussing strained family relationships due to a wife turned mean once she got money and its impact on her sons.

    Comment discussing a wife-turned-mean once she got money, advising to leave if she ignores the impact on family.

    Comment about wife turned mean once got money discussing social media influence and bedroom decor preferences.

    Comment from Otherwise_Pine discussing money management and advice on joint accounts in uncertain economic times.

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a tendency toward clumsiness. I had inner ear issues as a child. I took dancing lessons which helped, but didn’t completely eradicate the clumsiness. As a result, I do NOT have anything that’s all-white in my house. I even shy away from wearing all white, especially if I’m going to be eating anything. I’m 64 now, so have been like this my entire life. I empathize completely with OP’s kids having to live in an all-white room they hesitate to play in because their mom wants it to stay as white and clean as it was when she decorated it. White and children, especially boys, do not mix. OP’s wife has become enamored of trends and the appearance of money, and is living in some influencer-type fantasy world. She has disconnected from reality—-which would completely crash down on her if the family experienced a financial downturn. She needs therapy to bring her back to the real world. Maybe she could also get a job or go back to school, or something that keeps her off social media and the negative influence of s****y influencers.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kathybrooke avatar
    Kathy Brooke
    Kathy Brooke
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My late husband had issues with clumsiness due to a range of health issues. His first visit he knocked over a glass of orange squash. He was mortified. I grabbed a cloth, cleaned up and laughed about how trivial it was. Reader I married him.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
