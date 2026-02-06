Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Fed Up With In-Laws Constantly Showing Up Unannounced, Panics When They Want To Move In
Worried woman sitting at home, feeling stressed and fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced.
Family, Relationships

Woman Fed Up With In-Laws Constantly Showing Up Unannounced, Panics When They Want To Move In

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
2

33

2

Children grow up, leave the nest, and create their own families. However nice it is to see your kids and grandkids every day, parents should respect that a new family needs space. When it comes to American adults, 18% said they lived in multigenerational households in 2021. Yet, that doesn’t mean everyone is happy with such an arrangement.

This young woman, for example, didn’t want her in-laws to move in with her husband and child. When the father-in-law lost his job, the grandparents planned to move in with the young family to cut costs. While the husband was on the fence about it, the wife was pretty adamant: living with in-laws who have never respected her boundaries would be a nightmare.

    A woman faced a dilemma when her in-laws announced they want to move in

    Woman sitting on bed looking stressed and overwhelmed dealing with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced.

    Image credits: Ambreen (not the actual image)

    They didn’t have the best of relationships because of the in-laws’ constant criticism and surprise visits

    Woman frustrated with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, panics at the thought of them moving in.

    Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, stressed by their threat to move in with family.

    Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced panics when they want to move in unexpectedly.

    Text excerpt about woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking when they want to move in

    Text describing woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and feeling panicked about them moving in.

    Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, struggling with boundaries and family visits.

    Hand pressing doorbell button outside house, representing woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced.

    Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual image)

    Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, feeling frustrated and panicking when they want to move in.

    Text about woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking over move-in plans.

    Alt text: Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, stressed about them wanting to move in permanently.

    Text discussing a woman fed up with in-laws frequently showing up unannounced and fearing they want to move in.

    Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced carrying boxes to move into the house.

    Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual image)

    Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, feeling panicked about them wanting to move in.

    Image credits: Lion-Optimal

    Commenters sided with the woman, saying that if they let the in-laws move in, they will probably never leave

    Comment advising a woman fed up with in-laws showing up unannounced and panicking over them wanting to move in.

    Comment discussing overbearing in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and causing frustration for woman and husband.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and boundaries being disrespected.

    Text post discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking over moving in requests.

    Screenshot of a forum comment expressing frustration about in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and concerns about them moving in.

    Comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking over their move-in plans.

    Text post discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking when they want to move in.

    Comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and setting boundaries with family.

    Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, panics over their plan to move in rent-free.

    Comment advising a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking over their desire to move in.

    Comment expressing frustration over in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and concerns about them moving in.

    Comment warning woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced about risks of letting them move in.

    Comment about setting boundaries with in-laws, expressing frustration with unannounced visits and fear of them moving in.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and wanting to move in.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced.

    Comment advising woman fed up with in-laws showing up unannounced and panicking at idea of them moving in.

    Alt text: Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, stressed over boundaries and family moving in plans

    Screenshot of an online comment where a woman fed up with in-laws unannounced visits is advised on her decision.

    Woman frustrated with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, panicking as they want to move in unexpectedly.

    Comment discussing woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and fearing they may move in.

    Woman looking stressed and overwhelmed as in-laws show up unannounced, causing panic about moving in.

    Comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws showing up unannounced and panicking about them wanting to move in.

    Comment warning woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced about losing privacy and peace.

    Screenshot of an online comment advising a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced to move again and keep her location private.

    Comment discussing solutions for a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and moving in issues.

    Comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and boundary issues.

    Comment about woman fed up with in-laws showing up unannounced, expressing frustration and concern over boundaries.

    Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, looking stressed and panicked at home.

    Comment text discussing a woman fed up with in-laws showing up unannounced and panicking about them moving in.

    Text advice from anon about setting boundaries with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and concerns over them moving in.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration about in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and causing stress.

    Comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and their plans to move in.

    Text comment expressing frustration about in-laws moving in, warning it harms marriage and mental health.

    Alt text: Online discussion about woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking at moving in request.

    Family

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hard no. A complete sentence.

    anneroberts avatar
    Anne Roberts
    Anne Roberts
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No I laws, ever?! Any couple needs alone time especially when they have a child. It sounds like the inlaws would get involved in parenting decisions that they have no business in. Pretty soon they will want you to buy from that THEY like..I can't imagine 4 adults wanting to take over someone else's home..

