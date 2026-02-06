Woman Fed Up With In-Laws Constantly Showing Up Unannounced, Panics When They Want To Move In

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Children grow up, leave the nest, and create their own families. However nice it is to see your kids and grandkids every day, parents should respect that a new family needs space. When it comes to American adults, 18% said they lived in multigenerational households in 2021. Yet, that doesn’t mean everyone is happy with such an arrangement.
This young woman, for example, didn’t want her in-laws to move in with her husband and child. When the father-in-law lost his job, the grandparents planned to move in with the young family to cut costs. While the husband was on the fence about it, the wife was pretty adamant: living with in-laws who have never respected her boundaries would be a nightmare.
A woman faced a dilemma when her in-laws announced they want to move in
Woman sitting on bed looking stressed and overwhelmed dealing with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
