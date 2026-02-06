ADVERTISEMENT

Children grow up, leave the nest, and create their own families. However nice it is to see your kids and grandkids every day, parents should respect that a new family needs space. When it comes to American adults, 18% said they lived in multigenerational households in 2021. Yet, that doesn’t mean everyone is happy with such an arrangement.

This young woman, for example, didn’t want her in-laws to move in with her husband and child. When the father-in-law lost his job, the grandparents planned to move in with the young family to cut costs. While the husband was on the fence about it, the wife was pretty adamant: living with in-laws who have never respected her boundaries would be a nightmare.

RELATED:

A woman faced a dilemma when her in-laws announced they want to move in

Woman sitting on bed looking stressed and overwhelmed dealing with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced.

Image credits: Ambreen (not the actual image)

They didn’t have the best of relationships because of the in-laws’ constant criticism and surprise visits

Woman frustrated with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, panics at the thought of them moving in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, stressed by their threat to move in with family.

Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced panics when they want to move in unexpectedly.

Text excerpt about woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking when they want to move in

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and feeling panicked about them moving in.

Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, struggling with boundaries and family visits.

Hand pressing doorbell button outside house, representing woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced.

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, feeling frustrated and panicking when they want to move in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking over move-in plans.

Alt text: Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, stressed about them wanting to move in permanently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a woman fed up with in-laws frequently showing up unannounced and fearing they want to move in.

Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced carrying boxes to move into the house.

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, feeling panicked about them wanting to move in.

Image credits: Lion-Optimal

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters sided with the woman, saying that if they let the in-laws move in, they will probably never leave

Comment advising a woman fed up with in-laws showing up unannounced and panicking over them wanting to move in.

Comment discussing overbearing in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and causing frustration for woman and husband.

Reddit comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and boundaries being disrespected.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking over moving in requests.

Screenshot of a forum comment expressing frustration about in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and concerns about them moving in.

Comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking over their move-in plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking when they want to move in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and setting boundaries with family.

Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, panics over their plan to move in rent-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking over their desire to move in.

Comment expressing frustration over in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and concerns about them moving in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced about risks of letting them move in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about setting boundaries with in-laws, expressing frustration with unannounced visits and fear of them moving in.

Screenshot of online comment discussing woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and wanting to move in.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising woman fed up with in-laws showing up unannounced and panicking at idea of them moving in.

Alt text: Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, stressed over boundaries and family moving in plans

Screenshot of an online comment where a woman fed up with in-laws unannounced visits is advised on her decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman frustrated with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, panicking as they want to move in unexpectedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and fearing they may move in.

Woman looking stressed and overwhelmed as in-laws show up unannounced, causing panic about moving in.

Comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws showing up unannounced and panicking about them wanting to move in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced about losing privacy and peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment advising a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced to move again and keep her location private.

Comment discussing solutions for a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and moving in issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and boundary issues.

Comment about woman fed up with in-laws showing up unannounced, expressing frustration and concern over boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced, looking stressed and panicked at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text discussing a woman fed up with in-laws showing up unannounced and panicking about them moving in.

Text advice from anon about setting boundaries with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and concerns over them moving in.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration about in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and causing stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and their plans to move in.

Text comment expressing frustration about in-laws moving in, warning it harms marriage and mental health.

Alt text: Online discussion about woman fed up with in-laws constantly showing up unannounced and panicking at moving in request.