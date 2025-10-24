Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Cleans Bed 40+ Times, Finally Stands Up For Herself As Hubby Refuses To Use Diapers Or Catheter
Frustrated wife in silk nightgown covering ears on bed after cleaning it multiple times without husband using diapers or catheter
Couples, Relationships

Wife Cleans Bed 40+ Times, Finally Stands Up For Herself As Hubby Refuses To Use Diapers Or Catheter

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
Marriage vows promise love “in sickness and in health,” but few realize how draining that “sickness” part can become when one partner is the full-time caregiver. It’s not the grand romantic version of love that movies show, it’s the kind where you’re scrubbing bedsheets at 2 a.m. and trying to stay awake for work the next morning.

For today’s Original Poster (OP), this was her reality. With a husband who suffered from serious heart problems, one of his treatments caused excessive urination, leading to repeated bedwetting incidents. And while that was tough for both of them, cleaning became a nightly routine until she finally reached her breaking point.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It’s easy to stand by your partner when everything is smooth sailing, but the real test comes when health issues and caregiving strain you in ways you never anticipated

    Man resting in bed, highlighting challenges faced by wife cleaning bed multiple times due to husband's refusal of diapers or catheter.

    Image credits: COSMOPOLITANO MODEL / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author’s husband, who had heart problems, relied on her for cooking, cleaning, medication supervision, and other daily care

    Text excerpt discussing a wife cleaning bed repeatedly while husband refuses to use diapers or catheter due to medical issues.

    Text about wife cleaning bed and managing husband’s care, including medication and side effects supervision.

    Text excerpt explaining husband’s excessive urination issue causing bedwetting due to medication side effects.

    Wife repeatedly cleans bed due to husband refusing diapers or catheter, leading to ongoing bedwetting challenges.

    Image credits: Throway567579

    Wife expressing frustration to husband on couch, highlighting challenges of cleaning bed repeatedly without his cooperation.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He previously used a catheter but had it removed against medical advice, and he refused to use adult diapers despite frequent bedwetting

    Text about adult diapers and catheter refusal, highlighting arguments and alternative care options.

    Wife cleans bed over 40 times as husband refuses to wear diapers or use catheter, causing ongoing nighttime struggles.

    Alt text: Wife cleans bed at 2am after husband wets bed, refuses to use diapers or catheter, leading to her standing up for herself.

    Text excerpt from a personal story about a wife cleaning repeatedly and finally standing up for herself.

    Image credits: Throway567579

    Woman in satin nightwear sitting on bed with fingers in ears, expressing frustration after cleaning bed multiple times.

    Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She noted that she had cleaned his bed over 40 times in the middle of the night, which led to her being exhausted and frustrated

    Text describing a wife cleaning the bed repeatedly as her husband refuses to use diapers or a catheter.

    Alt text: wife cleaning bed repeatedly, standing up for herself as husband refuses diapers or catheter use

    ALT text: Wife cleans bed repeatedly and stands up as husband refuses to use diapers or catheter, causing tension and hardship.

    Text post describing a wife frustrated with cleaning after husband who refuses to use diapers or catheter, impacting her chores.

    Image credits: Throway567579

    After one particularly late-night incident, she refused to clean, but the next morning, he called her a “monster” and involved his sister, who also gave her a stern talk

    The OP explained that her husband suffered from serious heart problems and depended on her for nearly everything, from cooking, cleaning, managing medication, to watching over his side effects, which included excessive urination, leading to repeated bedwetting incidents. The husband had previously used a catheter, but he chose to have it removed against his doctor’s advice.

    The doctor then suggested adult diapers as an alternative. However, her husband flatly refused, saying it hurt his manhood and ego. Each night, he promised to be careful, but the bedwetting accidents kept happening up to over forty times, according to the OP. Despite her exhaustion, she continued to clean everything up, often in the middle of the night.

    Eventually, one night, she just couldn’t do it anymore. At 2 a.m., her husband called for her again after another accident, but this time, she didn’t get up. She turned off her phone and went back to sleep.

    By morning, she found him asleep on the floor on a spare mattress, the bed a huge mess. However, when he woke up, he was furious and called her “heartless” for not helping him immediately. He also accused her of “punishing” him and being a monster who seemed to enjoy seeing him suffer. He even got his sister involved, who scolded her for her “attitude” towards her husband.

    Wife standing upset with arms crossed as husband looks on in kitchen, highlighting struggles with bed cleaning and refusal to use aid.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ufabizphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Caregiving for a loved one can be deeply rewarding, but it often comes with significant challenges and can lead to caregiver burnout. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this occurs when the ongoing stress and demands of looking after someone lead to physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion.

    Healthline Media builds on this by explaining that it can manifest through a variety of symptoms, including frustration, anxiety, depression, social withdrawal, exhaustion, and sleep difficulties, and even physical issues like headaches or muscle pain. They emphasize that recognizing these symptoms early is essential for ensuring caregivers can continue providing care effectively while also maintaining their own well-being.

    Now that we are aware that caregiving can put significant strain on a marriage, Caring Village emphasizes that there are proactive steps couples can take to manage conflict, and notes that some strategies include acknowledging the issues, expressing concerns openly, asking for and accepting help, and offering forgiveness when needed.

    They also say prioritizing clear and consistent communication is essential, and recommend seeking outside professional support, as it can also help couples navigate the challenges of caregiving together. Implementing these approaches can strengthen relationships while reducing stress for both partners.

    Netizens insisted the OP was not at fault for refusing to clean her husband’s bed repeatedly. They emphasized that her husband’s refusal to use the diapers or the catheter made the situation unnecessarily difficult. They also highlighted the extreme burden placed on her, noting that caring for her husband under these circumstances is effectively a full-time job.

    What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? How would you handle a partner refusing medical advice that clearly affects both of your lives? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens sided with the author, emphasizing that her husband’s refusal to use adult diapers or manage his own bedwetting was unfair and exhausting

    Reddit comments discussing a wife cleaning bed frequently as husband refuses to use diapers or catheter.

    Alt text: Online conversation discussing wife cleaning bed repeatedly as husband refuses to use diapers or catheter for care management

    Comment discussing wife cleaning bed 40+ times and setting boundaries as husband refuses adult diapers or catheter.

    Reddit comment from a spousal caregiver discussing challenges of bed cleaning and refusal to use diapers or catheter.

    Comment discussing continence care options like catheters, incontinence underwear, and waterproof bed sheets for bladder control.

    Reddit comment discussing wife cleaning bed repeatedly as husband refuses to use diapers or catheter for care.

    Comment text on a white background discussing a wife cleaning bed multiple times as husband refuses diapers or catheter.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a wife to leave her husband who refuses to use diapers or catheter.

    Wife cleans bed repeatedly, confronts husband refusing diapers and catheter, discussing challenges of bedwetting care.

    Reddit comment discussing wife cleaning bed repeatedly and husband refusing to use diapers or catheter despite challenges.

    Comment on wife cleaning bed multiple times with husband refusing to use diapers or catheter, highlighting caregiving frustration.

    Comment on Reddit discussing wife cleaning bed many times and standing up as husband refuses diapers or catheter.

    Wife cleans bed over 40 times, stands up for herself as husband refuses diapers or catheter care.

    Text post discussing a wife cleaning bed multiple times and standing up as husband refuses diapers or catheter.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a wife cleaning the bed repeatedly and standing up as husband refuses diapers or catheter.

    Hospice nurse advises on managing bed cleaning and incontinence for spouse refusing diapers or catheter use.

    Comment about wife cleaning bed multiple times and standing up as husband refuses to use diapers or catheter.

    Comment discussing husband refusing to use diapers or catheter, causing wife to clean bed repeatedly and stand up for herself.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    hlmorgan avatar
    Big Chungus
    Big Chungus
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom was actively dying and still did everything on her own and refused help. Her heart electric stopped working, on a biventricular pacemaker and dfib, heart EF of 18%, multiple medications, and still did everything for herself. She was also on the same water pills for swelling. She got a transplant and you would never even know. This dude is def taking advantage. Nothing wrong with needing help, but everything wrong with treating your loved ones like sh*t.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    821vevay avatar
    Elsa Kohl
    Elsa Kohl
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP cleaned up after him about 36 more times than I would have. I would have gotten him a kids' potty to keep in bed with him when the urge strikes. 😁

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
