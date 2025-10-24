Wife Cleans Bed 40+ Times, Finally Stands Up For Herself As Hubby Refuses To Use Diapers Or Catheter
Marriage vows promise love “in sickness and in health,” but few realize how draining that “sickness” part can become when one partner is the full-time caregiver. It’s not the grand romantic version of love that movies show, it’s the kind where you’re scrubbing bedsheets at 2 a.m. and trying to stay awake for work the next morning.
For today’s Original Poster (OP), this was her reality. With a husband who suffered from serious heart problems, one of his treatments caused excessive urination, leading to repeated bedwetting incidents. And while that was tough for both of them, cleaning became a nightly routine until she finally reached her breaking point.
More info: Reddit
It’s easy to stand by your partner when everything is smooth sailing, but the real test comes when health issues and caregiving strain you in ways you never anticipated
The author’s husband, who had heart problems, relied on her for cooking, cleaning, medication supervision, and other daily care
He previously used a catheter but had it removed against medical advice, and he refused to use adult diapers despite frequent bedwetting
She noted that she had cleaned his bed over 40 times in the middle of the night, which led to her being exhausted and frustrated
After one particularly late-night incident, she refused to clean, but the next morning, he called her a “monster” and involved his sister, who also gave her a stern talk
The OP explained that her husband suffered from serious heart problems and depended on her for nearly everything, from cooking, cleaning, managing medication, to watching over his side effects, which included excessive urination, leading to repeated bedwetting incidents. The husband had previously used a catheter, but he chose to have it removed against his doctor’s advice.
The doctor then suggested adult diapers as an alternative. However, her husband flatly refused, saying it hurt his manhood and ego. Each night, he promised to be careful, but the bedwetting accidents kept happening up to over forty times, according to the OP. Despite her exhaustion, she continued to clean everything up, often in the middle of the night.
Eventually, one night, she just couldn’t do it anymore. At 2 a.m., her husband called for her again after another accident, but this time, she didn’t get up. She turned off her phone and went back to sleep.
By morning, she found him asleep on the floor on a spare mattress, the bed a huge mess. However, when he woke up, he was furious and called her “heartless” for not helping him immediately. He also accused her of “punishing” him and being a monster who seemed to enjoy seeing him suffer. He even got his sister involved, who scolded her for her “attitude” towards her husband.
Caregiving for a loved one can be deeply rewarding, but it often comes with significant challenges and can lead to caregiver burnout. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this occurs when the ongoing stress and demands of looking after someone lead to physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion.
Healthline Media builds on this by explaining that it can manifest through a variety of symptoms, including frustration, anxiety, depression, social withdrawal, exhaustion, and sleep difficulties, and even physical issues like headaches or muscle pain. They emphasize that recognizing these symptoms early is essential for ensuring caregivers can continue providing care effectively while also maintaining their own well-being.
Now that we are aware that caregiving can put significant strain on a marriage, Caring Village emphasizes that there are proactive steps couples can take to manage conflict, and notes that some strategies include acknowledging the issues, expressing concerns openly, asking for and accepting help, and offering forgiveness when needed.
They also say prioritizing clear and consistent communication is essential, and recommend seeking outside professional support, as it can also help couples navigate the challenges of caregiving together. Implementing these approaches can strengthen relationships while reducing stress for both partners.
Netizens insisted the OP was not at fault for refusing to clean her husband’s bed repeatedly. They emphasized that her husband’s refusal to use the diapers or the catheter made the situation unnecessarily difficult. They also highlighted the extreme burden placed on her, noting that caring for her husband under these circumstances is effectively a full-time job.
What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? How would you handle a partner refusing medical advice that clearly affects both of your lives? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens sided with the author, emphasizing that her husband’s refusal to use adult diapers or manage his own bedwetting was unfair and exhausting
My mom was actively dying and still did everything on her own and refused help. Her heart electric stopped working, on a biventricular pacemaker and dfib, heart EF of 18%, multiple medications, and still did everything for herself. She was also on the same water pills for swelling. She got a transplant and you would never even know. This dude is def taking advantage. Nothing wrong with needing help, but everything wrong with treating your loved ones like sh*t.
Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs 8500 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 11k ʙᴜᴄᴋs for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out....... Tʜɪs ɪs ᴡʜᴀt I ᴅᴏ__________ EarnApp1.ComLoad More Replies...
OP cleaned up after him about 36 more times than I would have. I would have gotten him a kids' potty to keep in bed with him when the urge strikes. 😁
