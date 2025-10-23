Woman Tells Brother To Go To Hell After His Live-In Nanny Job Offer Comes With Ridiculous Demands

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
We often hear about workers being exploited by greedy bosses and big corporations. But if you work for family, one would think you’d be safe from such treatment. Apparently that’s not the case.
When one woman’s brother offered her a full-time job as a nanny, she never imagined it’d come with a list of conditions that might make the labor department raise an eyebrow. The 22-year-old has told how she’d be expected to move into his spare room, give in her phone, give up her car, hand in any savings, and not socialize with anyone unless “pre-approved.” She feels it’s giving “exploitation.”
She was excited when her brother offered her a full-time position as a nanny
Woman holding baby smiling indoors, illustrating a live-in nanny job with challenging demands story context.
Lots of questions followed, and the woman was happy to answer
Comment criticizing brother’s live-in nanny job offer with outrageous demands, urging not to accept it.
Woman reacts angrily to brother’s live-in nanny job offer with unreasonable demands in a family argument online discussion.
Comment discussing the ridiculous demands of a live-in nanny job and telling brother to go to hell.
Excerpt from a woman discussing her struggles with a live-in nanny job offer and its unreasonable demands.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing siblings expecting unreasonable nanny labor and taking advantage of family.
Comment from a woman rejecting her brother’s live-in nanny job offer due to unreasonable demands.
Comment on Reddit discussing a woman rejecting her brother's live-in nanny job offer due to unreasonable demands.
Screenshot of an anonymous user expressing frustration over a live-in nanny job offer with unreasonable demands.
Reddit comment discussing unreasonable demands in a live-in nanny job offer and advice to avoid the toxic situation.
Comment from anonymous OP questioning financial and phone control in a live-in nanny job with demanding conditions.
Commenter responding to live-in nanny job offer with unusual demands, advising to keep distance and stay strong.
Screenshot of anonymous post describing overbearing mother and family dynamics, related to live-in nanny job demands.
Anonymous user discussing unreasonable demands in a live-in nanny job offer causing family conflict.
Text post from anonymous user expressing confusion and paranoia about being isolated and a****d, relating to nanny job demands.
Exploitation in the workplace is more common than many might think
When you think of exploitation you might think of sweat-shop laborers or illegal immigrants being treated unfairly. But experts say the problem is much more widespread.
“While agriculture, food-delivery, and healthcare are three of the sectors with the most workers who feel they’re being exploited, many professionals are treated unfairly—or feel they’re being treated unfairly—by their employers,” reveals the Academy of Management.
Experts say noted that the idea of exploitation has received a lot of attention in other fields yet is conspicuously absent in management and organizations research.
Academy of Management Scholar Jaqueline “Jackie” Coyle-Shapiro and colleagues from Aalto University in Finland have been researching exploitation in the e-hailing food delivery sector. In particular, whether these workers feel that their immigration status makes them more vulnerable to ad treatment by companies like DoorDash, Uber Eats, Seamless, Grubhub, Instacart, ChowNow, Deliveroo, and Postmates.
Additionally, they’re looking into what extent hospital workers in Portugal feel exploited by their employers.
“We’re examining to what extent that exploitation is structurally based in terms of the systems and human-resource-management practices in the organization, versus to what extent it’s more relationally based in the sense that upper management and leaders within the organization are taking advantage of employees,” Coyle-Shapiro said.
The scholar added that their research suggests that exploitation may be a lot more prevalent than low-paid, vulnerable immigrants that may not be legal in a particular country.
“We’re looking at how organizations may be exploiting professional employees, and one question that that I have is, ‘To what extent do employees need to be exploited in order to make a difference?’” she said. “If we think about employees that are passionate about providing the best healthcare possible, and so they have this calling or innate desire to make a difference to society, to what extent that puts them in a position where they’re vulnerable to exploitation by their employer.
“That’s raising a question about who’s carrying the burden of making a difference or having an impact in society: Is it the employee through going above and beyond the call of duty, working extra hours, or is it the organization whose purpose propels them to making a positive impact in society?”
Close-up of hands smoothing wet concrete with a trowel during outdoor construction work on a sunny day.
When someone is working in another person’s home, they may be particularly vulnerable to exploitation
Domestic work and domestic servitude are a double-edged sword. When properly regulated, it can be an important source of income for many people. Butworking in another person’s home makes someone particularly vulnerable to exploitation because they might be hidden from sight and lack legal protection.
“People can be particularly vulnerable… when external circumstances push them into taking risky decisions in search of opportunities to provide for their families, or when people find they are simply pushed into jobs in exploitative conditions,” explains the this international human rights site. “Anyone could be pressed into forced labour, but people in vulnerable situations – such as being in debt, or not having access to their passport – are most at risk.”
The go on to say that domestic workers perform a range of tasks in private homes, including cooking, cleaning, laundry, taking care of children and elderly people, and running errands.
“Some domestic workers also live in their employers’ homes, and are often considered ‘on call’ to undertake work for their employer 24 hours a day,” they add.
A domestic worker is exploited when employers stop them from leaving their home. Or when pay is low, delayed, or withheld. Or if pay is given ‘in kind,’ in the form of food and/or accommodation. The same applies when their identity documents are withheld or employers limit domestic workers’ contact with family.
Woman adjusting bed linens wearing white gloves, related to live-in nanny job with ridiculous demands
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.
