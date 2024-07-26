Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“My Whole World Just Came Crashing Down”: Husband Tells Wife She’s His Second Choice
Couples, Relationships

“My Whole World Just Came Crashing Down”: Husband Tells Wife She’s His Second Choice

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting your better half is special; you feel like the luckiest person in the world and can’t wait to spend time together, thinking how great it is that you chose to be with each other.

Unfortunately, some people settle on their significant other rather than choose them, which can understandably break their partner’s heart. That’s what happened to this redditor, whose husband of 10 years admitted that he only chose her because her best friend was taken. The woman poured her heart out to members of the ‘True Off My Chest’ subreddit, and soon enough, the husband shared his side of the story, too. Scroll down to find both posts below.

Learning that you were your partner’s “Plan B” can hurt even years after getting together

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

This woman’s husband admitted that he had always had a crush on her best friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Garakta-Studio /envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

Fellow redditors mentioned similar stories

People shared their thoughts in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

"My Whole World Just Came Crashing Down": Husband Tells Wife She's His Second Choice

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP’s husband posted on the same subreddit, too, sharing his side of the story

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jm_video / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

The husband’s story didn’t make him look that much better in netizens’ eyes

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda