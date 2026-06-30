Man Discovers Wife's Affair Through Her iWatch, Then Loses His Family Too When They Take Her Side

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Everyone hopes that their family will support them in their time of need, but the problem is that when difficult situations actually occur, some folks just can’t be relied on. This can be extremely heartbreaking to learn, and unfortunately, it’s a lesson that only tough moments can teach.

This is what a man experienced when he got absolutely no support from his parents after learning that his wife was trying to sleep with his friend. In fact, they expected him to play happy family and overlook his spouse’s shocking infidelity.

More info: Reddit

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When it comes to times of strife, people hope their family will be in their corner, but this unfortunately doesn’t always happen

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The poster explained that his wife of 7 years got very drunk one evening, and when he went to check on her, he saw inappropriate messages she had sent to a friend of his

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When the man realized that his wife was willing to cheat on him, he skipped work because he was heartbroken, and sat with a bottle of alcohol at the railway near his home

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The poster felt glad that he and his wife were living in his parents’ home, because he planned to divorce her and kick her out of the place as soon as possible

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Eventually, the man reached out to a friend for moral support and calmed down once he went to his house and talked to him about the situation

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When the poster finally went home, he was extremely tired, and as soon as his wife asked him where he was, he revealed that he knew all about her flirty messages

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Even though the woman made a lot of excuses, the man said he wanted a divorce and told her to be out of the house in a month, but he was shocked when his mom later took her side

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Twenty days after the confrontation with his wife, the man drew up a divorce petition with his lawyer and removed 50% of the balance from their shared bank account

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The poster ended up exposing his friend and pitted all their buddies against him; he also suggested his wife take a lie detector test, and she initially agreed but then chickened out

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Unfortunately, the man’s parents refused to take his side, and his mom, who had a stillborn child, was overly connected to his wife and wanted him to work things out with her

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Since the poster’s parents were not budging on their support for his wife, he eventually moved out of his home and into his friend’s place for a while

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Even though the man was heartbroken about his wife’s infidelity and his parents’ lack of support, he felt his life opening up, and like he could travel more in the future

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Seven months later, the man posted an update about how his wife was rejecting his plea for divorce, and how his mom had gotten into an accident and called him to the hospital

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The poster’s mother had a terrible fall and got badly injured, so after that experience she wanted to mend things with her son, which is why she had called him

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Unfortunately, when the poster asked his parents if they were still siding with his wife, they tried to convince him to let his anger go and to stop the divorce proceedings

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Eventually, the man’s wife signed the divorce papers as she was sad that he hadn’t been able to move on due to her, but the poster’s parents still hadn’t changed their minds

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The man felt that he was holding onto a lot of resentment toward his wife and family, but once he started therapy, he received a lot of good advice that made him hopeful for the future

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When the man made a post a year later, he shared how sad he felt when he saw his ex-wife in public one day, and angry when a friend revealed that she had been unfaithful long ago

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The poster also lamented the distance between him and his parents, and how he wished they had handled things differently

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The man advised people to never take a cheater back, and shared how he had moved on, and didn’t want to return to someone who could hurt him so much

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Overall, the poster shared how much better he felt writing his thoughts down, and that after all was said and done, he felt like a much stronger person

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The man was also glad that when he had first found out about his wife’s betrayal, he hadn’t given in to anger and had just gotten drunk to cope

The man explained that he had been living blissfully with his wife of 7 years, until a random message popped up on her iWatch. The more he dug into her chat history, the more he found that she had been flirting with a friend of his, and that when she got drunk, she had also begged him to sleep with her.

It can be extremely painful to learn that your partner is cheating on you, and psychologists explain that this kind of situation can also impact how you trust people in the future. That’s why folks need to take time for themselves, focus on their wellbeing, and connect with their support system, rather than trying to get revenge on the other person.

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Unfortunately, the man found himself quite alone, and he decided to sit alone and drink at a railway line nearby. After a while of wallowing, he felt it was better to divorce his wife and make her move out of their home as soon as possible. Luckily, a close friend of his gave him a different perspective, and he eventually confronted his spouse about her actions.

According to experts, even if you have all the evidence possible against a cheating partner, it’s important to tread lightly in the conversation and to give them a chance to say their part. This doesn’t mean that you need to forgive their actions or move on from what they did, but it might help you understand why they strayed in the first place.

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When the man finally confronted his wife, she began to cry and made up many excuses for her behavior. The poster realized that her apologies meant nothing to him and that he wanted to divorce her and have her move out within a month. Unfortunately, when his parents later learned he was ending things with his wife, they took her side instead.

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Most people expect some support from their parents during tough times, but research shows that when they instead undermine you, it can reveal red flags in the relationship. That’s why it’s important for folks to be aware of whether their parents are actually making an effort to be there for them, or if they are never a pillar of support.

It’s clear that the poster’s mom wasn’t going to take his side at all, since she cared about her daughter-in-law way too much. The man also explained that his mother had been traumatized by having a stillborn child, which is probably why she was supporting his cheating spouse and didn’t want them to get divorced.

Eventually, the man decided to look after himself by traveling more, and alongside that, he ended up getting a divorce from his toxic ex. He also distanced himself from his parents since they never changed their minds about wanting him to compromise with his cheating wife.

Even though this new chapter of his life was brought about by trauma, hopefully it helped put him on a happier and healthier path. What are your thoughts on this story, and why do you think the poster’s parents didn’t take his side at all?

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Some folks shared their own similar experiences, and were glad that the man was able to escape from his ex and learn where his parents’ loyalty lay

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