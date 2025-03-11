I Created 10 Portraits At Ahmedabad Railway Station
When I was a student at C. N. Fine Art College, we used to go to the railway station at night to do live portrait pencil sketches as part of our studies. My selected sketches of them are here. I would make life sketches of people sitting at the station in different clothes and states, with their facial expressions. Portraits are a reflection of a person's personality and soul, and the experience of years of life can be seen on the face in a few-minute sketch. The faces that are created in front of people are like a miracle for every person.
My Process for Creating Living Portrait Pencil Sketches: Bringing a portrait to life requires more than just technical skill - it's about capturing the energy, emotion, and essence of the subject. My approach blends precision with expression to create dynamic and engaging pencil sketches.
Before putting pencil to paper, I take the time to study my subject, focusing on expressions and subtle details that reveal personality and character.
I start with light, loose sketch lines, mapping out the proportions and structure of the face. This stage is about precision and balance, ensuring that the composition flows naturally. Using a range of pencil grades, I create depth through shading and contrast. I pay particular attention to the play of light and shadow,
The soul of a portrait lies in the details - the sparkle in the eyes, the softness of a smile, or the intensity of a gaze. I carefully refine these elements, using controlled strokes and blending techniques to enhance the realism while maintaining the energy of a hand-drawn piece.
Portraits aren't just about realism; they're about telling a story. I add finishing touches, adjust contrast, and refine highlights to ensure the final piece conveys the subject's personality and presence. The result? A vibrant portrait that feels alive and expressive, as if it could breathe.