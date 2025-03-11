I Created 10 Portraits At Ahmedabad Railway Station

ADVERTISEMENT

When I was a student at C. N. Fine Art College, we used to go to the railway station at night to do live portrait pencil sketches as part of our studies. My selected sketches of them are here. I would make life sketches of people sitting at the station in different clothes and states, with their facial expressions. Portraits are a reflection of a person's personality and soul, and the experience of years of life can be seen on the face in a few-minute sketch. The faces that are created in front of people are like a miracle for every person.

My Process for Creating Living Portrait Pencil Sketches: Bringing a portrait to life requires more than just technical skill - it's about capturing the energy, emotion, and essence of the subject. My approach blends precision with expression to create dynamic and engaging pencil sketches.

I'll love it if you leave a comment.

More info: sum-up.net