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The truth always seems to come out when people least expect it, and it can turn folks’ lives upside down. This is what also ends up catching most cheaters in their lies, because they never really believe that their sordid secret will ever be revealed.

This is what happened when a woman hid her infidelity from her husband for fourteen years, only to have it leaked by a friend of hers who suddenly turned religious. Even though they had just started dating when it happened, her husband couldn’t look past her actions.

More info: Reddit

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Keeping big secrets from one’s significant other can end up backfiring and causing a lot of problems between the partners

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that one of his wife’s friends suddenly revealed her infidelity from over a decade ago, which had happened when he had been dating her

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Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Even though the man tried to move on from the revelation, he began struggling with his mental health, took DNA and STD tests, and also tried individual and couples counseling

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Eventually, the man filed for divorce from his wife because he felt that her lies had robbed him of a choice fourteen years ago

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Image credits: Strange_Tadpole_3749

When the man told his wife about his decision, she had a panic attack and had to go to the emergency room, but the poster still didn’t reconsider ending things with her

It seems like things had been going quite smoothly between the man and his wife up until her friend, who turned religious, randomly revealed her infidelity. That’s when the OP realized that his significant other had kept such a massive secret from him for fourteen years, just four months after they had become exclusive.

When a person just finds out that their loved one has been cheating on them, it can be extremely painful to deal with. That’s why relationship experts explain that it’s important to take some space to first digest this massive news, and then think of some questions, concerns, and doubts you’d like to clarify.

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That’s exactly what the poster did at first, and he felt satisfied when his wife excused her actions by saying that she had just been a “stupid girl.” Unfortunately, he later began having doubts, and the entire issue started affecting his mental health. He tried everything he could, going to individual and couples counseling to see if things could be healed, but nothing worked.

The reason why it’s so difficult to repair a relationship after an affair is that infidelity can greatly affect the victim’s emotional well-being. Psychologists explain that even if people understand why their partner did the deed, they might not be able to move on from the situation and might always feel betrayed and resentful.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The OP felt powerless about the fact that his wife had lied to him for fourteen years and hadn’t even given him a choice at the start of the relationship. Rather than telling him the truth, she had chosen to keep him in the dark and was now dismissing his pain and troubling emotions.

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According to research, cheating can actually have a long-term effect on the victim’s brain chemistry, which can feel as painful as withdrawals. That’s because their regular supply of oxytocin and dopamine gets disrupted, which can trigger a negative spiral that is hard to escape.

That’s probably why the man found it so difficult to accept his partner’s indiscretion and move on, and why he realized he needed to end their relationship. So, he filed for divorce from his wife and decided that co-parenting their daughter would be much better than her having to grow up in a broken home.

When he told his wife about his decision, she was panic-stricken, and she tried her best to get him to see her side of things. She also had to be taken to the emergency room because she freaked out, but that still didn’t change the man’s view that he needed to move on from her.

Do you think the man did the right thing by divorcing his wife over something that happened fourteen years ago? Please do share your opinions about this story and whether you would have done anything differently.

Folks felt that the man did the right thing by ending things since he couldn’t move on, but they felt suspicious of the woman’s suddenly religious friend who revealed her secret

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